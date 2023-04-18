ATP 500 Barcellona e ATP 250 Monaco e Banja Luka: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo 4 azzurri in singolare e Sinner in doppio (LIVE)

Lorenzo Sonego nella foto - Foto Getty Images
ATP 500 Barcellona (Spagna) – 1°-2° Turno, terra battuta
Pista Rafa Nadal – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Francesco Passaro
vs [WC] Fernando Verdasco
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Casper Ruud vs Ben Shelton (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. David Goffin vs [WC] Feliciano Lopez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Carlos Alcaraz vs Nuno Borges
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs [13] Roberto Bautista Agut
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista Andres Gimeno – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Diego Schwartzman vs Yibing Wu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Emilio Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [10] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Emil Ruusuvuori vs [5] Frances Tiafoe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Matwe Middelkoop / Andreas Mies vs Nicolas Mahut / Stefanos Tsitsipas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Lorenzo Giustino vs Alexander Shevchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Matteo Arnaldi vs Jaume Munar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Pedro Cachin vs Gijs Brouwer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alex de Minaur / Jannik Sinner vs Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Daniel Rincon vs Jason Kubler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Monaco (Germania) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Oscar Otte
vs [5] Sebastian Baez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [8] Marc-Andrea Huesler vs [PR] Kyle Edmund (non prima ore: 12:00)
ATP Munich
Marc-Andrea Huesler [8]•
0
7
0
Kyle Edmund
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
ace
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
M. Huesler
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
K. Edmund
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
K. Edmund
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
3. [Q] Alexander Ritschard vs Jan-Lennard Struff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Dominic Thiem vs Constant Lestienne (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Cristian Garin vs [Q] Marko Topo (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Marton Fucsovics vs [WC] Max Hans Rehberg
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Christopher O’Connell vs Ugo Humbert (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Quentin Halys vs [6] Lorenzo Sonego
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 14:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. [4] Marcelo Melo / John Peers vs Alternate /
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Banja Luka (Bosnia & Herzegovina) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Roman Safiullin vs Laslo Djere
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Dusan Lajovic vs Filip Krajinovic
ATP Banja Luka
Dusan Lajovic•
15
6
4
2
Filip Krajinovic
15
2
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Krajinovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Lajovic
0-30
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Krajinovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
F. Krajinovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
F. Krajinovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. [WC] Hamad Medjedovic vs [8] Gregoire Barrere
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Gael Monfils vs [6] Jiri Lehecka (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Damir Dzumhur vs [LL] Liam Broady
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Elias Ymer vs [Q] Abdullah Shelbayh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [7] Richard Gasquet vs [Q] Dino Prizmic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Juan Pablo Varillas vs Hugo Gaston
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov vs Francisco Cabral / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Roman Jebavy / Alex Molcan vs [3] Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Alt] Andrey Golubev / Denys Molchanov vs Robert Galloway / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
ATP Banja Luka
Andrey Golubev / Denys Molchanov•
1
7
4
0
Robert Galloway / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
3
6
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Galloway / Angel Reyes-Varela
4-5 → 4-6
A. Golubev / Molchanov
3-5 → 4-5
R. Galloway / Angel Reyes-Varela
3-4 → 3-5
A. Golubev / Molchanov
2-4 → 3-4
R. Galloway / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
A. Golubev / Molchanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Galloway / Angel Reyes-Varela
1-2 → 1-3
A. Golubev / Molchanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Galloway / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Golubev / Molchanov
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
A. Golubev / Molchanov
6-5 → 6-6
R. Galloway / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
30-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Golubev / Molchanov
4-5 → 5-5
R. Galloway / Angel Reyes-Varela
4-4 → 4-5
A. Golubev / Molchanov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Galloway / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Golubev / Molchanov
2-3 → 3-3
R. Galloway / Angel Reyes-Varela
2-2 → 2-3
A. Golubev / Molchanov
1-2 → 2-2
R. Galloway / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-2 → 1-2
A. Golubev / Molchanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Galloway / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [Q] Radu Albot vs Federico Coria
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Aldin Setkic / Jason Taylor vs [2] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Gonzalo Escobar / Diego Hidalgo vs Gregoire Barrere / Jonathan Eysseric
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Jamie Murray / Michael Venus vs Tallon Griekspoor / Bart Stevens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3 commenti
Qualcuno sa dove verrà trasmesso il doppio di Sinner?
Ora vediamo questa “Prima di Prizmic”… l’ostacolo, levigato dal tempo trascorso, del “più bel rovescio del mondo” [cit.: non so chi…lo sostiene praticamente chiunque, tranne chi tifa Vavrinca] sarà alla portata del giovane arrembante Croato che -mannaggia a lui- scoppolò il malcapitato Bellucci?
Così vediamo se aggiungere un altro nome alla lista dei pretendenti alla successione ai magnifici 3; ricordando altresì che uno di quei 3 calcherà gli stessi campi tra poche ore…
Non capisco, soltanto per quanto concerne questo torneo, perché Sinner disputi anche il doppio