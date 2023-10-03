Adrian Mannarino conquista Astana: la stagione dorata del Tennista Francese prosegue con un altro titolo ATP

Adrian Mannarino nella foto
Adrian Mannarino, 34 anni, continua a vivere la miglior stagione della sua carriera in una fase già avanzata di età. Il francese, attualmente al 34° posto nel ranking mondiale ma con un’ascesa garantita di 11 posizioni da dopodomani, ha conquistato questo martedì il quarto titolo della carriera e il secondo della sua stagione nell’ATP 250 di Astana, in Kazakistan.
Il tennista francese si è imposto in finale sull’americano Sebastian Korda, 28° del ranking mondiale, con il punteggio di 4-6, 6-3 6-2, recuperando da uno svantaggio di un set e break nel secondo parziale.
Mannarino è riuscito a “rompere” il gioco dell’americano con il suo tennis astuto, confermando l’ottimo momento che sta vivendo. Nonostante la sconfitta, anche Korda salirà nel ranking, raggiungendo la 26° posizione mondiale.
ATP 250 Astana (Kazakistan) – Finali, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] Mate Pavic
/ John Peers
vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons
/ Jackson Withrow
ATP Astana
Mate Pavic / John Peers [4]
6
6
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow [2]
7
7
Vincitore: Lammons / Withrow
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
df
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
N. Lammons / Withrow
6-5 → 6-6
M. Pavic / Peers
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Pavic / Peers
4-4 → 5-4
N. Lammons / Withrow
4-3 → 4-4
M. Pavic / Peers
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
N. Lammons / Withrow
30-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
M. Pavic / Peers
15-0
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
2-1 → 2-2
M. Pavic / Peers
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
M. Pavic / Peers
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
M. Pavic / Peers
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
N. Lammons / Withrow
5-5 → 5-6
M. Pavic / Peers
4-5 → 5-5
N. Lammons / Withrow
4-4 → 4-5
M. Pavic / Peers
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Pavic / Peers
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
N. Lammons / Withrow
2-2 → 2-3
M. Pavic / Peers
1-2 → 2-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
1-1 → 1-2
M. Pavic / Peers
0-1 → 1-1
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [5] Sebastian Korda vs [6] Adrian Mannarino (non prima ore: 11:30)
ATP Astana
Sebastian Korda [5]
6
3
2
Adrian Mannarino [6]
4
6
6
Vincitore: Mannarino
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Mannarino
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 2-4
S. Korda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 2-3
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
S. Korda
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Korda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
S. Korda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Korda
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Korda
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit