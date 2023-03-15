Ranking ATP LIVE: Jannik Sinner supera Rafael Nadal (con le proiezioni ranking)

Ranking ATP LIVE ATP, Copertina

Jannik Sinner continua la sua scalata . L’atleta di Sesto Pusteria è l’unico italiano rimasto in gara nel prestigioso torneo BNP Paribas Open e si è guadagnato un posto ai quarti di finale. L’azzurro ha dimostrato grande determinazione, sconfiggendo avversari del calibro di Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino e Stan Wawrinka due sono stati top ten in passato.

La sfida successiva per Sinner sarà giovedì, quando dovrà confrontarsi con il campione in carica Taylor Fritz in un match che si preannuncia entusiasmante e avvincente. Raggiungere i quarti di finale nel torneo californiano ha permesso a Sinner di salire virtualmente al numero 12 del ranking ATP, superando il fuoriclasse Rafa Nadal, attualmente fermo a causa di un infortunio.

Con 2475 punti, il tennista altoatesino ha già sorpassato lo spagnolo, ma non si ferma qui. Sinner punta a raggiungere la finale del BNP Paribas Open per assicurarsi un posto nei primi 10 del mondo. Se dovesse uscire sconfitto ai quarti di finale, si posizionerebbe comunque al 12° posto, mentre con una semifinale potrebbe attestarsi all’11° o 12° posto. In caso di finale, invece, Sinner potrebbe guadagnare il 9° o il 10° posto nel ranking mondiale.

Un risultato storico sarebbe la vittoria del torneo: se Jannik Sinner riuscisse nell’impresa di aggiudicarsi il titolo del BNP Paribas Open, salirebbe addirittura al 6° o 7° posto nella classifica mondiale, a seconda dei piazzamenti di Cameron Norrie e Felix Auger-Aliassime.

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
7160
7160
-
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
2
2, 0
Best: 1
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 2003.05.05
6600
6780
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
3
3, 0
Best: 3
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
5770
5805
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
4
4, 0
Best: 2
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
5560
5560
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
5
6, +1
Best: 1
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
3910
3775
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
6
10, +4
Best: 6
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
3415
3245
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
7
7, 0
Best: 5
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
3390
3660
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
8
8, 0
Best: 8
Holger Rune
DEN, 2003.04.29
3325
3321
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
9
11, +2
Best: 9
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
3065
3110
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
10
5, -5
Best: 5
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
2975
3795
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-1000 (W)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
11
12, +1
Best: 8
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
2815
2815
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
12
13, +1
Best: 9
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 2001.08.16
2745
2655
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
13
9, -4
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
2715
3315
-
-600 (F)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
14
16, +2
Best: 14
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
2710
2395
+360 (Semifinals)
Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
15
14, -1
Best: 2
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
2580
2500
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
16
15, -1
Best: 8
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
2505
2470
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
17
17, 0
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
2230
2240
-
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
18
18, 0
Best: 15
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
2085
2165
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
19
19, 0
Best: 18
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
2045
2000
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
20
20, 0
Best: 12
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
1905
1905
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
21
21, 0
Best: 18
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 2002.03.03
1840
1855
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
22
24, +2
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
1735
1745
-
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
23
23, 0
Best: 6
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
1706
1780
+10 (Second Round (Bye)), +6 (First Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
24
22, -2
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1645
1825
-
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
25
28, +3
Best: 27
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
1545
1390
+180 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
26
26, 0
Best: 26
Sebastian Korda
USA, 2000.07.05
1525
1550
-
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
27
25, -2
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
1450
1620
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
28
27, -1
Best: 9
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
1430
1465
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
29
29, 0
Best: 22
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
1345
1380
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
30
30, 0
Best: 10
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
1345
1380
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
31
32, +1
Best: 24
Francisco Cerundolo
ARG, 1998.08.13
1320
1275
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R16)
Santiago (27-02-2023)
32
33, +1
Best: 22
Botic van de Zandschulp
NED, 1995.10.04
1170
1205
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
33
35, +2
Best: 31
Sebastian Baez
ARG, 2000.12.28
1170
1135
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
34
34, 0
Best: 32
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
1144
1142
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2022)
35
31, -4
Best: 27
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
1120
1290
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
36
36, 0
Best: 36
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
1069
1034
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
37
37, 0
Best: 31
Maxime Cressy
USA, 1997.05.08
1016
1016
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
38
38, 0
Best: 8
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
996
1010
+25 (Second Round), +6 (First Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-45 (R32), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Vienna (24-10-2022)
39
41, +2
Best: 41
Ben Shelton
USA, 2002.10.09
989
964
+25 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-
40
42, +2
Best: 42
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 1997.01.12
958
959
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-11 (R16)
Marbella CH (28-03-2022)
41
43, +2
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
951
955
+25 (Second Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
42
40, -2
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
950
985
+0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
43
56, +13
Best: 38
Jack Draper
GBR, 2001.12.22
944
854
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-
44
47, +3
Best: 37
Jiri Lehecka
CZE, 2001.11.08
941
932
+25 (Second Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-16 (QF)
Santiago CH (07-03-2022)
45
48, +3
Best: 43
Brandon Nakashima
USA, 2001.08.03
927
927
+25 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
46
39, -7
Best: 8
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
915
995
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
47
51, +4
Best: 47
Marc-Andrea Huesler
SUI, 1996.06.24
904
890
+10 (First Round), +15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-0 (R32), -11 (R16)
Dubai (27-02-2023) , Vancouver CH (15-08-2022)
48
46, -2
Best: 30
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
900
935
+10 (First Round), +15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
49
45, -4
Best: 42
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 1996.06.09
899
944
-
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
50
44, -6
Best: 39
J.J. Wolf
USA, 1998.12.21
891
951
+10 (First Round), +16 (QF)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Tallahassee CH [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64), -45 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
51
50, -1
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
880
890
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Bastad (11-07-2022)
52
55, +3
Best: 1
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
875
855
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
53
59, +6
Best: 40
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 1999.04.02
866
846
+45 (Third Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
54
53, -1
Best: 48
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
865
865
+25 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
55
63, +8
Best: 38
Alex Molcan
SVK, 1997.12.01
865
820
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
56
57, +1
Best: 57
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
861
851
+10 (First Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
57
52, -5
Best: 38
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
859
866
-
-7 (R16)
Concepcion 2 CH (14-03-2022)
58
54, -4
Best: 27
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
845
860
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
59
60, +1
Best: 21
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
835
835
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
60
62, +2
Best: 48
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
831
821
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Dubai (27-02-2023)
61
49, -12
Best: 33
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 2000.10.26
830
920
-
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
62
68, +6
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
826
791
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
63
66, +3
Best: 54
Pedro Cachin
ARG, 1995.04.12
822
797
+25 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Auckland (09-01-2023)
64
67, +3
Best: 58
Yibing Wu
CHN, 1999.10.14
818
793
+25 (Second Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-
65
65, 0
Best: 58
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
801
799
+10 (First Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Poznan CH (30-05-2022)
66
58, -8
Best: 52
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
796
847
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-61 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
67
64, -3
Best: 49
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
795
810
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
68
69, +1
Best: 51
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
780
780
-
-
69
75, +6
Best: 71
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
748
710
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Tallahassee CH (18-04-2022)
70
73, +3
Best: 49
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
746
731
+25 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
71
72, +1
Best: 42
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 1995.07.23
736
737
+10 (First Round), +10 (R64)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -11 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
72
61, -11
Best: 61
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
ARG, 1999.07.18
734
822
+10 (First Round), +12 (R32)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Lyon [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W), -30 (SF)
Concepcion 2 CH (14-03-2022) , Santiago CH (07-03-2022)
73
84, +11
Best: 31
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
732
652
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
74
70, -4
Best: 52
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
729
739
-
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
75
71, -4
Best: 23
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
728
738
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
76
74, -2
Best: 26
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
721
730
+10 (First Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
77
77, 0
Best: 25
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
713
678
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
78
85, +7
Best: 40
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
696
651
+45 (Third Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
79
97, +18
Best: 17
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
681
566
+115 (Fourth Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
80
78, -2
Best: 61
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
680
676
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Munich Q (25-04-2022)
81
87, +6
Best: 43
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
667
647
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
82
79, -3
Best: 71
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
665
665
+10 (First Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
83
81, -2
Best: 61
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
661
661
+10 (First Round), +15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-10 (R32)
Dubai (27-02-2023)
84
82, -2
Best: 36
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
656
656
+25 (Second Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
85
86, +1
Best: 78
Christopher O'Connell
AUS, 1994.06.03
649
649
+6 (First Round), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix, Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
86
100, +14
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
647
557
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-
87
76, -11
Best: 76
Juan Pablo Varillas
PER, 1995.10.06
642
681
+7 (R16)
Villa Maria CH [SUBENTRO]
-30 (SF), -16 (QF)
Santiago CH (07-03-2022) , Concepcion 2 CH (14-03-2022)
88
89, +1
Best: 67
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
641
639
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2022)
89
83, -6
Best: 82
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
633
653
-
-20 (QF)
Monterrey CH (07-03-2022)
90
88, -2
Best: 9
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
628
643
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
91
80, -11
Best: 80
Nuno Borges
POR, 1997.02.19
627
662
+15 (Second Round), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix, Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-50 (F)
Roseto Degli Abruzzi 1 CH (07-03-2022)
92
93, +1
Best: 91
Zhizhen Zhang
CHN, 1996.10.16
619
580
+35 (First Round + Q.), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-0 (R32), -2 (Q2)
Bratislava 2 CH (07-11-2022) , Mexico City Q (04-04-2022)
93
94, +1
Best: 69
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
616
577
+50 (Second Round + Q.), +15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-26 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
94
91, -3
Best: 16
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
605
605
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
95
92, -3
Best: 90
Emilio Gomez
ECU, 1991.11.28
603
603
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
96
101, +5
Best: 59
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
602
556
+41 (Second Round + Q.), +15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , San Diego (19-09-2022)
97
103, +6
Best: 64
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
592
548
+70 (Third Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
98
95, -3
Best: 95
Max Purcell
AUS, 1998.04.03
572
575
+2 (R32)
Sarasota CH [SUBENTRO]
-5 (R32)
Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
99
96, -3
Best: 55
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
561
570
+16 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
100
106, +6
Best: 58
Hugo Gaston
FRA, 2000.09.26
537
529
+11 (Second Round + Q.), +7 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato), Vina del Mar
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Helsinki CH (14-11-2022)
101
104, +3
Best: 79
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
ARG, 2001.11.15
537
547
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
102
102, 0
Best: 3
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
530
550
+0 (First Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Metz (19-09-2022)
103
109, +6
Best: 39
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
529
522
+26 (Second Round (Bye) + Q.), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-25 (QF), -0 (R32)
Phoenix CH (14-03-2022) , Seoul CH (10-10-2022)
104
113, +9
Best: 82
Roman Safiullin
RUS, 1997.08.07
529
513
+10 (First Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-
105
105, 0
Best: 14
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 1993.09.04
520
530
-
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
106
107, +1
Best: 107
Aleksandar Kovacevic
USA, 1998.08.29
520
527
+0 (First Round (WC)), +12 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-14 (R16), -5 (R32)
Monterrey CH (07-03-2022) , Sarasota CH (11-04-2022)
107
110, +3
Best: 110
Luca Van Assche
FRA, 2004.05.11
517
517
-
-
108
111, +3
Best: 104
Arthur Fils
FRA, 2004.06.12
516
516
-
-
109
121, +12
Best: 116
Borna Gojo
CRO, 1998.02.27
510
475
+35 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Tenerife 1 CH (16-01-2023)
110
99, -11
Best: 64
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
506
561
+75 (Winner)
Santiago
-80 (W), -50 (F)
Santiago CH (07-03-2022) , Concepcion 2 CH (14-03-2022)
111
116, +5
Best: 108
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 2001.01.07
505
496
+16 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Lisbon CH (26-09-2022)
112
115, +3
Best: 109
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 2001.02.22
503
498
+16 (Round 2 Q), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix
-11 (R16)
Roseto Degli Abruzzi 1 CH (07-03-2022)
113
114, +1
Best: 46
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
502
498
+4 (R16)
Nonthaburi 3 CH [SUBENTRO]
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
114
98, -16
Best: 53
Daniel Altmaier
GER, 1998.09.12
499
564
+20 (Quarterfinals)
Puerto Vallarta (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -75 (F)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
115
134, +19
Best: 29
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
498
446
+50 (Second Round + Q.), +12 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Halle (13-06-2022)
116
117, +1
Best: 96
Pavel Kotov
RUS, 1998.11.18
496
484
+12 (First Round + Q.), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix, Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Canberra CH (02-01-2023)
117
126, +9
Best: 111
Dominic Stricker
SUI, 2002.08.16
487
457
+30 (Semifinals)
Lugano (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Braunschweig CH (04-07-2022)
118
130, +12
Best: 116
Rinky Hijikata
AUS, 2001.02.23
485
451
+50 (Second Round + Q.), +9 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-16 (F), -9 (R16)
M25 Santo Domingo (28-02-2022) , Monterrey CH (07-03-2022)
119
120, +1
Best: 40
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
482
476
+25 (Second Round), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-25 (R64), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Cordoba (06-02-2023)
120
90, -30
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
481
608
+0 (Round 1 Q), +6 (First Round)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-125 (W), -8 (Q2)
Phoenix CH (14-03-2022) , ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2022)
121
108, -13
Best: 102
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
479
524
+0 (Round 1 Q), +7 (R16)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Salinas CH [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64), -11 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
122
135, +13
Best: 127
Leandro Riedi
SUI, 2002.01.27
479
445
+35 (First Round + Q.), +3 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix Q (Eliminato)
-4 (SF), -0 (R32)
M15 Torello (28-02-2022) , Milan CH (20-06-2022)
123
119, -4
Best: 114
Gijs Brouwer
NED, 1996.03.14
477
481
+0 (First Round), +4 (R32)
Lugano (Eliminato), Lugano CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (SF)
M25 Portimao (07-03-2022)
124
122, -2
Best: 111
Yosuke Watanuki
JPN, 1998.04.12
474
474
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix Q (Eliminato)
-
125
123, -2
Best: 115
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 2001.12.07
474
474
-
-
126
124, -2
Best: 96
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
ARG, 1999.06.17
464
464
+7 (Second Round), +16 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato), Vina del Mar
-16 (QF), -7 (R16)
Concepcion 2 CH (14-03-2022) , Santiago CH (07-03-2022)
127
129, +2
Best: 129
Alexandre Muller
FRA, 1997.02.01
461
452
+16 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Sanremo CH (04-04-2022)
128
132, +4
Best: 113
Alexander Shevchenko
RUS, 2000.11.29
453
448
+12 (First Round + Q.), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix, Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Shymkent 1 CH (09-05-2022)
129
128, -1
Best: 126
Luca Nardi
ITA, 2003.08.06
452
452
-
-
130
131, +1
Best: 120
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
450
450
-
-
131
118, -13
Best: 16
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
446
481
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
Reset
132
133, +1
Best: 80
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
446
446
+0 (First Round)
Lugano (Eliminato)
-
133
136, +3
Best: 92
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
443
443
-
-
134
163, +29
Best: 160
Fabian Marozsan
HUN, 1999.10.08
440
365
+75 (Winner), +4 (Second Round)
Antalya, Szekesfehervar
-2 (-), -2 (Q2)
Madrid Q (11-04-2022) , Mauthausen Q (02-05-2022)
135
139, +4
Best: 112
Zizou Bergs
BEL, 1999.06.03
431
431
+0 (First Round)
Lugano (Eliminato)
-
136
141, +5
Best: 121
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 1997.05.04
431
430
+7 (Second Round)
Lugano (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Naples Q (17-10-2022)
137
160, +23
Best: 126
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
427
377
+50 (Final)
Antalya (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Mallorca CH (29-08-2022)
138
112, -26
Best: 17
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
425
515
-
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022)
139
156, +17
Best: 45
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
420
382
+35 (First Round + Q.), +3 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Grodzisk Mazowiecki CH (15-08-2022) , Genoa CH (19-09-2022)
140
170, +30
Best: 169
Otto Virtanen
FIN, 2001.06.21
420
345
+75 (Winner)
Lugano
-0 (R32)
Manama CH (13-02-2023)
141
125, -16
Best: 83
Chun-Hsin Tseng
TPE, 2001.08.08
419
462
+7 (R16)
Ostrava CH [SUBENTRO]
-50 (F)
Roseto Degli Abruzzi 2 CH (14-03-2022)
142
143, +1
Best: 136
Lukas Klein
SVK, 1998.03.22
417
417
+0 (First Round)
Lugano (Eliminato)
-
143
144, +1
Best: 85
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
415
415
-
-
144
127, -17
Best: 97
Tomas Machac
CZE, 2000.10.13
412
455
+0 (-)
US Open Q [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64), -2 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix Q (14-03-2022)
145
147, +2
Best: 101
Tim van Rijthoven
NED, 1997.04.24
403
403
-
-
146
146, 0
Best: 136
Filip Misolic
AUT, 2001.08.08
401
410
+16 (Round 2 Q), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix Q (Eliminato)
-25 (W)
M25 Porec (07-03-2022)
147
151, +4
Best: 95
Hugo Grenier
FRA, 1996.03.23
397
390
+7 (Second Round)
Lugano (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Quimper CH (23-01-2023)
148
138, -10
Best: 75
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
397
433
-
-25 (R64), -11 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2022) , Phoenix CH (14-03-2022)
149
150, +1
Best: 142
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 2001.06.01
395
392
+3 (Round 2 Q), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix Q (Eliminato), Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Waco CH (27-02-2023)
150
149, -1
Best: 105
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
395
395
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix Q (Eliminato)
-
9 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Koko (Guest) 15-03-2023 21:58

in ottica ranking un Sinner che su erba si faccia valere come a Wimbledon 2-0 su Djokovic con punti stavolta assegnati non ha certo problemi di classifica: sono gli altri a cerdergli posti!

Iltennis (Guest) 15-03-2023 21:36

Scusate…con la pubblicità purtroppo non si riesce a scrivere…
Purtroppo ha incontrato ai quarti un giocatore molto in forma e per le sue caratteristiche pericoloso per Jannik

Iltennis (Guest) 15-03-2023 21:33

Purtr

Emma_Woodhouse 15-03-2023 21:24

Scritto da Dino
Peccato che sarà solo per una settimana se perde con Fritz perché poi gli scadranno i 180 punti di Miami ed anche se dovesse anche li raggiungere i quarti la settimana successiva ne perderà altri 180,nella peggiore delle ipotesi da dodicesimo della la settimana prossima se non dovesse fare punti nei prossimi tornei rischia di essere diciottesimo a fine mese

Scusa ma non ho capito da dove salterebbero fuori gli altri 180 punti.
C’è solo Miami dalla prossima settimana e fino al 2 aprile, poi Montecarlo (con lì sì, altri 180 in scadenza), ma è fra tre settimane, per la precisione dal 9 aprile, non a fine mese. Ma poi davvero pensi che se dovesse perdere da Fritz dopo non combinerà nulla a Miami (per lui molto più congeniale di IW)? Non so chi tu abbia guardato finora. Inoltre, dipenderà anche dai risultati degli altri. In ogni caso, il tuo calcolo per fine mese è sbagliato, perché i punti, fino al 9 aprile, sono e restano 180 (una volta sola).

Leftwing (Guest) 15-03-2023 21:04

Scritto da Dino
Peccato che sarà solo per una settimana se perde con Fritz perché poi gli scadranno i 180 punti di Miami ed anche se dovesse anche li raggiungere i quarti la settimana successiva ne perderà altri 180,nella peggiore delle ipotesi da dodicesimo della la settimana prossima se non dovesse fare punti nei prossimi tornei rischia di essere diciottesimo a fine mese

Quando si dice cercare il pelo nell'uovo. Da Miami 2022 hanno da perdere punti anche Ruud (600), Hurkacz (360), Zverev e Medvedev (180), Norrie, Harris, Tiafoe, Tsitsipas e Fritz (90). Un po' presto per fare le proiezioni, no?

walden 15-03-2023 20:24

Scritto da Dino
Peccato che sarà solo per una settimana se perde con Fritz perché poi gli scadranno i 180 punti di Miami ed anche se dovesse anche li raggiungere i quarti la settimana successiva ne perderà altri 180,nella peggiore delle ipotesi da dodicesimo della la settimana prossima se non dovesse fare punti nei prossimi tornei rischia di essere diciottesimo a fine mese

Non so se sia il nuovo stile "neoprovocatorio portasfiga", che, privato di argomenti nella contestazione del Nostro, prefigura scenari apocalittici. E' evidente che se uno perde va indietro, se uno vince va avanti. Ad IW Sinner ha già migliorato il risultato dello scorso anno, e può ulteriormente migliorarlo. A Miami vedremo, a Montecarlo pure, perché dici queste sciocchezze da Maurantonio?

Vesciche e polline!! (Guest) 15-03-2023 19:58

Correre non porta a niente e difficile vincere il torneo…sarei contento intanto di battere Fritz…la semi eventuale contro Alcaraz o Aliassime anche se perdesse ci potrebbe stare…entro il Roland Garros sarà nei primi 5/6 sicuro il boom di Jannik quest' anno sarà sulla terra rossa

Dino (Guest) 15-03-2023 19:48

Peccato che sarà solo per una settimana se perde con Fritz perché poi gli scadranno i 180 punti di Miami ed anche se dovesse anche li raggiungere i quarti la settimana successiva ne perderà altri 180,nella peggiore delle ipotesi da dodicesimo della la settimana prossima se non dovesse fare punti nei prossimi tornei rischia di essere diciottesimo a fine mese

Alex77 (Guest) 15-03-2023 19:46

Si va bene, sorpasso o meno, la "ciccia" è domani, forza Jannik

