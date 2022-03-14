Novak Djokovic da lunedì prossimo ritornerà al n.1 del mondo

Novak Djokovic classe 1987, n.2 del mondo
Novak Djokovic, 34 anni e assente da Indian Wells (e Miami) perchè ha scelto di non vaccinarsi, riconquisterà la testa della classifica mondiale lunedì prossimo, anche senza giocare. Il 26enne russo Daniil Medvedev, leader ATP, doveva raggiungere almeno i quarti di finale ad Indian Wells per mantenere la sua posizione – aveva 250 punti da difendere in questo periodo, a differenza di Djokovic che non AVEVA punti da difendere – e non ci è riuscito, quindi tornerà dalla prossima settimana al secondo posto nel ranking.
Il serbo ha detenuto il primo posto in classifica per 361 settimane e ora è garantito che lo sarà per almeno 363, poiché il torneo di Miami, come Indian Wells, è lungo due settimane e le classifiche mondiali non si aggiornano il lunedì della seconda settimana della manifestazione.
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 14-03-22 23:59
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-250 (W)
Marseille (08-03-2021)
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-500 (W)
Acapulco (15-03-2021)
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-300 (F)
Acapulco (15-03-2021)
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-63 (W)
Phoenix CH (11-03-2019)
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
+45 (Third Round), +45 (R32)
Indian Wells, ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells [SUBENTRO]
-180 (SF), -90 (SF)
Dubai (15-03-2021) , Doha (08-03-2021)
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-90 (QF)
Acapulco (15-03-2021)
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (QF)
Acapulco (15-03-2021)
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-45 (R16)
Dubai (15-03-2021)
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 2001.08.16
+45 (Third Round), +24 (F)
Indian Wells, Ostrava CH [SUBENTRO]
-90 (QF), -45 (QF)
Dubai (15-03-2021) , Marseille (08-03-2021)
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-90 (QF)
Acapulco (15-03-2021)
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+45 (Third Round), +23 (QF)
Indian Wells, Lyon [SUBENTRO]
-180 (SF), -45 (QF)
Dubai (15-03-2021) , Doha (08-03-2021)
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-45 (QF)
San Diego (27-09-2021)
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+45 (Third Round), +45 (SF)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Munich [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R16), -150 (F)
Dubai (15-03-2021) , Doha (08-03-2021)
BEST RANKING
16
17, +1
Best: 17
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-0 (R32)
Vienna (25-10-2021)
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (SF)
Antalya (24-06-2019)
BEST RANKING
18
19, +1
Best: 19
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 2003.05.05
+90 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-2 (R32)
Alicante CH (01-04-2019)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+45 (Third Round), +45 (R16)
Indian Wells, ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R16), -90 (SF)
Dubai (15-03-2021) , Doha (08-03-2021)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+45 (Third Round)
Indian Wells
-250 (W)
Doha (08-03-2021)
