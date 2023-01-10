ATP 250 Auckland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)

Casper Ruud nella foto - Foto Sposito - Fit
ATP 250 Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) – 2° Turno, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Jenson Brooksby
vs [3] Diego Schwartzman
ATP Auckland
Jenson Brooksby
40
1
Diego Schwartzman [3]•
15
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Brooksby
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Jiri Lehecka vs [2] Cameron Norrie
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Christopher Eubanks vs David Goffin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Casper Ruud vs Laslo Djere (non prima ore: 07:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Constant Lestienne vs [Q] Gregoire Barrere
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 23:15 (ora locale: 11:15 am)
1. J.J. Wolf vs Marcos Giron
ATP Auckland
J.J. Wolf
0
4
Marcos Giron•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Wolf
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Giron
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Wolf
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Wolf
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Wolf
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [LL] Joao Sousa vs Richard Gasquet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Ben Shelton vs Quentin Halys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs [4] Jamie Murray / Michael Venus (non prima ore: 04:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 23:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [3] Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini vs Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler
ATP Auckland
Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini [3]•
0
4
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Bolelli / Fognini
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 3-4
S. Bolelli / Fognini
2-3 → 3-3
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Bolelli / Fognini
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
S. Bolelli / Fognini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic vs [WC] Ajeet Rai / Finn Reynolds
Il match deve ancora iniziare
