Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Rovereto, Bangalore, Rome Ga, e Monterrey: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (Live)

24/02/2023 10:00 1 commento
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06

ITA CHALLENGER Rovereto (Italia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Campo Centrale – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Gauthier Onclin BEL vs [4] Zdenek Kolar CZE
ATP Rovereto
Gauthier Onclin
6
6
Zdenek Kolar [4]
3
3
Vincitore: Onclin
Mostra dettagli

2. Hendrik Jebens GER / Niklas Schell GER vs [2] Victor Vlad Cornea ROU / Franko Skugor CRO (non prima ore: 11:30)

ATP Rovereto
Hendrik Jebens / Niklas Schell
0
0
Victor Vlad Cornea / Franko Skugor [2]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Vladyslav Manafov UKR / Oleg Prihodko UKR vs [3] Marek Gengel CZE / Zdenek Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Jurij Rodionov AUT vs [6] Kaichi Uchida JPN (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [LL] Alejandro Moro Canas ESP vs [2] Dominic Stricker SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [3/WC] Giulio Zeppieri ITA vs [7] Antoine Escoffier FRA (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






IND CHALLENGER Bengaluru (India) – Quarti di Finale , cemento

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [8] Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs [2] James Duckworth AUS
ATP Bengaluru
Dimitar Kuzmanov [8]
4
1
James Duckworth [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Duckworth
Mostra dettagli

2. Max Purcell AUS vs [5] Luca Nardi ITA (non prima ore: 10:30)

ATP Bengaluru
Max Purcell
6
6
Luca Nardi [5]
2
0
Vincitore: Purcell
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs Hamad Medjedovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Marc Polmans AUS / Max Purcell AUS vs Yunseong Chung KOR / Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] James McCabe AUS vs [Alt] Harold Mayot FRA

ATP Bengaluru
James McCabe
6
7
Harold Mayot
3
6
Vincitore: McCabe
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Arjun Kadhe IND / Maximilian Neuchrist AUT vs Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND

ATP Bengaluru
Arjun Kadhe / Maximilian Neuchrist [4]
6
6
2
Anirudh Chandrasekar / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth
7
4
10
Vincitore: Chandrasekar / Prashanth
Mostra dettagli






MEX CHALLENGER Monterrey (Messico) – Quarti di FInale, cemento

ESTADIO GNP SEGUROS – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [6] Nuno Borges POR vs [4] Daniel Altmaier GER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Mitchell Krueger USA vs [Q] Bernard Tomic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Borna Gojo CRO (non prima ore: 02:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Denis Kudla USA vs [8] Yosuke Watanuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 1 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. [1] Andre Goransson SWE / Ben McLachlan JPN vs [3] Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Evan King USA / Mitchell Krueger USA vs Luis David Martinez VEN / Cristian Rodriguez COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare






USA CHALLENGER Rome US (USA) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Seong-chan Hong KOR vs [Q] Toby Alex Kodat USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Zachary Svajda USA vs Elmar Ejupovic GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Gabriel Decamps BRA / Alex Rybakov USA vs [3] Daniel Cukierman ISR / Joshua Paris GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Alex Michelsen USA vs Edan Leshem ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Jordan Thompson AUS vs Alastair Gray GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Alexis Galarneau CAN / Edan Leshem ISR vs [2] Luke Johnson GBR / Sem Verbeek NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Perugino doc (Guest) 24-02-2023 08:48

Si stanno creando differenza abissali tra challenger e atp 250, questo porta a ingigantire i nostri giovani

 1
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Albo