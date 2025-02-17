Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Pune, Pau, Glasgow e Brazzaville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

17/02/2025 09:16 Nessun commento
Franco Agamenone ITA, 1993.04.15
🇫🇷

Challenger Pau

Francia


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Court central – ore 11:00
Maxence Beauge FRA vs Lucas Marionneau FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Cachin ARG vs Pierre Delage FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dino Prizmic CRO vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Bouquier FRA vs Martin Landaluce ESP (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jie Cui CHN vs Harold Mayot FRA (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Blockx BEL vs Manuel Guinard FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – ore 11:00
Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Lucas Poullain FRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maxime Janvier FRA vs Lukas Pokorny SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mika Brunold SUI vs Patrick Zahraj GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Antoine Escoffier FRA vs Lukas Klein SVK (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇮🇳

Challenger Pune

India


Cemento
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

☀️
34°C/16°C

Center Court – ore 06:30
Ilia Simakin RUS vs Jiri Vesely CZE

ATP Pune
Ilia Simakin [6]
7
6
Jiri Vesely [10]
5
1
Vincitore: Simakin
Mostra dettagli

Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL (Non prima 09:00)

ATP Pune
Ramkumar Ramanathan
4
7
0
Kimmer Coppejans [7]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Coppejans
Mostra dettagli

Elmer Moller DEN vs Valentin Vacherot MON (Non prima 10:30)

ATP Pune
Elmer Moller [4]
0
0
Valentin Vacherot
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Karan Singh IND vs Alexis Galarneau CAN (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 06:30
Hiroki Moriya JPN vs Matthew Dellavedova AUS

ATP Pune
Hiroki Moriya
0
Matthew Dellavedova [12]
0
Vincitore: Moriya per walkover
Mostra dettagli

Blake Ellis AUS vs Masamichi Imamura JPN (Non prima 09:00)

ATP Pune
Blake Ellis [4]
1
4
Masamichi Imamura [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Imamura
Mostra dettagli

Jay Clarke GBR / Jurij Rodionov AUT vs Enzo Couacaud FRA / Rio Noguchi JPN (Non prima 10:30)

ATP Pune
Jay Clarke / Jurij Rodionov
0
6
5
Enzo Couacaud / Rio Noguchi
0
3
5
Mostra dettagli

August Holmgren DEN vs Dalibor Svrcina CZE (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 06:30
Petr Bar Biryukov RUS vs Kris Van Wyk RSA

ATP Pune
Petr Bar Biryukov
6
6
Kris Van Wyk [11]
3
4
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Mostra dettagli

Michael Geerts BEL vs Justin Engel GER (Non prima 09:00)

ATP Pune
Michael Geerts [3]
7
6
Justin Engel [8]
6
2
Vincitore: Geerts
Mostra dettagli







🇬🇧

Challenger Glasgow

Regno Unito


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

CENTRE COURT – ore 11:30
Alastair Gray GBR vs James Story GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giles Hussey GBR vs Harry Wendelken GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Johannus Monday GBR vs Rei Sakamoto JPN (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Constant Lestienne FRA vs Henry Searle GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 8 – ore 11:30
Stuart Parker GBR vs Max Wiskandt GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Christoph Negritu GER vs Toby Samuel GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Clement Chidekh FRA vs Matteo Martineau FRA (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rudolf Molleker GER vs Coleman Wong HKG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 4 – ore 11:30
Finn Bass GBR vs Raul Brancaccio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Cukierman ISR vs Micah Braswell USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇨🇬

Challenger Brazzaville

Congo


Terra battuta
1° TURNO

⛈️ Temporali
28°C/13°C

Central – ore 11:00
Nicholas Alan Van Aken RSA vs Andrej Martin SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ezequiel Monferrer ARG vs Maximilian Neuchrist AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Houkes NED vs Kryce-Didier Momo-Kassa GAB (Non prima 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mikael Ymer SWE vs Julien De Cuyper FRA (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – ore 11:00
Matteo Covato ITA vs Maximus Jones THA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alec Beckley RSA vs Franco Agamenone ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Calvin Hemery FRA / Paterne Mamata FRA vs Samir Hamza Reguig ALG / Yassine Smiej MAR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Guelfo Borghini Baldovinetti ITA vs Rodrigo Alujas MEX (Non prima 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

