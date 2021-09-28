ATP 250 Sofia: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo Lorenzo Musetti (LIVE)
ATP 250 Sofia (Bulgaria) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [8] John Millman vs Mikael Ymer
2. Jaume Munar vs Marcos Giron
3. Roman Jebavy / Matwe Middelkoop vs [WC] Adrian Andreev / Alexandar Lazarov
4. [WC] Dimitar Kuzmanov vs Lorenzo Musetti (non prima ore: 17:00)
5. [Q] Egor Gerasimov vs Vasek Pospisil
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Rohan Bopanna / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs [3] Oliver Marach / Philipp Oswald
2. [Q] Pedro Martinez vs Laslo Djere
TAG: ATP Sofia, ATP Sofia 2021, Lorenzo Musetti
