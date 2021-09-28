Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Sofia: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo Lorenzo Musetti (LIVE)

28/09/2021 08:00 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Musetti nella foto
Lorenzo Musetti nella foto

BUL ATP 250 Sofia (Bulgaria) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [8] John Millman AUS vs Mikael Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Jaume Munar ESP vs Marcos Giron USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Roman Jebavy CZE / Matwe Middelkoop NED vs [WC] Adrian Andreev BUL / Alexandar Lazarov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs Lorenzo Musetti ITA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [Q] Egor Gerasimov BLR vs Vasek Pospisil CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Rohan Bopanna IND / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK vs [3] Oliver Marach AUT / Philipp Oswald AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Pedro Martinez ESP vs Laslo Djere SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , ,