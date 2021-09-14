Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Biel, Braga, Bucarest, Columbus, Ambato: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

14/09/2021 23:16 Nessun commento
Flavio Cobolli nella foto
AMBATO ECU , Ecuador (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BIEL SUI, Switzerland (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BRAGA POR, Portugal (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BUCHAREST ROU, Romania (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
COLUMBUS USA, OH, USA (IH) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Biel (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:45

Main Draw (cut off: 252 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 104. Herbert
  • 125. Novak
  • 130. Laaksonen
  • 143. Machac
  • 147. Broady
  • 149. Sousa
  • 169. Huesler
  • 176. Safwat
  • 186. Soeda
  • 188. Ilkel
  • 189. Couacaud
  • 197. Lacko
  • 204. Ramanathan
  • 209. Masur
  • 222. Bemelmans
  • 227. Stakhovsky
  • 233. Gojo
  • 234. Janvier
  • 235. Kuzmanov
  • 241. Grenier
  • 242. Moraing
  • 246. Klein
  • 252. Kamke
Alternates


    Biel Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:48

    Main Draw (cut off: 397 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 286. Moriya
    • 302. Ritschard
    • 310. Zverev
    • 316. Geerts
    • 356. Shevchenko
    • 371. Martineau
    • 381. Denolly
    • 384. Bega
    • 395. Ehrat
    • 397. Escoffier
    Alternates

      Braga (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:49

      Main Draw (cut off: 266 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

      • 93. Monteiro
      • 109. Daniel
      • 127. Gaston
      • 142. Etcheverry
      • 158. Stebe
      • 160. Milojevic
      • 171. Giannessi
      • 180. Ferreira Silva
      • 198. Trungelliti
      • 199. Diez
      • 223. Kwiatkowski
      • 231. Haase
      • 232. Elias
      • 239. Collarini
      • 241. Baldi
      • 243. Domingues
      • 244. Pellegrino
      • 249. Ugo Carabelli
      • 251. Zeppieri
      • 260. Cagnina
      • 263. De Jong
      • 264. Cid Subervi
      • 266. Gimeno Valero
      Alternates

      • 1. Cachin (278)
      • 2. Borges (283)
      • 3. Furness (296)*pr
      • 4. Barranco Cosa (297)
      Braga Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:46

      Main Draw (cut off: 349 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

      • 278. Cachin
      • 283. Borges
      • 297. Barranco Cosano
      • 300. Arnaboldi
      • 306. Benchetrit
      • 333. Svrcina
      • 333. Vanneste
      • 335. Bellucci
      • 346. Pecotic
      • 349. Moreno De Alboran
      Alternates

        Columbus (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:44

        Main Draw (cut off: 311 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

        • 59. Thompson
        • 91. Sandgren
        • 92. Kudla
        • 113. Caruso
        • 146. Bolt
        • 156. Gunneswaran
        • 157. Wolf
        • 166. Jung
        • 175. Krueger
        • 178. Escobedo
        • 181. Mmoh
        • 190. Fratangelo
        • 191. Purcell
        • 214. Eubanks
        • 217. Torpegaard
        • 220. Vukic
        • 228. Kubler
        • 237. Polansky
        • 256. Blanch
        • 284. Harrison
        • 301. Mejia
        • 308. Rubin
        • 311. Aragone
        Alternates


          Columbus Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:50

          Main Draw (cut off: 391 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

          • 325. Sasikumar
          • 330. King
          • 331. Peniston
          • 341. Nam
          • 352. Chappell
          • 372. Kelly
          • 373. Lee
          • 379. Redlicki
          • 386. Young
          • 391. McHugh
          Alternates

            Bucharest (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:54

            Main Draw (cut off: 281 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

            • 100. Travaglia
            • 108. Albot
            • 164. Nagal
            • 177. Petrovic
            • 179. Rola
            • 182. Kolar
            • 185. Kokkinakis
            • 192. Lehecka
            • 195. Horansky
            • 202. Kopriva
            • 206. Clarke
            • 212. Marterer
            • 219. Kavcic
            • 225. Copil
            • 236. Rosol
            • 238. Giustino
            • 247. Serdarusic
            • 257. Ajdukovic
            • 269. Sachko
            • 271. Gabashvili
            • 276. Jaziri
            • 277. Kuhn
            • 281. Cobolli
            Alternates


              Bucharest Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:45

              Main Draw (cut off: 340 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

              • 307. Bonadio
              • 314. Blancaneaux
              • 315. Miedler
              • 317. Vrbensky
              • 318. Sels
              • 323. Forejtek
              • 327. Erler
              • 332. Vatutin
              • 337. Jianu
              • 340. Brancaccio
              Alternates

                Ambato (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:52

                Main Draw (cut off: 353 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

                • 80. Bagnis
                • 107. Cerundolo
                • 122. Martin
                • 124. Varillas
                • 137. Dellien
                • 161. Gomez
                • 170. Vilella Martinez
                • 203. Andreozzi
                • 215. Olivo
                • 246. Melzer
                • 254. Ficovich
                • 262. Mena
                • 267. Basic
                • 268. Tirante
                • 288. Krstin
                • 294. Quiroz
                • 295. Menendez-Maceiras
                • 298. Lenz
                • 303. Oliveira
                • 321. Fatic
                • 326. Sakamoto
                • 328. Zekic
                • 353. Olivieri
                Alternates

                • 1. Catarina (362)*pr
                • 2. Hardt (365)
                Ambato Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:50

                Main Draw (cut off: 460 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

                • 362. Catarina
                • 365. Hardt
                • 374. Esteve Lobato
                • 382. Roca Batalla
                • 404. Rodriguez
                • 410. Nikles
                • 421. Lama
                • 456. Perchicot
                • 458. Gonzalez
                • 460. Hamou
                Alternates