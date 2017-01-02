Combined Brisbane ATP, Copertina, WTA

Combined Brisbane: Risultati Day 2. Avanza la Muguruza. Ferrer batte Tomic

02/01/2017 08:30 8 commenti
Risultati da Brisbane
Risultati da Brisbane

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo Combined di Brisbane.

AUS Combined Brisbane | Cemento | 1° Turno

Pat Rafter Arena – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Monica Puig PUR vs [6] Elina Svitolina UKR

WTA Brisbane
Monica Puig
3
3
Elina Svitolina [6]
6
6
Vincitore: E. SVITOLINA
Mostra dettagli

2. [8] David Ferrer ESP vs Bernard Tomic AUS

ATP Brisbane
David Ferrer [8]
6
7
Bernard Tomic
3
5
Vincitore: D. FERRER
Mostra dettagli

3. Samantha Stosur AUS vs [4] Garbiñe Muguruza ESP (non prima ore: 06:00)

WTA Brisbane
Samantha Stosur
5
7
5
Garbiñe Muguruza [4]
7
6
7
Vincitore: G. MUGURUZA
Mostra dettagli

4. [Q] Aleksandra Krunic SRB vs [WC] Ashleigh Barty AUS (non prima ore: 10:00)

WTA Brisbane
Aleksandra Krunic
2
2
Ashleigh Barty
6
6
Vincitore: A. BARTY
Mostra dettagli

5. Steve Johnson USA vs [7] Grigor Dimitrov BUL

ATP Brisbane
Steve Johnson
0
2
2
Grigor Dimitrov [7]
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli


Show Court 1 – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nicolas Mahut FRA vs Stephane Robert FRA

ATP Brisbane
Nicolas Mahut
4
6
6
Stephane Robert
6
3
4
Vincitore: N. MAHUT
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Svetlana Kuznetsova RUS vs Louisa Chirico USA

WTA Brisbane
Svetlana Kuznetsova [5]
6
6
Louisa Chirico
2
4
Vincitore: S. KUZNETSOVA
Mostra dettagli

3. Kyle Edmund GBR vs [Q] Ernesto Escobedo USA

ATP Brisbane
Kyle Edmund
7
7
Ernesto Escobedo
6
6
Vincitore: K. EDMUND
Mostra dettagli

4. [Q] Destanee Aiava AUS vs [Q] Bethanie Mattek-Sands USA

WTA Brisbane
Destanee Aiava
40
2
6
3
Bethanie Mattek-Sands
15
6
3
0
2 Game points Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

5. Lucas Pouille FRA / Stan Wawrinka SUI vs [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS / Jordan Thompson AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Show Court 2 – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Lesia Tsurenko UKR vs [8] Roberta Vinci ITA

WTA Brisbane
Kateryna Bondarenko
6
7
6
Roberta Vinci
7
6
7
Vincitore: R. Vinci
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Asia Muhammad USA vs [WC] Donna Vekic CRO

WTA Brisbane
Asia Muhammad
7
6
Donna Vekic
6
1
Vincitore: A. MUHAMMAD
Mostra dettagli

3. Laura Siegemund GER vs Shuai Zhang CHN

WTA Brisbane
Laura Siegemund
6
6
3
Shuai Zhang
4
7
6
Vincitore: S. ZHANG
Mostra dettagli

4. Viktor Troicki SRB vs [Q] Yoshihito Nishioka JPN

ATP Brisbane
Viktor Troicki
0
6
0
Yoshihito Nishioka
0
4
0
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli


Court 6 – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Gilles Muller LUX / Sam Querrey USA vs Robert Lindstedt SWE / Michael Venus NZL

ATP Brisbane
Gilles Muller / Sam Querrey
4
6
10
Robert Lindstedt / Michael Venus
6
1
5
Vincitori: MULLER / QUERREY
Mostra dettagli

2. [O] Kateryna Bondarenko UKR / Yulia Putintseva KAZ vs [G] Irina-Camelia Begu ROU / Daria Kasatkina RUS (non prima ore: 03:00)

WTA Brisbane
Kateryna Bondarenko / Yulia Putintseva
2
0
Irina-Camelia Begu / Daria Kasatkina
6
6
Vincitori: BEGU / KASATKINA
Mostra dettagli

3. Ivan Dodig CRO / Lukasz Kubot POL vs [3] Raven Klaasen RSA / Rajeev Ram USA

ATP Brisbane
Ivan Dodig / Lukasz Kubot
4
7
6
Raven Klaasen / Rajeev Ram [3]
6
6
10
Vincitori: KLAASEN / RAM
Mostra dettagli

4. Darija Jurak CRO / Anastasia Rodionova AUS vs [2] Ekaterina Makarova RUS / Elena Vesnina RUS

WTA Brisbane
Darija Jurak / Anastasia Rodionova
2
2
Ekaterina Makarova / Elena Vesnina [2]
6
6
Vincitori: MAKAROVA / VESNINA
Mostra dettagli

8 commenti

radar 02-01-2017 12:52

Scritto da Gaz
Prossimo Barty-kerber
Aprite pure i cancelli.

Ti aspetto all’uscita 10 :wink:

8
Gaz (Guest) 02-01-2017 12:18

Prossimo Barty-kerber
Aprite pure i cancelli.

 7
Gaz (Guest) 02-01-2017 12:04

Come ha approciato il tour la Aiava,sembra non fermarsi nemmeno con la Mattek,Ashleigh spegne in maniera autoritaria la fiamma della Krunic.

 6
Thetis. 02-01-2017 11:29

Come mi dispiace per Tomic e Vekic :lol:

5
radar 02-01-2017 10:33

Ci sarà Muguruza per la Kasatkina (anche se la Stosur ci ha provato eccome).
Mi ricordo di quel primo match tra loro, nell’aprile del 2015 sulla terra di Marrakesh: una Darya al battesimo in wta e che nel primo set se la giocò, quasi, alla pari.

Sono passati 2 anni, ora la russa si è fatta le ossa e anche Garbine ha spiccato il volo: confronto interessante tra loro, il secondo di quella che dovrebbe diventare una lunga serie.

 4
Sottile 02-01-2017 08:45

Ha vinto lo spagnolo al secondo… :cool:

3
Daniele (Guest) 02-01-2017 01:03

Per me vince lo spagnolo al terzo

 2
Albitaglia (Guest) 02-01-2017 00:55

Interessante Ferrer Tomic…penso avrà la meglio l’australiano

 1
