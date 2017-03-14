Challenger Shenzhen: I risultati di giornata con il live dettagliato. Luca Vanni accede al secondo turno

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

14/03/2017 09:00 3 commenti
Luca Vanni classe 1985
Nessun problema per Luca Vanni, numero 139 del ranking mondiale e quinta testa di serie, che ha sconfitto all’esordio lo spagnolo Enrique Lopez Perez, numero 172 Atp in due set.
Al secondo turno Lucone sfiderà Zheng [WC] o Bai [WC].

Enrique Lopez-Perez ESP vs [5] Luca Vanni ITA

CH Shenzhen
Enrique Lopez-Perez
3
2
Luca Vanni [5]
6
6
Vincitore: L. VANNI
Mostra dettagli

01:08:47
4 Aces 6
5 Double Faults 1
52% 1st Serve % 63%
17/25 (68%) 1st Serve Points Won 30/36 (83%)
11/23 (48%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/21 (62%)
2/5 (40%) Break Points Saved 4/4 (100%)
8 Service Games Played 9
6/36 (17%) 1st Return Points Won 8/25 (32%)
8/21 (38%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/23 (52%)
0/4 (0%) Break Points Won 3/5 (60%)
9 Return Games Played 8
28/48 (58%) Total Service Points Won 43/57 (75%)
14/57 (25%) Total Return Points Won 20/48 (42%)
42/105 (40%) Total Points Won 63/105 (60%)

172 Ranking 139
25 Age 31
Madrid Birthplace Castel del Piano, Italy
Madrid Residence Foiano della Chiana, Italy
N/A Height 6’6″ (198 cm)
168 lbs (76 kg) Weight 207 lbs (94 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$256,109 Career Prize Money $528,482


CHN Challenger Shenzhen | Cemento | $75.000 – 1° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs [2] Yuichi Sugita JPN
CH Shenzhen
Zhizhen Zhang
2
2
Yuichi Sugita [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. SUGITA
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Chuhan Wang CHN vs Steven Diez CAN

CH Shenzhen
Chuhan Wang
3
6
6
Steven Diez
6
4
3
Vincitore: C. WANG
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Wei Qiang Zheng CHN vs [WC] Yan Bai CHN

CH Shenzhen
Wei Qiang Zheng
0
0
Yan Bai
0
0
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Di Wu CHN / Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs Duckhee Lee KOR / Chu-Huan Yi TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Duckhee Lee KOR vs Tatsuma Ito JPN

CH Shenzhen
Duckhee Lee [4]
6
5
6
Tatsuma Ito
1
7
4
Vincitore: D. LEE
Mostra dettagli

3. Laslo Djere SRB vs [6] Blaz Kavcic SLO

CH Shenzhen
Laslo Djere
0
3
0
Blaz Kavcic [6]
0
6
1
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

4. Thomas Fabbiano ITA / Hsien-Yin Peng TPE vs Mao-Xin Gong CHN / Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [PR] Yuki Bhambri IND / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND vs [3] Dino Marcan CRO / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

CH Shenzhen
Yuki Bhambri / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
3
4
Dino Marcan / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn [3]
6
6
Vincitori: MARCAN / WEISSBORN
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Roman Jebavy CZE / Igor Zelenay SVK vs Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Christopher Rungkat INA

CH Shenzhen
Roman Jebavy / Igor Zelenay [4]
4
6
4
Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat
6
3
10
Vincitori: HSIEH / RUNGKAT
Mostra dettagli

3. Antonio Sancic CRO / Franko Skugor CRO vs [2] Sanchai Ratiwatana THA / Sonchat Ratiwatana THA

CH Shenzhen
Antonio Sancic / Franko Skugor
6
4
Sanchai Ratiwatana / Sonchat Ratiwatana [2]
7
6
Vincitori: RATIWATANA / RATIWATANA
Mostra dettagli

4. Roberto Carballes Baena ESP / Enrique Lopez-Perez ESP vs [PR] Ilija Bozoljac SRB / Ruan Roelofse RSA

CH Shenzhen
Roberto Carballes Baena / Enrique Lopez-Perez
15
3
0
Ilija Bozoljac / Ruan Roelofse
15
6
2
Mostra dettagli


3 commenti

marco65 (Guest) 14-03-2017 09:02

Ostacolo spagnolo superato!

 3
3
marco65 (Guest) 14-03-2017 08:21

Primo set in cassaforte con qualche patema al 7mo gioco!

 2
2
gido 14-03-2017 08:17

forza Luca, avversario difficile anche se non spolvero come l’anno passato … probabilmente su terra sarebbe più difficile!

 1
1