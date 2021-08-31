Us Open 2021 - Day 2 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2. Novak Djokovic perde un set ma accede al secondo turno

01/09/2021 09:02 47 commenti
Risultati dagli Us Open
Risultati dagli Us Open

Novak Djokovic rimane imbattuto nel primo turno dello US Open e avvicina l’impresa da leggenda, distante ora sei successi. Ma l’inizio del suo percorso a Flushing Meadows è meno scontato del previsto. Il numero 1 del mondo cede un set contro il teenager danese Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, sconfitto 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1.

“Fino al 4-3 nel secondo set stava andando tutto bene, poi all’improvviso ho perso la prima di servizio – ha detto Djokovic -. Bravo lui che ha continuato a lottare, aveva il pubblico dalla sua, non è stato un primo set facile. Del terzo e del quarto set, è impossibile parlare. Lui aveva i crampi, non si muoveva quasi. A fine match gli ho fatto i complimenti, ero convinto si ritirasse alla fine del terzo”. Al prossimo turno affronterà Tallon Griekspoor, olandese numero 121 del mondo.

USA Us Open Grand Slam | Hard | $57.500.000 – 1° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
A. Zverev GER vs S. Querrey USA

Slam Us Open
A. Zverev [4]
6
7
6
S. Querrey
4
5
2
Vincitore: A. Zverev
A. Barty AUS vs V. Zvonareva RUS

Slam Us Open
A. Barty [1]
6
7
V. Zvonareva
1
6
Vincitore: A. Barty
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
N. Djokovic SRB vs H. Rune DEN

Slam Us Open
N. Djokovic [1]
6
6
6
6
H. Rune
1
7
2
1
Vincitore: N. Djokovic
V. Golubic SUI vs B. Andreescu CAN

Slam Us Open
V. Golubic
5
6
5
B. Andreescu [6]
7
4
7
Vincitore: B. Andreescu
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
K. Pliskova CZE vs C. McNally USA

Slam Us Open
K. Pliskova [4]
6
6
C. McNally
3
4
Vincitore: K. Pliskova
B. Bencic SUI vs A. Rus NED

Slam Us Open
B. Bencic [11]
6
6
A. Rus
4
4
Vincitore: B. Bencic
F. Delbonis ARG vs D. Shapovalov CAN

Slam Us Open
F. Delbonis
2
2
3
D. Shapovalov [7]
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Shapovalov
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00
A. Riske USA vs A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS

Slam Us Open
A. Riske
4
2
A. Pavlyuchenkova [14]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Pavlyuchenkova
T. Fritz USA vs A. de Minaur AUS

Slam Us Open
T. Fritz
7
6
1
6
A. de Minaur [14]
6
2
6
4
Vincitore: T. Fritz
Grandstand – Ore: 17:00
S. Caruso ITA vs K. Nishikori JPN

Slam Us Open
S. Caruso
1
1
7
3
K. Nishikori
6
6
5
6
Vincitore: K. Nishikori
J. Chardy FRA vs M. Berrettini ITA

Slam Us Open
J. Chardy
6
6
3
M. Berrettini [6]
7
7
6
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
J. Loeb USA vs I. Swiatek POL

Slam Us Open
J. Loeb
3
4
I. Swiatek [7]
6
6
Vincitore: I. Swiatek
P. Kvitova CZE vs P. Hercog SLO

Slam Us Open
P. Kvitova [10]
6
6
P. Hercog
1
2
Vincitore: P. Kvitova
Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
S. Kwon KOR vs R. Opelka USA

Slam Us Open
S. Kwon
6
4
4
R. Opelka [22]
7
6
6
Vincitore: R. Opelka
E. Raducanu GBR vs S. Voegele SUI

Slam Us Open
E. Raducanu
6
6
S. Voegele
2
3
Vincitore: E. Raducanu
G. Monfils FRA vs F. Coria ARG

Slam Us Open
G. Monfils [17]
6
6
6
F. Coria
3
2
2
Vincitore: G. Monfils
A. Potapova RUS vs J. Pegula USA

Slam Us Open
A. Potapova
2
2
J. Pegula [23]
6
6
Vincitore: J. Pegula
Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
M. Mcdonald USA vs D. Goffin BEL

Slam Us Open
M. McDonald
6
7
6
D. Goffin [27]
2
5
3
Vincitore: M. McDonald
Z. Diyas KAZ vs A. Anisimova USA

Slam Us Open
Z. Diyas
5
2
A. Anisimova
7
6
Vincitore: A. Anisimova
S. Korda USA vs N. Basilashvili GEO

Slam Us Open
S. Korda
0
2
1
N. Basilashvili
0
6
2
Vincitore: N. Basilashvili
S. Rogers USA vs M. Brengle USA

Slam Us Open
S. Rogers
6
6
M. Brengle
4
0
Vincitore: S. Rogers
Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
M. Kostyuk UKR vs M. Sakkari GRE

Slam Us Open
M. Kostyuk
4
3
M. Sakkari [17]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Sakkari
P. Badosa ESP vs A. Van Uytvanck BEL

Slam Us Open
P. Badosa [24]
6
6
A. Van Uytvanck
4
3
Vincitore: P. Badosa
M. Purcell AUS vs J. Sinner ITA

Slam Us Open
M. Purcell
4
2
6
2
J. Sinner [13]
6
6
4
6
Vincitore: J. Sinner
F. Fognini ITA vs V. Pospisil CAN

Slam Us Open
F. Fognini [28]
6
6
1
3
6
V. Pospisil
2
3
6
6
7
Vincitore: V. Pospisil
Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
A. Karatsev RUS vs J. Munar ESP

Slam Us Open
A. Karatsev [21]
7
1
6
6
J. Munar
5
6
3
2
Vincitore: A. Karatsev
F. Ferro FRA vs N. Hibino JPN

Slam Us Open
F. Ferro
6
6
N. Hibino
1
4
Vincitore: F. Ferro
Y. Nishioka JPN vs J. Sock USA

Slam Us Open
Y. Nishioka
7
2
4
2
J. Sock
6
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. Sock
M. Doi JPN vs S. Sanders AUS

Slam Us Open
M. Doi
7
6
S. Sanders
6
3
Vincitore: M. Doi
Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
H. Baptiste USA vs S. Zhang CHN

Slam Us Open
H. Baptiste
3
4
S. Zhang
6
6
Vincitore: S. Zhang
M. Trevisan ITA vs C. Vandeweghe USA

Slam Us Open
M. Trevisan
6
7
C. Vandeweghe
1
5
Vincitore: M. Trevisan
P. Carreno Busta ESP vs M. Cressy USA

Slam Us Open
P. Carreno Busta [9]
7
6
1
4
6
M. Cressy
5
4
6
6
7
Vincitore: M. Cressy
J. Brooksby USA vs M. Ymer SWE

Slam Us Open
J. Brooksby
7
6
5
6
M. Ymer
5
2
7
3
Vincitore: J. Brooksby
Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
K. Khachanov RUS vs L. Harris RSA

Slam Us Open
K. Khachanov [25]
4
6
6
3
2
L. Harris
6
1
4
6
6
Vincitore: L. Harris
C. Burel FRA vs C. Tauson DEN

Slam Us Open
C. Burel
5
0
C. Tauson
7
6
Vincitore: C. Tauson
S. Johnson USA vs M. Marterer GER

Slam Us Open
S. Johnson
5
7
7
6
M. Marterer
7
6
6
3
Vincitore: S. Johnson
K. Muchova CZE vs S. Sorribes Tormo ESP

Slam Us Open
K. Muchova [22]
2
6
S. Sorribes Tormo
6
7
Vincitore: S. Sorribes Tormo
Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
L. Musetti ITA vs E. Nava USA

Slam Us Open
L. Musetti
6
6
6
6
E. Nava
7
4
1
3
Vincitore: L. Musetti
O. Otte GER vs L. Sonego ITA

Slam Us Open
O. Otte
6
7
7
7
L. Sonego [20]
7
5
6
6
Vincitore: O. Otte
A. Kontaveit EST vs S. Stosur AUS

Slam Us Open
A. Kontaveit [28]
6
6
S. Stosur
3
0
Vincitore: A. Kontaveit
S. Hsieh TPE vs C. Liu USA

Slam Us Open
S. Hsieh
6
6
C. Liu
1
4
Vincitore: S. Hsieh
Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
A. Sevastova LAT vs K. Siniakova CZE

Slam Us Open
A. Sevastova
6
3
K. Siniakova
7
6
Vincitore: K. Siniakova
A. Seppi ITA vs M. Fucsovics HUN

Slam Us Open
A. Seppi
2
7
6
2
7
M. Fucsovics
6
5
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Seppi
M. Cecchinato ITA vs Z. Svajda USA

Slam Us Open
M. Cecchinato
6
7
4
4
Z. Svajda
7
5
6
6
Vincitore: Z. Svajda
Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
P. Cuevas URU vs E. Escobedo USA

Slam Us Open
P. Cuevas
1
3
1
E. Escobedo
6
6
6
Vincitore: E. Escobedo
V. Gracheva RUS vs N. Parrizas Diaz ESP

Slam Us Open
V. Gracheva
5
6
6
N. Parrizas Diaz
7
0
2
Vincitore: V. Gracheva
T. Griekspoor NED vs J. Struff GER

Slam Us Open
T. Griekspoor
2
7
4
6
7
J. Struff
6
6
6
4
5
Vincitore: T. Griekspoor
L. Samsonova RUS vs K. Boulter GBR

Slam Us Open
L. Samsonova
6
6
K. Boulter
3
2
Vincitore: L. Samsonova
Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
A. Tomljanovic AUS vs K. Volynets USA

Slam Us Open
A. Tomljanovic
6
6
K. Volynets
3
1
Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic
H. Hurkacz POL vs E. Gerasimov BLR

Slam Us Open
H. Hurkacz [10]
6
6
6
E. Gerasimov
3
4
3
Vincitore: H. Hurkacz
A. Schmiedlova SVK vs A. Krueger USA

Slam Us Open
A. Schmiedlova
7
6
6
A. Krueger
5
7
3
Vincitore: A. Schmiedlova
T. Sandgren USA vs I. Ivashka BLR

Slam Us Open
T. Sandgren
6
3
4
I. Ivashka
7
6
6
Vincitore: I. Ivashka
Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
D. Galfi HUN vs P. Martic CRO

Slam Us Open
D. Galfi
3
2
P. Martic [30]
6
6
Vincitore: P. Martic
Y. Hanfmann GER vs A. Bublik KAZ

Slam Us Open
Y. Hanfmann
0
6
2
1
A. Bublik [31]
6
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Bublik
R. Carballes Baena ESP vs T. Paul USA

Slam Us Open
R. Carballes Baena
7
6
1
6
T. Paul
6
2
6
3
Vincitore: R. Carballes Baena
L. Davis USA vs V. Tomova BUL

Slam Us Open
L. Davis
6
2
6
V. Tomova
2
6
3
Vincitore: L. Davis
Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
A. Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs L. Pouille FRA

Slam Us Open
A. Ramos-Vinolas
6
5
5
7
6
L. Pouille
1
7
7
5
4
Vincitore: A. Ramos-Vinolas
C. Moutet FRA vs S. Travaglia ITA

Slam Us Open
C. Moutet
0
6
7
6
0
S. Travaglia
30
4
5
6
0
Vincitore: C. Moutet
S. Cirstea ROU vs V. Kudermetova RUS

Slam Us Open
S. Cirstea
7
3
6
V. Kudermetova [29]
6
6
0
Vincitore: S. Cirstea
G. Minnen BEL vs N. Podoroska ARG

Slam Us Open
G. Minnen
6
1
6
N. Podoroska
4
6
3
Vincitore: G. Minnen
Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
D. Kudla USA vs L. Djere SRB

Slam Us Open
D. Kudla
4
6
7
7
L. Djere
6
3
5
6
Vincitore: D. Kudla
J. Thompson AUS vs G. Mager ITA

Slam Us Open
J. Thompson
4
6
7
2
7
G. Mager
6
3
5
6
6
Vincitore: J. Thompson
C. Bucsa ESP vs J. Teichmann SUI

Slam Us Open
C. Bucsa
3
4
J. Teichmann
6
6
Vincitore: J. Teichmann
D. Kovinic MNE vs K. Pliskova CZE

Slam Us Open
D. Kovinic
4
3
K. Pliskova
6
6
Vincitore: K. Pliskova
47 commenti.

El kid di Las Vegas (Guest) 01-09-2021 09:34

Scritto da Gaz
Quest’anno ogni match della Andreescu è una giostra interminabile,non vince più un match d’autorità,che sia uno,giocasse anche contro Shvedova o Vandeweghe.

Strano proprio che hai nominato quelle due…chissà perché…

 47
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luca Martin (Guest) 01-09-2021 09:08

Scritto da Muddy Waters
Ivashka continua a vincere. La regola Tommasi non è stata confermata.

Ivashka sarà una mina vagante in questo Us Open.

 46
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
lesser 01-09-2021 09:06

fognini in vantaggiodi 2 set contro un giocatore non tanto nominato è uscoto perdebdo 3 set a fila,sonego vince il primo tiebrek e poi ne perde due consecutivi perdendo la prtita,male veramente,cecchinato oramai p meglio che s’acontenti di quella famosa semifinale raggiunta a parigi oramai non ne vince più una,caruso,travaglia posso capire,ma un fognini che è testa di serie e sonego no per gl’avversaro che avevano poi……..

 45
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Kenobi 01-09-2021 08:40

Comunque male per Djokovic e Tsitsipas, se vuoi arrivare in fondo soprattutto per Nole non ti devi permettere sbavature.
Forse sono troppo severo ma per lui che mira a vincere perdere qualche set nei primi turni non la vedo una cosa positiva .

Errata corrige per Brooksby, gareggia stanotte, scusate.

 44
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
tintin (Guest) 01-09-2021 08:15

rimarco la bella vittoria del serve&volley Cressy contro il megapallettaro Carreno Busta

 43
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: AMR
Gaz (Guest) 01-09-2021 07:43

Quest’anno ogni match della Andreescu è una giostra interminabile,non vince più un match d’autorità,che sia uno,giocasse anche contro Shvedova o Vandeweghe.

 42
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Kenobi 01-09-2021 07:38

Non essendoci italiani in serata sarò libero di gustarmi i miei teenagers preferiti . Brooksby e Nakashima su tutti, ma sarò felice anche se vince il nemico Alcaraz 😉 scherzo sul nemico ovviamente.

Buon match a tutti.

 41
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Franco66 (Guest) 01-09-2021 07:14

Scritto da AdrianoTn
Fuori Carreno Busta…

Quando Djokovic lo ha saputo si è messo a piangere A proposito Lui come ha giocato contro il ragazzino Ho visto che ha perso un set al tie però gli altri li ha dominati Nel frattempo io dormivo Mea culpa

 40
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
tinapica 01-09-2021 04:06

Adesso, già che siamo qui, credo valga la pena fare l’alba per vedere quello che probabilmente resterà il più bell’incontro di tutto il torneo femminile.
Sinceramente non so chi tifare, mi piacciono tutt’e due. Ma credo che Andreescu finirà per vincere.

 39
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Muddy Waters (Guest) 01-09-2021 03:37

Ivashka continua a vincere. La regola Tommasi non è stata confermata.

 38
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Angelo (Guest) 01-09-2021 03:12

CHE HANNO FATTO FOGNINI SONL CARUSELE CHECCHKLINATO TRAVAGLIA E MAGERINO …………CHI LO SA CHE FANNO INDOVINATE PENSAVO DAVERO QUALCUNO CHE AVRENNO POTTUTO FARE UNA MINCHIA

 37
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
tinapica 01-09-2021 03:10

Scritto da Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry

Scritto da Edo
Cressy spettacolo puro: con un serve and volley puro di altri tempi manda a casa Carreno Busta dopo avergli annullato 4 match points.

Davvero bravo e spettacolare Cressy

Conto di vederlo in differita più tardi, al risveglio.
Ci speravo tanto ma mentirei se affermassi che ci credevo.

 36
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
tinapica 01-09-2021 03:07

E pure dolori (pare muscolari)per il giovane Danese!
Rune ha una ventina d’anni, Djokovic 34, ma se lo pappa come antipasto! Non so più cosa aggiungere riguardo al Serbo malefico…

 35
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Nastase (Guest) 01-09-2021 02:53

Sorana da amare!!!!!!!

 34
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
deuce 01-09-2021 02:32

Scritto da pablito
Fa effetto vedere HVNR dai campetti impolverati di S.Marino e Verona, al centrale dello Slam di NY !
Per ora 6-1.
DJ si diverte.
A volte non lo fa giocare.
Buona sgambata.
Nemmeno una goccia di sudore.
Allenamento.

secondo invece da horror ….Nole ha una percentuale di prime pari al 46 %…condizione impresentabile …scarico

 33
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
pablito 01-09-2021 01:50

Ah !

DJ si cambia la maglietta a fine set, seduto in panca.

Niente 8-9 minuti nel privèe… 🙂

 32
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Steffifan
pablito 01-09-2021 01:48

Fa effetto vedere HVNR dai campetti impolverati di S.Marino e Verona, al centrale dello Slam di NY !

Per ora 6-1.
DJ si diverte.
A volte non lo fa giocare.
Buona sgambata.
Nemmeno una goccia di sudore.
Allenamento.

 31
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry (Guest) 01-09-2021 01:14

Scritto da Edo
Cressy spettacolo puro: con un serve and volley puro di altri tempi manda a casa Carreno Busta dopo avergli annullato 4 match points.

Davvero bravo e spettacolare Cressy

 30
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: AMR
Kenobi 01-09-2021 00:37

@ Spider 99 (#2914511)

Peccato, mi ero illuso.

 29
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lollo99 01-09-2021 00:02

Scritto da SimonbolelliVamoss
Cressy ha giocato 3 punti, dal 3-6 sotto nel tie break, di una bellezza incredibile! Grande!!

che piacevole sorpresa vedere un cressy a questo livello…ho trovato il mio nuovo idolo per il post Ivo, qualche altro interprete del serve and volley 😛

 28
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Edo (Guest) 31-08-2021 23:57

Cressy spettacolo puro: con un serve and volley puro di altri tempi manda a casa Carreno Busta dopo avergli annullato 4 match points.

 27
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Lollo99, Ken_Rosewall, AMR
Dad (Guest) 31-08-2021 23:56

Grande Cressy, che rimonta da 0-2 contro Carreno e vince 7/6 al quinto annullando 4 mp e facendo vedere ottimi colpi

 26
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: AMR
SimonbolelliVamoss (Guest) 31-08-2021 23:56

Cressy ha giocato 3 punti, dal 3-6 sotto nel tie break, di una bellezza incredibile! Grande!!

 25
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Panama, Lollo99, Ken_Rosewall, l Occhio di Sauron, AMR
Panama 31-08-2021 23:56

Bye bye Carreno!

 24
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Miiiiiiii 31-08-2021 23:55

Mamma mia Cressy che partita ha giocato!

Abbiamo trovato l’erede di Dr. Ivo!

 23
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
AdrianoTn (Guest) 31-08-2021 23:55

Fuori Carreno Busta…

 22
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gianluca (Guest) 31-08-2021 23:53

Fuori carogna

 21
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: marcusmin, Miiiiiiii, il capitano
l Occhio di Sauron 31-08-2021 23:48

Comunque per ora la cosa assolutamente più anomala è Fognini

 20
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
Diego (Guest) 31-08-2021 23:33

Cosa ha fatto Seppi?

 19
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pablox 31-08-2021 22:40

Emma avanti si preannuncia un altro ottavo, preludio al dominio che eserciterà nei lustri futuri,

 18
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gaz (Guest) 31-08-2021 22:27

Salvato set point,ha rischiato di finire al terzo Barty.
Raducanu primo successo anche a new york,molto bene la Krueger, in questo momento alla pari con la Schmidlova,5-7 6-5,Burel dopo le sconfitte da junior contro Tauson ha comfermato le difficoltà di affrontare la possente danese.
1h 23m contro Pliskova,direi tempo onorevole per McNally.

 17
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Ultimi due neuroni (Guest) 31-08-2021 21:12

Scritto da Spider 99

Scritto da Kenobi
Grande prova di Pouille , mai sazio di giocatori del genere.

Si ma non sono sicuro che la porta a casa. Potrebbe sgonfiarsi nel finale da buon francese.

Speriamo si sgonfi anche Chardy

16
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Spider 99 (Guest) 31-08-2021 20:29

Scritto da Kenobi
Grande prova di Pouille , mai sazio di giocatori del genere.

Si ma non sono sicuro che la porta a casa. Potrebbe sgonfiarsi nel finale da buon francese.

 15
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Kenobi
Panama 31-08-2021 20:05

E brava la Trevisan!

 14
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Spider 99 (Guest) 31-08-2021 19:59

Scritto da Peter
Vai Musetti che la portiamo a casa sta partita

Andiamo muso, altra vittoria in un Md slam.

 13
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano, Gonzalez
IlCera (Guest) 31-08-2021 19:58

Aslan, che oramai è diventato uno dei miei preferiti, oltretutto senza sponsor, ci manca solo che si compra la Head da Decathlon e che se la incordi lui al cambio di campo, rimane uno dei giocatori più spettacolari del circuito. Traiettorie e velocità pazzesche in tutti gli scambi. Vai polpaccio di ferro !!!

 12
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: zawix
Peter (Guest) 31-08-2021 19:37

Vai Musetti che la portiamo a casa sta partita

 11
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Gonzalez
Albcors84 (Guest) 31-08-2021 19:33

VAI PERTICONE

 10
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
Silvio (Guest) 31-08-2021 19:19

Musetti ha la necessità di sbloccarsi.

 9
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Kenobi 31-08-2021 19:18

Grande prova di Pouille , mai sazio di giocatori del genere.

 8
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
velenopuro 31-08-2021 18:31

mah…

 7
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tizio (Guest) 31-08-2021 18:08

Mah…tutte queste sono fesserie.Tsitsipas rimarrà nella storia come uno dei tennisti più belli e bravi .Alla fine della storia conta solo questo….

 6
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
-1: Michibe71, Monsss, Bremoit, gbuttit
Robibini (Guest) 31-08-2021 18:00

Non ci siamo dopo aver recuperato il break ed essere stato in vantaggio per 3-1 nel tie break ha disfatto tutto. La vedo male

 5
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Asni (Guest) 31-08-2021 17:29

Non male le 135Mph (217Km/h) per uno alto 183cm. Siamo alle velocità di servizio di Berrettini.

 4
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sottile 31-08-2021 16:47

Scritto da Costante principe
La Bianca se oggi non tiene costantemente livelli alti rischia di finire nera.

L’importante è che non finisca bianconera come la Juve :mrgreen:

 3
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Michibe71
Costante principe (Guest) 31-08-2021 16:24

La Bianca se oggi non tiene costantemente livelli alti rischia di finire nera.

 2
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Sottile, il capitano
Gaz (Guest) 31-08-2021 14:57

Giornata sul centrale con Ash prima e Bianca a chiudere,per quest’ultima in un momento delicato ci voleva onestamento un buon tabellone,Samsonova potrebbe essere l’avversaria sulla carta più ostica in questo momento fino agli ottavi,3 vittorie di fila ed eventuali ottavi potrebbero renderla pericolosa.
Nel caso dovesse centrare gli ottavi bisognerebbe però analizzare queste prestazioni per capire veramente cosa può dare ora e quali chance potrebbe avere contro top players.
Il livello generale di prestazione deve essere crescente,se riesce a portare a casa i match giocando sempre peggio allora penso che non abbia molte chance negli ottavi.

 1
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano