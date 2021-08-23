Race ATP 2021 ATP, Copertina

Race ATP 2021: La situazione di questa settimana. Berrettini al n,6

23/08/2021 14:31 8 commenti
Matteo Berrettini nella foto
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (23-08-2021)

1
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
7170
Punti
8
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
5380
Punti
16
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
4380
Punti
13
Tornei
4
Best: ND
2
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
4195
Punti
13
Tornei
5
Best: ND
--
0
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
3940
Punti
15
Tornei
6
Best: ND
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
3595
Punti
11
Tornei
7
Best: ND
--
0
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
2985
Punti
7
Tornei
8
Best: ND
--
0
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
2630
Punti
16
Tornei
9
Best: ND
--
0
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
2460
Punti
16
Tornei
10
Best: ND
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2075
Punti
18
Tornei
11
Best: ND
--
0
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04-09-1993
1805
Punti
14
Tornei
12
Best: ND
1
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
1700
Punti
19
Tornei
13
Best: ND
1
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
1675
Punti
13
Tornei
14
Best: ND
-2
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
1655
Punti
16
Tornei
15
Best: ND
1
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
1600
Punti
17
Tornei
16
Best: ND
-1
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
1495
Punti
19
Tornei
17
Best: ND
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1320
Punti
17
Tornei
18
Best: ND
1
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1300
Punti
15
Tornei
19
Best: ND
-2
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
1280
Punti
16
Tornei
20
Best: ND
--
0
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
1250
Punti
10
Tornei
21
Best: ND
2
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
1220
Punti
21
Tornei
22
Best: ND
-1
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
1150
Punti
22
Tornei
23
Best: ND
2
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
1135
Punti
18
Tornei
23
Best: ND
1
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05-07-2000
1135
Punti
15
Tornei
25
Best: ND
-3
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
1120
Punti
15
Tornei
25
Best: ND
2
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
1120
Punti
17
Tornei
27
Best: ND
-1
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
1090
Punti
15
Tornei
28
Best: ND
--
0
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
1085
Punti
17
Tornei
29
Best: ND
2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1005
Punti
17
Tornei
30
Best: ND
-1
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 05-06-1999
1000
Punti
17
Tornei
31
Best: ND
-1
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
985
Punti
17
Tornei
32
Best: ND
2
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
946
Punti
21
Tornei
33
Best: ND
-1
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
940
Punti
18
Tornei
34
Best: ND
1
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 24-02-1997
937
Punti
18
Tornei
35
Best: ND
-2
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
910
Punti
14
Tornei
36
Best: ND
--
0
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
900
Punti
15
Tornei
37
Best: ND
--
0
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
865
Punti
20
Tornei
38
Best: ND
--
0
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
825
Punti
16
Tornei
39
Best: ND
6
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
815
Punti
13
Tornei
40
Best: ND
2
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05-05-2003
814
Punti
15
Tornei
41
Best: ND
-2
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
811
Punti
17
Tornei
42
Best: ND
-2
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
800
Punti
19
Tornei
43
Best: ND
--
0
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
795
Punti
20
Tornei
44
Best: ND
-3
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
790
Punti
14
Tornei
45
Best: ND
1
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
767
Punti
18
Tornei
46
Best: ND
-2
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
735
Punti
9
Tornei
47
Best: ND
--
0
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
715
Punti
15
Tornei
48
Best: ND
--
0
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 26-10-2000
697
Punti
13
Tornei
49
Best: ND
5
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29-04-1994
686
Punti
17
Tornei
50
Best: ND
-1
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
680
Punti
20
Tornei

Classifica Atp Race Singolo (23-08-2021)

6
Best: ND
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
3595
Punti
11
Tornei
10
Best: ND
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2075
Punti
18
Tornei
17
Best: ND
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1320
Punti
17
Tornei
29
Best: ND
2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1005
Punti
17
Tornei
41
Best: ND
-2
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
811
Punti
17
Tornei
57
Best: ND
4
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
586
Punti
20
Tornei
69
Best: ND
-2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
498
Punti
19
Tornei
85
Best: ND
-3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
411
Punti
20
Tornei
105
Best: ND
-3
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
338
Punti
15
Tornei
137
Best: ND
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
259
Punti
21
Tornei
141
Best: ND
-1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
234
Punti
18
Tornei
159
Best: ND
-1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
202
Punti
18
Tornei
196
Best: ND
2
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
151
Punti
14
Tornei
196
Best: ND
-1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
151
Punti
15
Tornei
196
Best: ND
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
151
Punti
17
Tornei
221
Best: ND
1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
126
Punti
19
Tornei
237
Best: ND
10
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
115
Punti
16
Tornei
243
Best: ND
18
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
113
Punti
22
Tornei
245
Best: ND
--
0
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
112
Punti
14
Tornei
249
Best: ND
-8
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
110
Punti
15
Tornei
254
Best: ND
-2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
103
Punti
26
Tornei
265
Best: ND
-2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
98
Punti
18
Tornei
267
Best: ND
-2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
96
Punti
18
Tornei
308
Best: ND
-3
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
68
Punti
17
Tornei
319
Best: ND
-1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
62
Punti
17
Tornei
331
Best: ND
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
54
Punti
9
Tornei
345
Best: ND
-1
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
48
Punti
13
Tornei
348
Best: ND
19
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
47
Punti
14
Tornei
349
Best: ND
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
46
Punti
14
Tornei
383
Best: ND
-1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
37
Punti
12
Tornei
383
Best: ND
1
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
37
Punti
15
Tornei
393
Best: ND
-1
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
35
Punti
15
Tornei
404
Best: ND
-2
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
33
Punti
17
Tornei
404
Best: ND
3
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
33
Punti
14
Tornei
410
Best: ND
15
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
32
Punti
9
Tornei
418
Best: ND
-4
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
31
Punti
10
Tornei
418
Best: ND
1
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
31
Punti
14
Tornei
463
Best: ND
--
0
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
25
Punti
13
Tornei
473
Best: ND
-3
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
24
Punti
14
Tornei
478
Best: ND
-4
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
23
Punti
6
Tornei
478
Best: ND
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
23
Punti
15
Tornei
493
Best: ND
-2
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
21
Punti
10
Tornei
500
Best: ND
2
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
20
Punti
18
Tornei
509
Best: ND
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
19
Punti
14
Tornei
509
Best: ND
-3
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
19
Punti
11
Tornei
509
Best: ND
--
0
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
19
Punti
13
Tornei
517
Best: ND
9
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
18
Punti
17
Tornei
517
Best: ND
-1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
18
Punti
4
Tornei
540
Best: ND
6
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
16
Punti
16
Tornei
559
Best: ND
5
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
14
Punti
15
Tornei
568
Best: ND
14
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
13
Punti
12
Tornei
568
Best: ND
1
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
13
Punti
6
Tornei
568
Best: ND
12
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
13
Punti
12
Tornei
590
Best: ND
-2
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
12
Punti
5
Tornei
590
Best: ND
-1
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
12
Punti
5
Tornei
603
Best: ND
-2
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
11
Punti
7
Tornei
640
Best: ND
8
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
9
Punti
13
Tornei
659
Best: ND
9
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
8
Punti
9
Tornei
659
Best: ND
4
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
8
Punti
7
Tornei
684
Best: ND
1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
7
Punti
6
Tornei
684
Best: ND
4
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
7
Punti
6
Tornei
684
Best: ND
3
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
7
Punti
6
Tornei
684
Best: ND
-2
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
7
Punti
3
Tornei
684
Best: ND
5
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
7
Punti
6
Tornei
684
Best: ND
10
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
7
Punti
8
Tornei
710
Best: ND
30
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
6
Punti
10
Tornei
710
Best: ND
10
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
6
Punti
4
Tornei
710
Best: ND
16
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
6
Punti
6
Tornei
710
Best: ND
19
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
6
Punti
7
Tornei
710
Best: ND
29
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
6
Punti
9
Tornei
710
Best: ND
-3
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
6
Punti
1
Tornei
710
Best: ND
39
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
18
Tornei
752
Best: ND
10
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
5
Punti
6
Tornei
752
Best: ND
2
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
5
Punti
3
Tornei
752
Best: ND
7
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
4
Tornei
752
Best: ND
3
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
5
Punti
4
Tornei
752
Best: ND
24
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
5
Punti
14
Tornei
752
Best: ND
9
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
5
Tornei
752
Best: ND
8
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
5
Punti
5
Tornei
779
Best: ND
20
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
779
Best: ND
--
0
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
4
Punti
2
Tornei
779
Best: ND
32
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
4
Punti
6
Tornei
779
Best: ND
41
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
4
Punti
8
Tornei
833
Best: ND
31
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
833
Best: ND
3
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
3
Punti
2
Tornei
833
Best: ND
13
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
3
Punti
3
Tornei
833
Best: ND
26
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
3
Punti
4
Tornei
892
Best: ND
32
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
2
Punti
3
Tornei
892
Best: ND
63
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
2
Punti
5
Tornei
892
Best: ND
95
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
2
Punti
11
Tornei
892
Best: ND
63
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
2
Punti
5
Tornei
997
Best: ND
110
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
997
Best: ND
147
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
1
Punti
4
Tornei
997
Best: ND
110
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
997
Best: ND
147
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
997
Best: ND
162
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
997
Best: ND
37
Davide Innocenti
ITA, 27-05-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
997
Best: ND
110
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
1
Punti
3
Tornei
997
Best: ND
176
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
1
Punti
7
Tornei
997
Best: ND
-9
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
997
Best: ND
37
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
997
Best: ND
37
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
997
Best: ND
147
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
1
Punti
4
Tornei
997
Best: ND
37
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
997
Best: ND
37
Augusto Virgili
ITA, 29-06-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
8 commenti

Adriano Sichepanacca (Guest) 23-08-2021 17:29

Consigliate Sinner di recarsi alla Next Gen,,forse è quella la sua cifra attuale.

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Zik 23-08-2021 17:00

Hurkacz secondo me andrà facilmente alle Finals, Sinner dovrà fare la corsa su Ruud.
Peccato per Cincinnati, battendo Isner avrebbe potuto fare un bel percorso.

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Zik 23-08-2021 17:00

Hurkacz secondo me andrà facilmente alle Finals, Sinner dovrà fare la corsa su Ruud. Peccato per Cincinnati, battendo Isner avrebbe potuto fare un bel percorso.

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tomax (Guest) 23-08-2021 16:46

Sinner dopo NY dovrebbe giocare nursultan Sofia poi andare a indian wells per il fatto che ci sono 4 giorni tra la finale in Bulgaria e inizio in California dove oltretutto giocherebbe dopo quindi con tutto il tempo per recuperare.

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
RafaNadal9900 23-08-2021 16:04

Djokovic già qualificato per le finals (anche se a mio avviso non è detto che ci vada). i 5 da tsitsipas a berrettini sono praticamente certi del posto negli 8 e salvo infortuni ci saranno.

Per il resto al momento favoriti ruud hurkacz e sinner come da classifica d’altronde. Il norvegese anche se coi big prende stese costanti, sul cemento ha dimostrato di poter superare almeno un paio di turni e in due mille ha fatto 360 punti. Fino ad ora ha steccato nei 3 slam ma se in america dovesse fare ottavi/quarti sarebbe davvero vicino a Torino. Il polacco è molto incostante ma potrebbe benissimo fare altre fiammate tipo miami.

Jannik, più indietro può farcela, ma deve puntare alla seconda settimana nello slam e a fare bene anche a indian wells. Strada alternativa è tentare tutto nei 250/500 indoor di fine stagione (seguendo le orme di ciò che ha fatto ruud su terra). Di quelli dietro di lui personalmente temo solo auger e carreno (che a new york fa spesso bene).

 4
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
Mario il Grande (Guest) 23-08-2021 15:54

Matteo dovrebbe essere dentro dai. Ben 1100 punti di vantaggio su Hurckaz nono, sono un bel margine.

Tra Sinner/Hurkacz/Ruud sara’lotta fino all’ultimo punto…Da dietro solo Shapo e Aliassime possono FORSE inserirsi. Non credo in Busta, Norrie e Karatsev

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
robdes12 23-08-2021 15:32

Ruud troppo in alto, a mio avviso. Tanti i punti presi nei tornei su terra dell’intervallo olimpico, in cui non aveva di fronte veri competitori. Come del resto è avvenuto per le terraiole della wta. Dovevano fare come nelle gare a squadre. Almeno durante la settimana olimpica tour fermo. Alle olimpiadi il livello era master 1000. Avranno pure preso un bonus partecipazione cospicuo, ma a livello ranking si è creato un ulteriore scompenso, come se non bastasse il ranking congelato.

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: zawix
Lambo (Guest) 23-08-2021 15:24

Ad oggi la situazione per Berretto è abbastanza tranquilla.

L’importante è evitare ulteriori infortuni.

 1
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90, Ken_Rosewall