Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 22 Maggio 2018. I risultati di oggi

22/05/2018 16:34 4 commenti
Federico Iannacone nella foto
Federico Iannacone nella foto

POL ITF Poland F4 – 1° Turno
Dante Gennaro ITA [3] vs. Yann Wojcik POL ore

ITF Poland F4
D. Gennaro [3]
6
6
Y. Wojcik
3
2
Vincitore: D. Gennaro
HUN Hungary F3 – 1° Turno
Isa Mammetgulyyev TKM vs. Edoardo Sardella ITA Non prima delle ore 12:00

ITF Hungary F3
I. Mammetgulyyev
6
6
E. Sardella
3
1
Vincitore: I. Mammetgulyyev
UKR Ukraine F3 – 1° Turno
Didenko vs Bessire

ITF Ukraine F3
B. Didenko
1
0
A. Bessire
6
6
Vincitore: A. Bessire
ITA Italy F11 – 1° Turno
Tim Van Rijthoven NED vs. Giuseppe Caparco ITA # incontro dalle ore

ITF Italy F11
T. van Rijthoven
6
6
G. Caparco
4
3
Vincitore: T. van Rijthoven
Alessandro Petrone ITA [6] vs. Davide Galoppini ITA ore

ITF Italy F11
A. Petrone [6]
3
6
1
D. Galoppini
6
1
6
Vincitore: D. Galoppini
Corrado Summaria ITA vs. Franco Agamenone ARG ore

ITF Italy F11
C. Summaria
6
7
F. Agamenone
3
5
Vincitore: C. Summaria
Raul Brancaccio ITA vs. Jacopo Berrettini ITA Non prima delle ore 10:30

ITF Italy F11
R. Brancaccio
6
6
J. Berrettini
4
1
Vincitore: R. Brancaccio
Federico Iannaccone ITA vs. Pasquale De Giorgio ITA Non prima delle ore 10:30

Italia F11
Iannaccone
6
5
2
De Giorgio
2
7
4
Vincitore: De Giorgio
Andrea Grazioso ITA vs. Maxime Tabatruong FRA ore 10:30

ITF Italy F11
A. Grazioso
3
3
M. Tabatruong
6
6
Vincitore: M. Tabatruong
BHI Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 – 1° Turno
Andrea Picchione ITA vs. Juan Pablo Paz ARG [4] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

ITF Bosnia & Herzegovina F2
A. Picchione
3
3
J. Paz [4]
6
6
Vincitore: J. Paz
Luka Pavlovic FRA vs. Luca Prevosto ITA ore 10:00

ITF Bosnia & Herzegovina F2
L. Pavlovic
3
1
L. Prevosto
6
6
Vincitore: L. Prevosto
UGA Uganda F4 – 1° Turno
Nessun azzurro in campo oggi.


SWE ITF Sweden F3 – 1° Turno
Montero vs Bortolotti

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ornago vs Renard

ITF Sweden F3
F. Ornago [3]
6
6
L. Renard
3
4
Vincitore: F. Ornago
TUN ITF Tunisia F20 – 1° Turno
Colautti vs Vilardo

ITF Tunisia F20
T. Colautti
4
4
F. Vilardo [3]
6
6
Vincitore: F. Vilardo
4 commenti

Lo Scriba (Guest) 22-05-2018 16:57

Scritto da darios80

Scritto da il_sempreverde
Iannaccone perde 62 57 24 ritiro dal LL De Giorgio, dopo essere stato avanti anche 5 3 nel terzo…

non ho visto il risultato ma se dici che è finito 2 – 4 ritiro come puo essere stat avanti 5 -3 nel terzo ?

Si é ritirato il punteggio…

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
darios80 (Guest) 22-05-2018 15:19

Scritto da il_sempreverde
Iannaccone perde 62 57 24 ritiro dal LL De Giorgio, dopo essere stato avanti anche 5 3 nel terzo…

non ho visto il risultato ma se dici che è finito 2 – 4 ritiro come puo essere stat avanti 5 -3 nel terzo ?

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
il_sempreverde 22-05-2018 14:55

Iannaccone perde 62 57 24 ritiro dal LL De Giorgio, dopo essere stato avanti anche 5 3 nel terzo…

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
gianca50 22-05-2018 11:54

veramente la partita di Bortolotti e’ finita con la vittoria di Bortolotti per 6-4 6-4 complimenti a lui

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!