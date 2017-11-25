Davis Cup – Finale – Francia vs Belgio 2-1: Nel doppio successo di Gaquet-Herbert

Francia in vantaggio per 2-1 sul Belgio al termine della seconda giornata nella finale di Coppa Davis 2017 in corso sul veloce indoor dello Stade Pierre Mauroy di Lille. Richard Gasquet e Pierre-Hugues Herbert hanno infatti conquistato il punto del doppio battendo per 61 36 76(2) 64, dopo oltre tre ore di battaglia, Ruben Bemelmans e Joris De Loore.

Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France – Surface: Hard – Rebound Ace, Indoor – Ball: Tecnifibre X-One

FRANCIA – BELGIO 2-1 – Finale Davis Cup 2017 – Veloce indoor

Ore 14

Richard Gasquet/Pierre-Hugues Herbert – Ruben Bemelmans/Joris De Loore



Davis BEL - FRA R. Gasquet / P. Herbert R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 6 3 7 6 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 1 6 6 4 Vincitore FRA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 ace 5-0* 5-1* 5*-2 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 5-5 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 3-5 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 ace 3-2 → 3-3 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-2 → 3-2 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 df 2-3 → 2-4 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 5-0 → 5-1 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-0 → 5-0 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 R. Gasquet / P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

Domani (ore 14)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – David Goffin

Lucas Pouille – Steve Darcis

Ieri

Lucas Pouille – David Goffin



Davis BEL - FRA L. Pouille L. Pouille 5 3 1 D. Goffin D. Goffin 7 6 6 Vincitore BEL Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 D. Goffin 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 1-3 → 1-4 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-3 → 1-3 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 D. Goffin 15-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-6 → 5-7 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 5-4 → 5-5 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 4-3 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – Steve Darcis


