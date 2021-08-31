Us Open: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2. Novak Djokovic perde un set ma accede al secondo turno

Us Open 2021 - Day 2

Novak Djokovic rimane imbattuto nel primo turno dello US Open e avvicina l’impresa da leggenda, distante ora sei successi. Ma l’inizio del suo percorso a Flushing Meadows è meno scontato del previsto. Il numero 1 del mondo cede un set contro il teenager danese Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, sconfitto 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1.

“Fino al 4-3 nel secondo set stava andando tutto bene, poi all’improvviso ho perso la prima di servizio – ha detto Djokovic -. Bravo lui che ha continuato a lottare, aveva il pubblico dalla sua, non è stato un primo set facile. Del terzo e del quarto set, è impossibile parlare. Lui aveva i crampi, non si muoveva quasi. A fine match gli ho fatto i complimenti, ero convinto si ritirasse alla fine del terzo”. Al prossimo turno affronterà Tallon Griekspoor, olandese numero 121 del mondo.

Us Open Grand Slam | Hard | $57.500.000 – 1° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00

A. Zverev vs S. Querrey



Slam Us Open A. Zverev [4] A. Zverev [4] 6 7 6 S. Querrey S. Querrey 4 5 2 Vincitore: A. Zverev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 S. Querrey 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 S. Querrey 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 S. Querrey 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Querrey 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 S. Querrey 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 S. Querrey 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 S. Querrey 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Querrey 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 S. Querrey 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 S. Querrey 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 S. Querrey 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

A. Barty vs V. Zvonareva



Slam Us Open A. Barty [1] A. Barty [1] 6 7 V. Zvonareva V. Zvonareva 1 6 Vincitore: A. Barty Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 5*-4 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 7*-7 8-7* 6-6 → 7-6 A. Barty 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 V. Zvonareva 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 A. Barty 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 V. Zvonareva 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 A. Barty 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 V. Zvonareva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 A. Barty 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Barty 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 V. Zvonareva 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 A. Barty 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 A. Barty 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 V. Zvonareva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 A. Barty 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 A. Barty 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 V. Zvonareva 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Barty 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00

N. Djokovic vs H. Rune



Slam Us Open N. Djokovic [1] N. Djokovic [1] 6 6 6 6 H. Rune H. Rune 1 7 2 1 Vincitore: N. Djokovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-1 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-0 → 5-1 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 H. Rune 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 H. Rune 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 H. Rune 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 N. Djokovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 H. Rune 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 0-4* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 N. Djokovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 H. Rune 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 H. Rune 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 2-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 N. Djokovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 0-2 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 N. Djokovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 H. Rune 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 N. Djokovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 H. Rune 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 N. Djokovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

V. Golubic vs B. Andreescu



Slam Us Open V. Golubic V. Golubic 5 6 5 B. Andreescu [6] B. Andreescu [6] 7 4 7 Vincitore: B. Andreescu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 B. Andreescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 B. Andreescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 V. Golubic 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 4-4 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 V. Golubic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 V. Golubic 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 5-5 B. Andreescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 B. Andreescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 V. Golubic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00

K. Pliskova vs C. McNally



Slam Us Open K. Pliskova [4] K. Pliskova [4] 6 6 C. McNally C. McNally 3 4 Vincitore: K. Pliskova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 K. Pliskova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 C. McNally 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 K. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 C. McNally 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 K. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 C. McNally 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 K. Pliskova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 3-1 C. McNally 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 K. Pliskova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 C. McNally 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 K. Pliskova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 C. McNally 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 K. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-1 → 5-2 C. McNally 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 K. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 C. McNally 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 K. Pliskova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 C. McNally 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 K. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

B. Bencic vs A. Rus



Slam Us Open B. Bencic [11] B. Bencic [11] 6 6 A. Rus A. Rus 4 4 Vincitore: B. Bencic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 B. Bencic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 A. Rus 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 A. Rus 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 B. Bencic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Rus 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 A. Rus 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Rus 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 A. Rus 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 A. Rus 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

F. Delbonis vs D. Shapovalov



Slam Us Open F. Delbonis F. Delbonis 2 2 3 D. Shapovalov [7] D. Shapovalov [7] 6 6 6 Vincitore: D. Shapovalov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 F. Delbonis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 F. Delbonis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-4 → 1-4 D. Shapovalov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 0-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00

A. Riske vs A. Pavlyuchenkova



Slam Us Open A. Riske A. Riske 4 2 A. Pavlyuchenkova [14] A. Pavlyuchenkova [14] 6 6 Vincitore: A. Pavlyuchenkova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 A. Riske 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Riske 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 A. Riske 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 A. Riske 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-4 → 4-4 A. Riske 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

T. Fritz vs A. de Minaur



Slam Us Open T. Fritz T. Fritz 7 6 1 6 A. de Minaur [14] A. de Minaur [14] 6 2 6 4 Vincitore: T. Fritz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-0 → 5-1 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 5-0 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 5*-3 6-3* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. de Minaur 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

Grandstand – Ore: 17:00

S. Caruso vs K. Nishikori



Slam Us Open S. Caruso S. Caruso 1 1 7 3 K. Nishikori K. Nishikori 6 6 5 6 Vincitore: K. Nishikori Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 K. Nishikori 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 K. Nishikori 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 K. Nishikori 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 K. Nishikori 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 4-3 → 4-4 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 K. Nishikori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-5 → 1-6 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-4 → 1-4 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 0-4 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

J. Chardy vs M. Berrettini



Slam Us Open J. Chardy J. Chardy 6 6 3 M. Berrettini [6] M. Berrettini [6] 7 7 6 Vincitore: M. Berrettini Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 7*-7 7-8* 6-6 → 6-7 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6-6 → 6-7 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

J. Loeb vs I. Swiatek



Slam Us Open J. Loeb J. Loeb 3 4 I. Swiatek [7] I. Swiatek [7] 6 6 Vincitore: I. Swiatek Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 I. Swiatek 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 J. Loeb 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 I. Swiatek 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 J. Loeb 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 I. Swiatek 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Loeb 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 I. Swiatek 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Loeb 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 I. Swiatek 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Loeb 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 I. Swiatek 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 J. Loeb 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 I. Swiatek 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 J. Loeb 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 I. Swiatek 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 J. Loeb 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 I. Swiatek 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Loeb 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 I. Swiatek 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

P. Kvitova vs P. Hercog



Slam Us Open P. Kvitova [10] P. Kvitova [10] 6 6 P. Hercog P. Hercog 1 2 Vincitore: P. Kvitova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 P. Hercog 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 P. Kvitova 15-0 15-15 30-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 P. Hercog 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 P. Kvitova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 P. Hercog 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 P. Hercog 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 P. Kvitova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 P. Hercog 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-0 → 5-1 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 5-0 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 P. Hercog 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 P. Kvitova 0-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 17 – Ore: 17:00

S. Kwon vs R. Opelka



Slam Us Open S. Kwon S. Kwon 6 4 4 R. Opelka [22] R. Opelka [22] 7 6 6 Vincitore: R. Opelka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 S. Kwon 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 S. Kwon 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 S. Kwon 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

E. Raducanu vs S. Voegele



Slam Us Open E. Raducanu E. Raducanu 6 6 S. Voegele S. Voegele 2 3 Vincitore: E. Raducanu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 E. Raducanu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 S. Voegele 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 E. Raducanu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 S. Voegele 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 E. Raducanu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 S. Voegele 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 E. Raducanu 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Voegele 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 E. Raducanu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 S. Voegele 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 E. Raducanu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 S. Voegele 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 E. Raducanu 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 S. Voegele 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 2-2 E. Raducanu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Voegele 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Raducanu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

G. Monfils vs F. Coria



Slam Us Open G. Monfils [17] G. Monfils [17] 6 6 6 F. Coria F. Coria 3 2 2 Vincitore: G. Monfils Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 G. Monfils 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 G. Monfils 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 F. Coria 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 F. Coria 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

A. Potapova vs J. Pegula



Slam Us Open A. Potapova A. Potapova 2 2 J. Pegula [23] J. Pegula [23] 6 6 Vincitore: J. Pegula Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 J. Pegula 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-5 → 2-5 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 J. Pegula 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 J. Pegula 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 A. Potapova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Pegula 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Potapova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 J. Pegula 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 J. Pegula 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 J. Pegula 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Pegula 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 5 – Ore: 17:00

M. Mcdonald vs D. Goffin



Slam Us Open M. McDonald M. McDonald 6 7 6 D. Goffin [27] D. Goffin [27] 2 5 3 Vincitore: M. McDonald Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 M. McDonald 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 M. McDonald 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. McDonald 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. McDonald 15-0 30-0 30-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. McDonald 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 M. McDonald 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 M. McDonald 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. McDonald 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. McDonald 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 M. McDonald 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. McDonald 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 D. Goffin 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-2 → 6-2 M. McDonald 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 D. Goffin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 M. McDonald 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 D. Goffin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. McDonald 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. McDonald 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Z. Diyas vs A. Anisimova



Slam Us Open Z. Diyas Z. Diyas 5 2 A. Anisimova A. Anisimova 7 6 Vincitore: A. Anisimova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Z. Diyas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 A. Anisimova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 Z. Diyas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 A. Anisimova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 Z. Diyas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Anisimova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Z. Diyas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Anisimova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 Z. Diyas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-6 → 5-7 A. Anisimova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 Z. Diyas 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 A. Anisimova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Z. Diyas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 A. Anisimova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-4 → 3-4 Z. Diyas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Anisimova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 Z. Diyas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Anisimova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Z. Diyas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Anisimova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

S. Korda vs N. Basilashvili



Slam Us Open S. Korda S. Korda 0 2 1 N. Basilashvili • N. Basilashvili 0 6 2 Vincitore: N. Basilashvili Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 N. Basilashvili 1-2 S. Korda 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 N. Basilashvili 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Korda 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 N. Basilashvili 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 S. Korda 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 N. Basilashvili 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 N. Basilashvili 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 S. Korda 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 N. Basilashvili 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Korda 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

S. Rogers vs M. Brengle



Slam Us Open S. Rogers S. Rogers 6 6 M. Brengle M. Brengle 4 0 Vincitore: S. Rogers Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 M. Brengle 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-0 → 6-0 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 M. Brengle 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 M. Brengle 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Rogers 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Brengle 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 S. Rogers 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Brengle 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 S. Rogers 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Brengle 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 M. Brengle 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 M. Brengle 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 S. Rogers 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 10 – Ore: 17:00

M. Kostyuk vs M. Sakkari



Slam Us Open M. Kostyuk M. Kostyuk 4 3 M. Sakkari [17] M. Sakkari [17] 6 6 Vincitore: M. Sakkari Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-0 15-15 0-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 M. Sakkari 15-0 4-5 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Sakkari 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 M. Sakkari 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Kostyuk 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

P. Badosa vs A. Van Uytvanck



Slam Us Open P. Badosa [24] P. Badosa [24] 6 6 A. Van Uytvanck A. Van Uytvanck 4 3 Vincitore: P. Badosa Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 A. Van Uytvanck 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 P. Badosa 0-15 0-30 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 A. Van Uytvanck 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 P. Badosa 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Van Uytvanck 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 P. Badosa 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 P. Badosa 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. Purcell vs J. Sinner



Slam Us Open M. Purcell M. Purcell 4 2 6 2 J. Sinner [13] J. Sinner [13] 6 6 4 6 Vincitore: J. Sinner Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 2-6 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 J. Sinner 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 J. Sinner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 M. Purcell 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 J. Sinner 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 J. Sinner 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 J. Sinner 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 J. Sinner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 J. Sinner 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 J. Sinner 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 J. Sinner 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 M. Purcell 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 J. Sinner 15-0 30-0 2-4 → 2-5 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 J. Sinner 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 M. Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 J. Sinner 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 M. Purcell 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Sinner 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 J. Sinner 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 J. Sinner 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 J. Sinner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 J. Sinner 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Sinner 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

F. Fognini vs V. Pospisil



Slam Us Open F. Fognini [28] F. Fognini [28] 6 6 1 3 6 V. Pospisil V. Pospisil 2 3 6 6 7 Vincitore: V. Pospisil Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 V. Pospisil 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-5 → 1-6 V. Pospisil 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 2-1 → 3-1 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 4-1 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 V. Pospisil 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 13 – Ore: 17:00

A. Karatsev vs J. Munar



Slam Us Open A. Karatsev [21] A. Karatsev [21] 7 1 6 6 J. Munar J. Munar 5 6 3 2 Vincitore: A. Karatsev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-2 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 J. Munar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Munar 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 A. Karatsev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 A. Karatsev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Karatsev 0-2 → 1-2 A. Karatsev 1-2 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

F. Ferro vs N. Hibino



Slam Us Open F. Ferro F. Ferro 6 6 N. Hibino N. Hibino 1 4 Vincitore: F. Ferro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 F. Ferro 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 F. Ferro 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 F. Ferro 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 N. Hibino 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 F. Ferro 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 N. Hibino 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Ferro 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 N. Hibino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 F. Ferro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 N. Hibino 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-1 → 5-1 F. Ferro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 N. Hibino 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 F. Ferro 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 F. Ferro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Y. Nishioka vs J. Sock



Slam Us Open Y. Nishioka Y. Nishioka 7 2 4 2 J. Sock J. Sock 6 6 6 6 Vincitore: J. Sock Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 2-6 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 J. Sock 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 1*-0 2*-0 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 5*-4 5*-5 6-5* 6-6 → 7-6 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 J. Sock 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

M. Doi vs S. Sanders



Slam Us Open M. Doi M. Doi 7 6 S. Sanders S. Sanders 6 3 Vincitore: M. Doi Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Doi 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 S. Sanders 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 M. Doi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 S. Sanders 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Doi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 S. Sanders 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Doi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 S. Sanders 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Doi 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 4*-1 5*-1 5-2* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 M. Doi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 S. Sanders 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 M. Doi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 S. Sanders 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 M. Doi 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 S. Sanders 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 M. Doi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 S. Sanders 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 M. Doi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 S. Sanders 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Doi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Sanders 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 4 – Ore: 17:00

H. Baptiste vs S. Zhang



Slam Us Open H. Baptiste H. Baptiste 3 4 S. Zhang S. Zhang 6 6 Vincitore: S. Zhang Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 H. Baptiste 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 4-5 S. Zhang 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 H. Baptiste 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 H. Baptiste 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 H. Baptiste 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 H. Baptiste 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 H. Baptiste 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 H. Baptiste 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 H. Baptiste 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 H. Baptiste 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

M. Trevisan vs C. Vandeweghe



Slam Us Open M. Trevisan M. Trevisan 6 7 C. Vandeweghe C. Vandeweghe 1 5 Vincitore: M. Trevisan Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 M. Trevisan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Trevisan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 M. Trevisan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 M. Trevisan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 M. Trevisan 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Trevisan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 M. Trevisan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 4-0 → 4-1 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 4-1 M. Trevisan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-0 → 4-1 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-0 → 4-0 M. Trevisan 0-15 15-15 30-15 2-0 → 3-0 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Trevisan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

P. Carreno Busta vs M. Cressy



Slam Us Open P. Carreno Busta [9] P. Carreno Busta [9] 7 6 1 4 6 M. Cressy M. Cressy 5 4 6 6 7 Vincitore: M. Cressy Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 5*-3 6-3* 6-4* 6*-5 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 7*-8 6-6 → 6-7 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 M. Cressy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 M. Cressy 0-40 15-40 5-5 P. Carreno Busta 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 Risultato 4-6 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Cressy 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 M. Cressy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Cressy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 M. Cressy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 M. Cressy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 M. Cressy 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Cressy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 M. Cressy 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Cressy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

J. Brooksby vs M. Ymer



Slam Us Open J. Brooksby J. Brooksby 7 6 5 6 M. Ymer M. Ymer 5 2 7 3 Vincitore: J. Brooksby Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 M. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 J. Brooksby 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Brooksby 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Brooksby 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Brooksby 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 M. Ymer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 J. Brooksby 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 J. Brooksby 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 J. Brooksby 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 M. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 J. Brooksby 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 M. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 J. Brooksby 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 M. Ymer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 J. Brooksby 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 M. Ymer 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 J. Brooksby 0-1 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 J. Brooksby 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 M. Ymer 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 5-2 J. Brooksby 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Brooksby 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 J. Brooksby 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 J. Brooksby 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 M. Ymer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Brooksby 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 J. Brooksby 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 5-3 M. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 J. Brooksby 0-15 15-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 J. Brooksby 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 M. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Brooksby 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 6 – Ore: 17:00

K. Khachanov vs L. Harris



Slam Us Open K. Khachanov [25] K. Khachanov [25] 4 6 6 3 2 L. Harris L. Harris 6 1 4 6 6 Vincitore: L. Harris Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 2-6 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 K. Khachanov 15-0 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 K. Khachanov 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 K. Khachanov 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 L. Harris 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 L. Harris 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 K. Khachanov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 K. Khachanov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

C. Burel vs C. Tauson



Slam Us Open C. Burel C. Burel 5 0 C. Tauson C. Tauson 7 6 Vincitore: C. Tauson Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 0-6 C. Burel 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-5 → 0-6 C. Tauson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 0-5 C. Burel 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 C. Tauson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 C. Burel 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 C. Tauson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 C. Burel 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-6 → 5-7 C. Tauson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 C. Burel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 C. Tauson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 4-5 C. Burel 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 C. Tauson 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-5 → 2-5 C. Burel 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 C. Tauson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 C. Burel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 C. Tauson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 C. Burel 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 C. Tauson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

S. Johnson vs M. Marterer



Slam Us Open S. Johnson S. Johnson 5 7 7 6 M. Marterer M. Marterer 7 6 6 3 Vincitore: S. Johnson Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 M. Marterer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 S. Johnson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 5*-6 6*-6 6-7* 7-7* 7*-8 8*-8 9-8* 6-6 → 7-6 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 M. Marterer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 1*-0 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 7*-7 7-8* 8-8* 9*-8 6-6 → 7-6 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 M. Marterer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Marterer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Johnson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 S. Johnson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 M. Marterer 15-0 15-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 S. Johnson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

K. Muchova vs S. Sorribes Tormo



Slam Us Open K. Muchova [22] K. Muchova [22] 2 6 S. Sorribes Tormo S. Sorribes Tormo 6 7 Vincitore: S. Sorribes Tormo Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 2-2* 3*-2 3*-3 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 K. Muchova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 K. Muchova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 K. Muchova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 K. Muchova 15-0 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 K. Muchova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 1-2 K. Muchova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 K. Muchova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 K. Muchova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 K. Muchova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 1-2 K. Muchova 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 S. Sorribes Tormo 1-1 K. Muchova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 7 – Ore: 17:00

L. Musetti vs E. Nava



Slam Us Open L. Musetti L. Musetti 6 6 6 6 E. Nava E. Nava 7 4 1 3 Vincitore: L. Musetti Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 E. Nava 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 E. Nava 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 E. Nava 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 E. Nava 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 E. Nava 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 L. Musetti 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 E. Nava 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 E. Nava 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Musetti 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 E. Nava 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 E. Nava 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 E. Nava 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 E. Nava 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 E. Nava 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 E. Nava 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 1*-0 2*-0 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 E. Nava 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 E. Nava 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 E. Nava 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 E. Nava 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 E. Nava 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 L. Musetti 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 E. Nava 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

O. Otte vs L. Sonego



Slam Us Open O. Otte O. Otte 6 7 7 7 L. Sonego [20] L. Sonego [20] 7 5 6 6 Vincitore: O. Otte Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 5-1* 6*-1 6-6 → 7-6 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 5-5 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-4 → 2-4 O. Otte 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 1-4 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 0-4 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 3*-2 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 O. Otte 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 O. Otte 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 0*-4 0-5* 1-5* 2*-5 3*-5 3-6* 4-6* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 7*-8 8*-8 8-9* 6-6 → 6-7 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 O. Otte 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

A. Kontaveit vs S. Stosur



Slam Us Open A. Kontaveit [28] A. Kontaveit [28] 6 6 S. Stosur S. Stosur 3 0 Vincitore: A. Kontaveit Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-0 → 6-0 S. Stosur 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 5-0 A. Kontaveit 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 S. Stosur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 A. Kontaveit 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 S. Stosur 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 A. Kontaveit 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 S. Stosur 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 A. Kontaveit 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 S. Stosur 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 S. Stosur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 S. Stosur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

S. Hsieh vs C. Liu



Slam Us Open S. Hsieh S. Hsieh 6 6 C. Liu C. Liu 1 4 Vincitore: S. Hsieh Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 C. Liu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 S. Hsieh 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 C. Liu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 S. Hsieh 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 C. Liu 15-0 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 3-3 S. Hsieh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 C. Liu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 S. Hsieh 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 C. Liu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Hsieh 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 C. Liu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 S. Hsieh 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 C. Liu 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 S. Hsieh 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 C. Liu 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Hsieh 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 C. Liu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 8 – Ore: 17:00

A. Sevastova vs K. Siniakova



Slam Us Open A. Sevastova A. Sevastova 6 3 K. Siniakova K. Siniakova 7 6 Vincitore: K. Siniakova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 K. Siniakova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 A. Sevastova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 K. Siniakova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Sevastova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 K. Siniakova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6*-6 6-7* 6-6 → 6-7 K. Siniakova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-6 → 6-6 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 K. Siniakova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 A. Sevastova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Sevastova 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 K. Siniakova 3-4 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Sevastova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 K. Siniakova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. Siniakova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

A. Seppi vs M. Fucsovics



Slam Us Open A. Seppi A. Seppi 2 7 6 2 7 M. Fucsovics M. Fucsovics 6 5 4 6 6 Vincitore: A. Seppi Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 1*-3 1-4* 2-4* 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 7*-8 8*-8 9-8* 9-9* 9*-10 10*-10 10-11* 11-11* 12*-11 12*-12 13-12* 13-13* 14*-13 6-6 → 7-6 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 2-6 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 A. Seppi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 A. Seppi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 A. Seppi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Seppi 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Fucsovics 3-4 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 A. Seppi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Cecchinato vs Z. Svajda



Slam Us Open M. Cecchinato M. Cecchinato 6 7 4 4 Z. Svajda Z. Svajda 7 5 6 6 Vincitore: Z. Svajda Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 Z. Svajda 15-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 Z. Svajda 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 Z. Svajda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Z. Svajda 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Z. Svajda 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 Z. Svajda 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 Z. Svajda 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 Z. Svajda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 Z. Svajda 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 Z. Svajda 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 Z. Svajda 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 Z. Svajda 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 Z. Svajda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 Z. Svajda 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Z. Svajda 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Z. Svajda 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 5-6* 6-6* 6*-7 6-6 → 6-7 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 Z. Svajda 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 Z. Svajda 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 Z. Svajda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 Z. Svajda 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 Z. Svajda 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Z. Svajda 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 9 – Ore: 17:00

P. Cuevas vs E. Escobedo



Slam Us Open P. Cuevas P. Cuevas 1 3 1 E. Escobedo E. Escobedo 6 6 6 Vincitore: E. Escobedo Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-5 → 1-6 P. Cuevas 30-15 0-5 → 1-5 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-4 → 0-5 P. Cuevas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

V. Gracheva vs N. Parrizas Diaz



Slam Us Open V. Gracheva V. Gracheva 5 6 6 N. Parrizas Diaz N. Parrizas Diaz 7 0 2 Vincitore: V. Gracheva Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 N. Parrizas Diaz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 V. Gracheva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 5-2 N. Parrizas Diaz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 V. Gracheva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 N. Parrizas Diaz 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 V. Gracheva 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 N. Parrizas Diaz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 V. Gracheva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 N. Parrizas Diaz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-0 → 6-0 V. Gracheva 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 N. Parrizas Diaz 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-0 → 4-0 V. Gracheva 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 N. Parrizas Diaz 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 V. Gracheva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 N. Parrizas Diaz 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 V. Gracheva 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 N. Parrizas Diaz 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 V. Gracheva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 N. Parrizas Diaz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 3-5 V. Gracheva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 2-5 N. Parrizas Diaz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 V. Gracheva 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 N. Parrizas Diaz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 1-3 V. Gracheva 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 0-3 N. Parrizas Diaz 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 V. Gracheva 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

T. Griekspoor vs J. Struff



Slam Us Open T. Griekspoor T. Griekspoor 2 7 4 6 7 J. Struff J. Struff 6 6 6 4 5 Vincitore: T. Griekspoor Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 7-5 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 T. Griekspoor 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 T. Griekspoor 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 T. Griekspoor 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 2-5 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 T. Griekspoor 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

L. Samsonova vs K. Boulter



Slam Us Open L. Samsonova L. Samsonova 6 6 K. Boulter K. Boulter 3 2 Vincitore: L. Samsonova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 L. Samsonova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 K. Boulter 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 L. Samsonova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 L. Samsonova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 K. Boulter 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 L. Samsonova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 K. Boulter 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 L. Samsonova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 L. Samsonova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 L. Samsonova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 K. Boulter 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Samsonova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Boulter 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Samsonova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Court 11 – Ore: 17:00

A. Tomljanovic vs K. Volynets



Slam Us Open A. Tomljanovic A. Tomljanovic 6 6 K. Volynets K. Volynets 3 1 Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 K. Volynets 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-0 → 5-1 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 K. Volynets 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 K. Volynets 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 K. Volynets 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 K. Volynets 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 K. Volynets 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 K. Volynets 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 K. Volynets 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

H. Hurkacz vs E. Gerasimov



Slam Us Open H. Hurkacz [10] H. Hurkacz [10] 6 6 6 E. Gerasimov E. Gerasimov 3 4 3 Vincitore: H. Hurkacz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 H. Hurkacz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 H. Hurkacz 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 E. Gerasimov 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 H. Hurkacz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

A. Schmiedlova vs A. Krueger



Slam Us Open A. Schmiedlova A. Schmiedlova 7 6 6 A. Krueger A. Krueger 5 7 3 Vincitore: A. Schmiedlova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 A. Krueger 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 A. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 A. Krueger 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Krueger 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 A. Krueger 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 A. Schmiedlova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 A. Krueger 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 A. Krueger 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Krueger 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 A. Krueger 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 A. Krueger 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 A. Schmiedlova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Krueger 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 A. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Schmiedlova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Krueger 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

T. Sandgren vs I. Ivashka



Slam Us Open T. Sandgren T. Sandgren 6 3 4 I. Ivashka I. Ivashka 7 6 6 Vincitore: I. Ivashka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 1-4* 2-4* 3*-4 3*-5 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 T. Sandgren 15-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Court 12 – Ore: 17:00

D. Galfi vs P. Martic



Slam Us Open D. Galfi D. Galfi 3 2 P. Martic [30] P. Martic [30] 6 6 Vincitore: P. Martic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 D. Galfi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 D. Galfi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 D. Galfi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 D. Galfi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 D. Galfi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 D. Galfi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 D. Galfi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 D. Galfi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Y. Hanfmann vs A. Bublik



Slam Us Open Y. Hanfmann Y. Hanfmann 0 6 2 1 A. Bublik [31] A. Bublik [31] 6 4 6 6 Vincitore: A. Bublik Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 1-6 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 2-4 → 2-5 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-5 → 0-6 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-4 → 0-5 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

R. Carballes Baena vs T. Paul



Slam Us Open R. Carballes Baena R. Carballes Baena 7 6 1 6 T. Paul T. Paul 6 2 6 3 Vincitore: R. Carballes Baena Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 T. Paul 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 5-3 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 T. Paul 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 T. Paul 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 T. Paul 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 R. Carballes Baena 1-4 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 T. Paul 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 T. Paul 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 T. Paul 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 T. Paul 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 T. Paul 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Paul 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 15-30 30-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

L. Davis vs V. Tomova



Slam Us Open L. Davis L. Davis 6 2 6 V. Tomova V. Tomova 2 6 3 Vincitore: L. Davis Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 V. Tomova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 L. Davis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 V. Tomova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 V. Tomova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 V. Tomova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 L. Davis 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 V. Tomova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 2-5 V. Tomova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 1-5 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 V. Tomova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 V. Tomova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 L. Davis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 V. Tomova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 L. Davis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 V. Tomova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 L. Davis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 V. Tomova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 V. Tomova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 L. Davis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 14 – Ore: 17:00

A. Ramos-Vinolas vs L. Pouille



Slam Us Open A. Ramos-Vinolas A. Ramos-Vinolas 6 5 5 7 6 L. Pouille L. Pouille 1 7 7 5 4 Vincitore: A. Ramos-Vinolas Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-4 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 7-5 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 L. Pouille 5-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

C. Moutet vs S. Travaglia



Slam Us Open C. Moutet • C. Moutet 0 6 7 6 0 S. Travaglia S. Travaglia 30 4 5 6 0 Vincitore: C. Moutet Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 C. Moutet 0-15 0-30 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Tiebreak 5*-2 6-6 C. Moutet 1-0 6-5 → 6-6 Risultato 7-5 S. Travaglia 0-1 6-5 → 7-5 Tiebreak 4*-1 6-6 S. Travaglia 15-40 5-5 Tiebreak 3-1* 6-6 S. Travaglia 15-30 5-5 Tiebreak 2-1* 6-6 S. Travaglia 15-0 5-5 S. Travaglia 6-5 S. Travaglia 5-5 → 6-5 C. Moutet A-40 4-5 → 5-5 C. Moutet 40-40 A-40 5-6 C. Moutet 30-40 4-5 C. Moutet 30-40 5-6 C. Moutet 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 C. Moutet 15-40 5-6 C. Moutet 0-40 4-5 C. Moutet 0-40 5-6 Risultato 4-6 → 5-6 C. Moutet 0-30 5-6 Risultato 4-6 → 5-6 C. Moutet 0-15 5-6 C. Moutet 4-5 C. Moutet 5-6 C. Moutet 4-5 C. Moutet 5-6 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 S. Travaglia 4-4 S. Travaglia 5-5 C. Moutet 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 C. Moutet 15-0 3-4 C. Moutet 30-0 4-5 C. Moutet 15-0 3-4 C. Moutet 15-0 4-4 C. Moutet 15-0 4-5 C. Moutet 4-4 → 4-5 C. Moutet 3-4 → 4-4 C. Moutet 3-5 S. Travaglia 40-0 3-3 S. Travaglia 40-0 3-4 S. Travaglia 30-0 3-3 → 3-4 S. Travaglia 15-0 4-3 S. Travaglia 30-0 4-4 S. Travaglia 15-0 4-3 → 4-4 S. Travaglia 4-4 C. Moutet 30-0 40-0 3-3 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 3-4 C. Moutet 2-3 C. Moutet 3-4 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Travaglia 2-3 → 3-3 C. Moutet 30-0 1-3 → 2-3 C. Moutet 30-0 40-0 2-3 C. Moutet 1-2 C. Moutet 15-0 2-3 C. Moutet 1-2 C. Moutet 2-3 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 C. Moutet 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 C. Moutet 0-15 1-1 → 1-2 C. Moutet 1-2 C. Moutet 0-15 1-1 → 1-2 C. Moutet 1-2 C. Moutet 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 C. Moutet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 C. Moutet 30-0 5-5 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 5-6 S. Travaglia 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 C. Moutet 5-6 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 4-5 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 C. Moutet 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 C. Moutet 0-15 0-30 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 C. Moutet 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 C. Moutet 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 5-3 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 C. Moutet 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

S. Cirstea vs V. Kudermetova



Slam Us Open S. Cirstea S. Cirstea 7 3 6 V. Kudermetova [29] V. Kudermetova [29] 6 6 0 Vincitore: S. Cirstea Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-0 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-0 → 6-0 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 V. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 V. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 V. Kudermetova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 S. Cirstea 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 V. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 4-2* 5*-2 5*-3 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 V. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 S. Cirstea 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 S. Cirstea 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 V. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 S. Cirstea 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 V. Kudermetova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 S. Cirstea 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 V. Kudermetova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

G. Minnen vs N. Podoroska



Slam Us Open G. Minnen G. Minnen 6 1 6 N. Podoroska N. Podoroska 4 6 3 Vincitore: G. Minnen Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 G. Minnen 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 N. Podoroska 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 N. Podoroska 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 G. Minnen 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 N. Podoroska 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-4 → 1-5 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 G. Minnen 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 G. Minnen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 N. Podoroska 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 N. Podoroska 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 15 – Ore: 17:00

D. Kudla vs L. Djere



Slam Us Open D. Kudla D. Kudla 4 6 7 7 L. Djere L. Djere 6 3 5 6 Vincitore: D. Kudla Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 D. Kudla 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 D. Kudla 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 D. Kudla 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 D. Kudla 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 D. Kudla 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 D. Kudla 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

J. Thompson vs G. Mager



Slam Us Open J. Thompson J. Thompson 4 6 7 2 7 G. Mager G. Mager 6 3 5 6 6 Vincitore: J. Thompson Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 4*-1 5*-1 5-2* 6-2* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 G. Mager 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 G. Mager 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 2-6 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 G. Mager 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 G. Mager 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 G. Mager 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-4 → 4-4 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

C. Bucsa vs J. Teichmann



Slam Us Open C. Bucsa C. Bucsa 3 4 J. Teichmann J. Teichmann 6 6 Vincitore: J. Teichmann Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Teichmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 C. Bucsa 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 J. Teichmann 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 C. Bucsa 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Teichmann 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 C. Bucsa 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 J. Teichmann 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 C. Bucsa 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Teichmann 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 C. Bucsa 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 J. Teichmann 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 C. Bucsa 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 J. Teichmann 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 C. Bucsa 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 J. Teichmann 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 C. Bucsa 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Teichmann 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 C. Bucsa 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Teichmann 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

D. Kovinic vs K. Pliskova

