Challenger Rovereto, Bangalore, Rome Ga, e Monterrey: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (Live)

Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06
CHALLENGER Rovereto (Italia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Campo Centrale – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Gauthier Onclin
vs [4] Zdenek Kolar
ATP Rovereto
Gauthier Onclin
6
6
Zdenek Kolar [4]
3
3
Vincitore: Onclin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Onclin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
G. Onclin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Onclin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Onclin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
G. Onclin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
5-3 → 6-3
G. Onclin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
G. Onclin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
G. Onclin
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Z. Kolar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Hendrik Jebens / Niklas Schell vs [2] Victor Vlad Cornea / Franko Skugor (non prima ore: 11:30)
ATP Rovereto
Hendrik Jebens / Niklas Schell
0
0
Victor Vlad Cornea / Franko Skugor [2]
0
0
3. [1] Vladyslav Manafov / Oleg Prihodko vs [3] Marek Gengel / Zdenek Kolar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Jurij Rodionov vs [6] Kaichi Uchida (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [LL] Alejandro Moro Canas vs [2] Dominic Stricker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [3/WC] Giulio Zeppieri vs [7] Antoine Escoffier (non prima ore: 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Bengaluru (India) – Quarti di Finale , cemento
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [8] Dimitar Kuzmanov
vs [2] James Duckworth
ATP Bengaluru
Dimitar Kuzmanov [8]
4
1
James Duckworth [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Duckworth
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-5 → 1-6
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 1-5
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
J. Duckworth
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
2-4 → 2-5
J. Duckworth
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
2. Max Purcell vs [5] Luca Nardi (non prima ore: 10:30)
ATP Bengaluru
Max Purcell
6
6
Luca Nardi [5]
2
0
Vincitore: Purcell
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Nardi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
L. Nardi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
M. Purcell
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Purcell
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 6-2
L. Nardi
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
L. Nardi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
L. Nardi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Chun-Hsin Tseng vs Hamad Medjedovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Marc Polmans / Max Purcell vs Yunseong Chung / Yu Hsiou Hsu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] James McCabe vs [Alt] Harold Mayot
ATP Bengaluru
James McCabe
6
7
Harold Mayot
3
6
Vincitore: McCabe
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
df
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
ace
6-6 → 7-6
J. McCabe
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. McCabe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
J. McCabe
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
H. Mayot
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
H. Mayot
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
H. Mayot
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Mayot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
H. Mayot
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
J. McCabe
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Arjun Kadhe / Maximilian Neuchrist vs Anirudh Chandrasekar / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth
ATP Bengaluru
Arjun Kadhe / Maximilian Neuchrist [4]
6
6
2
Anirudh Chandrasekar / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth
7
4
10
Vincitore: Chandrasekar / Prashanth
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
1-0
2-0
2-1
3-1
4-1
5-1
6-1
7-1
7-2
8-2
9-2
df
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
3-4 → 4-4
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
1-4 → 2-4
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
1-3 → 1-4
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
0-3 → 1-3
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
0-2 → 0-3
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
5-5 → 6-5
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
2-2 → 3-2
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Monterrey (Messico) – Quarti di FInale, cemento
ESTADIO GNP SEGUROS – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [6] Nuno Borges
vs [4] Daniel Altmaier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Mitchell Krueger vs [Q] Bernard Tomic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Borna Gojo (non prima ore: 02:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Denis Kudla vs [8] Yosuke Watanuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 1 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. [1] Andre Goransson / Ben McLachlan vs [3] Hans Hach Verdugo / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Evan King / Mitchell Krueger vs Luis David Martinez / Cristian Rodriguez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Rome US (USA) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Seong-chan Hong
vs [Q] Toby Alex Kodat
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Zachary Svajda vs Elmar Ejupovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Gabriel Decamps / Alex Rybakov vs [3] Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Alex Michelsen vs Edan Leshem
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Jordan Thompson vs Alastair Gray
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Alexis Galarneau / Edan Leshem vs [2] Luke Johnson / Sem Verbeek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Si stanno creando differenza abissali tra challenger e atp 250, questo porta a ingigantire i nostri giovani