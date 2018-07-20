Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Umago: I risultati Live dei Quarti di Finale. In campo Marco Cecchinato

20/07/2018 16:16 6 commenti
Marco Cecchinato classe 1992
Marco Cecchinato classe 1992

HRV ATP Umag 250 | Terra | e501.345 – Quarti di Finale

Goran Ivanisevic Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:20 (ora locale: 5:20 pm)
1. [4] Andrey Rublev RUS vs [6] Robin Haase NED

ATP Umag
Andrey Rublev [4]
0
3
6
Robin Haase [6]
2*
6
6
2. [Q] Marco Trungelliti ARG vs Evgeny Donskoy RUS (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Laslo Djere SRB vs [3] Marco Cecchinato ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grandstand – Ora italiana: 17:30 (ora locale: 5:30 pm)
1. [1] Dominic Inglot GBR / Franko Skugor CRO vs Roman Jebavy CZE / Jiri Vesely CZE

ATP Umag
Dominic Inglot / Franko Skugor [1]
4
4
Roman Jebavy / Jiri Vesely
6
6
Vincitori: JEBAVY / VESELY
2. Dusan Lajovic SRB vs Guido Pella ARG

ATP Umag
Dusan Lajovic
0
0
Guido Pella
0
0
3. Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Joao Sousa POR vs [2] Robin Haase NED / Matwe Middelkoop NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6 commenti

giuly97top10 20-07-2018 16:43

@ Rafa (#2160589)

ahah

 6
Lucabigon 20-07-2018 16:38

Scritto da Merk
Con cecchinato solo grande tennis.

😆 😆 Infatti

 5
Rafa (Guest) 20-07-2018 16:38

Scritto da Merk
Con cecchinato solo grande tennis.

Questa frase sta prendendo il sopravvento

4
marvar (Guest) 20-07-2018 16:29

davvero modesto il torneo di umag questo anno..Cecchinato e’chiamto alla vittoria finale.

 3
+1: italtennis
Cogito ergo sum; gli uomini hanno incominciato a filosofare a causa della meraviglia; io so di non sapere; l’uomo è una corda tesa fra la bestia e il superuomo (Guest) 20-07-2018 16:26

Assurdo che oer un ATP non ci sia copertura televisiva per un match serale… vergogna all’organizzazione, peraltro filoitaliota.

 2
+1: Italian_Tennis
Merk (Guest) 20-07-2018 16:24

Con cecchinato solo grande tennis.

 1
