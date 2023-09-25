ATP 250 Zhuhai e Chengdu: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. In campo Lorenzo Musetti (LIVE)

Lorenzo Musetti nella foto - Foto Getty Images
ATP 250 Zhuhai (Cina) – Semifinali, cemento
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [1] Sander Gille
/ Joran Vliegen
vs [3] Nathaniel Lammons
/ Jackson Withrow
ATP Zhuhai
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [1]
0
6
4
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow [3]•
15
7
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-2 → 2-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-1 → 1-1
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
8-9*
6-6 → 6-7
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
S. Gille / Vliegen
5-5 → 6-5
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
N. Lammons / Withrow
4-3 → 4-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
3-3 → 4-3
N. Lammons / Withrow
3-2 → 3-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
2-2 → 3-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
2-1 → 2-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-1 → 2-1
N. Lammons / Withrow
1-0 → 1-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Karen Khachanov vs [4] Sebastian Korda (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [8] Yoshihito Nishioka vs Aslan Karatsev (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 7:00 pm)
1. Sebastian Korda / Mackenzie McDonald vs [2] Jamie Murray / Michael Venus
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Chengdu (Cina) – Semifinali, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 15:30)
1. Nuno Borges
/ Arthur Rinderknech
vs [2] Francisco Cabral
/ Rafael Matos
ATP Chengdu
Nuno Borges / Arthur Rinderknech
0
0
Francisco Cabral / Rafael Matos [2]
0
0
Vincitore: Cabral / Matos per walkover
2. Roman Safiullin vs [2] Lorenzo Musetti (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Alexander Zverev vs [3] Grigor Dimitrov (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [1] Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Marcos Giron / Rubin Statham
ATP Chengdu
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul [1]
6
6
Marcos Giron / Rubin Statham
4
4
Vincitore: Doumbia / Reboul
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Giron / Statham
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
4-4 → 5-4
M. Giron / Statham
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
3-3 → 4-3
M. Giron / Statham
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
2-2 → 3-2
M. Giron / Statham
2-1 → 2-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
1-1 → 2-1
M. Giron / Statham
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Giron / Statham
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Giron / Statham
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
2-4 → 3-4
M. Giron / Statham
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
2-2 → 2-3
M. Giron / Statham
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Giron / Statham
1-0 → 1-1
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-0 → 1-0
3 commenti
Si, perché hanno allungato a 10 giorni il Mille asiatico e quindi sia i 250 che il 500 precedente hanno calendari sfalsati.
Ma di lunedì fanno le semifinali?
Ma fanno le semifinali di lunedì?