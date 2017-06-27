ATP Antalya: I risultati della seconda giornata. Dominic Thiem racimola solo 5 game con Ramkumar Ramanathan

Risultati dal circuito ATP
ATP Antalya 250 | Erba | $439.005 – 1°-2° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [LL] Lloyd Harris vs Janko Tipsarevic
ATP Antalya
Lloyd Harris
5
3
Janko Tipsarevic
7
6
Vincitore: J. TIPSAREVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
L. Harris
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-4 → 2-4
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
J. Tipsarevic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Tipsarevic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Harris
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
5-6 → 5-7
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
2. [WC] Marsel Ilhan vs [8] Martin Klizan
ATP Antalya
Marsel Ilhan
6
Martin Klizan [8]
*
6
Vincitore: M. ILHAN per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
ace
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
ace
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
-*
M. Ilhan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
5-5 → 5-6
M. Ilhan
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
4-5 → 5-5
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 4-5
M. Ilhan
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Ilhan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Ilhan
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Dominic Thiem vs [Q] Ramkumar Ramanathan (non prima ore: 16:30)
ATP Antalya
Dominic Thiem [1]
3
2
Ramkumar Ramanathan
6
6
Vincitore: R. RAMANATHAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ramanathan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
D. Thiem
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
2-1 → 2-2
D. Thiem
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-5 → 3-6
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
ace
2-5 → 3-5
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Alaaddin Karagoz – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Andreas Seppi vs [Q] Kamil Majchrzak
ATP Antalya
Andreas Seppi
6
7
Kamil Majchrzak
2
6
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
ace
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
K. Majchrzak
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
K. Majchrzak
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
2. Steve Darcis vs [3] Fernando Verdasco
ATP Antalya
Steve Darcis
3
4
Fernando Verdasco [3]
6
6
Vincitore: F. VERDASCO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Verdasco
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-5 → 4-6
F. Verdasco
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-4 → 4-4
S. Darcis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
F. Verdasco
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
S. Darcis
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Verdasco
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Darcis
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
F. Verdasco
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
F. Verdasco
15-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
F. Verdasco
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Adrian Mannarino vs [Q] Mohamed Safwat
ATP Antalya
Adrian Mannarino
6
6
Mohamed Safwat
4
4
Vincitore: A. MANNARINO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Safwat
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Duygu Aksit Oal – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [3] Santiago Gonzalez / Scott Lipsky vs Jonathan Erlich / Nikola Mektic
ATP Antalya
Santiago Gonzalez / Scott Lipsky [3]
4
4
Jonathan Erlich / Nikola Mektic
6
6
Vincitori: ERLICH / MEKTIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Erlich / Mektic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
S. Gonzalez / Lipsky
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Erlich / Mektic
4-3 → 4-4
S. Gonzalez / Lipsky
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Erlich / Mektic
3-2 → 3-3
S. Gonzalez / Lipsky
2-2 → 3-2
J. Erlich / Mektic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Gonzalez / Lipsky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Erlich / Mektic
1-0 → 1-1
S. Gonzalez / Lipsky
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Erlich / Mektic
4-5 → 4-6
S. Gonzalez / Lipsky
3-5 → 4-5
J. Erlich / Mektic
3-4 → 3-5
S. Gonzalez / Lipsky
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Erlich / Mektic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
S. Gonzalez / Lipsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Erlich / Mektic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Gonzalez / Lipsky
0-2 → 1-2
J. Erlich / Mektic
0-1 → 0-2
S. Gonzalez / Lipsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Marcos Baghdatis vs Carlos Berlocq
ATP Antalya
Marcos Baghdatis
6
3
7
Carlos Berlocq
4
6
5
Vincitore: M. BAGHDATIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Berlocq
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
C. Berlocq
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
C. Berlocq
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
C. Berlocq
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
C. Berlocq
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Berlocq
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
M. Baghdatis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
C. Berlocq
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
C. Berlocq
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
C. Berlocq
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
C. Berlocq
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Baghdatis
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
C. Berlocq
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
M. Baghdatis
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
C. Berlocq
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
M. Baghdatis
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
C. Berlocq
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Baghdatis
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
C. Berlocq
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Berlocq
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Marcus Daniell / Marcelo Demoliner vs [PR] Philipp Petzschner / Alexander Peya
ATP Antalya
Marcus Daniell / Marcelo Demoliner
4
6
Philipp Petzschner / Alexander Peya
6
7
Vincitori: PETZSCHNER / PEYA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
ace
6-6 → 6-7
P. Petzschner / Peya
6-5 → 6-6
M. Daniell / Demoliner
5-5 → 6-5
P. Petzschner / Peya
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
M. Daniell / Demoliner
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
P. Petzschner / Peya
4-3 → 4-4
M. Daniell / Demoliner
3-3 → 4-3
P. Petzschner / Peya
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Daniell / Demoliner
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
P. Petzschner / Peya
2-1 → 2-2
M. Daniell / Demoliner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
P. Petzschner / Peya
1-0 → 1-1
M. Daniell / Demoliner
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Petzschner / Peya
4-5 → 4-6
M. Daniell / Demoliner
3-5 → 4-5
P. Petzschner / Peya
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
M. Daniell / Demoliner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
P. Petzschner / Peya
2-3 → 2-4
M. Daniell / Demoliner
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
P. Petzschner / Peya
1-2 → 1-3
M. Daniell / Demoliner
1-1 → 1-2
P. Petzschner / Peya
1-0 → 1-1
M. Daniell / Demoliner
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [WC] Sarp Agabigun / Altug Celikbilek vs Carlos Berlocq / Joao Sousa
ATP Antalya
Sarp Agabigun / Altug Celikbilek•
15
2
Carlos Berlocq / Joao Sousa
0
3
Ace CEL - n.1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Berlocq / Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
S. Agabigun / Celikbilek
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
C. Berlocq / Sousa
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Agabigun / Celikbilek
0-1 → 1-1
C. Berlocq / Sousa
0-0 → 0-1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [LL] Daniel Altmaier vs Victor Estrella Burgos
ATP Antalya
Daniel Altmaier
7
6
7
Victor Estrella Burgos
5
7
6
Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
ace
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
2-4*
2*-5
ace
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
V. Estrella Burgos
6-5 → 6-6
V. Estrella Burgos
5-4 → 5-5
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
V. Estrella Burgos
2-1 → 2-2
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
ace
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
ace
8*-9
6-6 → 6-7
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
V. Estrella Burgos
5-5 → 5-6
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Estrella Burgos
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
V. Estrella Burgos
4-4 → 4-5
V. Estrella Burgos
3-3 → 3-4
D. Altmaier
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
V. Estrella Burgos
2-2 → 2-3
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
V. Estrella Burgos
1-1 → 1-2
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Robert Lindstedt / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs Rogerio Dutra Silva / Paolo Lorenzi
ATP Antalya
Robert Lindstedt / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi [1]
6
7
Rogerio Dutra Silva / Paolo Lorenzi
3
6
Vincitori: LINDSTEDT / QURESHI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
df
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
df
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
R. Lindstedt / Qureshi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
5-6 → 6-6
R. Dutra Silva / Lorenzi
5-5 → 5-6
R. Lindstedt / Qureshi
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
4-5 → 5-5
R. Dutra Silva / Lorenzi
4-4 → 4-5
R. Lindstedt / Qureshi
3-4 → 4-4
R. Dutra Silva / Lorenzi
3-3 → 3-4
R. Lindstedt / Qureshi
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
R. Dutra Silva / Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
R. Lindstedt / Qureshi
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
R. Dutra Silva / Lorenzi
1-1 → 1-2
R. Lindstedt / Qureshi
0-1 → 1-1
R. Dutra Silva / Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Lindstedt / Qureshi
5-3 → 6-3
R. Dutra Silva / Lorenzi
5-2 → 5-3
R. Lindstedt / Qureshi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
R. Dutra Silva / Lorenzi
4-1 → 4-2
R. Lindstedt / Qureshi
3-1 → 4-1
R. Dutra Silva / Lorenzi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
R. Lindstedt / Qureshi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-0 → 3-0
R. Dutra Silva / Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
R. Lindstedt / Qureshi
0-0 → 1-0
3. Wesley Koolhof / Matwe Middelkoop vs [4] Leander Paes / Adil Shamasdin
ATP Antalya
Wesley Koolhof / Matwe Middelkoop
0
6
5
0
Leander Paes / Adil Shamasdin [4]•
3
3
7
0
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
W. Koolhof / Middelkoop
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
5-6 → 5-7
L. Paes / Shamasdin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
W. Koolhof / Middelkoop
4-5 → 5-5
L. Paes / Shamasdin
4-4 → 4-5
W. Koolhof / Middelkoop
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
L. Paes / Shamasdin
3-3 → 3-4
W. Koolhof / Middelkoop
2-3 → 3-3
L. Paes / Shamasdin
2-2 → 2-3
W. Koolhof / Middelkoop
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Paes / Shamasdin
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
W. Koolhof / Middelkoop
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
L. Paes / Shamasdin
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W. Koolhof / Middelkoop
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
5-3 → 6-3
L. Paes / Shamasdin
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
W. Koolhof / Middelkoop
4-2 → 5-2
L. Paes / Shamasdin
4-1 → 4-2
W. Koolhof / Middelkoop
3-1 → 4-1
L. Paes / Shamasdin
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
W. Koolhof / Middelkoop
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Paes / Shamasdin
1-0 → 1-1
W. Koolhof / Middelkoop
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Probabilmente Thiem si è iscritto, fedele alle sue programmazioni scriteriate, si è pentito della scelta e, per non deludere gli organizzatori, ha fatto toccata e fuga.
Thiem ha fatto il più classico degli arraffa e scappa
In questo torneo può succedere di tutto ma Ferrer non lo vedo tra i favoriti.
Thiem
Comunque è vergognoso che Them riesca a perdere dal numero 222 al mondo
@ Deliciano (#1883143)
*è ad
E ora che Thiem d’ a un passo dall’eliminazione tabellone apertissimo in cui i favoriti a questo o punto sono Verdasco,Mannarino,Andreas e Ferrer anche se ci può essere la sorpresa Baghdatis
Ragazzi qualcuno potrebbe mandare un link per vedere thiem? Grazie
Thiem non pervenuto oggi
@ MANUEL (#1883065)
E al secondo turno ha ilhan! Che occasione x entrare nei top 200
ALTMEIR GIOCA BEENISSIMOOO
No
Si vede da qualche parte in tv?
vai Andreas!