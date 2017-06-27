Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Antalya: I risultati della seconda giornata. Dominic Thiem racimola solo 5 game con Ramkumar Ramanathan

27/06/2017 18:19 14 commenti
TUR ATP Antalya 250 | Erba | $439.005 – 1°-2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [LL] Lloyd Harris RSA vs Janko Tipsarevic SRB

Lloyd Harris
5
3
Janko Tipsarevic
7
6
Vincitore: J. TIPSAREVIC
2. [WC] Marsel Ilhan TUR vs [8] Martin Klizan SVK

Marsel Ilhan
6
Martin Klizan [8]
*
6
Vincitore: M. ILHAN per ritiro
3. [1] Dominic Thiem AUT vs [Q] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 16:30)

Dominic Thiem [1]
3
2
Ramkumar Ramanathan
6
6
Vincitore: R. RAMANATHAN
Alaaddin Karagoz – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Andreas Seppi ITA vs [Q] Kamil Majchrzak POL

Andreas Seppi
6
7
Kamil Majchrzak
2
6
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
2. Steve Darcis BEL vs [3] Fernando Verdasco ESP

Steve Darcis
3
4
Fernando Verdasco [3]
6
6
Vincitore: F. VERDASCO
3. Adrian Mannarino FRA vs [Q] Mohamed Safwat EGY

Adrian Mannarino
6
6
Mohamed Safwat
4
4
Vincitore: A. MANNARINO
Duygu Aksit Oal – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [3] Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Scott Lipsky USA vs Jonathan Erlich ISR / Nikola Mektic CRO

Santiago Gonzalez / Scott Lipsky [3]
4
4
Jonathan Erlich / Nikola Mektic
6
6
Vincitori: ERLICH / MEKTIC
2. Marcos Baghdatis CYP vs Carlos Berlocq ARG

Marcos Baghdatis
6
3
7
Carlos Berlocq
4
6
5
Vincitore: M. BAGHDATIS
3. Marcus Daniell NZL / Marcelo Demoliner BRA vs [PR] Philipp Petzschner GER / Alexander Peya AUT

Marcus Daniell / Marcelo Demoliner
4
6
Philipp Petzschner / Alexander Peya
6
7
Vincitori: PETZSCHNER / PEYA
4. [WC] Sarp Agabigun TUR / Altug Celikbilek TUR vs Carlos Berlocq ARG / Joao Sousa POR

Sarp Agabigun / Altug Celikbilek
15
2
Carlos Berlocq / Joao Sousa
0
3
Ace CEL - n.1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [LL] Daniel Altmaier GER vs Victor Estrella Burgos DOM

Daniel Altmaier
7
6
7
Victor Estrella Burgos
5
7
6
Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER
2. [1] Robert Lindstedt SWE / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK vs Rogerio Dutra Silva BRA / Paolo Lorenzi ITA

Robert Lindstedt / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi [1]
6
7
Rogerio Dutra Silva / Paolo Lorenzi
3
6
Vincitori: LINDSTEDT / QURESHI
3. Wesley Koolhof NED / Matwe Middelkoop NED vs [4] Leander Paes IND / Adil Shamasdin CAN

Wesley Koolhof / Matwe Middelkoop
0
6
5
0
Leander Paes / Adil Shamasdin [4]
3
3
7
0
Secondo servizio
14 commenti.

Gianluca Naso (Guest) 27-06-2017 18:30

Probabilmente Thiem si è iscritto, fedele alle sue programmazioni scriteriate, si è pentito della scelta e, per non deludere gli organizzatori, ha fatto toccata e fuga.

 14
Replica
Elpioco 27-06-2017 18:12

Thiem ha fatto il più classico degli arraffa e scappa

 13
Replica
Much (Guest) 27-06-2017 18:01

Scritto da Deliciano
E ora che Thiem d’ a un passo dall’eliminazione tabellone apertissimo in cui i favoriti a questo o punto sono Verdasco,Mannarino,Andreas e Ferrer anche se ci può essere la sorpresa Baghdatis

In questo torneo può succedere di tutto ma Ferrer non lo vedo tra i favoriti.

 12
Replica
Deliciano (Guest) 27-06-2017 17:42

Scritto da Deliciano
Comunque è vergognoso che Them riesca a perdere dal numero 222 al mondo

Thiem

 11
Replica
Deliciano (Guest) 27-06-2017 17:42

Comunque è vergognoso che Them riesca a perdere dal numero 222 al mondo

 10
Replica
Deliciano (Guest) 27-06-2017 17:38

@ Deliciano (#1883143)
*è ad

 9
Replica
Deliciano (Guest) 27-06-2017 17:37

E ora che Thiem d’ a un passo dall’eliminazione tabellone apertissimo in cui i favoriti a questo o punto sono Verdasco,Mannarino,Andreas e Ferrer anche se ci può essere la sorpresa Baghdatis

 8
Replica
Ettore (Guest) 27-06-2017 17:12

Ragazzi qualcuno potrebbe mandare un link per vedere thiem? Grazie

 7
Replica | Quota |
veggente98 27-06-2017 17:05

Thiem non pervenuto oggi

 6
Replica
Roberto (Guest) 27-06-2017 16:49

@ MANUEL (#1883065)

E al secondo turno ha ilhan! Che occasione x entrare nei top 200

 5
Replica
MANUEL (Guest) 27-06-2017 15:51

ALTMEIR GIOCA BEENISSIMOOO

 4
Replica
Daniele (Guest) 27-06-2017 13:42

No

 3
Replica
Roberto (Guest) 27-06-2017 13:14

Si vede da qualche parte in tv?

 2
Replica
gido 27-06-2017 13:07

vai Andreas!

 1
Replica