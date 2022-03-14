Novak Djokovic da lunedì prossimo ritornerà al n.1 del mondo

Novak Djokovic, 34 anni e assente da Indian Wells (e Miami) perchè ha scelto di non vaccinarsi, riconquisterà la testa della classifica mondiale lunedì prossimo, anche senza giocare. Il 26enne russo Daniil Medvedev, leader ATP, doveva raggiungere almeno i quarti di finale ad Indian Wells per mantenere la sua posizione – aveva 250 punti da difendere in questo periodo, a differenza di Djokovic che non AVEVA punti da difendere – e non ci è riuscito, quindi tornerà dalla prossima settimana al secondo posto nel ranking.

Il serbo ha detenuto il primo posto in classifica per 361 settimane e ora è garantito che lo sarà per almeno 363, poiché il torneo di Miami, come Indian Wells, è lungo due settimane e le classifiche mondiali non si aggiornano il lunedì della seconda settimana della manifestazione.