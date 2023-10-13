Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bratislava 2, Malaga, Buenos Aires 2, Shenzhen 2 e Fairfield: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

13/10/2023 07:59 1 commento
Flavio Cobolli ITA, 2002.05.06
SVK CHALLENGER Bratislava 2 (Slovacchia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Damir Dzumhur BIH vs Luca Nardi ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Joris De Loore BEL vs [Q] Illya Marchenko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Gabriel Diallo CAN vs Lukas Klein SVK (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Martin Damm USA vs [7] Maxime Cressy USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [PR] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Andre Begemann GER vs [4] Constantin Frantzen GER / Hendrik Jebens GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Andrey Golubev KAZ / Denys Molchanov UKR vs [2] Ariel Behar URU / Adam Pavlasek CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ESP CHALLENGER Malaga (Spagna) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Flavio Cobolli ITA vs [Q] Ugo Blanchet FRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Billy Harris GBR vs [Q] Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Mattia Bellucci ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Emilio Nava USA vs [Q] Alejandro Moro Canas ESP (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Andrew Harris AUS / John-Patrick Smith AUS vs Marco Bortolotti ITA / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Mattia Bellucci ITA / Moez Echargui TUN vs [2] Julian Cash GBR / Robert Galloway USA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ARG CHALLENGER Buenos Aires 2 (Argentina) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta

CANCHA CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Luciano Darderi ITA vs [2] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Franco Agamenone ITA vs Mariano Navone ARG (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Federico Coria ARG vs [8] Jan Choinski GBR (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG vs [7] Francisco Comesana ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CANCHA 8 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Guido Andreozzi ARG / Guillermo Duran ARG vs [4] Fernando Romboli BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Diego Hidalgo ECU / Cristian Rodriguez COL vs Orlando Luz BRA / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



USA CHALLENGER Fairfield (USA) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Tad Taube Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Brandon Holt USA vs [4] Zachary Svajda USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Alex Michelsen USA vs Nishesh Basavareddy USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Steve Johnson USA vs [PR] Christian Harrison USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Eve Zimmerman Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Alexander Ritschard SUI vs Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Vasil Kirkov USA / Denis Kudla USA vs [2] William Blumberg USA / Luis David Martinez VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Evan King USA / Reese Stalder USA vs Federico Agustin Gomez ARG / Kelsey Stevenson CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CHN CHALLENGER Shenzhen 2 (Cina) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Nuno Borges POR vs [8] Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Nuno Borges [3]
7
6
Yu Hsiou Hsu [8]
6
0
Vincitore: Borges
2. Jason Jung TPE vs [2] Pedro Cachin ARG

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Jason Jung
3
4
Pedro Cachin [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Cachin
3. Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE / Tsung-Hao Huang TPE vs [WC] Yan Bai CHN / Yi Zhou CHN (non prima ore: 08:30)

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Tsung-Hao Huang
4
6
10
Yan Bai / Yi Zhou
6
4
12
Vincitore: Bai / Zhou
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Aleksandar Kovacevic [6]
6
6
Denis Yevseyev
2
4
Vincitore: Kovacevic
2. Alibek Kachmazov / Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs Luke Saville AUS / Li Tu AUS (non prima ore: 07:30)

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Alibek Kachmazov / Denis Yevseyev
4
2
Luke Saville / Li Tu
6
6
Vincitore: Saville / Tu
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Beibit Zhukayev KAZ vs [Q] Egor Gerasimov

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Beibit Zhukayev
7
2
3
Egor Gerasimov
6
6
6
Vincitore: Gerasimov
2. Markos Kalovelonis GRE / Colin Sinclair NMI vs [2] Piotr Matuszewski POL / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Markos Kalovelonis / Colin Sinclair
2
1
Piotr Matuszewski / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Matuszewski / Romios
3. [1] Alexander Erler AUT / Lucas Miedler AUT vs Evgeny Donskoy / Egor Gerasimov

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler [1]
6
7
Evgeny Donskoy / Egor Gerasimov
2
5
Vincitore: Erler / Miedler
