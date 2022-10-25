Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Martedì 25 Ottobre 2022

Alexander Weis nella foto
M25 Gaziantep 25000 – 1st Round
Edoardo Lodovico Cattaneo vs Yan Sabanin Non prima delle 14:30
ITF Gaziantep
E. Cattaneo
0
Y. Sabanin
0
Giannicola Misasi vs Artiom Dorofeev ore 12:00
ITF Gaziantep
G. Misasi
A
6
4
A. Dorofeev•
40
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Dorofeev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
G. Misasi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
A. Dorofeev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
2-5 → 3-5
G. Misasi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Dorofeev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
G. Misasi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
G. Misasi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Misasi
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
ace
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
df
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Dorofeev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
G. Misasi
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-4 → 5-5
A. Dorofeev
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
A. Dorofeev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
G. Misasi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Misasi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Dorofeev
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
M25 Monastir 25000 – 1st Round
Christoph Negritu
vs Alessandro Coccioli ore 10:00
ITF Monastir
C. Negritu
6
6
A. Coccioli
3
4
Vincitore: C. Negritu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Negritu
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 6-4
A. Coccioli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
df
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Lorenzo Lorusso vs [6] Sergey Fomin ore 10:00
ITF Monastir
L. Lorusso
2
1
S. Fomin [6]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Fomin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Lorusso
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
L. Lorusso
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
S. Fomin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
L. Lorusso
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
L. Lorusso
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Lorusso
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
S. Fomin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 1-5
L. Lorusso
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
L. Lorusso
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Fomin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
L. Lorusso
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Monastir 15000 – 1st Round
Oscar Moraing
vs Luca Fantini ore 10:00
ITF Monastir
O. Moraing
6
6
L. Fantini
4
1
Vincitore: O. Moraing
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Fantini
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
O. Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
L. Fantini
15-0
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Moraing
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Fantini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
O. Moraing
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Fantini
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Giuseppe Tresca vs Peter Benjamin Privara ore 10:00
ITF Monastir
G. Tresca
6
1
P. Privara
7
6
Vincitore: P. Privara
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Tresca
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
P. Privara
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
G. Tresca
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
P. Privara
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
P. Privara
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
G. Tresca
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
G. Tresca
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
P. Privara
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
P. Privara
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
G. Tresca
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
G. Tresca
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
P. Privara
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Tresca
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
M15 Parnu 15000 – 2nd Round Q
[6] Denis Constantin Spiridon
vs [9] Vesa Ahti Non prima delle 11:30
ITF Parnu
D. Spiridon [6]
0
V. Ahti [9]
0
M15 Al Zahra 15000 – 1st Round, 2nd Round Q
Massimiliano Zanardi
vs [10] Igor Dudun 2 incontro dalle 11:00
ITF Al Zahra
M. Zanardi
40
6
0
I. Dudun [10]•
40
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Dudun
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
I. Dudun
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
M. Zanardi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
I. Dudun
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
M. Zanardi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
I. Dudun
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
I. Dudun
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
[5] Andrea Del federico vs Martijn Molenkamp ore 11:00
ITF Al Zahra
A. Del Federico [5]
6
1
10
M. Molenkamp
4
6
7
Vincitore: A. Del Federico
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Del Federico
1-0
2-0
3-0
3-1
4-1
4-2
5-2
4-3
5-3
6-3
7-3
7-4
8-4
8-5
8-6
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Del Federico
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
A. Del Federico
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
M. Molenkamp
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Molenkamp
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Del Federico
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
M. Molenkamp
15-0
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Molenkamp
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Del Federico
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
[4] Natthasith Kunsuwan vs [13] Guelfo Baldovinetti 2 incontro dalle 11:00
ITF Al Zahra
N. Kunsuwan [4]
3
6
6
0
G. Baldovinetti [13]•
0
7
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Kunsuwan
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
G. Baldovinetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
G. Baldovinetti
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
G. Baldovinetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
G. Baldovinetti
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
N. Kunsuwan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Baldovinetti
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M15 Antalya 15000 – 3rd Round Q
Davide Galoppini
vs Nikola Basic Non prima delle 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Emirhan Bulut vs [2] Alexander Weis Non prima delle 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[3] Stefano Battaglino vs Gheorghe Claudiu Schinteie ore 11:00
ITF Antalya
S. Battaglino [3]•
0
6
4
G. Schinteie
0
1
1
Vincitore: S. Battaglino per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Schinteie
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Battaglino
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Schinteie
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
G. Schinteie
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Schinteie
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
G. Schinteie
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
S. Battaglino
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
[8] Federico Campana vs Lucio Carnevalle ore 11:00
ITF Antalya
F. Campana [8]
6
5
8
L. Carnevalle
2
7
10
Vincitore: L. Carnevalle
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Campana
0-1
1-1
1-2
1-3
2-3
3-3
3-4
3-5
3-6
4-6
5-6
5-7
6-7
7-7
8-7
8-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Campana
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
L. Carnevalle
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
L. Carnevalle
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
L. Carnevalle
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
F. Campana
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
L. Carnevalle
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
F. Campana
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
L. Carnevalle
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-2 → 1-2
F. Campana
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
L. Carnevalle
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Campana
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
L. Carnevalle
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
L. Carnevalle
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
F. Campana
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
df
2-1 → 2-2
2 commenti
Pozzani ha vinto 6-3 6-0
mancano gli italiani in Egitto, Savoldi ha perso 6-2 6-2, Pozzani ha vinto il primo set 6-3