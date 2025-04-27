Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Roma Garden, Abidjan 2, Savannah, San Miguel de Tucuman e Gwangju: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)

Matteo Gigante nella foto
🎾 🎾 🎾

🇮🇹

Challenger Roma

Italia


Terra battuta

👨
FINALI

🌧️

Previsioni meteo
Roma, 27 Aprile 2025

22°C
min. 13°C

Center Court – ore 14:30
Vilius Gaubas LTU vs Matteo Gigante ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🎾 🎾 🎾

🇨🇮

Challenger Abidjan 2

Costa d’Avorio


Cemento

👨
SEMIFINALI e FINALI

🌦️

Previsioni meteo
Abidjan, 27 Aprile 2025

31°C
min. 26°C

CENTRAL KAYDAN – ore 13:00
Aziz Dougaz TUN vs Michael Geerts BEL

ATP Abidjan
Aziz Dougaz [1]
15
7
6
Michael Geerts [3]
30
5
5
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine FRA / Aziz Ouakaa TUN vs Aleksandre Bakshi GEO / S D Prajwal Dev IND (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

it vs Eliakim Coulibaly CIV

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇰🇷

Challenger Gwangju

Sud Corea


Cemento

👨
FINALE

Previsioni meteo
Gwangju, 27 Aprile 2025

26°C
min. 9°C

Center Court – ore 04:00
Jason Kubler AUS vs Alibek Kachmazov RUS

ATP Gwangju
Jason Kubler
7
6
6
Alibek Kachmazov
5
7
3
Vincitore: Kubler
Mostra dettagli








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇦🇷

Challenger San Miguel de Tucuman

Argentina


Terra battuta

👨
FINALE

🌧️

Previsioni meteo
San Miguel de Tucuman, 27 Aprile 2025

16°C
min. 12°C

Cancha Central – ore 17:00
Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs Alex Barrena ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇺🇸

Challenger Savannah

USA


Terra battuta

👨
FINALE

🌤️

Previsioni meteo
Savannah, 27 Aprile 2025

27°C
min. 18°C

Landings Company Stadium – ore 18:00
Nicolas Mejia COL vs Liam Draxl CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

