Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 15 Ottobre 2022

15/10/2022 08:04 Nessun commento
Simone Roncalli nella foto
ITA M25 Santa Margherita di Pula 25000 – Quarti di Finale – Semi-final
Fausto Tabacco ITA vs [2] Lukas Neumayer AUT ore 13:00

ITF S. MARGHERITA DI PULA
F. Tabacco
30
7
3
L. Neumayer [2]
30
6
4
Mostra dettagli

Giorgio Tabacco ITA vs TBD 3 incontro dalle 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



MOZ M15 Maputo 15000 – Semi-final
Gabriele Pennaforti ITA vs [4] Tibo Colson BEL ore 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



GRE M15 Heraklion 15000 – Semi-final
Kristjan Tamm EST vs [3] Simone Roncalli ITA ore 10:30

ITF Heraklion
K. Tamm
40
4
S. Roncalli [3]
30
0
Mostra dettagli



EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Semi-final
Amr Elsayed EGY vs Luca Giacomini ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

