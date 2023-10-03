Titolo a Mannarino ATP, Copertina

Adrian Mannarino conquista Astana: la stagione dorata del Tennista Francese prosegue con un altro titolo ATP

03/10/2023 14:39 Nessun commento
Adrian Mannarino nella foto
Adrian Mannarino, 34 anni, continua a vivere la miglior stagione della sua carriera in una fase già avanzata di età. Il francese, attualmente al 34° posto nel ranking mondiale ma con un’ascesa garantita di 11 posizioni da dopodomani, ha conquistato questo martedì il quarto titolo della carriera e il secondo della sua stagione nell’ATP 250 di Astana, in Kazakistan.

Il tennista francese si è imposto in finale sull’americano Sebastian Korda, 28° del ranking mondiale, con il punteggio di 4-6, 6-3 6-2, recuperando da uno svantaggio di un set e break nel secondo parziale.

Mannarino è riuscito a “rompere” il gioco dell’americano con il suo tennis astuto, confermando l’ottimo momento che sta vivendo. Nonostante la sconfitta, anche Korda salirà nel ranking, raggiungendo la 26° posizione mondiale.

KAZ ATP 250 Astana (Kazakistan) – Finali, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] Mate Pavic CRO / John Peers AUS vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA
ATP Astana
Mate Pavic / John Peers [4]
6
6
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow [2]
7
7
Vincitore: Lammons / Withrow


2. [5] Sebastian Korda USA vs [6] Adrian Mannarino FRA (non prima ore: 11:30)

ATP Astana
Sebastian Korda [5]
6
3
2
Adrian Mannarino [6]
4
6
6
Vincitore: Mannarino


