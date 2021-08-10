Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger San Marino, Meerbusch e Praga 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo oggi ben 11 azzurri (LIVE)

10/08/2021 09:00 Nessun commento
Manuel Mazza nella foto
SMR CHALLENGER San Marino (San Marino) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Roberto Marcora ITA vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Manuel Mazza ITA vs [4] Hugo Dellien BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Salvatore Caruso ITA vs Quentin Halys FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Marco De Rossi SMR vs [2] Gilles Simon FRA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Gian Marco Moroni ITA vs [Q] Francesco Forti ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [7] Sebastian Baez ARG vs Jay Clarke GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [8] Blaz Rola SLO vs Zdenek Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Joao Menezes BRA vs Gastao Elias POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Malek Jaziri TUN vs [Q] Orlando Luz BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Raul Brancaccio ITA / Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs Nicolas Barrientos COL / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Renzo Olivo ARG vs Marius Copil ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [LL] Pavel Kotov RUS vs [5] Federico Gaio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [PR] Julien Cagnina BEL vs Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Maxime Janvier FRA vs [Q] Julian Ocleppo ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Evan King USA / Max Schnur USA vs [PR] Pavel Kotov RUS / Alessandro Motti ITA (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



DEU CHALLENGER Meerbusch (Germania) – 1° Turno , terra battuta

B&B Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Nicola Kuhn ESP vs [Q] Nick Hardt DOM
CH CH Meerbusch
Kuhn N.
40
5
Hardt N.
40
4


2. Ruben Bemelmans BEL vs [2] Damir Dzumhur BIH (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Oscar Otte GER vs [WC] Mats Rosenkranz GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Rudolf Molleker GER vs Maximilian Marterer GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Daniel Altmaier GER vs Alejandro Tabilo CHI (non prima ore: 17:45)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


EMS Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Filip Horansky SVK vs Andrea Collarini ARG

CH CH Meerbusch
Horansky F.
40
6
1
Collarini A.
40
4
0


2. Roman Safiullin RUS vs Constant Lestienne FRA (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Meerbusch
Safiullin R.
30
4
1
Lestienne C.
15
6
2


3. [Q] Jesper De Jong NED vs Robin Haase NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Mats Moraing GER vs [6] Tomas Machac CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Vit Kopriva CZE vs [LL] Nerman Fatic BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Yonex Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Roberto Cid Subervi DOM vs [3] Botic Van de Zandschulp NED

CH CH Meerbusch
Cid Subervi R.
40
6
0
Van De Zandschulp B.
40
3
1


2. [5] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Meerbusch
Cerundolo J.
30
2
Coppejans K.
30
5


3. [Q] Duje Ajdukovic CRO vs [WC] Shintaro Mochizuki JPN (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Nicolas Kicker ARG vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Ruben Gonzales PHI / Hunter Johnson USA vs [WC] Constantin Schmitz GER / Petros Tsitsipas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


STM Court – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Antonio Sancic CRO / Artem Sitak NZL vs [WC] Fabian Fallert GER / Johannes Haerteis GER

CH CH Meerbusch
Sancic A. / Sitak A.
0
0
Fallert F. / Haerteis J.
0
0


2. Bogdan Bobrov RUS / Roman Safiullin RUS vs [2] Ivan Sabanov CRO / Matej Sabanov CRO (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CZE CHALLENGER Prague 2 (Repubblica Ceca) – 1° Turno , terra battuta

Centre court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lucas Miedler AUT vs [4] Facundo Mena ARG
CH CH Prague 2
Miedler L.
2
5
Mena F.
6
7
Vincitore: Mena F.


2. [WC] Toby Alex Kodat USA vs Goncalo Oliveira POR

CH CH Prague 2
Kodat T.
15
2
Oliveira G.
0
0


3. [8] Michael Vrbensky CZE vs Evgenii Tiurnev RUS (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Jonas Forejtek CZE vs [5] Nicolas Jarry CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

CH CH Prague 2
Giustino L.
40
7
3
Karlovskiy E.
40
6
2


2. [PR] Gerald Melzer AUT vs [Q] Emilio Nava USA (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Nikola Milojevic SRB vs Andrea Arnaboldi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Alexander Ritschard USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Filip Cristian Jianu ROU vs JC Aragone USA

CH CH Prague 2
Jianu F.
6
6
Aragone J.
0
2
Vincitore: Jianu F.


2. Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG vs [Q] Franco Agamenone ITA (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Prague 2
Ugo Carabelli C.
40
1
Agamenone F.
30
1


3. [Q] Adrian Andreev BUL vs Nino Serdarusic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Facundo Mena ARG / Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG vs [WC] Martin Krumich CZE / Dalibor Svrcina CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

