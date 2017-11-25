Davis Cup – Finale – Francia vs Belgio 2-1: Nel doppio successo di Gaquet-Herbert

Francia in vantaggio per 2-1 sul Belgio al termine della seconda giornata nella finale di Coppa Davis 2017 in corso sul veloce indoor dello Stade Pierre Mauroy di Lille. Richard Gasquet e Pierre-Hugues Herbert hanno infatti conquistato il punto del doppio battendo per 61 36 76(2) 64, dopo oltre tre ore di battaglia, Ruben Bemelmans e Joris De Loore.
Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France – Surface: Hard – Rebound Ace, Indoor – Ball: Tecnifibre X-One
FRANCIA – BELGIO 2-1 – Finale Davis Cup 2017 – Veloce indoor
Ore 14
Richard Gasquet/Pierre-Hugues Herbert – Ruben Bemelmans/Joris De Loore
Davis BEL - FRA
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
6
3
7
6
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
1
6
6
4
Vincitore FRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
5-4 → 6-4
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
5-3 → 5-4
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
4-3 → 5-3
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
2-2 → 2-3
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
1-1 → 1-2
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-1 → 1-1
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
ace
5-0*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
4-5 → 5-5
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
3-4 → 3-5
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
3-5 → 3-6
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
2-5 → 3-5
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
1-1 → 1-2
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-1 → 1-1
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
4-0 → 5-0
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Domani (ore 14)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – David Goffin
Lucas Pouille – Steve Darcis
Ieri
Lucas Pouille – David Goffin
Davis BEL - FRA
L. Pouille
5
3
1
D. Goffin
7
6
6
Vincitore BEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
5-4 → 5-5
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – Steve Darcis
Davis BEL - FRA
J. Tsonga
6
6
6
S. Darcis
3
2
1
Vincitore FRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
J. Tsonga
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
J. Tsonga
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
S. Darcis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
S. Darcis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Darcis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
@ Dad (#1993991)
Sono d’accordo su Noah. Penso che sappia quello che fa ed ha anche il coraggio di prendere decisioni impopolari e magari assurde per molti se pensa siano giuste. Comunque, a mio modesto parere, giocare una finale Davis con solo due singolaristi sarebbe stato moooolto azzardato. Pur con tutto il dispiacere per Mahut, grande professionista.
@ Elio (#1993954)
Noah da allenatore ha vinto solo due coppe Davis. Gli allenatori da tastiera e da divano ne sanno certo più di lui …
No!
Mi sa che l’ha persa il Belgio 😀
@ Lorenzo_P (#1993885)
@ nastase (#1993893)
Noah sa come si vince la Coppa Davis. Se ha fatto giocare Gasquet, ci sarà pure un motivo, o no ❓ 💡 🙄
Credo sarà decisivo Pouille vs Darcis.
Ricordiamoci una cosa che può influire: i francesi hanno sempre preso in giro i belgi, un po’ come noi i carabinieri.
Forse non dice nulla alla gente, ma certe cose portano un vantaggio psicologico in questi tipi di confronti.
Una sensazione simile al ‘Sentirsi Superiori’, ecco cosa voglio dire.
Comunque il Belgio può vincere l’incontro.
Ora noah faccia una cosa sensata,siccome se goffin stara’ bene lo distrugge il sopravvalutatissimo tsonga, se si va al match decisivo deve giocare tutta la vita Richard!
2-1 Francia. Bravi! Ora un ultimo punto
Prima Noah ha tentato di perdere il doppio schierando Gasquet, con Mahut finiva in un’ora; poi Bemelmans ha deciso che il pronostico era tutto francese e ha cominciato a sbagliare quello che poteva: aveva in mano terzo set e partita è riuscito a rimettere in carreggiata i francesi che erano finiti psicologicamente. Noah salvo, ma ora spero nel miracolo Darcis!
Spero che la Francia riesca a portarla a casa. Come sempre atmosfera incredibile in coppa Davis 🙂
Certo che i francesi sono pazzi a portare gasquet quando herbert-mahut sono una coppia devastante
*qualsiasi
3° set sul 5-4 tra i belgi si è materializzato Imbellemelmans…. 😈
Spiace dirlo ma Bemelmans é impresentabile. Sta sbagliando qualsiasiasi cosa nei momenti topici. In pratica sta salvando lui la Francia.
Bemelmans è il gemello di Totti
Se la francia perde la Davis x colpa di questo doppio Noah si deve dimettere SUBITO.
Ha dimostrato un incompetenza incredibile, lasciar fuori mahut (e benneteau) x far giocare gasquet l, in doppio!!!
Sono due uccellini sperduti i francesi,nn hanno feeling né mordente e di fronte hanno una coppia mediocre, ma che è affiatata e sta dando tutto
Forse si riferiva a Herbert, ha scritto “Gasquet e un perdente” senza accento 😀
sono contrario a bannare risultati.it dal forum in quanto le sue provocazioni scatenano il dibattito 😀
2°set con PierUgo in versione Fantozzi 😈
doppio folle! e gasquet conferma di essere un seguace di Leonard Cohen: bello e perdente (per ora, ovvio)
belgi assai leggerini…..
@ Risultati.it (#1993839)
È un perdente gasquet che e’ stato più volte in top ten,numero 7 del mondo,numero 1 di Francia per tanto tempo e vincitore di molteplici titoli,col più bel rovescio ad una mano o forse tu non capisci nulla di tennis?!chi non ama guardare giocatori come gasquet non ama il tennis!Per me dovresti essere bannato dal forum…
questo doppio lo potrei giocare anch’io, se fossi stato belga…
Oggi vince il Belgio
Gasquet e un perdente
Gasquet non gioca
Gioca tsonga Herbert
Io se fossi capitano belga metterei goffin
Se non giocano Neanche coi giocatori
Curioso di vedere le formazioni
Sono certo che Richard fara’ un grande doppio,l’unica cosa che temo è che pierugo nei momenti caldi ha sempre bisogno del pannolone…