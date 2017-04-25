Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tallahassee: Primo Turno. Live Arnaboldi vs Hernandez

25/04/2017 16:20 1 commento
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987

USA Challenger Tallahassee | Terra | $75.000
1T Hernandez-Fernandez DOM – Arnaboldi ITA (0-0) ore 17:30

CH Tallahassee
Jose Hernandez-Fernandez
0
0
Andrea Arnaboldi
0
0
– Arnaboldi ITA
Mar 13, 1990 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
27 years Age: 29 years
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Country: Italy Italy
244 Current rank: 267
179 (Aug 03, 2015) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
390 Total matches: 895
$131 352 Prize money: $588 836
207 Points: 191
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed

1 commento

non mollare mai (Guest) 25-04-2017 17:23

Ritirato Tiafoe,avversari abbordabili fino in semi…
con 29 punti buone possibilità di entrare q RG
io ci credo….
Forza mitico Arna!!!!

