Race ATP 2021: La situazione di questa settimana. Berrettini al n,6
23/08/2021 14:31 8 commenti
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (23-08-2021)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
7170
Punti
8
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
5380
Punti
16
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
4380
Punti
13
Tornei
4
Best: ND
▲
2
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
4195
Punti
13
Tornei
5
Best: ND
--
0
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
3940
Punti
15
Tornei
6
Best: ND
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
3595
Punti
11
Tornei
7
Best: ND
--
0
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
2985
Punti
7
Tornei
8
Best: ND
--
0
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
2630
Punti
16
Tornei
9
Best: ND
--
0
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
2460
Punti
16
Tornei
10
Best: ND
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2075
Punti
18
Tornei
11
Best: ND
--
0
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04-09-1993
1805
Punti
14
Tornei
12
Best: ND
▲
1
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
1700
Punti
19
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▲
1
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
1675
Punti
13
Tornei
14
Best: ND
▼
-2
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
1655
Punti
16
Tornei
15
Best: ND
▲
1
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
1600
Punti
17
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▼
-1
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
1495
Punti
19
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1320
Punti
17
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▲
1
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1300
Punti
15
Tornei
19
Best: ND
▼
-2
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
1280
Punti
16
Tornei
20
Best: ND
--
0
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
1250
Punti
10
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▲
2
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
1220
Punti
21
Tornei
22
Best: ND
▼
-1
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
1150
Punti
22
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▲
2
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
1135
Punti
18
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▲
1
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05-07-2000
1135
Punti
15
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▼
-3
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
1120
Punti
15
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▲
2
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
1120
Punti
17
Tornei
27
Best: ND
▼
-1
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
1090
Punti
15
Tornei
28
Best: ND
--
0
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
1085
Punti
17
Tornei
29
Best: ND
▲
2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1005
Punti
17
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▼
-1
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 05-06-1999
1000
Punti
17
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▼
-1
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
985
Punti
17
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▲
2
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
946
Punti
21
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▼
-1
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
940
Punti
18
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▲
1
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 24-02-1997
937
Punti
18
Tornei
35
Best: ND
▼
-2
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
910
Punti
14
Tornei
36
Best: ND
--
0
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
900
Punti
15
Tornei
37
Best: ND
--
0
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
865
Punti
20
Tornei
38
Best: ND
--
0
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
825
Punti
16
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▲
6
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
815
Punti
13
Tornei
40
Best: ND
▲
2
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05-05-2003
814
Punti
15
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▼
-2
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
811
Punti
17
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▼
-2
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
800
Punti
19
Tornei
43
Best: ND
--
0
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
795
Punti
20
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▼
-3
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
790
Punti
14
Tornei
45
Best: ND
▲
1
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
767
Punti
18
Tornei
46
Best: ND
▼
-2
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
735
Punti
9
Tornei
47
Best: ND
--
0
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
715
Punti
15
Tornei
48
Best: ND
--
0
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 26-10-2000
697
Punti
13
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▲
5
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29-04-1994
686
Punti
17
Tornei
50
Best: ND
▼
-1
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
680
Punti
20
Tornei
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (23-08-2021)
6
Best: ND
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
3595
Punti
11
Tornei
10
Best: ND
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2075
Punti
18
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1320
Punti
17
Tornei
29
Best: ND
▲
2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1005
Punti
17
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▼
-2
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
811
Punti
17
Tornei
57
Best: ND
▲
4
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
586
Punti
20
Tornei
69
Best: ND
▼
-2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
498
Punti
19
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
411
Punti
20
Tornei
105
Best: ND
▼
-3
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
338
Punti
15
Tornei
137
Best: ND
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
259
Punti
21
Tornei
141
Best: ND
▼
-1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
234
Punti
18
Tornei
159
Best: ND
▼
-1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
202
Punti
18
Tornei
196
Best: ND
▲
2
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
151
Punti
14
Tornei
196
Best: ND
▼
-1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
151
Punti
15
Tornei
196
Best: ND
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
151
Punti
17
Tornei
221
Best: ND
▲
1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
126
Punti
19
Tornei
237
Best: ND
▲
10
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
115
Punti
16
Tornei
243
Best: ND
▲
18
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
113
Punti
22
Tornei
245
Best: ND
--
0
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
112
Punti
14
Tornei
249
Best: ND
▼
-8
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
110
Punti
15
Tornei
254
Best: ND
▼
-2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
103
Punti
26
Tornei
265
Best: ND
▼
-2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
98
Punti
18
Tornei
267
Best: ND
▼
-2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
96
Punti
18
Tornei
308
Best: ND
▼
-3
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
68
Punti
17
Tornei
319
Best: ND
▼
-1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
62
Punti
17
Tornei
331
Best: ND
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
54
Punti
9
Tornei
345
Best: ND
▼
-1
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
48
Punti
13
Tornei
348
Best: ND
▲
19
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
47
Punti
14
Tornei
349
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
46
Punti
14
Tornei
383
Best: ND
▼
-1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
37
Punti
12
Tornei
383
Best: ND
▲
1
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
37
Punti
15
Tornei
393
Best: ND
▼
-1
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
35
Punti
15
Tornei
404
Best: ND
▼
-2
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
33
Punti
17
Tornei
404
Best: ND
▲
3
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
33
Punti
14
Tornei
410
Best: ND
▲
15
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
32
Punti
9
Tornei
418
Best: ND
▼
-4
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
31
Punti
10
Tornei
418
Best: ND
▲
1
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
31
Punti
14
Tornei
463
Best: ND
--
0
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
25
Punti
13
Tornei
473
Best: ND
▼
-3
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
24
Punti
14
Tornei
478
Best: ND
▼
-4
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
23
Punti
6
Tornei
478
Best: ND
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
23
Punti
15
Tornei
493
Best: ND
▼
-2
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
21
Punti
10
Tornei
500
Best: ND
▲
2
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
20
Punti
18
Tornei
509
Best: ND
▲
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
19
Punti
14
Tornei
509
Best: ND
▼
-3
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
19
Punti
11
Tornei
509
Best: ND
--
0
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
19
Punti
13
Tornei
517
Best: ND
▲
9
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
18
Punti
17
Tornei
517
Best: ND
▼
-1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
18
Punti
4
Tornei
540
Best: ND
▲
6
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
16
Punti
16
Tornei
559
Best: ND
▲
5
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
14
Punti
15
Tornei
568
Best: ND
▲
14
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
13
Punti
12
Tornei
568
Best: ND
▲
1
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
13
Punti
6
Tornei
568
Best: ND
▲
12
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
13
Punti
12
Tornei
590
Best: ND
▼
-2
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
12
Punti
5
Tornei
590
Best: ND
▼
-1
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
12
Punti
5
Tornei
603
Best: ND
▼
-2
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
11
Punti
7
Tornei
640
Best: ND
▲
8
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
9
Punti
13
Tornei
659
Best: ND
▲
9
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
8
Punti
9
Tornei
659
Best: ND
▲
4
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
8
Punti
7
Tornei
684
Best: ND
▲
1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
7
Punti
6
Tornei
684
Best: ND
▲
4
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
7
Punti
6
Tornei
684
Best: ND
▲
3
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
7
Punti
6
Tornei
684
Best: ND
▼
-2
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
7
Punti
3
Tornei
684
Best: ND
▲
5
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
7
Punti
6
Tornei
684
Best: ND
▲
10
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
7
Punti
8
Tornei
710
Best: ND
▲
30
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
6
Punti
10
Tornei
710
Best: ND
▲
10
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
6
Punti
4
Tornei
710
Best: ND
▲
16
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
6
Punti
6
Tornei
710
Best: ND
▲
19
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
6
Punti
7
Tornei
710
Best: ND
▲
29
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
6
Punti
9
Tornei
710
Best: ND
▼
-3
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
6
Punti
1
Tornei
710
Best: ND
▲
39
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
18
Tornei
752
Best: ND
▲
10
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
5
Punti
6
Tornei
752
Best: ND
▲
2
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
5
Punti
3
Tornei
752
Best: ND
▲
7
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
4
Tornei
752
Best: ND
▲
3
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
5
Punti
4
Tornei
752
Best: ND
▲
24
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
5
Punti
14
Tornei
752
Best: ND
▲
9
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
5
Tornei
752
Best: ND
▲
8
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
5
Punti
5
Tornei
779
Best: ND
▲
20
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
779
Best: ND
--
0
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
4
Punti
2
Tornei
779
Best: ND
▲
32
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
4
Punti
6
Tornei
779
Best: ND
▲
41
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
4
Punti
8
Tornei
833
Best: ND
▲
31
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
833
Best: ND
▲
3
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
3
Punti
2
Tornei
833
Best: ND
▲
13
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
3
Punti
3
Tornei
833
Best: ND
▲
26
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
3
Punti
4
Tornei
892
Best: ND
▲
32
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
2
Punti
3
Tornei
892
Best: ND
▲
63
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
2
Punti
5
Tornei
892
Best: ND
▲
95
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
2
Punti
11
Tornei
892
Best: ND
▲
63
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
2
Punti
5
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
110
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
147
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
1
Punti
4
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
110
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
147
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
162
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
37
Davide Innocenti
ITA, 27-05-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
110
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
1
Punti
3
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
176
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
1
Punti
7
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▼
-9
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
37
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
37
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
147
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
1
Punti
4
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
37
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
997
Best: ND
▲
37
Augusto Virgili
ITA, 29-06-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
TAG: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Race ATP 2021
8 commenti
Consigliate Sinner di recarsi alla Next Gen,,forse è quella la sua cifra attuale.
Hurkacz secondo me andrà facilmente alle Finals, Sinner dovrà fare la corsa su Ruud.
Peccato per Cincinnati, battendo Isner avrebbe potuto fare un bel percorso.
Hurkacz secondo me andrà facilmente alle Finals, Sinner dovrà fare la corsa su Ruud. Peccato per Cincinnati, battendo Isner avrebbe potuto fare un bel percorso.
Sinner dopo NY dovrebbe giocare nursultan Sofia poi andare a indian wells per il fatto che ci sono 4 giorni tra la finale in Bulgaria e inizio in California dove oltretutto giocherebbe dopo quindi con tutto il tempo per recuperare.
Djokovic già qualificato per le finals (anche se a mio avviso non è detto che ci vada). i 5 da tsitsipas a berrettini sono praticamente certi del posto negli 8 e salvo infortuni ci saranno.
Per il resto al momento favoriti ruud hurkacz e sinner come da classifica d’altronde. Il norvegese anche se coi big prende stese costanti, sul cemento ha dimostrato di poter superare almeno un paio di turni e in due mille ha fatto 360 punti. Fino ad ora ha steccato nei 3 slam ma se in america dovesse fare ottavi/quarti sarebbe davvero vicino a Torino. Il polacco è molto incostante ma potrebbe benissimo fare altre fiammate tipo miami.
Jannik, più indietro può farcela, ma deve puntare alla seconda settimana nello slam e a fare bene anche a indian wells. Strada alternativa è tentare tutto nei 250/500 indoor di fine stagione (seguendo le orme di ciò che ha fatto ruud su terra). Di quelli dietro di lui personalmente temo solo auger e carreno (che a new york fa spesso bene).
Matteo dovrebbe essere dentro dai. Ben 1100 punti di vantaggio su Hurckaz nono, sono un bel margine.
Tra Sinner/Hurkacz/Ruud sara’lotta fino all’ultimo punto…Da dietro solo Shapo e Aliassime possono FORSE inserirsi. Non credo in Busta, Norrie e Karatsev
Ruud troppo in alto, a mio avviso. Tanti i punti presi nei tornei su terra dell’intervallo olimpico, in cui non aveva di fronte veri competitori. Come del resto è avvenuto per le terraiole della wta. Dovevano fare come nelle gare a squadre. Almeno durante la settimana olimpica tour fermo. Alle olimpiadi il livello era master 1000. Avranno pure preso un bonus partecipazione cospicuo, ma a livello ranking si è creato un ulteriore scompenso, come se non bastasse il ranking congelato.
Ad oggi la situazione per Berretto è abbastanza tranquilla.
L’importante è evitare ulteriori infortuni.