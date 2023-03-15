Ranking ATP LIVE: Jannik Sinner supera Rafael Nadal (con le proiezioni ranking)

Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16 - Foto Getty Images
Jannik Sinner continua la sua scalata . L’atleta di Sesto Pusteria è l’unico italiano rimasto in gara nel prestigioso torneo BNP Paribas Open e si è guadagnato un posto ai quarti di finale. L’azzurro ha dimostrato grande determinazione, sconfiggendo avversari del calibro di Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino e Stan Wawrinka due sono stati top ten in passato.
La sfida successiva per Sinner sarà giovedì, quando dovrà confrontarsi con il campione in carica Taylor Fritz in un match che si preannuncia entusiasmante e avvincente. Raggiungere i quarti di finale nel torneo californiano ha permesso a Sinner di salire virtualmente al numero 12 del ranking ATP, superando il fuoriclasse Rafa Nadal, attualmente fermo a causa di un infortunio.
Con 2475 punti, il tennista altoatesino ha già sorpassato lo spagnolo, ma non si ferma qui. Sinner punta a raggiungere la finale del BNP Paribas Open per assicurarsi un posto nei primi 10 del mondo. Se dovesse uscire sconfitto ai quarti di finale, si posizionerebbe comunque al 12° posto, mentre con una semifinale potrebbe attestarsi all’11° o 12° posto. In caso di finale, invece, Sinner potrebbe guadagnare il 9° o il 10° posto nel ranking mondiale.
Un risultato storico sarebbe la vittoria del torneo: se Jannik Sinner riuscisse nell’impresa di aggiudicarsi il titolo del BNP Paribas Open, salirebbe addirittura al 6° o 7° posto nella classifica mondiale, a seconda dei piazzamenti di Cameron Norrie e Felix Auger-Aliassime.
15-03-23 21:47
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 2003.05.05
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Holger Rune
DEN, 2003.04.29
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-1000 (W)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 2001.08.16
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
-600 (F)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
+360 (Semifinals)
Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 2002.03.03
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+10 (Second Round (Bye)), +6 (First Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
BEST RANKING
25
28, +3
Best: 27
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Sebastian Korda
USA, 2000.07.05
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Francisco Cerundolo
ARG, 1998.08.13
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R16)
Santiago (27-02-2023)
Botic van de Zandschulp
NED, 1995.10.04
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Sebastian Baez
ARG, 2000.12.28
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2022)
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Maxime Cressy
USA, 1997.05.08
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
+25 (Second Round), +6 (First Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-45 (R32), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Vienna (24-10-2022)
BEST RANKING
39
41, +2
Best: 41
Ben Shelton
USA, 2002.10.09
+25 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
40
42, +2
Best: 42
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 1997.01.12
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-11 (R16)
Marbella CH (28-03-2022)
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
+25 (Second Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
Jack Draper
GBR, 2001.12.22
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
Jiri Lehecka
CZE, 2001.11.08
+25 (Second Round),
+6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-16 (QF)
Santiago CH (07-03-2022)
Brandon Nakashima
USA, 2001.08.03
+25 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Marc-Andrea Huesler
SUI, 1996.06.24
+10 (First Round), +15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-0 (R32), -11 (R16)
Dubai (27-02-2023) , Vancouver CH (15-08-2022)
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
+10 (First Round),
+15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 1996.06.09
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
J.J. Wolf
USA, 1998.12.21
+10 (First Round), +16 (QF)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Tallahassee CH [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64), -45 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Bastad (11-07-2022)
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 1999.04.02
+45 (Third Round),
+6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
+25 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Alex Molcan
SVK, 1997.12.01
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
BEST RANKING
56
57, +1
Best: 57
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
+10 (First Round),
+6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
-7 (R16)
Concepcion 2 CH (14-03-2022)
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Dubai (27-02-2023)
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 2000.10.26
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Pedro Cachin
ARG, 1995.04.12
+25 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Auckland (09-01-2023)
Yibing Wu
CHN, 1999.10.14
+25 (Second Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
+10 (First Round),
+6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Poznan CH (30-05-2022)
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-61 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
BEST RANKING
69
75, +6
Best: 71
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Tallahassee CH (18-04-2022)
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
+25 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 1995.07.23
+10 (First Round), +10 (R64)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -11 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
ARG, 1999.07.18
+10 (First Round), +12 (R32)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Lyon [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W), -30 (SF)
Concepcion 2 CH (14-03-2022) , Santiago CH (07-03-2022)
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
+10 (First Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
+45 (Third Round),
+6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
+115 (Fourth Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Munich Q (25-04-2022)
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
+10 (First Round),
+6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
+10 (First Round),
+15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix
-10 (R32)
Dubai (27-02-2023)
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
+25 (Second Round),
+6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Christopher O'Connell
AUS, 1994.06.03
+6 (First Round), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix , Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
Juan Pablo Varillas
PER, 1995.10.06
+7 (R16)
Villa Maria CH [SUBENTRO]
-30 (SF), -16 (QF)
Santiago CH (07-03-2022) , Concepcion 2 CH (14-03-2022)
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2022)
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
-20 (QF)
Monterrey CH (07-03-2022)
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Nuno Borges
POR, 1997.02.19
+15 (Second Round),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix
, Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-50 (F)
Roseto Degli Abruzzi 1 CH (07-03-2022)
Zhizhen Zhang
CHN, 1996.10.16
+35 (First Round + Q.), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-0 (R32), -2 (Q2)
Bratislava 2 CH (07-11-2022) , Mexico City Q (04-04-2022)
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
+50 (Second Round + Q.), +15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-26 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
Emilio Gomez
ECU, 1991.11.28
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
+41 (Second Round + Q.), +15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , San Diego (19-09-2022)
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
+70 (Third Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Max Purcell
AUS, 1998.04.03
+2 (R32)
Sarasota CH [SUBENTRO]
-5 (R32)
Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
+16 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Hugo Gaston
FRA, 2000.09.26
+11 (Second Round + Q.), +7 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato), Vina del Mar
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Helsinki CH (14-11-2022)
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
ARG, 2001.11.15
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
+0 (First Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Metz (19-09-2022)
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+26 (Second Round (Bye) + Q.), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-25 (QF), -0 (R32)
Phoenix CH (14-03-2022) , Seoul CH (10-10-2022)
Roman Safiullin
RUS, 1997.08.07
+10 (First Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 1993.09.04
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
BEST RANKING
106
107, +1
Best: 107
Aleksandar Kovacevic
USA, 1998.08.29
+0 (First Round (WC)), +12 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-14 (R16), -5 (R32)
Monterrey CH (07-03-2022) , Sarasota CH (11-04-2022)
BEST RANKING
107
110, +3
Best: 110
Luca Van Assche
FRA, 2004.05.11
Arthur Fils
FRA, 2004.06.12
BEST RANKING
109
121, +12
Best: 116
Borna Gojo
CRO, 1998.02.27
+35 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Tenerife 1 CH (16-01-2023)
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
-80 (W), -50 (F)
Santiago CH (07-03-2022) , Concepcion 2 CH (14-03-2022)
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 2001.01.07
+16 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Lisbon CH (26-09-2022)
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 2001.02.22
+16 (Round 2 Q),
+6 (First Round)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Phoenix
-11 (R16)
Roseto Degli Abruzzi 1 CH (07-03-2022)
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
+4 (R16)
Nonthaburi 3 CH [SUBENTRO]
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Daniel Altmaier
GER, 1998.09.12
+20 (Quarterfinals)
Puerto Vallarta (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -75 (F)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
+50 (Second Round + Q.), +12 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Halle (13-06-2022)
Pavel Kotov
RUS, 1998.11.18
+12 (First Round + Q.),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix
, Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Canberra CH (02-01-2023)
Dominic Stricker
SUI, 2002.08.16
+30 (Semifinals)
Lugano (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Braunschweig CH (04-07-2022)
Rinky Hijikata
AUS, 2001.02.23
+50 (Second Round + Q.), +9 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-16 (F), -9 (R16)
M25 Santo Domingo (28-02-2022) , Monterrey CH (07-03-2022)
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
+25 (Second Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-25 (R64), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Cordoba (06-02-2023)
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
+0 (Round 1 Q), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-125 (W), -8 (Q2)
Phoenix CH (14-03-2022) , ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2022)
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
+0 (Round 1 Q), +7 (R16)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Salinas CH [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64), -11 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
BEST RANKING
122
135, +13
Best: 127
Leandro Riedi
SUI, 2002.01.27
+35 (First Round + Q.), +3 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix Q (Eliminato)
-4 (SF), -0 (R32)
M15 Torello (28-02-2022) , Milan CH (20-06-2022)
Gijs Brouwer
NED, 1996.03.14
+0 (First Round), +4 (R32)
Lugano (Eliminato), Lugano CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (SF)
M25 Portimao (07-03-2022)
Yosuke Watanuki
JPN, 1998.04.12
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix Q (Eliminato)
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 2001.12.07
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
ARG, 1999.06.17
+7 (Second Round), +16 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato), Vina del Mar
-16 (QF), -7 (R16)
Concepcion 2 CH (14-03-2022) , Santiago CH (07-03-2022)
BEST RANKING
127
129, +2
Best: 129
Alexandre Muller
FRA, 1997.02.01
+16 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Sanremo CH (04-04-2022)
Alexander Shevchenko
RUS, 2000.11.29
+12 (First Round + Q.),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix
, Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Shymkent 1 CH (09-05-2022)
Luca Nardi
ITA, 2003.08.06
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
+0 (First Round)
Lugano (Eliminato)
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
BEST RANKING
134
163, +29
Best: 160
Fabian Marozsan
HUN, 1999.10.08
+75 (Winner), +4 (Second Round)
Antalya, Szekesfehervar
-2 (-), -2 (Q2)
Madrid Q (11-04-2022) , Mauthausen Q (02-05-2022)
Zizou Bergs
BEL, 1999.06.03
+0 (First Round)
Lugano (Eliminato)
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 1997.05.04
+7 (Second Round)
Lugano (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Naples Q (17-10-2022)
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
+50 (Final)
Antalya (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Mallorca CH (29-08-2022)
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
+35 (First Round + Q.), +3 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Grodzisk Mazowiecki CH (15-08-2022) , Genoa CH (19-09-2022)
BEST RANKING
140
170, +30
Best: 169
Otto Virtanen
FIN, 2001.06.21
-0 (R32)
Manama CH (13-02-2023)
Chun-Hsin Tseng
TPE, 2001.08.08
+7 (R16)
Ostrava CH [SUBENTRO]
-50 (F)
Roseto Degli Abruzzi 2 CH (14-03-2022)
Lukas Klein
SVK, 1998.03.22
+0 (First Round)
Lugano (Eliminato)
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
Tomas Machac
CZE, 2000.10.13
+0 (-)
US Open Q [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64), -2 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix Q (14-03-2022)
Tim van Rijthoven
NED, 1997.04.24
Filip Misolic
AUT, 2001.08.08
+16 (Round 2 Q),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Phoenix Q (Eliminato)
-25 (W)
M25 Porec (07-03-2022)
Hugo Grenier
FRA, 1996.03.23
+7 (Second Round)
Lugano (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Quimper CH (23-01-2023)
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
-25 (R64), -11 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 2001.06.01
+3 (Round 2 Q),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix Q (Eliminato)
, Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Waco CH (27-02-2023)
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Phoenix Q (Eliminato)
in ottica ranking un Sinner che su erba si faccia valere come a Wimbledon 2-0 su Djokovic con punti stavolta assegnati non ha certo problemi di classifica: sono gli altri a cerdergli posti!
Purtroppo ha incontrato ai quarti un giocatore molto in forma e per le sue caratteristiche pericoloso per Jannik
Scusa ma non ho capito da dove salterebbero fuori gli altri 180 punti.
C’è solo Miami dalla prossima settimana e fino al 2 aprile, poi Montecarlo (con lì sì, altri 180 in scadenza), ma è fra tre settimane, per la precisione dal 9 aprile, non a fine mese. Ma poi davvero pensi che se dovesse perdere da Fritz dopo non combinerà nulla a Miami (per lui molto più congeniale di IW)? Non so chi tu abbia guardato finora. Inoltre, dipenderà anche dai risultati degli altri. In ogni caso, il tuo calcolo per fine mese è sbagliato, perché i punti, fino al 9 aprile, sono e restano 180 (una volta sola).
Quando si dice cercare il pelo nell’uovo. Da Miami 2022 hanno da perdere punti anche Ruud (600), Hurkacz (360), Zverev e Medvedev (180), Norrie, Harris, Tiafoe, Tsitsipas e Fritz (90). Un po’ presto per fare le proiezioni, no?
Non so se sia il nuovo stile “neoprovocatorio portasfiga”, che, privato di argomenti nella contestazione del Nostro, prefigura scenari apocalittici. E’ evidente che se uno perde va indietro, se uno vince va avanti. Ad IW Sinner ha già migliorato il risultato dello scorso anno, e può ulteriormente migliorarlo. A Miami vedremo, a Montecarlo pure, perché dici queste sciocchezze da Maurantonio?
Correre non porta a niente e difficile vincere il torneo…sarei contento intanto di battere Fritz…la semi eventuale contro Alcaraz o Aliassime anche se perdesse ci potrebbe stare…entro il Roland Garros sarà nei primi 5/6 sicuro il boom di Jannik quest’ anno sarà sulla terra rossa
Peccato che sarà solo per una settimana se perde con Fritz perché poi gli scadranno i 180 punti di Miami ed anche se dovesse anche li raggiungere i quarti la settimana successiva ne perderà altri 180,nella peggiore delle ipotesi da dodicesimo della la settimana prossima se non dovesse fare punti nei prossimi tornei rischia di essere diciottesimo a fine mese
Si va bene, sorpasso o meno, la “ciccia” è domani, forza Jannik