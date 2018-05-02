Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Glasgow: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno. Matteo Viola ai quarti di finale. Fuori Bega

02/05/2018 19:00 13 commenti
Matteo Viola nella foto
GBR Challenger Glasgow CH | Indoor | e85.000 – 2° Turno

CENTRE – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Daniel Brands GER vs [8] Lucas Miedler AUT

CH Glasgow
Daniel Brands
6
6
Lucas Miedler [8]
1
3
Vincitore: D. BRANDS
2. [6] Kaichi Uchida JPN vs [WC] James Ward GBR (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH Glasgow
Kaichi Uchida [6]
4
6
James Ward
6
7
Vincitore: J. WARD
3. [1] Lukas Lacko SVK vs Joris De Loore BEL

CH Glasgow
Lukas Lacko [1]
6
6
Joris De Loore
4
4
Vincitore: L. LACKO
4. Guillermo Olaso ESP vs [WC] Lloyd Glasspool GBR

CH Glasgow
Guillermo Olaso
6
6
Lloyd Glasspool
4
3
Vincitore: G. OLASO
5. [3] David Guez FRA vs [WC] Aidan Mchugh GBR (non prima ore: 17:30)

CH Glasgow
David Guez [3]
7
6
Aidan Mchugh
6
3
Vincitore: D. GUEZ
6. [1] Scott Clayton GBR / Jonny O’Mara GBR vs Hiroki Moriya JPN / Kaichi Uchida JPN

CH Glasgow
Scott Clayton / Jonny O'Mara [1]
3
6
6
0
Hiroki Moriya / Kaichi Uchida
1
7
2
0
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Alessandro Bega ITA vs [Q] Robin Kern GER

CH Glasgow
Alessandro Bega
1
3
Robin Kern
6
6
Vincitore: R. KERN
2. Yannick Mertens BEL vs Hiroki Moriya JPN

CH Glasgow
Yannick Mertens
4
6
6
Hiroki Moriya
6
3
7
Vincitore: H. MORIYA
3. JC Aragone USA vs [4] Matteo Viola ITA (non prima ore: 15:30)

CH Glasgow
JC Aragone
4
6
1
Matteo Viola [4]
6
3
6
Vincitore: M. VIOLA
4. Nikola Milojevic SRB / Luca Vanni ITA vs [Alt] Daniel Brands GER / Robin Kern GER

CH Glasgow
Nikola Milojevic / Luca Vanni
3
6
10
Daniel Brands / Robin Kern
6
3
4
Vincitori: MILOJEVIC / VANNI
13 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Daniele (Guest) 02-05-2018 20:17

@ Aziz (#2093533)

Si

 13
Aziz 02-05-2018 18:50

Chi aveva eliminato JC nelle quali U.S. Open? Ceck?

 12
ASHTONEATON 02-05-2018 18:04

Bella vittoria Matteo!!!
Complimenti

 11
mauro59 (Guest) 02-05-2018 17:58

Scritto da Albybomber
@ LorenzoViola (#2093061)
Profeta è passato anche Viola!

Veramente è passato SOLO Viola

 10
Albybomber (Guest) 02-05-2018 17:56

@ LorenzoViola (#2093061)

Profeta è passato anche Viola!

 9
baruz (Guest) 02-05-2018 17:54

Scritto da LorenzoViola

Scritto da lenci
Passa il solo Bega

Profeta!

Decisamente!
Bravo Matteo, bella vittoria…ci voleva

 7
Ale (Guest) 02-05-2018 13:44

Il fatto che Bega abbia un livello da futures c’entra poco, visto che ha incontrato un altro avversario da futures (con un ranking e un BR più basso di lui), non un top 200 o qualcuno che gioca regolarmente challenger.

Semplicemente mi sembra sia arrivato un pò cotto dopo due tornei di fila vinti in due nazioni diverse (Egitto, Israele) e ha giocato molto male, tantissimi errori.

 6
LorenzoViola (Guest) 02-05-2018 13:29

Scritto da lenci
Passa il solo Bega

Profeta!

 5
stefan (Guest) 02-05-2018 13:24

@ lenci (#2092889)

Purtroppo Bega ha un livello da future

 4
darios80 (Guest) 02-05-2018 13:21

Scritto da lenci
Passa il solo Bega

ahi , non è che sei sottile sotto falso nome ?

 3
lenci (Guest) 02-05-2018 11:12

Passa il solo Bega

 2
Henry (Guest) 02-05-2018 10:20

Per Bega e’ ancora primo turno

 1
