Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Martedì 25 Ottobre 2022

25/10/2022 08:04 2 commenti
Alexander Weis nella foto
Alexander Weis nella foto

TUR M25 Gaziantep 25000 – 1st Round
Edoardo Lodovico Cattaneo ITA vs Yan Sabanin RUS Non prima delle 14:30

ITF Gaziantep
E. Cattaneo
0
Y. Sabanin
0
Mostra dettagli

Giannicola Misasi ITA vs Artiom Dorofeev FRA ore 12:00

ITF Gaziantep
G. Misasi
A
6
4
A. Dorofeev
40
7
5
Mostra dettagli



M25 Monastir 25000 – 1st Round
Christoph Negritu GER vs Alessandro Coccioli ITA ore 10:00
ITF Monastir
C. Negritu
6
6
A. Coccioli
3
4
Vincitore: C. Negritu
Mostra dettagli

Lorenzo Lorusso ITA vs [6] Sergey Fomin UZB ore 10:00

ITF Monastir
L. Lorusso
2
1
S. Fomin [6]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Fomin
Mostra dettagli



M15 Monastir 15000 – 1st Round
Oscar Moraing GER vs Luca Fantini ITA ore 10:00
ITF Monastir
O. Moraing
6
6
L. Fantini
4
1
Vincitore: O. Moraing
Mostra dettagli

Giuseppe Tresca ITA vs Peter Benjamin Privara SVK ore 10:00

ITF Monastir
G. Tresca
6
1
P. Privara
7
6
Vincitore: P. Privara
Mostra dettagli



M15 Parnu 15000 – 2nd Round Q
[6] Denis Constantin Spiridon ITA vs [9] Vesa Ahti FIN Non prima delle 11:30
ITF Parnu
D. Spiridon [6]
0
V. Ahti [9]
0
Mostra dettagli



M15 Al Zahra 15000 – 1st Round, 2nd Round Q
Massimiliano Zanardi ITA vs [10] Igor Dudun UKR 2 incontro dalle 11:00
ITF Al Zahra
M. Zanardi
40
6
0
I. Dudun [10]
40
7
0
Mostra dettagli

[5] Andrea Del federico ITA vs Martijn Molenkamp NED ore 11:00

ITF Al Zahra
A. Del Federico [5]
6
1
10
M. Molenkamp
4
6
7
Vincitore: A. Del Federico
Mostra dettagli

[4] Natthasith Kunsuwan THA vs [13] Guelfo Baldovinetti ITA 2 incontro dalle 11:00

ITF Al Zahra
N. Kunsuwan [4]
3
6
6
0
G. Baldovinetti [13]
0
7
2
0
Mostra dettagli



M15 Antalya 15000 – 3rd Round Q
Davide Galoppini ITA vs Nikola Basic CRO Non prima delle 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Emirhan Bulut TUR vs [2] Alexander Weis ITA Non prima delle 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[3] Stefano Battaglino ITA vs Gheorghe Claudiu Schinteie ROU ore 11:00

ITF Antalya
S. Battaglino [3]
0
6
4
G. Schinteie
0
1
1
Vincitore: S. Battaglino per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

[8] Federico Campana ITA vs Lucio Carnevalle ARG ore 11:00

ITF Antalya
F. Campana [8]
6
5
8
L. Carnevalle
2
7
10
Vincitore: L. Carnevalle
Mostra dettagli

TAG:

2 commenti

giuseppe91 (Guest) 25-10-2022 12:25

Pozzani ha vinto 6-3 6-0

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
giuseppe91 (Guest) 25-10-2022 12:08

mancano gli italiani in Egitto, Savoldi ha perso 6-2 6-2, Pozzani ha vinto il primo set 6-3

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90