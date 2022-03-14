Djokovic torna in vetta ATP, Copertina

Novak Djokovic da lunedì prossimo ritornerà al n.1 del mondo

14/03/2022 23:28 Nessun commento
Novak Djokovic classe 1987, n.2 del mondo

Novak Djokovic, 34 anni e assente da Indian Wells (e Miami) perchè ha scelto di non vaccinarsi, riconquisterà la testa della classifica mondiale lunedì prossimo, anche senza giocare. Il 26enne russo Daniil Medvedev, leader ATP, doveva raggiungere almeno i quarti di finale ad Indian Wells per mantenere la sua posizione – aveva 250 punti da difendere in questo periodo, a differenza di Djokovic che non AVEVA punti da difendere – e non ci è riuscito, quindi tornerà dalla prossima settimana al secondo posto nel ranking.

Il serbo ha detenuto il primo posto in classifica per 361 settimane e ora è garantito che lo sarà per almeno 363, poiché il torneo di Miami, come Indian Wells, è lungo due settimane e le classifiche mondiali non si aggiornano il lunedì della seconda settimana della manifestazione.

Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 14-03-22 23:59

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
2, +1
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
8465
8465
-
-
2
1, -1
Best: 1
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
8410
8615
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-250 (W)
Marseille (08-03-2021)
3
3, 0
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
7025
7515
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-500 (W)
Acapulco (15-03-2021)
4
4, 0
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
6605
6515
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-
5
5, 0
Best: 3
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
6070
6325
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-300 (F)
Acapulco (15-03-2021)
6
6, 0
Best: 6
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
4910
4928
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-63 (W)
Phoenix CH (11-03-2019)
7
7, 0
Best: 5
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
4410
4590
+45 (Third Round), +45 (R32)
Indian Wells, ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells [SUBENTRO]
-180 (SF), -90 (SF)
Dubai (15-03-2021) , Doha (08-03-2021)
8
8, 0
Best: 8
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
3870
3915
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-90 (QF)
Acapulco (15-03-2021)
9
9, 0
Best: 9
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
3803
3883
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (QF)
Acapulco (15-03-2021)
10
11, +1
Best: 9
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
3468
3468
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-45 (R16)
Dubai (15-03-2021)
11
10, -1
Best: 9
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 2001.08.16
3429
3495
+45 (Third Round), +24 (F)
Indian Wells, Ostrava CH [SUBENTRO]
-90 (QF), -45 (QF)
Dubai (15-03-2021) , Marseille (08-03-2021)
12
12, 0
Best: 12
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
3260
3305
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-90 (QF)
Acapulco (15-03-2021)
13
13, 0
Best: 10
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
2863
3020
+45 (Third Round), +23 (QF)
Indian Wells, Lyon [SUBENTRO]
-180 (SF), -45 (QF)
Dubai (15-03-2021) , Doha (08-03-2021)
14
14, 0
Best: 8
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
2660
2660
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-45 (QF)
San Diego (27-09-2021)
15
15, 0
Best: 9
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
2375
2480
+45 (Third Round), +45 (SF)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Munich [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R16), -150 (F)
Dubai (15-03-2021) , Doha (08-03-2021)
BEST RANKING
16
17, +1
Best: 17
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
2201
2156
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-0 (R32)
Vienna (25-10-2021)
17
16, -1
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
2185
2220
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (SF)
Antalya (24-06-2019)
BEST RANKING
18
19, +1
Best: 19
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 2003.05.05
2144
2056
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-2 (R32)
Alicante CH (01-04-2019)
19
20, +1
Best: 16
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
1965
2010
+45 (Third Round), +45 (R16)
Indian Wells, ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R16), -90 (SF)
Dubai (15-03-2021) , Doha (08-03-2021)
20
18, -2
Best: 16
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
1916
2121
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-250 (W)
Doha (08-03-2021)
