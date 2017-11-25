Davis Cup 2017 - Finale Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup – Finale – Francia vs Belgio 2-1: Nel doppio successo di Gaquet-Herbert

25/11/2017 18:15 31 commenti
La finale di Davis 2017
La finale di Davis 2017

Francia in vantaggio per 2-1 sul Belgio al termine della seconda giornata nella finale di Coppa Davis 2017 in corso sul veloce indoor dello Stade Pierre Mauroy di Lille. Richard Gasquet e Pierre-Hugues Herbert hanno infatti conquistato il punto del doppio battendo per 61 36 76(2) 64, dopo oltre tre ore di battaglia, Ruben Bemelmans e Joris De Loore.

Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France – Surface: Hard – Rebound Ace, Indoor – Ball: Tecnifibre X-One

FRANCIA FRA – BELGIO BEL 2-1 – Finale Davis Cup 2017 – Veloce indoor

Ore 14
Richard Gasquet/Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA – Ruben Bemelmans/Joris De Loore BEL

Davis BEL - FRA
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
6
3
7
6
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
1
6
6
4
Vincitore FRA
Mostra dettagli


Domani (ore 14)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA – David Goffin BEL
Lucas Pouille FRA – Steve Darcis BEL


Ieri
Lucas Pouille FRA – David Goffin BEL

Davis BEL - FRA
L. Pouille
5
3
1
D. Goffin
7
6
6
Vincitore BEL
Mostra dettagli

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA– Steve Darcis BEL

Davis BEL - FRA
J. Tsonga
6
6
6
S. Darcis
3
2
1
Vincitore FRA
Mostra dettagli



Puffo (Guest) 25-11-2017 22:00

@ Dad (#1993991)

Sono d'accordo su Noah. Penso che sappia quello che fa ed ha anche il coraggio di prendere decisioni impopolari e magari assurde per molti se pensa siano giuste. Comunque, a mio modesto parere, giocare una finale Davis con solo due singolaristi sarebbe stato moooolto azzardato. Pur con tutto il dispiacere per Mahut, grande professionista.

 31
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dad (Guest) 25-11-2017 21:20

@ Elio (#1993954)

Noah da allenatore ha vinto solo due coppe Davis. Gli allenatori da tastiera e da divano ne sanno certo più di lui …

 30
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Palmeria (Guest) 25-11-2017 20:00

Scritto da Elio
@ Lorenzo_P (#1993885)
@ nastase (#1993893)
Noah sa come si vince la Coppa Davis. Se ha fatto giocare Gasquet, ci sarà pure un motivo, o no ❓

No!
Mi sa che l’ha persa il Belgio 😀

 29
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Elio
Elio 25-11-2017 19:04

@ Lorenzo_P (#1993885)

@ nastase (#1993893)

Noah sa come si vince la Coppa Davis. Se ha fatto giocare Gasquet, ci sarà pure un motivo, o no ❓ 💡 🙄

 28
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
Luca Martin 25-11-2017 18:50

Credo sarà decisivo Pouille vs Darcis.
Ricordiamoci una cosa che può influire: i francesi hanno sempre preso in giro i belgi, un po’ come noi i carabinieri.
Forse non dice nulla alla gente, ma certe cose portano un vantaggio psicologico in questi tipi di confronti.
Una sensazione simile al ‘Sentirsi Superiori’, ecco cosa voglio dire.

 27
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 25-11-2017 18:26

Comunque il Belgio può vincere l’incontro.

 26
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
The Renegade 25-11-2017 18:22

Ora noah faccia una cosa sensata,siccome se goffin stara’ bene lo distrugge il sopravvalutatissimo tsonga, se si va al match decisivo deve giocare tutta la vita Richard!

 25
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuseppespartano 25-11-2017 18:04

2-1 Francia. Bravi! Ora un ultimo punto

 24
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nastase (Guest) 25-11-2017 17:20

Prima Noah ha tentato di perdere il doppio schierando Gasquet, con Mahut finiva in un’ora; poi Bemelmans ha deciso che il pronostico era tutto francese e ha cominciato a sbagliare quello che poteva: aveva in mano terzo set e partita è riuscito a rimettere in carreggiata i francesi che erano finiti psicologicamente. Noah salvo, ma ora spero nel miracolo Darcis!

 23
Replica | Quota | -3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Elio, Gualtiero, Giuseppespartano
Giuseppespartano 25-11-2017 16:39

Spero che la Francia riesca a portarla a casa. Come sempre atmosfera incredibile in coppa Davis 🙂

 22
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lorenzo_P 25-11-2017 16:37

Certo che i francesi sono pazzi a portare gasquet quando herbert-mahut sono una coppia devastante

 21
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Stefano Sella (Guest) 25-11-2017 16:32

*qualsiasi

*qualsiasi

 20
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
lallo (Guest) 25-11-2017 16:31

3° set sul 5-4 tra i belgi si è materializzato Imbellemelmans…. 😈

 19
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Stefano Sella (Guest) 25-11-2017 16:31

Spiace dirlo ma Bemelmans é impresentabile. Sta sbagliando qualsiasiasi cosa nei momenti topici. In pratica sta salvando lui la Francia.

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Kundera (Guest) 25-11-2017 16:10

Bemelmans è il gemello di Totti

 17
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Ken_Rosewall
Roberto (Guest) 25-11-2017 16:07

Se la francia perde la Davis x colpa di questo doppio Noah si deve dimettere SUBITO.
Ha dimostrato un incompetenza incredibile, lasciar fuori mahut (e benneteau) x far giocare gasquet l, in doppio!!!
Sono due uccellini sperduti i francesi,nn hanno feeling né mordente e di fronte hanno una coppia mediocre, ma che è affiatata e sta dando tutto

 16
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Ken_Rosewall
Dennis (Guest) 25-11-2017 16:06

Forse si riferiva a Herbert, ha scritto “Gasquet e un perdente” senza accento 😀

 15
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
guido (Guest) 25-11-2017 15:53

sono contrario a bannare risultati.it dal forum in quanto le sue provocazioni scatenano il dibattito 😀

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
lallo (Guest) 25-11-2017 15:33

2°set con PierUgo in versione Fantozzi 😈

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nastase (Guest) 25-11-2017 15:26

doppio folle! e gasquet conferma di essere un seguace di Leonard Cohen: bello e perdente (per ora, ovvio)

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
lallo (Guest) 25-11-2017 14:46

belgi assai leggerini…..

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
The renegade (Guest) 25-11-2017 14:35

@ Risultati.it (#1993839)

È un perdente gasquet che e’ stato più volte in top ten,numero 7 del mondo,numero 1 di Francia per tanto tempo e vincitore di molteplici titoli,col più bel rovescio ad una mano o forse tu non capisci nulla di tennis?!chi non ama guardare giocatori come gasquet non ama il tennis!Per me dovresti essere bannato dal forum…

 10
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
nastase (Guest) 25-11-2017 14:31

questo doppio lo potrei giocare anch’io, se fossi stato belga…

 9
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Ken_Rosewall
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 25-11-2017 13:51

Oggi vince il Belgio

Oggi vince il Belgio

 8
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Gualtiero
Risultati.it 25-11-2017 13:42

Gasquet e un perdente

 7
Replica | Quota | -6
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: mittler831, The Renegade, Fabiofogna, Gualtiero, Elio, Ken_Rosewall
Risultati.it 25-11-2017 13:41

Gasquet non gioca

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Risultati.it 25-11-2017 13:38

Gioca tsonga Herbert

 5
Replica | Quota | -3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: mittler831, The Renegade, Gualtiero
Tomax (Guest) 25-11-2017 13:31

Io se fossi capitano belga metterei goffin

 4
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Gualtiero
Risultati.it 25-11-2017 13:06

Se non giocano Neanche coi giocatori

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Raffaele (Guest) 25-11-2017 13:00

Curioso di vedere le formazioni

 2
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Gualtiero
The renegade (Guest) 25-11-2017 12:50

Sono certo che Richard fara’ un grande doppio,l’unica cosa che temo è che pierugo nei momenti caldi ha sempre bisogno del pannolone…

 1
Replica | Quota | -4
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Risultati.it, Gualtiero, Giuseppespartano, Elio