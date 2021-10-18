Race ATP 2021 – Torino: La situazione di questa settimana. Norrie scavalca Jannik Sinner
18/10/2021 09:12 2 commenti
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (18-10-2021)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
8370
Punti
9
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
6470
Punti
15
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
5650
Punti
18
Tornei
4
Best: ND
--
0
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
5095
Punti
15
Tornei
5
Best: ND
--
0
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
4165
Punti
18
Tornei
6
Best: ND
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
4000
Punti
13
Tornei
7
Best: ND
▲
1
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
3015
Punti
19
Tornei
8
Best: ND
▼
-1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
2985
Punti
7
Tornei
9
Best: ND
--
0
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
2955
Punti
20
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▲
4
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
2795
Punti
22
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2595
Punti
21
Tornei
12
Best: ND
▼
-1
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
2330
Punti
19
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▼
-1
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04-09-1993
2030
Punti
18
Tornei
14
Best: ND
▼
-1
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
1925
Punti
17
Tornei
15
Best: ND
▲
7
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
1885
Punti
26
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▼
-1
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
1835
Punti
19
Tornei
17
Best: ND
--
0
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1705
Punti
18
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▼
-2
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
1630
Punti
21
Tornei
19
Best: ND
▼
-1
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
1505
Punti
18
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1405
Punti
21
Tornei
21
Best: ND
--
0
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 24-02-1997
1362
Punti
21
Tornei
22
Best: ND
▼
-2
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
1325
Punti
24
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▲
15
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
1310
Punti
16
Tornei
24
Best: ND
--
0
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
1305
Punti
12
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▼
-2
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05-05-2003
1274
Punti
18
Tornei
26
Best: ND
▼
-1
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
1250
Punti
21
Tornei
26
Best: ND
▲
16
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
1250
Punti
19
Tornei
28
Best: ND
▼
-1
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
1240
Punti
20
Tornei
29
Best: ND
--
0
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
1235
Punti
22
Tornei
30
Best: ND
--
0
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
1180
Punti
17
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▼
-5
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05-07-2000
1175
Punti
18
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-5
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
1160
Punti
20
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▼
-2
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
1105
Punti
21
Tornei
34
Best: ND
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1060
Punti
20
Tornei
35
Best: ND
▼
-3
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 05-06-1999
1055
Punti
21
Tornei
36
Best: ND
--
0
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
1037
Punti
21
Tornei
37
Best: ND
▼
-2
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
1025
Punti
16
Tornei
38
Best: ND
▼
-5
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 24-02-1994
1018
Punti
17
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▼
-2
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
1016
Punti
23
Tornei
40
Best: ND
--
0
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
955
Punti
24
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▼
-3
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
950
Punti
21
Tornei
42
Best: ND
--
0
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
935
Punti
18
Tornei
43
Best: ND
▼
-3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
910
Punti
17
Tornei
44
Best: ND
--
0
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 26-10-2000
902
Punti
15
Tornei
45
Best: ND
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
886
Punti
22
Tornei
46
Best: ND
--
0
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
885
Punti
23
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▲
1
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
850
Punti
24
Tornei
48
Best: ND
▼
-1
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 09-06-1996
833
Punti
27
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▲
6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 01-09-1986
820
Punti
15
Tornei
50
Best: ND
--
0
Botic van de Zandschulp
NED, 04-10-1995
819
Punti
17
Tornei
51
Best: ND
▼
-2
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 02-12-1997
805
Punti
18
Tornei
52
Best: ND
▲
1
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 05-08-1999
771
Punti
20
Tornei
53
Best: ND
▼
-2
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 23-07-1995
762
Punti
23
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▼
-2
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29-04-1994
761
Punti
21
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▲
1
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
735
Punti
23
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▼
-1
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
735
Punti
9
Tornei
57
Best: ND
▲
1
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 27-02-1990
734
Punti
20
Tornei
57
Best: ND
▲
1
James Duckworth
AUS, 21-01-1992
734
Punti
20
Tornei
59
Best: ND
▲
21
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 02-07-1996
730
Punti
21
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▼
-4
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
725
Punti
16
Tornei
6
Best: ND
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
4000
Punti
13
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2595
Punti
21
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1405
Punti
21
Tornei
34
Best: ND
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1060
Punti
20
Tornei
45
Best: ND
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
886
Punti
22
Tornei
72
Best: ND
▼
-3
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
616
Punti
26
Tornei
78
Best: ND
▲
4
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
588
Punti
24
Tornei
87
Best: ND
▼
-2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
569
Punti
26
Tornei
95
Best: ND
▲
3
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
473
Punti
20
Tornei
144
Best: ND
▲
3
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
304
Punti
25
Tornei
147
Best: ND
▲
9
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
295
Punti
21
Tornei
151
Best: ND
▼
-8
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
287
Punti
25
Tornei
156
Best: ND
▲
15
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
272
Punti
23
Tornei
165
Best: ND
▲
10
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
254
Punti
20
Tornei
171
Best: ND
▲
17
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
247
Punti
22
Tornei
175
Best: ND
▼
-10
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
241
Punti
20
Tornei
191
Best: ND
▼
-6
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
206
Punti
18
Tornei
226
Best: ND
▼
-1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
157
Punti
28
Tornei
233
Best: ND
▲
7
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
147
Punti
32
Tornei
245
Best: ND
▲
13
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
134
Punti
23
Tornei
249
Best: ND
▲
33
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
130
Punti
23
Tornei
253
Best: ND
▲
2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
124
Punti
19
Tornei
257
Best: ND
▼
-7
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
122
Punti
20
Tornei
277
Best: ND
▲
54
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
111
Punti
16
Tornei
316
Best: ND
▲
5
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
88
Punti
23
Tornei
330
Best: ND
▲
9
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
82
Punti
19
Tornei
344
Best: ND
▲
4
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
75
Punti
16
Tornei
347
Best: ND
▲
18
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
73
Punti
4
Tornei
356
Best: ND
▼
-10
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
67
Punti
19
Tornei
358
Best: ND
▼
-5
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
66
Punti
18
Tornei
384
Best: ND
▼
-10
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
55
Punti
15
Tornei
395
Best: ND
▼
-9
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
51
Punti
14
Tornei
395
Best: ND
▼
-9
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
51
Punti
21
Tornei
395
Best: ND
▼
-9
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
51
Punti
21
Tornei
401
Best: ND
▼
-9
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
50
Punti
20
Tornei
415
Best: ND
▼
-2
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
47
Punti
15
Tornei
440
Best: ND
▼
-8
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
41
Punti
18
Tornei
458
Best: ND
▲
1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
37
Punti
18
Tornei
484
Best: ND
▼
-15
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
34
Punti
18
Tornei
492
Best: ND
▼
-1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
33
Punti
19
Tornei
531
Best: ND
▲
14
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
26
Punti
9
Tornei
538
Best: ND
▲
24
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
25
Punti
21
Tornei
549
Best: ND
▼
-25
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
24
Punti
14
Tornei
549
Best: ND
▼
-25
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
24
Punti
14
Tornei
563
Best: ND
▼
-27
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
23
Punti
6
Tornei
563
Best: ND
▼
-27
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
23
Punti
16
Tornei
572
Best: ND
▼
-27
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
22
Punti
21
Tornei
582
Best: ND
▼
-28
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
21
Punti
18
Tornei
582
Best: ND
▼
-8
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
21
Punti
8
Tornei
590
Best: ND
▼
-28
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
20
Punti
17
Tornei
590
Best: ND
▼
-28
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
6
Tornei
603
Best: ND
▼
-29
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
19
Punti
11
Tornei
603
Best: ND
▼
-29
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
19
Punti
22
Tornei
616
Best: ND
▼
-15
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
18
Punti
18
Tornei
623
Best: ND
▼
-22
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
17
Punti
17
Tornei
623
Best: ND
▲
16
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
17
Punti
8
Tornei
635
Best: ND
▲
88
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
16
Punti
12
Tornei
635
Best: ND
▼
-23
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
16
Punti
8
Tornei
659
Best: ND
▼
-20
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
14
Punti
8
Tornei
669
Best: ND
▼
-4
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
13
Punti
11
Tornei
669
Best: ND
▼
-19
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
13
Punti
6
Tornei
669
Best: ND
▼
-19
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
13
Punti
14
Tornei
669
Best: ND
▲
130
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
13
Punti
9
Tornei
683
Best: ND
▼
-18
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
12
Punti
6
Tornei
683
Best: ND
▲
3
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
12
Punti
11
Tornei
683
Best: ND
▲
61
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
12
Punti
15
Tornei
705
Best: ND
▼
-19
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
11
Punti
11
Tornei
705
Best: ND
▼
-19
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
11
Punti
9
Tornei
705
Best: ND
▼
-3
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
11
Punti
11
Tornei
705
Best: ND
▼
-19
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
11
Punti
10
Tornei
724
Best: ND
▼
-1
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
10
Punti
13
Tornei
724
Best: ND
▼
-22
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
10
Punti
8
Tornei
748
Best: ND
▼
-4
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
9
Punti
24
Tornei
764
Best: ND
▼
-20
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
8
Punti
9
Tornei
764
Best: ND
▼
-20
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
8
Punti
7
Tornei
764
Best: ND
▲
35
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
8
Punti
8
Tornei
795
Best: ND
▼
-17
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
7
Punti
6
Tornei
795
Best: ND
▼
-17
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
7
Punti
14
Tornei
821
Best: ND
▼
-22
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
6
Punti
10
Tornei
821
Best: ND
▼
-22
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
6
Punti
4
Tornei
821
Best: ND
▼
-22
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
6
Punti
5
Tornei
821
Best: ND
▼
-22
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
6
Punti
6
Tornei
821
Best: ND
▼
-22
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
6
Punti
5
Tornei
821
Best: ND
▼
-22
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
6
Punti
11
Tornei
821
Best: ND
▼
-22
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
5
Tornei
821
Best: ND
▲
12
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
6
Punti
8
Tornei
853
Best: ND
▼
-20
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
5
Punti
2
Tornei
853
Best: ND
▼
-20
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
5
Punti
14
Tornei
853
Best: ND
▼
-20
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
853
Best: ND
▼
-20
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
5
Punti
5
Tornei
898
Best: ND
▼
-28
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
4
Punti
8
Tornei
898
Best: ND
▼
-28
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
4
Punti
16
Tornei
958
Best: ND
▼
-26
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
958
Best: ND
▼
-26
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
958
Best: ND
▼
-26
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
3
Punti
2
Tornei
958
Best: ND
▲
38
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1025
Best: ND
▼
-29
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1025
Best: ND
▼
-29
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1025
Best: ND
▼
-29
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1025
Best: ND
▼
-29
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1025
Best: ND
▼
-29
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Davide Innocenti
ITA, 27-05-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Federico Marchetti
ITA, 24-11-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1148
Best: ND
▼
-40
Augusto Virgili
ITA, 29-06-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
Se Sinner non va a Torino per me è un bene. Gli deve dare ancora più la sensazione che deve migliorare tanto per arrivare tra i migliori. Ovvio che lo pensi già, ma la piccola delusione per un traguardo sfumato aumenta le motivazioni negli sportivi di carattere. E Jannik ha il carattere del campione,
Credo che aver perso il treno di questo 1000 sia stata la pietra definitiva sulla speranza di Jannik di andare a Torino, purtroppo…