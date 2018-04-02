Challenger Panama City CH | Terra | $50.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Il best ranking di Stefano Travaglia e Gian Marco Moroni
02/04/2018 06:46 Nessun commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (02-04-2018)
20
Best: 13
▼
-2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1840
Punti
24
Tornei
57
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
895
Punti
29
Tornei
62
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
851
Punti
24
Tornei
99
Best: 82
▼
-2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
613
Punti
32
Tornei
102
Best: 70
▼
-16
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
586
Punti
27
Tornei
104
Best: 95
▼
-9
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
577
Punti
21
Tornei
109
Best: 109
▲
14
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
534
Punti
25
Tornei
158
Best: 157
▲
4
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
349
Punti
23
Tornei
161
Best: 84
--
0
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
344
Punti
23
Tornei
163
Best: 36
▲
2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
341
Punti
18
Tornei
176
Best: 152
▲
4
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
317
Punti
23
Tornei
180
Best: 156
▼
-3
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
315
Punti
30
Tornei
223
Best: 153
--
0
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
246
Punti
36
Tornei
246
Best: 165
▼
-3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
207
Punti
30
Tornei
262
Best: 159
▼
-4
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
195
Punti
26
Tornei
264
Best: 118
▼
-3
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
192
Punti
35
Tornei
285
Best: 240
▼
-2
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
172
Punti
14
Tornei
314
Best: 146
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
155
Punti
25
Tornei
334
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
138
Punti
19
Tornei
338
Best: 338
▲
16
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
136
Punti
23
Tornei
340
Best: 259
▼
-2
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
135
Punti
27
Tornei
344
Best: 319
▼
-12
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
133
Punti
23
Tornei
382
Best: 369
▼
-3
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
109
Punti
24
Tornei
384
Best: 375
▼
-6
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
108
Punti
18
Tornei
407
Best: 290
▼
-9
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
97
Punti
23
Tornei
421
Best: 402
▼
-5
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
91
Punti
24
Tornei
426
Best: 394
▼
-2
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
90
Punti
20
Tornei
431
Best: 423
▼
-3
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
88
Punti
30
Tornei
432
Best: 204
▼
-50
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
87
Punti
16
Tornei
444
Best: 439
--
0
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
83
Punti
26
Tornei
455
Best: 455
▲
67
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
80
Punti
17
Tornei
471
Best: 471
▲
34
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
76
Punti
25
Tornei
477
Best: 178
▲
81
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
75
Punti
23
Tornei
487
Best: 481
▼
-6
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
72
Punti
32
Tornei
495
Best: 292
▲
22
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
69
Punti
13
Tornei
532
Best: 523
▼
-2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
60
Punti
20
Tornei
546
Best: 542
▲
2
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
57
Punti
25
Tornei
554
Best: 548
--
0
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
56
Punti
28
Tornei
557
Best: 327
▲
34
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
55
Punti
22
Tornei
562
Best: 546
▲
2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
55
Punti
28
Tornei
577
Best: 548
▼
-12
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
53
Punti
31
Tornei
583
Best: 375
▼
-15
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
51
Punti
21
Tornei
602
Best: 556
▲
2
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
46
Punti
23
Tornei
617
Best: 355
▼
-9
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
44
Punti
31
Tornei
629
Best: 526
▲
8
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
42
Punti
24
Tornei
647
Best: 70
▲
3
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
9
Tornei
651
Best: 465
▲
12
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
37
Punti
23
Tornei
667
Best: 472
▼
-9
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
35
Punti
33
Tornei
672
Best: 299
▼
-10
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
34
Punti
23
Tornei
679
Best: 678
▲
10
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
33
Punti
21
Tornei
701
Best: 282
▲
25
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
31
Punti
30
Tornei
750
Best: 749
▼
-1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
26
Punti
19
Tornei
760
Best: 760
▲
61
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
25
Punti
15
Tornei
765
Best: 598
▼
-41
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
25
Punti
25
Tornei
779
Best: 590
▼
-29
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
23
Punti
20
Tornei
784
Best: 766
▼
-15
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
23
Punti
27
Tornei
816
Best: 450
▲
18
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
20
Punti
20
Tornei
849
Best: 384
▲
9
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
18
Punti
16
Tornei
932
Best: 908
▲
23
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
15
Tornei
994
Best: 987
▼
-7
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
11
Punti
18
Tornei
995
Best: 932
▼
-61
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
11
Punti
20
Tornei
998
Best: 222
▼
-3
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1022
Best: 989
▲
4
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1052
Best: 873
▼
-25
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
9
Punti
19
Tornei
1088
Best: 743
▼
-106
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1090
Best: 1066
▼
-3
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1094
Best: 793
▼
-4
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
8
Punti
16
Tornei
1103
Best: 1001
▼
-5
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
21
Tornei
1116
Best: 1100
▼
-5
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1122
Best: 854
▼
-4
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1134
Best: 912
▼
-1
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
7
Punti
17
Tornei
1155
Best: 1133
--
0
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1159
Best: 903
--
0
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1188
Best: 1181
▼
-1
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1192
Best: 1184
▼
-1
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1196
Best: 664
▲
63
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1210
Best: 1165
▼
-6
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1211
Best: 1135
▼
-49
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1213
Best: 1105
▼
-4
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1250
Best: 1243
▼
-7
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1255
Best: 1255
▲
91
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1270
Best: 835
▼
-13
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1274
Best: 943
▼
-7
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1300
Best: 945
▼
-15
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1303
Best: 1163
▼
-21
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1337
Best: 1307
▼
-10
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1373
Best: 1142
▼
-7
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1378
Best: 1354
▼
-18
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1378
Best: 1362
▼
-7
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1378
Best: 1360
▼
-18
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1416
Best: 1251
▼
-14
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1453
Best: 1442
▼
-7
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1453
Best: 1322
▼
-7
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1453
Best: 267
▼
-7
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1485
Best: 1485
▲
277
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1485
Best: 1442
▼
-39
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1517
Best: 590
▼
-274
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1534
Best: 1534
▼
-51
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1551
Best: 1402
▼
-4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1551
Best: 1551
▼
-4
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1551
Best: 1461
▼
-4
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1593
Best: 1583
▼
-1
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1593
Best: 715
▲
88
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1593
Best: 1592
▼
-1
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1686
Best: 1681
▼
-5
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 1663
▼
-5
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 1663
▼
-5
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 430
▼
-5
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 1312
▼
-5
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1770
Best: 1743
▼
-8
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1770
Best: 1743
▼
-8
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1770
Best: 1770
▼
-8
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1770
Best: 1583
▼
-178
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1844
Best: 1676
▼
-5
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1844
Best: 1552
▼
-5
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1844
Best: 1558
▼
-5
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1887
Best: 1887
▲
1
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1887
Best: 1694
▲
1
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1887
Best: 1793
▼
-48
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1922
Best: 1856
▼
-34
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1922
Best: 1922
▲
4
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1948
Best: 1620
▼
-2
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani, Italiani
