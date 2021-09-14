Us Open Grand Slam | hard | $57.500.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Biel, Braga, Bucarest, Columbus, Ambato: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
14/09/2021 23:16 Nessun commento
AMBATO , Ecuador (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BIEL , Switzerland (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BRAGA , Portugal (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BUCHAREST , Romania (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
COLUMBUS , OH, USA (IH) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biel (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:45
Main Draw (cut off: 252 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 104. Herbert
- 125. Novak
- 130. Laaksonen
- 143. Machac
- 147. Broady
- 149. Sousa
- 169. Huesler
- 176. Safwat
- 186. Soeda
- 188. Ilkel
- 189. Couacaud
- 197. Lacko
- 204. Ramanathan
- 209. Masur
- 222. Bemelmans
- 227. Stakhovsky
- 233. Gojo
- 234. Janvier
- 235. Kuzmanov
- 241. Grenier
- 242. Moraing
- 246. Klein
- 252. Kamke
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biel Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:48
Main Draw (cut off: 397 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 286. Moriya
- 302. Ritschard
- 310. Zverev
- 316. Geerts
- 356. Shevchenko
- 371. Martineau
- 381. Denolly
- 384. Bega
- 395. Ehrat
- 397. Escoffier
-
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Braga (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:49
Main Draw (cut off: 266 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 93. Monteiro
- 109. Daniel
- 127. Gaston
- 142. Etcheverry
- 158. Stebe
- 160. Milojevic
- 171. Giannessi
- 180. Ferreira Silva
- 198. Trungelliti
- 199. Diez
- 223. Kwiatkowski
- 231. Haase
- 232. Elias
- 239. Collarini
- 241. Baldi
- 243. Domingues
- 244. Pellegrino
- 249. Ugo Carabelli
- 251. Zeppieri
- 260. Cagnina
- 263. De Jong
- 264. Cid Subervi
- 266. Gimeno Valero
-
Alternates
- 1. Cachin (278)
- 2. Borges (283)
- 3. Furness (296)*pr
- 4. Barranco Cosa (297)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Braga Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:46
Main Draw (cut off: 349 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 278. Cachin
- 283. Borges
- 297. Barranco Cosano
- 300. Arnaboldi
- 306. Benchetrit
- 333. Svrcina
- 333. Vanneste
- 335. Bellucci
- 346. Pecotic
- 349. Moreno De Alboran
-
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Columbus (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:44
Main Draw (cut off: 311 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 59. Thompson
- 91. Sandgren
- 92. Kudla
- 113. Caruso
- 146. Bolt
- 156. Gunneswaran
- 157. Wolf
- 166. Jung
- 175. Krueger
- 178. Escobedo
- 181. Mmoh
- 190. Fratangelo
- 191. Purcell
- 214. Eubanks
- 217. Torpegaard
- 220. Vukic
- 228. Kubler
- 237. Polansky
- 256. Blanch
- 284. Harrison
- 301. Mejia
- 308. Rubin
- 311. Aragone
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Columbus Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:50
Main Draw (cut off: 391 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 325. Sasikumar
- 330. King
- 331. Peniston
- 341. Nam
- 352. Chappell
- 372. Kelly
- 373. Lee
- 379. Redlicki
- 386. Young
- 391. McHugh
-
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Bucharest (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:54
Main Draw (cut off: 281 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 100. Travaglia
- 108. Albot
- 164. Nagal
- 177. Petrovic
- 179. Rola
- 182. Kolar
- 185. Kokkinakis
- 192. Lehecka
- 195. Horansky
- 202. Kopriva
- 206. Clarke
- 212. Marterer
- 219. Kavcic
- 225. Copil
- 236. Rosol
- 238. Giustino
- 247. Serdarusic
- 257. Ajdukovic
- 269. Sachko
- 271. Gabashvili
- 276. Jaziri
- 277. Kuhn
- 281. Cobolli
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Bucharest Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:45
Main Draw (cut off: 340 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 307. Bonadio
- 314. Blancaneaux
- 315. Miedler
- 317. Vrbensky
- 318. Sels
- 323. Forejtek
- 327. Erler
- 332. Vatutin
- 337. Jianu
- 340. Brancaccio
-
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Ambato (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:52
Main Draw (cut off: 353 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 80. Bagnis
- 107. Cerundolo
- 122. Martin
- 124. Varillas
- 137. Dellien
- 161. Gomez
- 170. Vilella Martinez
- 203. Andreozzi
- 215. Olivo
- 246. Melzer
- 254. Ficovich
- 262. Mena
- 267. Basic
- 268. Tirante
- 288. Krstin
- 294. Quiroz
- 295. Menendez-Maceiras
- 298. Lenz
- 303. Oliveira
- 321. Fatic
- 326. Sakamoto
- 328. Zekic
- 353. Olivieri
-
Alternates
- 1. Catarina (362)*pr
- 2. Hardt (365)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Ambato Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/09/2021 22:50
Main Draw (cut off: 460 - Data entry list: 14/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 362. Catarina
- 365. Hardt
- 374. Esteve Lobato
- 382. Roca Batalla
- 404. Rodriguez
- 410. Nikles
- 421. Lama
- 456. Perchicot
- 458. Gonzalez
- 460. Hamou
-
-
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit