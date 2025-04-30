Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Estoril, Aix en Provence, Mauthausen, Guangzhou, Ostrava e Porto Alegre: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

30/04/2025 08:49 Nessun commento
Mattia Bellucci nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Mattia Bellucci nella foto - Foto Getty Images

🎾 🎾 🎾

🇵🇹

Challenger 175 Estoril

Portogallo


Terra battuta

🏆
CHALLENGER 175

👨
1° TURNO

Previsioni meteo
Estoril

17°C
min. 11°C

ESTADIO MILLENNIUM – ore 13:00
Henrique Rocha POR vs Nicolas Jarry CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jaime Faria POR vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs Jan-Lennard Struff GER (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jesper de Jong NED vs Joao Fonseca BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT CASCAIS – ore 13:00
Pedro Martinez ESP vs Alexey Vatutin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dusan Lajovic SRB vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giulio Zeppieri ITA vs Marton Fucsovics HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Martinez ESP / Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs Gastao Elias POR / Tiago Pereira POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT CTE – ore 13:00
Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yannick Hanfmann GER vs Giovanni Fonio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Araujo POR / Joao Graca POR vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ / Beibit Zhukayev KAZ (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakob Schnaitter GER / Mark Wallner GER vs Goncalo Da Rosa Castro POR / Salvador Monteiro POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare









🎾 🎾 🎾

🇫🇷

Challenger 175 Aix en Provence

Francia


Terra battuta

🏆
CHALLENGER 175

👨
1° TURNO

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Aix en Provence

23°C
min. 9°C

Court Credit Agricole – ore 11:00
Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Mark Lajal EST

ATP Aix-en-Provence
Arthur Rinderknech [6]
0
4
Mark Lajal
0
2
Mostra dettagli

Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Borna Coric CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Borna Gojo CRO vs Hugo Gaston FRA (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Corentin Moutet FRA vs Pavel Kotov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court Nissan Couriant – ore 11:00
Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs Mattia Bellucci ITA

ATP Aix-en-Provence
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
30
1
Mattia Bellucci [5]
15
1
Mostra dettagli

Jonathan Eysseric FRA / Quentin Halys FRA vs Marco Bortolotti ITA / Victor Cornea ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kyrian Jacquet FRA vs Reilly Opelka USA (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA / Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Inigo Cervantes ESP / Guillermo Duran ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare





Court Eiffage – ore 11:00
Arthur Gea FRA vs Valentin Vacherot MON
ATP Aix-en-Provence
Arthur Gea
30
5
Valentin Vacherot
40
4
Mostra dettagli

Ignacio Buse PER vs Moise Kouame FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N.Sriram Balaji IND / Miguel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Maxime Chazal FRA / Laurent Lokoli FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Robert Cash USA / JJ Tracy USA vs Robin Haase NED / Hendrik Jebens GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇦🇹

Challenger Mauthausen

Austria


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

🌤️

Previsioni meteo
Mauthausen

22°C
min. 9°C

Center Court – ore 11:00
Matteo Gigante ITA vs Marco Trungelliti ARG

ATP Mauthausen
Matteo Gigante
40
4
Marco Trungelliti
30
4
Mostra dettagli

Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs Filip Misolic AUT (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alejandro Moro Canas ESP / Marco Trungelliti ARG vs David Pichler AUT / Jurij Rodionov AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Benjamin Hassan LBN / Lukas Neumayer AUT vs Matej Dodig CRO / Filip Misolic AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – ore 11:00
Martin Landaluce ESP vs Tomas Barrios Vera CHI

ATP Mauthausen
Martin Landaluce
15
3
Tomas Barrios Vera [5]
40
5
Mostra dettagli

Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG vs Shintaro Mochizuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexandru Jecan ROU / Bogdan Pavel ROU vs Syl Gaxherri AUT / Matthias Ujvary AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakub Paul SUI / David Pel NED vs Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG / Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – ore 11:00
Ivan Liutarevich BLR / Mick Veldheer NED vs Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Matwe Middelkoop NED

ATP Mauthausen
Ivan Liutarevich / Mick Veldheer
40
4
0
Anirudh Chandrasekar / Matwe Middelkoop [3]
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

Nico Hipfl AUT / Jerome Kym SUI vs Patrik Trhac USA / Marcus Willis GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Neil Oberleitner AUT / Marcelo Zormann BRA vs Ivan Sabanov SRB / Matej Sabanov SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ryan Seggerman USA / David Stevenson GBR vs Tomas Barrios Vera CHI / Cristian Garin CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇨🇿

Challenger Ostrava

Repubblica Ceca


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

Previsioni meteo
Ostrava

22°C
min. 9°C

CENTRE COURT – ore 11:00
Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Henri Squire GER

ATP Ostrava
Vitaliy Sachko
0
5
Henri Squire
0
5
Mostra dettagli

Gauthier Onclin BEL vs Edas Butvilas LTU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN / Szymon Walkow POL vs Maxim Mrva CZE / Dalibor Svrcina CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Petr Brunclik CZE vs Aslan Karatsev RUS (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT 3 – ore 11:00
Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs Lukas Klein SVK

ATP Ostrava
Oriol Roca Batalla
0
6
0
Lukas Klein [7]
30
4
0
Mostra dettagli

August Holmgren DEN / Kelsey Stevenson CAN vs Jan Jermar CZE / Stefan Latinovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL vs Vit Kopriva CZE / David Poljak CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrew Paulson CZE / Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Matej Vocel CZE / Michael Vrbensky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 4 – ore 11:00
Mats Hermans NED / Max Houkes NED vs Luca Sanchez FRA / Mark Whitehouse GBR

ATP Ostrava
Mats Hermans / Max Houkes
0
5
Luca Sanchez / Mark Whitehouse
30
6
Mostra dettagli

Radu Albot MDA / Denys Molchanov UKR vs Siddhant Banthia IND / Alexander Donski BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hady Habib LBN / Mili Poljicak CRO vs Daniel Rincon ESP / Oriol Roca Batalla ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jiri Barnat CZE / Filip Duda CZE vs Edas Butvilas LTU / Coleman Wong HKG

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇧🇷

Challenger Porto Alegre

Brasile


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Porto Alegre

22°C
min. 12°C

Quadra 1 – ore 16:00
Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA vs Eduardo Ribeiro BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA vs Alex Barrena ARG (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eduardo Ribeiro BRA / Gabriel Roveri Sidney BRA vs Renzo Olivo ARG / Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zdenek Kolar CZE / Gianluca Mager ITA vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP / Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA vs Murkel Dellien BOL (Non prima 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Quadra 2 – ore 16:00
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs Juan Bautista Torres ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mateus Alves BRA / Luis Britto BRA vs Lautaro Midon ARG / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA / Joao Eduardo Schiessl BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Quadra 3 – ore 16:00
Hernan Casanova ARG / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs Leonardo Aboian ARG / Valerio Aboian ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Franco Roncadelli URU / Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA / Pedro Sakamoto BRA

ATP Porto Alegre
Franco Roncadelli / Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
0
3
3
Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida / Pedro Sakamoto
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Ignacio Carou URU / Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU vs Conner Huertas del Pino PER / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mateo Barreiros Reyes BRA / Courtney John Lock ZIM vs Nicolas Kicker ARG / Fermin Tenti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇨🇳

Challenger Guangzhou

Cina


Cemento

👨
2° TURNO

🌦️

Previsioni meteo
Guangzhou

31°C
min. 23°C

CENTER COURT – ore 04:00
Ilia Simakin RUS vs Yosuke Watanuki JPN

ATP Guangzhou
Yosuke Watanuki
4
6
Ilia Simakin
6
7
Vincitore: Simakin
Mostra dettagli

Brandon Holt USA vs Jie Cui CHN

ATP Guangzhou
Jie Cui
6
6
Brandon Holt [2]
7
7
Vincitore: Holt
Mostra dettagli

Marat Sharipov RUS vs Terence Atmane FRA

ATP Guangzhou
Marat Sharipov
5
6
Terence Atmane [4]
7
7
Vincitore: Atmane
Mostra dettagli

Daniel Cukierman ISR / Joshua Paris GBR vs Jie Cui CHN / Rigele Te CHN

ATP Guangzhou
Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris [4]
6
7
Jie Cui / Rigele Te
2
5
Vincitore: Cukierman / Paris
Mostra dettagli




COURT 2 – ore 04:00
Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs Antoine Escoffier FRA

ATP Guangzhou
Yu Hsiou Hsu
6
3
6
Antoine Escoffier
3
6
2
Vincitore: Hsu
Mostra dettagli

Ramkumar Ramanathan IND / Fajing Sun CHN vs Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Pruchya Isaro THA

ATP Guangzhou
Ramkumar Ramanathan / Fajing Sun
7
6
Francis Casey Alcantara / Pruchya Isaro
5
2
Vincitore: Ramanathan / Sun
Mostra dettagli

Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE / Aoran Wang CHN vs Jesse Delaney AUS / Omar Jasika AUS

ATP Guangzhou
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Aoran Wang
7
6
Jesse Delaney / Omar Jasika
6
2
Vincitore: Hsu / Wang
Mostra dettagli

Jake Delaney AUS / Li Tu AUS vs Zijiang Yang CHN / Yaojie Zeng CHN

ATP Guangzhou
Jake Delaney / Li Tu
6
6
Zijiang Yang / Yaojie Zeng
3
4
Vincitore: Delaney / Tu
Mostra dettagli




COURT 5 – ore 04:00
Ray Ho TPE / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Rio Noguchi JPN / Ajeet Rai NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Blake Bayldon AUS / Reese Stalder USA vs Hugo Grenier FRA / Constant Lestienne FRA

ATP Guangzhou
Hugo Grenier / Constant Lestienne
4
4
Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Bayldon / Stalder
Mostra dettagli

Vasil Kirkov USA / Bart Stevens NED vs Egor Agafonov RUS / Alibek Kachmazov RUS

ATP Guangzhou
Egor Agafonov / Alibek Kachmazov
3
4
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Kirkov / Stevens
Mostra dettagli

Kody Pearson AUS / Colin Sinclair NMI vs JiSung Nam KOR / Takeru Yuzuki JPN

ATP Guangzhou
Kody Pearson / Colin Sinclair
6
2
JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki
7
6
Vincitore: Nam / Yuzuki
Mostra dettagli

TAG: