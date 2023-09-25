Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Zhuhai e Chengdu: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. In campo Lorenzo Musetti (LIVE)

25/09/2023 08:17 3 commenti
Lorenzo Musetti nella foto - Foto Getty Images
CHN ATP 250 Zhuhai (Cina) – Semifinali, cemento

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [1] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs [3] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA
ATP Zhuhai
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [1]
0
6
4
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow [3]
15
7
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Karen Khachanov vs [4] Sebastian Korda USA (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [8] Yoshihito Nishioka JPN vs Aslan Karatsev (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 7:00 pm)
1. Sebastian Korda USA / Mackenzie McDonald USA vs [2] Jamie Murray GBR / Michael Venus NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CHN ATP 250 Chengdu (Cina) – Semifinali, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 15:30)
1. Nuno Borges POR / Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs [2] Francisco Cabral POR / Rafael Matos BRA
ATP Chengdu
Nuno Borges / Arthur Rinderknech
0
0
Francisco Cabral / Rafael Matos [2]
0
0
Vincitore: Cabral / Matos per walkover
Mostra dettagli

2. Roman Safiullin vs [2] Lorenzo Musetti ITA (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Alexander Zverev GER vs [3] Grigor Dimitrov BUL (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [1] Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Marcos Giron USA / Rubin Statham NZL

ATP Chengdu
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul [1]
6
6
Marcos Giron / Rubin Statham
4
4
Vincitore: Doumbia / Reboul
Mostra dettagli

3 commenti

Marco M. 25-09-2023 10:24

Scritto da Donkey Kong
Ma fanno le semifinali di lunedì?

Si, perché hanno allungato a 10 giorni il Mille asiatico e quindi sia i 250 che il 500 precedente hanno calendari sfalsati.

 3
Roger Rose (Guest) 25-09-2023 09:35

Ma di lunedì fanno le semifinali?

 2
Donkey Kong (Guest) 25-09-2023 09:25

Ma fanno le semifinali di lunedì?

 1
