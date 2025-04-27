Challenger Roma Garden, Abidjan 2, Savannah, San Miguel de Tucuman e Gwangju: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)

Matteo Gigante nella foto
Challenger Roma
Italia
Terra battuta
Previsioni meteo
Roma, 27 Aprile 2025
Center Court – ore 14:30
Vilius Gaubas vs Matteo Gigante
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Abidjan 2
Costa d’Avorio
Cemento
Previsioni meteo
Abidjan, 27 Aprile 2025
CENTRAL KAYDAN – ore 13:00
Aziz Dougaz vs Michael Geerts
ATP Abidjan
Aziz Dougaz [1]
15
7
6
Michael Geerts [3]•
30
5
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Dougaz
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Dougaz
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Geerts
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Dougaz
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Geerts
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Dougaz
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Geerts
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Dougaz
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine / Aziz Ouakaa vs Aleksandre Bakshi / S D Prajwal Dev (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
vs Eliakim Coulibaly
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇰🇷
Challenger Gwangju
Sud Corea
Cemento
Previsioni meteo
Gwangju, 27 Aprile 2025
Center Court – ore 04:00
Jason Kubler vs Alibek Kachmazov
ATP Gwangju
Jason Kubler
7
6
6
Alibek Kachmazov
5
7
3
Vincitore: Kubler
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Kachmazov
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
df
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-4 → 5-5
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
A. Kachmazov
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
🇦🇷
Challenger San Miguel de Tucuman
Argentina
Terra battuta
Previsioni meteo
San Miguel de Tucuman, 27 Aprile 2025
Cancha Central – ore 17:00
Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs Alex Barrena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇺🇸
Challenger Savannah
USA
Terra battuta
Previsioni meteo
Savannah, 27 Aprile 2025
Landings Company Stadium – ore 18:00
Nicolas Mejia vs Liam Draxl
Il match deve ancora iniziare
