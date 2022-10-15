Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 15 Ottobre 2022

Simone Roncalli nella foto
M25 Santa Margherita di Pula 25000 – Quarti di Finale – Semi-final
Fausto Tabacco vs [2] Lukas Neumayer ore 13:00
ITF S. MARGHERITA DI PULA
F. Tabacco
30
7
3
L. Neumayer [2]•
30
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Tabacco
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
F. Tabacco
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Tabacco
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Neumayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
F. Tabacco
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6*-4
df
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
F. Tabacco
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
5-4 → 5-5
L. Neumayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
F. Tabacco
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
L. Neumayer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
F. Tabacco
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 3-3
L. Neumayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
F. Tabacco
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
L. Neumayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Giorgio Tabacco vs TBD 3 incontro dalle 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Maputo 15000 – Semi-final
Gabriele Pennaforti vs [4] Tibo Colson ore 09:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Heraklion 15000 – Semi-final
Kristjan Tamm vs [3] Simone Roncalli ore 10:30
ITF Heraklion
K. Tamm
40
4
S. Roncalli [3]•
30
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Roncalli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
K. Tamm
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
S. Roncalli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
K. Tamm
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
S. Roncalli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Semi-final
Amr Elsayed vs Luca Giacomini ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit