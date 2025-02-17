Challenger Pune, Pau, Glasgow e Brazzaville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Franco Agamenone ITA, 1993.04.15
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
Court central – ore 11:00
Maxence Beauge vs Lucas Marionneau
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Cachin vs Pierre Delage
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dino Prizmic vs Evgeny Karlovskiy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arthur Bouquier vs Martin Landaluce (Non prima 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jie Cui vs Harold Mayot (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Blockx vs Manuel Guinard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Alexey Vatutin
vs Lucas Poullain
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Maxime Janvier vs Lukas Pokorny
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mika Brunold vs Patrick Zahraj
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Antoine Escoffier vs Lukas Klein (Non prima 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cemento
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
☀️
34°C/16°C
Center Court – ore 06:30
Ilia Simakin vs Jiri Vesely
ATP Pune
Ilia Simakin [6]
7
6
Jiri Vesely [10]
5
1
Vincitore: Simakin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Vesely
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
4-1 → 5-1
I. Simakin
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
J. Vesely
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
I. Simakin
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
J. Vesely
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Kimmer Coppejans (Non prima 09:00)
ATP Pune
Ramkumar Ramanathan
4
7
0
Kimmer Coppejans [7]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Coppejans
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-4 → 0-5
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
K. Coppejans
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
df
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
ace
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
5-5 → 6-5
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
R. Ramanathan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
K. Coppejans
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
ace
2-1 → 2-2
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-1 → 2-1
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
R. Ramanathan
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
K. Coppejans
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Ramanathan
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Elmer Moller vs Valentin Vacherot (Non prima 10:30)
ATP Pune
Elmer Moller [4]
0
0
Valentin Vacherot
0
0
Karan Singh vs Alexis Galarneau (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 06:30
Hiroki Moriya vs Matthew Dellavedova
ATP Pune
Hiroki Moriya
0
Matthew Dellavedova [12]
0
Vincitore: Moriya per walkover
Blake Ellis vs Masamichi Imamura (Non prima 09:00)
ATP Pune
Blake Ellis [4]
1
4
Masamichi Imamura [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Imamura
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Ellis
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
M. Imamura
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Imamura
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Ellis
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
B. Ellis
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
B. Ellis
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
B. Ellis
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Jay Clarke / Jurij Rodionov vs Enzo Couacaud / Rio Noguchi (Non prima 10:30)
ATP Pune
Jay Clarke / Jurij Rodionov
0
6
5
Enzo Couacaud / Rio Noguchi•
0
3
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Clarke / Rodionov
0-15
15-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
df
4-5 → 5-5
E. Couacaud / Noguchi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
J. Clarke / Rodionov
3-4 → 4-4
E. Couacaud / Noguchi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Clarke / Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-4 → 2-4
E. Couacaud / Noguchi
1-3 → 1-4
J. Clarke / Rodionov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
E. Couacaud / Noguchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Clarke / Rodionov
0-1 → 1-1
E. Couacaud / Noguchi
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Clarke / Rodionov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
5-3 → 6-3
E. Couacaud / Noguchi
4-3 → 5-3
J. Clarke / Rodionov
3-3 → 4-3
E. Couacaud / Noguchi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Clarke / Rodionov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
E. Couacaud / Noguchi
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Clarke / Rodionov
1-1 → 2-1
E. Couacaud / Noguchi
1-0 → 1-1
J. Clarke / Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
August Holmgren vs Dalibor Svrcina (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 06:30
Petr Bar Biryukov vs Kris Van Wyk
ATP Pune
Petr Bar Biryukov
6
6
Kris Van Wyk [11]
3
4
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-40
ace
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
K. Van Wyk
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
df
4-4 → 5-4
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
0-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
K. Van Wyk
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Van Wyk
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
K. Van Wyk
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
K. Van Wyk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
K. Van Wyk
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Michael Geerts vs Justin Engel (Non prima 09:00)
ATP Pune
Michael Geerts [3]
7
6
Justin Engel [8]
6
2
Vincitore: Geerts
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Engel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
M. Geerts
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
J. Engel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Engel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
J. Engel
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
J. Engel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Engel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Geerts
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
🇬🇧
Challenger Glasgow
Regno Unito
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
CENTRE COURT – ore 11:30
Alastair Gray vs James Story
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Giles Hussey vs Harry Wendelken
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Johannus Monday vs Rei Sakamoto (Non prima 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Constant Lestienne vs Henry Searle
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 8 – ore 11:30
Stuart Parker vs Max Wiskandt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Christoph Negritu vs Toby Samuel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Clement Chidekh vs Matteo Martineau (Non prima 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rudolf Molleker vs Coleman Wong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 4 – ore 11:30
Finn Bass vs Raul Brancaccio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Cukierman vs Micah Braswell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇬
Challenger Brazzaville
Congo
⛈️ Temporali
28°C/13°C
Central – ore 11:00
Nicholas Alan Van Aken vs Andrej Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ezequiel Monferrer vs Maximilian Neuchrist
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Max Houkes vs Kryce-Didier Momo-Kassa (Non prima 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mikael Ymer vs Julien De Cuyper (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Matteo Covato
vs Maximus Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alec Beckley vs Franco Agamenone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Calvin Hemery / Paterne Mamata vs Samir Hamza Reguig / Yassine Smiej
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Guelfo Borghini Baldovinetti vs Rodrigo Alujas (Non prima 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
