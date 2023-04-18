Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 500 Barcellona e ATP 250 Monaco e Banja Luka: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo 4 azzurri in singolare e Sinner in doppio (LIVE)

18/04/2023 07:28 3 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego nella foto - Foto Getty Images
ESP ATP 500 Barcellona (Spagna) – 1°-2° Turno, terra battuta

Pista Rafa Nadal – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Francesco Passaro ITA vs [WC] Fernando Verdasco ESP
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Casper Ruud NOR vs Ben Shelton USA (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. David Goffin BEL vs [WC] Feliciano Lopez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Carlos Alcaraz ESP vs Nuno Borges POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs [13] Roberto Bautista Agut ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Pista Andres Gimeno – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Diego Schwartzman ARG vs Yibing Wu CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs Emilio Gomez ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [10] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs [5] Frances Tiafoe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Matwe Middelkoop NED / Andreas Mies GER vs Nicolas Mahut FRA / Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Pista 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Alexander Shevchenko

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Matteo Arnaldi ITA vs Jaume Munar ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Pedro Cachin ARG vs Gijs Brouwer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alex de Minaur AUS / Jannik Sinner ITA vs Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Daniel Rincon ESP vs Jason Kubler AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare






DEU ATP 250 Monaco (Germania) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Oscar Otte GER vs [5] Sebastian Baez ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [8] Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs [PR] Kyle Edmund GBR (non prima ore: 12:00)

ATP Munich
Marc-Andrea Huesler [8]
0
7
0
Kyle Edmund
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [Q] Alexander Ritschard SUI vs Jan-Lennard Struff GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Dominic Thiem AUT vs Constant Lestienne FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Cristian Garin CHI vs [Q] Marko Topo GER (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Marton Fucsovics HUN vs [WC] Max Hans Rehberg GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Christopher O’Connell AUS vs Ugo Humbert FRA (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Quentin Halys FRA vs [6] Lorenzo Sonego ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 14:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. [4] Marcelo Melo BRA / John Peers AUS vs Alternate XXX / XXX

Il match deve ancora iniziare






BIH ATP 250 Banja Luka (Bosnia & Herzegovina) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Roman Safiullin vs Laslo Djere SRB
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Dusan Lajovic SRB vs Filip Krajinovic SRB

ATP Banja Luka
Dusan Lajovic
15
6
4
2
Filip Krajinovic
15
2
6
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Hamad Medjedovic SRB vs [8] Gregoire Barrere FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Gael Monfils FRA vs [6] Jiri Lehecka CZE (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Damir Dzumhur BIH vs [LL] Liam Broady GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Grandstand – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Elias Ymer SWE vs [Q] Abdullah Shelbayh JOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [7] Richard Gasquet FRA vs [Q] Dino Prizmic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Juan Pablo Varillas PER vs Hugo Gaston FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Ivan Sabanov SRB / Matej Sabanov SRB vs Francisco Cabral POR / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Roman Jebavy CZE / Alex Molcan SVK vs [3] Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Alt] Andrey Golubev KAZ / Denys Molchanov UKR vs Robert Galloway USA / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX

ATP Banja Luka
Andrey Golubev / Denys Molchanov
1
7
4
0
Robert Galloway / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
3
6
6
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [Q] Radu Albot MDA vs Federico Coria ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Aldin Setkic BIH / Jason Taylor AUS vs [2] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Diego Hidalgo ECU vs Gregoire Barrere FRA / Jonathan Eysseric FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Jamie Murray GBR / Michael Venus NZL vs Tallon Griekspoor NED / Bart Stevens NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

Gino (Guest) 18-04-2023 09:06

Qualcuno sa dove verrà trasmesso il doppio di Sinner?

 3
tinapica 18-04-2023 08:52

Ora vediamo questa “Prima di Prizmic”… l’ostacolo, levigato dal tempo trascorso, del “più bel rovescio del mondo” [cit.: non so chi…lo sostiene praticamente chiunque, tranne chi tifa Vavrinca] sarà alla portata del giovane arrembante Croato che -mannaggia a lui- scoppolò il malcapitato Bellucci?
Così vediamo se aggiungere un altro nome alla lista dei pretendenti alla successione ai magnifici 3; ricordando altresì che uno di quei 3 calcherà gli stessi campi tra poche ore…

 2
Italian_Tennis 18-04-2023 08:22

Non capisco, soltanto per quanto concerne questo torneo, perché Sinner disputi anche il doppio

 1
