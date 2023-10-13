Challenger Bratislava 2, Malaga, Buenos Aires 2, Shenzhen 2 e Fairfield: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

Flavio Cobolli ITA, 2002.05.06
CHALLENGER Bratislava 2 (Slovacchia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Damir Dzumhur
vs Luca Nardi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Joris De Loore vs [Q] Illya Marchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Gabriel Diallo vs Lukas Klein (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Martin Damm vs [7] Maxime Cressy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [PR] N.Sriram Balaji / Andre Begemann vs [4] Constantin Frantzen / Hendrik Jebens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Andrey Golubev / Denys Molchanov vs [2] Ariel Behar / Adam Pavlasek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Malaga (Spagna) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Flavio Cobolli
vs [Q] Ugo Blanchet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Billy Harris vs [Q] Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Andrea Vavassori vs Mattia Bellucci
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Emilio Nava vs [Q] Alejandro Moro Canas (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Andrew Harris / John-Patrick Smith vs Marco Bortolotti / Sergio Martos Gornes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Mattia Bellucci / Moez Echargui vs [2] Julian Cash / Robert Galloway (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Buenos Aires 2 (Argentina) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta
CANCHA CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Luciano Darderi
vs [2] Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Franco Agamenone vs Mariano Navone (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Federico Coria vs [8] Jan Choinski (non prima ore: 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Facundo Diaz Acosta vs [7] Francisco Comesana
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 8 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran vs [4] Fernando Romboli / Marcelo Zormann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Diego Hidalgo / Cristian Rodriguez vs Orlando Luz / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Fairfield (USA) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Tad Taube Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Brandon Holt
vs [4] Zachary Svajda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Alex Michelsen vs Nishesh Basavareddy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Steve Johnson vs [PR] Christian Harrison
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eve Zimmerman Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Alexander Ritschard vs Mitchell Krueger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Vasil Kirkov / Denis Kudla vs [2] William Blumberg / Luis David Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Evan King / Reese Stalder vs Federico Agustin Gomez / Kelsey Stevenson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Shenzhen 2 (Cina) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Nuno Borges
vs [8] Yu Hsiou Hsu
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Nuno Borges [3]
7
6
Yu Hsiou Hsu [8]
6
0
Vincitore: Borges
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
N. Borges
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
5*-0
6*-0
ace
6-6 → 7-6
N. Borges
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-6 → 6-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
N. Borges
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
N. Borges
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
N. Borges
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Jason Jung vs [2] Pedro Cachin
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Jason Jung
3
4
Pedro Cachin [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Cachin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Jung
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
J. Jung
30-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-3 → 3-4
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
P. Cachin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-5 → 3-6
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
J. Jung
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
P. Cachin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
J. Jung
40-30
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Yu Hsiou Hsu / Tsung-Hao Huang vs [WC] Yan Bai / Yi Zhou (non prima ore: 08:30)
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Tsung-Hao Huang
4
6
10
Yan Bai / Yi Zhou
6
4
12
Vincitore: Bai / Zhou
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
1-0
2-0
3-0
3-1
4-1
5-1
5-2
6-2
6-3
6-4
6-5
df
6-6
6-7
7-7
7-8
7-9
8-9
9-9
10-9
10-10
10-11
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Bai / Zhou
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Denis Yevseyev
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Aleksandar Kovacevic [6]
6
6
Denis Yevseyev
2
4
Vincitore: Kovacevic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Yevseyev
0-15
ace
0-30
ace
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
40-A
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
ace
5-4 → 6-4
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 5-4
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
15-30
ace
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
2-4 → 3-4
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
ace
1-3 → 2-3
A. Kovacevic
0-15
ace
0-30
ace
15-30
ace
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
ace
1-1 → 1-2
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Yevseyev
0-15
ace
0-30
ace
0-40
ace
df
5-2 → 6-2
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
4-2 → 5-2
D. Yevseyev
0-15
ace
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
ace
ace
3-2 → 4-2
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
30-30
ace
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Kovacevic
0-15
ace
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
1-1 → 2-1
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
ace
40-30
40-40
ace
40-A
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
df
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Alibek Kachmazov / Denis Yevseyev vs Luke Saville / Li Tu (non prima ore: 07:30)
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Alibek Kachmazov / Denis Yevseyev
4
2
Luke Saville / Li Tu
6
6
Vincitore: Saville / Tu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Saville / Tu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
A. Kachmazov / Yevseyev
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Kachmazov / Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-3 → 2-3
L. Saville / Tu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Kachmazov / Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Kachmazov / Yevseyev
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Kachmazov / Yevseyev
3-5 → 4-5
A. Kachmazov / Yevseyev
2-4 → 3-4
A. Kachmazov / Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-3 → 2-3
A. Kachmazov / Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Kachmazov / Yevseyev
0-0 → 1-0
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Beibit Zhukayev vs [Q] Egor Gerasimov
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Beibit Zhukayev
7
2
3
Egor Gerasimov
6
6
6
Vincitore: Gerasimov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
df
1-4 → 2-4
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
B. Zhukayev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Zhukayev
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 2-4
B. Zhukayev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
B. Zhukayev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
ace
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 6-6
B. Zhukayev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
B. Zhukayev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-4 → 3-4
E. Gerasimov
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
B. Zhukayev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Markos Kalovelonis / Colin Sinclair vs [2] Piotr Matuszewski / Matthew Christopher Romios
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Markos Kalovelonis / Colin Sinclair
2
1
Piotr Matuszewski / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Matuszewski / Romios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kalovelonis / Sinclair
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
1-4 → 1-5
M. Kalovelonis / Sinclair
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
M. Kalovelonis / Sinclair
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
0-1 → 0-2
M. Kalovelonis / Sinclair
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
2-5 → 2-6
M. Kalovelonis / Sinclair
2-4 → 2-5
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
2-3 → 2-4
M. Kalovelonis / Sinclair
1-3 → 2-3
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Kalovelonis / Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
0-1 → 0-2
M. Kalovelonis / Sinclair
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler vs Evgeny Donskoy / Egor Gerasimov
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler [1]
6
7
Evgeny Donskoy / Egor Gerasimov
2
5
Vincitore: Erler / Miedler
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Donskoy / Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
A. Erler / Miedler
5-5 → 6-5
E. Donskoy / Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Erler / Miedler
4-4 → 5-4
E. Donskoy / Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Erler / Miedler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
E. Donskoy / Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Erler / Miedler
2-2 → 3-2
E. Donskoy / Gerasimov
2-1 → 2-2
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
E. Donskoy / Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Donskoy / Gerasimov
5-2 → 6-2
A. Erler / Miedler
4-2 → 5-2
E. Donskoy / Gerasimov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
A. Erler / Miedler
2-2 → 3-2
E. Donskoy / Gerasimov
2-1 → 2-2
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Donskoy / Gerasimov
1-0 → 1-1
A. Erler / Miedler
0-0 → 1-0
1 commento
Sette amerikkani su otto a Fairfield !
Dovizia… 😉