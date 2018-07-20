ATP Umago: I risultati Live dei Quarti di Finale. In campo Marco Cecchinato

Marco Cecchinato classe 1992
ATP Umag 250 | Terra | e501.345 – Quarti di Finale
Goran Ivanisevic Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:20 (ora locale: 5:20 pm)
1. [4] Andrey Rublev vs [6] Robin Haase
ATP Umag
Andrey Rublev [4]
0
3
6
Robin Haase [6]
2*
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
A. Rublev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Rublev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Haase
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Rublev
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Rublev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Rublev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Marco Trungelliti vs Evgeny Donskoy (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Laslo Djere vs [3] Marco Cecchinato
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 17:30 (ora locale: 5:30 pm)
1. [1] Dominic Inglot / Franko Skugor vs Roman Jebavy / Jiri Vesely
ATP Umag
Dominic Inglot / Franko Skugor [1]
4
4
Roman Jebavy / Jiri Vesely
6
6
Vincitori: JEBAVY / VESELY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Jebavy / Vesely
4-5 → 4-6
D. Inglot / Skugor
3-5 → 4-5
R. Jebavy / Vesely
3-4 → 3-5
D. Inglot / Skugor
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 3-4
R. Jebavy / Vesely
2-3 → 2-4
D. Inglot / Skugor
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Jebavy / Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
D. Inglot / Skugor
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-2 → 1-2
R. Jebavy / Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Inglot / Skugor
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Jebavy / Vesely
4-5 → 4-6
D. Inglot / Skugor
3-5 → 4-5
R. Jebavy / Vesely
3-4 → 3-5
D. Inglot / Skugor
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Jebavy / Vesely
3-2 → 3-3
D. Inglot / Skugor
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
R. Jebavy / Vesely
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Inglot / Skugor
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Jebavy / Vesely
1-0 → 1-1
D. Inglot / Skugor
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Dusan Lajovic vs Guido Pella
ATP Umag
Dusan Lajovic
0
0
Guido Pella•
0
0
3. Santiago Gonzalez / Joao Sousa vs [2] Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6 commenti
@ Rafa (#2160589)
ahah
😆 😆 Infatti
Questa frase sta prendendo il sopravvento
davvero modesto il torneo di umag questo anno..Cecchinato e’chiamto alla vittoria finale.
Assurdo che oer un ATP non ci sia copertura televisiva per un match serale… vergogna all’organizzazione, peraltro filoitaliota.
Con cecchinato solo grande tennis.