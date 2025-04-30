Challenger Estoril, Aix en Provence, Mauthausen, Guangzhou, Ostrava e Porto Alegre: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Mattia Bellucci nella foto - Foto Getty Images
🇵🇹
Challenger 175 Estoril
Portogallo
Terra battuta
ESTADIO MILLENNIUM – ore 13:00
Henrique Rocha vs Nicolas Jarry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jaime Faria vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Miomir Kecmanovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jesper de Jong vs Joao Fonseca
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT CASCAIS – ore 13:00
Pedro Martinez vs Alexey Vatutin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dusan Lajovic vs Andrea Pellegrino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Giulio Zeppieri vs Marton Fucsovics
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Martinez / Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Gastao Elias / Tiago Pereira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT CTE – ore 13:00
Kimmer Coppejans vs Denis Yevseyev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Yannick Hanfmann vs Giovanni Fonio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Araujo / Joao Graca vs Denis Yevseyev / Beibit Zhukayev (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner vs Goncalo Da Rosa Castro / Salvador Monteiro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇫🇷
Challenger 175 Aix en Provence
Francia
Terra battuta
☀️
Previsioni meteo
Aix en Provence
Court Credit Agricole – ore 11:00
Arthur Rinderknech vs Mark Lajal
ATP Aix-en-Provence
Arthur Rinderknech [6]
0
4
Mark Lajal•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Lajal
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Lajal
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Borna Coric
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Borna Gojo vs Hugo Gaston (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Corentin Moutet vs Pavel Kotov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Nissan Couriant – ore 11:00
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Mattia Bellucci
ATP Aix-en-Provence
Albert Ramos-Vinolas•
30
1
Mattia Bellucci [5]
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bellucci
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Jonathan Eysseric / Quentin Halys vs Marco Bortolotti / Victor Cornea
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kyrian Jacquet vs Reilly Opelka (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Arthur Rinderknech vs Inigo Cervantes / Guillermo Duran
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Eiffage – ore 11:00
Arthur Gea
vs Valentin Vacherot
ATP Aix-en-Provence
Arthur Gea
30
5
Valentin Vacherot•
40
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
A. Gea
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
V. Vacherot
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Gea
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Gea
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Gea
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Ignacio Buse vs Moise Kouame
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N.Sriram Balaji / Miguel Reyes-Varela vs Maxime Chazal / Laurent Lokoli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Robert Cash / JJ Tracy vs Robin Haase / Hendrik Jebens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇦🇹
Challenger Mauthausen
Austria
Terra battuta
🌤️
Previsioni meteo
Mauthausen
Center Court – ore 11:00
Matteo Gigante vs Marco Trungelliti
ATP Mauthausen
Matteo Gigante
40
4
Marco Trungelliti•
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Trungelliti
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
M. Gigante
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
M. Gigante
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Trungelliti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Gigante
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
M. Trungelliti
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Filip Misolic (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alejandro Moro Canas / Marco Trungelliti vs David Pichler / Jurij Rodionov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Benjamin Hassan / Lukas Neumayer vs Matej Dodig / Filip Misolic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Martin Landaluce vs Tomas Barrios Vera
ATP Mauthausen
Martin Landaluce
15
3
Tomas Barrios Vera [5]•
40
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Landaluce
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
T. Barrios Vera
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
T. Barrios Vera
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
T. Barrios Vera
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Roman Andres Burruchaga vs Shintaro Mochizuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexandru Jecan / Bogdan Pavel vs Syl Gaxherri / Matthias Ujvary
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakub Paul / David Pel vs Roman Andres Burruchaga / Thiago Agustin Tirante
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 11:00
Ivan Liutarevich / Mick Veldheer vs Anirudh Chandrasekar / Matwe Middelkoop
ATP Mauthausen
Ivan Liutarevich / Mick Veldheer•
40
4
0
Anirudh Chandrasekar / Matwe Middelkoop [3]
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Liutarevich / Veldheer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Chandrasekar / Middelkoop
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
I. Liutarevich / Veldheer
3-5 → 4-5
A. Chandrasekar / Middelkoop
3-4 → 3-5
I. Liutarevich / Veldheer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
A. Chandrasekar / Middelkoop
2-3 → 2-4
I. Liutarevich / Veldheer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
A. Chandrasekar / Middelkoop
1-2 → 1-3
I. Liutarevich / Veldheer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
A. Chandrasekar / Middelkoop
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
I. Liutarevich / Veldheer
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Nico Hipfl / Jerome Kym vs Patrik Trhac / Marcus Willis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Neil Oberleitner / Marcelo Zormann vs Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ryan Seggerman / David Stevenson vs Tomas Barrios Vera / Cristian Garin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇿
Challenger Ostrava
Repubblica Ceca
Terra battuta
CENTRE COURT – ore 11:00
Vitaliy Sachko vs Henri Squire
ATP Ostrava
Vitaliy Sachko
0
5
Henri Squire•
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Squire
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
H. Squire
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
H. Squire
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
V. Sachko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
H. Squire
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Gauthier Onclin vs Edas Butvilas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Patrik Niklas-Salminen / Szymon Walkow vs Maxim Mrva / Dalibor Svrcina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Petr Brunclik vs Aslan Karatsev (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 3 – ore 11:00
Oriol Roca Batalla vs Lukas Klein
ATP Ostrava
Oriol Roca Batalla•
0
6
0
Lukas Klein [7]
30
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Klein
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
L. Klein
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Klein
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
August Holmgren / Kelsey Stevenson vs Jan Jermar / Stefan Latinovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Finn Reynolds / James Watt vs Vit Kopriva / David Poljak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrew Paulson / Vitaliy Sachko vs Matej Vocel / Michael Vrbensky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 11:00
Mats Hermans / Max Houkes vs Luca Sanchez / Mark Whitehouse
ATP Ostrava
Mats Hermans / Max Houkes•
0
5
Luca Sanchez / Mark Whitehouse
30
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Sanchez / Whitehouse
5-5 → 5-6
M. Hermans / Houkes
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
L. Sanchez / Whitehouse
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Hermans / Houkes
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
L. Sanchez / Whitehouse
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Hermans / Houkes
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Sanchez / Whitehouse
2-2 → 2-3
M. Hermans / Houkes
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
L. Sanchez / Whitehouse
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Hermans / Houkes
0-1 → 1-1
L. Sanchez / Whitehouse
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Radu Albot / Denys Molchanov vs Siddhant Banthia / Alexander Donski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hady Habib / Mili Poljicak vs Daniel Rincon / Oriol Roca Batalla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jiri Barnat / Filip Duda vs Edas Butvilas / Coleman Wong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇧🇷
Challenger Porto Alegre
Brasile
Terra battuta
☀️
Previsioni meteo
Porto Alegre
Quadra 1 – ore 16:00
Pedro Boscardin Dias vs Eduardo Ribeiro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Dutra da Silva vs Alex Barrena (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eduardo Ribeiro / Gabriel Roveri Sidney vs Renzo Olivo / Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Zdenek Kolar / Gianluca Mager vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona / Daniel Dutra da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva vs Murkel Dellien (Non prima 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 2 – ore 16:00
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo vs Juan Bautista Torres
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mateus Alves / Luis Britto vs Lautaro Midon / Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Carlos Prado Angelo / Federico Zeballos vs Pedro Boscardin Dias / Joao Eduardo Schiessl
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 3 – ore 16:00
Hernan Casanova / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs Leonardo Aboian / Valerio Aboian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Franco Roncadelli / Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida / Pedro Sakamoto
ATP Porto Alegre
Franco Roncadelli / Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
0
3
3
Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida / Pedro Sakamoto•
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Pucinelli De Almeida / Sakamoto
F. Roncadelli / Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
2-2 → 3-2
M. Pucinelli De Almeida / Sakamoto
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
F. Roncadelli / Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Pucinelli De Almeida / Sakamoto
1-0 → 1-1
F. Roncadelli / Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Pucinelli De Almeida / Sakamoto
3-5 → 3-6
F. Roncadelli / Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
M. Pucinelli De Almeida / Sakamoto
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-5 → 2-5
F. Roncadelli / Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 1-5
M. Pucinelli De Almeida / Sakamoto
0-4 → 0-5
F. Roncadelli / Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
0-3 → 0-4
M. Pucinelli De Almeida / Sakamoto
0-2 → 0-3
F. Roncadelli / Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
0-1 → 0-2
M. Pucinelli De Almeida / Sakamoto
0-0 → 0-1
Ignacio Carou / Alvaro Guillen Meza vs Conner Huertas del Pino / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mateo Barreiros Reyes / Courtney John Lock vs Nicolas Kicker / Fermin Tenti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇳
Challenger Guangzhou
Cina
Cemento
🌦️
Previsioni meteo
Guangzhou
CENTER COURT – ore 04:00
Ilia Simakin vs Yosuke Watanuki
ATP Guangzhou
Yosuke Watanuki
4
6
Ilia Simakin
6
7
Vincitore: Simakin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
ace
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
I. Simakin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
I. Simakin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
I. Simakin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
I. Simakin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-2 → 2-2
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
I. Simakin
0-15
0-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Brandon Holt vs Jie Cui
ATP Guangzhou
Jie Cui
6
6
Brandon Holt [2]
7
7
Vincitore: Holt
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
df
1-2*
1-3*
ace
1*-4
ace
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
ace
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
J. Cui
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
B. Holt
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Cui
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
B. Holt
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Cui
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
B. Holt
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
ace
6*-2
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
B. Holt
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
5-6 → 6-6
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
B. Holt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 4-3
J. Cui
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Marat Sharipov vs Terence Atmane
ATP Guangzhou
Marat Sharipov
5
6
Terence Atmane [4]
7
7
Vincitore: Atmane
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
df
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
T. Atmane
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Atmane
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
M. Sharipov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Sharipov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
T. Atmane
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Sharipov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
T. Atmane
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sharipov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
M. Sharipov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Atmane
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
M. Sharipov
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
T. Atmane
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
M. Sharipov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
T. Atmane
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris vs Jie Cui / Rigele Te
ATP Guangzhou
Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris [4]
6
7
Jie Cui / Rigele Te
2
5
Vincitore: Cukierman / Paris
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Cukierman / Paris
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
J. Cui / Te
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. Cukierman / Paris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Cui / Te
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 4-5
D. Cukierman / Paris
3-4 → 4-4
J. Cui / Te
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Cukierman / Paris
2-3 → 3-3
J. Cui / Te
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Cukierman / Paris
1-2 → 2-2
J. Cui / Te
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Cukierman / Paris
0-1 → 1-1
J. Cui / Te
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Cukierman / Paris
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-2 → 6-2
J. Cui / Te
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
D. Cukierman / Paris
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
D. Cukierman / Paris
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
J. Cui / Te
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
D. Cukierman / Paris
1-0 → 2-0
J. Cui / Te
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
COURT 2 – ore 04:00
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs Antoine Escoffier
ATP Guangzhou
Yu Hsiou Hsu
6
3
6
Antoine Escoffier
3
6
2
Vincitore: Hsu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 4-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Escoffier
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Escoffier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Escoffier
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-1 → 5-2
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
A. Escoffier
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
30-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Escoffier
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-0 → 1-1
Ramkumar Ramanathan / Fajing Sun vs Francis Casey Alcantara / Pruchya Isaro
ATP Guangzhou
Ramkumar Ramanathan / Fajing Sun
7
6
Francis Casey Alcantara / Pruchya Isaro
5
2
Vincitore: Ramanathan / Sun
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ramanathan / Sun
5-2 → 6-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Isaro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-0
40-15
5-1 → 5-2
R. Ramanathan / Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
ace
4-1 → 5-1
F. Casey Alcantara / Isaro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
R. Ramanathan / Sun
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
3-0 → 4-0
F. Casey Alcantara / Isaro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
R. Ramanathan / Sun
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
F. Casey Alcantara / Isaro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ramanathan / Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 7-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Isaro
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Ramanathan / Sun
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 5-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Isaro
4-4 → 4-5
R. Ramanathan / Sun
4-3 → 4-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Isaro
4-2 → 4-3
R. Ramanathan / Sun
3-2 → 4-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Isaro
3-1 → 3-2
R. Ramanathan / Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
F. Casey Alcantara / Isaro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
R. Ramanathan / Sun
1-0 → 2-0
F. Casey Alcantara / Isaro
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Aoran Wang vs Jesse Delaney / Omar Jasika
ATP Guangzhou
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Aoran Wang
7
6
Jesse Delaney / Omar Jasika
6
2
Vincitore: Hsu / Wang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-2 → 6-2
J. Delaney / Jasika
5-1 → 5-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
J. Delaney / Jasika
4-0 → 4-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-0 → 4-0
J. Delaney / Jasika
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
1-0 → 2-0
J. Delaney / Jasika
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
J. Delaney / Jasika
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
J. Delaney / Jasika
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
J. Delaney / Jasika
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Delaney / Jasika
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
1-3 → 2-3
J. Delaney / Jasika
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Delaney / Jasika
1-0 → 1-1
Jake Delaney / Li Tu vs Zijiang Yang / Yaojie Zeng
ATP Guangzhou
Jake Delaney / Li Tu
6
6
Zijiang Yang / Yaojie Zeng
3
4
Vincitore: Delaney / Tu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Delaney / Tu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
Z. Yang / Zeng
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
J. Delaney / Tu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Z. Yang / Zeng
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Delaney / Tu
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
Z. Yang / Zeng
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Z. Yang / Zeng
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Delaney / Tu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
Z. Yang / Zeng
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Delaney / Tu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
COURT 5 – ore 04:00
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios vs Rio Noguchi / Ajeet Rai
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder vs Hugo Grenier / Constant Lestienne
ATP Guangzhou
Hugo Grenier / Constant Lestienne
4
4
Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Bayldon / Stalder
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Bayldon / Stalder
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
H. Grenier / Lestienne
15-0
ace
30-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
B. Bayldon / Stalder
3-4 → 3-5
H. Grenier / Lestienne
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
B. Bayldon / Stalder
2-3 → 2-4
H. Grenier / Lestienne
1-3 → 2-3
B. Bayldon / Stalder
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
H. Grenier / Lestienne
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
B. Bayldon / Stalder
1-0 → 1-1
H. Grenier / Lestienne
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Bayldon / Stalder
4-5 → 4-6
H. Grenier / Lestienne
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
H. Grenier / Lestienne
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
B. Bayldon / Stalder
3-2 → 3-3
H. Grenier / Lestienne
2-2 → 3-2
B. Bayldon / Stalder
2-1 → 2-2
H. Grenier / Lestienne
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
H. Grenier / Lestienne
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens vs Egor Agafonov / Alibek Kachmazov
ATP Guangzhou
Egor Agafonov / Alibek Kachmazov
3
4
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Kirkov / Stevens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
4-5 → 4-6
E. Agafonov / Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
V. Kirkov / Stevens
3-4 → 3-5
E. Agafonov / Kachmazov
2-4 → 3-4
V. Kirkov / Stevens
2-3 → 2-4
E. Agafonov / Kachmazov
1-3 → 2-3
V. Kirkov / Stevens
1-2 → 1-3
E. Agafonov / Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-2 → 1-2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
E. Agafonov / Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
3-5 → 3-6
E. Agafonov / Kachmazov
2-5 → 3-5
V. Kirkov / Stevens
2-4 → 2-5
E. Agafonov / Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
V. Kirkov / Stevens
2-2 → 2-3
E. Agafonov / Kachmazov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 2-2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
E. Agafonov / Kachmazov
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-0 → 1-0
Kody Pearson / Colin Sinclair vs JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki
ATP Guangzhou
Kody Pearson / Colin Sinclair
6
2
JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki
7
6
Vincitore: Nam / Yuzuki
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Pearson / Sinclair
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-5 → 2-6
K. Pearson / Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
J. Nam / Yuzuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
K. Pearson / Sinclair
1-2 → 1-3
K. Pearson / Sinclair
0-1 → 1-1
J. Nam / Yuzuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
df
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
J. Nam / Yuzuki
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
K. Pearson / Sinclair
5-5 → 6-5
K. Pearson / Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
K. Pearson / Sinclair
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Pearson / Sinclair
2-2 → 3-2
K. Pearson / Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
K. Pearson / Sinclair
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
