Challenger San Marino, Meerbusch e Praga 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo oggi ben 11 azzurri (LIVE)

CHALLENGER San Marino (San Marino) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Center Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Roberto Marcora
vs Andrea Pellegrino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Manuel Mazza vs [4] Hugo Dellien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Salvatore Caruso vs Quentin Halys (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Marco De Rossi vs [2] Gilles Simon (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Gian Marco Moroni vs [Q] Francesco Forti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [7] Sebastian Baez vs Jay Clarke
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [8] Blaz Rola vs Zdenek Kolar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Joao Menezes vs Gastao Elias
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Malek Jaziri vs [Q] Orlando Luz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Raul Brancaccio / Francesco Maestrelli vs Nicolas Barrientos / Sergio Martos Gornes (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Renzo Olivo vs Marius Copil
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [LL] Pavel Kotov vs [5] Federico Gaio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [PR] Julien Cagnina vs Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Maxime Janvier vs [Q] Julian Ocleppo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Evan King / Max Schnur vs [PR] Pavel Kotov / Alessandro Motti (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Meerbusch (Germania) – 1° Turno , terra battuta
B&B Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Nicola Kuhn
vs [Q] Nick Hardt
CH CH Meerbusch
Kuhn N.
40
5
Hardt N.•
40
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Hardt N.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
Kuhn N.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
Hardt N.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Hardt N.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Kuhn N.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Hardt N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Kuhn N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Ruben Bemelmans vs [2] Damir Dzumhur (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Oscar Otte vs [WC] Mats Rosenkranz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Rudolf Molleker vs Maximilian Marterer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Daniel Altmaier vs Alejandro Tabilo (non prima ore: 17:45)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
EMS Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Filip Horansky vs Andrea Collarini
CH CH Meerbusch
Horansky F.
40
6
1
Collarini A.•
40
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Collarini A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Collarini A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
Horansky F.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
Collarini A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
Horansky F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Horansky F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Collarini A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Horansky F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Roman Safiullin vs Constant Lestienne (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH CH Meerbusch
Safiullin R.•
30
4
1
Lestienne C.
15
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [Q] Jesper De Jong vs Robin Haase
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Mats Moraing vs [6] Tomas Machac
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Vit Kopriva vs [LL] Nerman Fatic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Yonex Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Roberto Cid Subervi vs [3] Botic Van de Zandschulp
CH CH Meerbusch
Cid Subervi R.•
40
6
0
Van De Zandschulp B.
40
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Cid Subervi R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
Van De Zandschulp B.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Cid Subervi R.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Van De Zandschulp B.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
Van De Zandschulp B.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Van De Zandschulp B.
2-1 → 2-2
Cid Subervi R.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
Van De Zandschulp B.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Cid Subervi R.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [5] Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Kimmer Coppejans (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH CH Meerbusch
Cerundolo J.•
30
2
Coppejans K.
30
5
3. [Q] Duje Ajdukovic vs [WC] Shintaro Mochizuki (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Nicolas Kicker vs Juan Pablo Ficovich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Ruben Gonzales / Hunter Johnson vs [WC] Constantin Schmitz / Petros Tsitsipas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
STM Court – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Antonio Sancic / Artem Sitak vs [WC] Fabian Fallert / Johannes Haerteis
CH CH Meerbusch
Sancic A. / Sitak A.
0
0
Fallert F. / Haerteis J.
0
0
2. Bogdan Bobrov / Roman Safiullin vs [2] Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Prague 2 (Repubblica Ceca) – 1° Turno , terra battuta
Centre court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lucas Miedler
vs [4] Facundo Mena
CH CH Prague 2
Miedler L.
2
5
Mena F.
6
7
Vincitore: Mena F.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Miedler L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
Miedler L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
Mena F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Mena F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Miedler L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Miedler L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
Miedler L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Mena F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
2. [WC] Toby Alex Kodat vs Goncalo Oliveira
CH CH Prague 2
Kodat T.•
15
2
Oliveira G.
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Oliveira G.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
3. [8] Michael Vrbensky vs Evgenii Tiurnev (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Jonas Forejtek vs [5] Nicolas Jarry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Lorenzo Giustino vs Evgeny Karlovskiy
CH CH Prague 2
Giustino L.
40
7
3
Karlovskiy E.•
40
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [PR] Gerald Melzer vs [Q] Emilio Nava (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Nikola Milojevic vs Andrea Arnaboldi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Alexander Ritschard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Filip Cristian Jianu vs JC Aragone
CH CH Prague 2
Jianu F.
6
6
Aragone J.
0
2
Vincitore: Jianu F.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Aragone J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Jianu F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Jianu F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Jianu F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
Aragone J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Jianu F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Aragone J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs [Q] Franco Agamenone (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH CH Prague 2
Ugo Carabelli C.•
40
1
Agamenone F.
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Ugo Carabelli C.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
Ugo Carabelli C.
0-0 → 1-0
3. [Q] Adrian Andreev vs Nino Serdarusic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Facundo Mena / Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs [WC] Martin Krumich / Dalibor Svrcina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
