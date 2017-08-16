Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Vancouver: Secondo Turno. Live Stefano Napolinato vs Ruben Bemelmans

16/08/2017 22:51 1 commento
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995
CAN Challenger Vancouver | Cemento | $100.000
2T Bemelmans BEL – Napolitano ITA (0-0) ore 01:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Napolitano ITA – Bemelmans BEL
Apr 11, 1995 Birthday: Jan 14, 1988
22 years Age: 29 years
Italy Italy Country: Belgium Belgium
203 Current rank: 100
152 (Jun 12, 2017) Highest rank: 84 (Sep 28, 2015)
316 Total matches: 748
$101 459 Prize money: $1 107 762
258 Points: 560
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed

1 commento

Rod (Guest) 16-08-2017 23:24

Match ostico

