ATP 250 Auckland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)

10/01/2023 23:03 Nessun commento
Casper Ruud nella foto - Foto Sposito - Fit
NZL ATP 250 Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) – 2° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Jenson Brooksby USA vs [3] Diego Schwartzman ARG
ATP Auckland
Jenson Brooksby
40
1
Diego Schwartzman [3]
15
0
2. [Q] Jiri Lehecka CZE vs [2] Cameron Norrie GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Christopher Eubanks USA vs David Goffin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Casper Ruud NOR vs Laslo Djere SRB (non prima ore: 07:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Constant Lestienne FRA vs [Q] Gregoire Barrere FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Grandstand – Ora italiana: 23:15 (ora locale: 11:15 am)
1. J.J. Wolf USA vs Marcos Giron USA

ATP Auckland
J.J. Wolf
0
4
Marcos Giron
0
3
2. [LL] Joao Sousa POR vs Richard Gasquet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Ben Shelton USA vs Quentin Halys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs [4] Jamie Murray GBR / Michael Venus NZL (non prima ore: 04:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 23:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [3] Simone Bolelli ITA / Fabio Fognini ITA vs Alexander Erler AUT / Lucas Miedler AUT

ATP Auckland
Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini [3]
0
4
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler
0
5
2. [1] Nikola Mektic CRO / Mate Pavic CRO vs [WC] Ajeet Rai NZL / Finn Reynolds NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare