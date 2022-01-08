Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Forlì 1, Buenos Aires: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. In campo Luca Nardi (LIVE)

08/01/2022 11:02 6 commenti
Luca Nardi nella foto
Luca Nardi nella foto

ITA CHALLENGER Forli (Italia) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)

Città di Forlì – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Michael Geerts BEL / Alexander Ritschard USA vs [3] Marco Bortolotti ITA / Arjun Kadhe IND
CH CH Forli
Geerts M. / Ritschard A.
6
2
Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
7
6
Vincitore: Bortolotti M. / Kadhe A.
Mostra dettagli

2. [7] Zsombor Piros HUN vs [Q] Mukund Sasikumar IND (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Luca Nardi ITA vs [2] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ARG CHALLENGER Buenos Aires (Argentina) – Semifinali, terra battuta

Court Diego Schwartzman – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Murkel Dellien BOL vs [7] Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG
CH CH Buenos Aires
Dellien Velasco M.
0
3
0
Diaz Acosta F.
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Gonzalo Lama CHI vs [2] Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Conner Huertas del Pino PER / Mats Rosenkranz GER vs Matias Franco Descotte ARG / Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6 commenti

Spider 99 (Guest) 08-01-2022 13:32

Scritto da Lo smadonnatore di Taggia
Stebe è un mezzo morto di sonno. Era promettente da giovane poi si è perso.
Si può fare ampiamente.

Match duro stebe e’ un ex top 100 che è sempre 220. Però luca se la gioca alla grande.

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Goat (Guest) 08-01-2022 13:08

Dai dai oggi, magari in partita fin dal primo set

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Givaldo Barbosa (Guest) 08-01-2022 12:56

Speriamo che il gioco spumeggiante del falso assente Luca Nardi, in realtà ben presente, riesca a farmi dimenticare i continui e insistenti attacchi personali del no way, ormai riciclatosi come scudiero di Italy. Evidentemente il no way, a secco di apprezzamenti come è, si accontenta di chi fa cadere le briciole.
Saluti a tutti, sperando di ritrovare il ragazzo domani, in finale.

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Asni (Guest) 08-01-2022 12:53

Immagino che Nardi sarà SE per Forlì 2.

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Andreas Seppi 08-01-2022 12:43

Spasmodica attesa per Luca! Facci sognare.
Forza Bortolo in doppio!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 08-01-2022 12:07

Stebe è un mezzo morto di sonno. Era promettente da giovane poi si è perso.
Si può fare ampiamente.

 1
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Andreas Seppi