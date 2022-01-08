Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Forlì 1, Buenos Aires: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. In campo Luca Nardi (LIVE)
08/01/2022 11:02 6 commenti
CHALLENGER Forli (Italia) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)
Città di Forlì – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Michael Geerts / Alexander Ritschard vs [3] Marco Bortolotti / Arjun Kadhe
CH CH Forli
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
6
2
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
7
6
Vincitore: Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
2-6
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-5 → 2-6
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-4 → 2-5
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-3 → 2-3
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-7
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-3 → 3-3
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [7] Zsombor Piros vs [Q] Mukund Sasikumar (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Luca Nardi vs [2] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Buenos Aires (Argentina) – Semifinali, terra battuta
Court Diego Schwartzman – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Murkel Dellien vs [7] Facundo Diaz Acosta
CH CH Buenos Aires
Dellien Velasco M.
0
3
0
Diaz Acosta F.•
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Diaz Acosta F.
0-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
Dellien Velasco M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
Diaz Acosta F.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
Dellien Velasco M.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-5 → 2-5
Diaz Acosta F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
Dellien Velasco M.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
Diaz Acosta F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-3 → 0-4
Dellien Velasco M.
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-2 → 0-3
Diaz Acosta F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Dellien Velasco M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Gonzalo Lama vs [2] Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Conner Huertas del Pino / Mats Rosenkranz vs Matias Franco Descotte / Facundo Diaz Acosta
Il match deve ancora iniziare
