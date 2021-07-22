Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Trieste, Poznan, Segovia e Lexington: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

22/07/2021 00:12 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano ITA, 1989.05.26
Thomas Fabbiano ITA, 1989.05.26

POZNAN POL, Poland (CL) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
SEGOVIA ESP, Spain (H) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LEXINGTON USA, KY. USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
TRIESTE ITA, Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Trieste (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:06

Main Draw (cut off: 271 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 117. Cerundolo
  • 128. Dzumhur
  • 156. Hoang
  • 158. Molcan
  • 161. Baez
  • 163. Giannessi
  • 173. Petrovic
  • 180. Horansky
  • 183. Fabbiano
  • 192. Etcheverry
  • 200. Marterer
  • 205. Trungelliti
  • 206. Collarini
  • 216. Kavcic
  • 218. Moroni
  • 221. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
  • 228. Giustino
  • 243. Pellegrino
  • 246. Kuzmanov
  • 253. Draper
  • 268. Krstin
  • 270. Lenz
  • 271. Borges
Alternates

  • 1. Arnaboldi (277)
  • 2. Bonadio (279)
  • 3. Ajdukovic (281)
  • 4. Vrbensky (288)
  • 5. Aragone (291)
  • 6. Stricker (293)

Trieste Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:07

Main Draw (cut off: 328 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 214. Haase
  • 224. Copil
  • 290. Benchetrit
  • 299. Ugo Carabelli
  • 308. Baldi
  • 313. Zeppieri
  • 318. Luz
  • 319. Sakamoto
  • 325. Skatov
  • 328. Brancaccio
Alternates

  • 1. Tirante (329)
  • 2. Fatic (340)
  • 3. Pecotic (352)
  • 4. Ocleppo (355)
  • 5. Sanchez Izqui (356)
Poznan (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:08

Main Draw (cut off: 264 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 125. Zapata Miralles
  • 137. Laaksonen
  • 139. Van de Zandschulp
  • 150. Nagal
  • 162. Gaston
  • 164. Couacaud
  • 187. Popko
  • 191. Coppejans
  • 194. Marcora
  • 199. Muller
  • 203. Andreozzi
  • 208. Vukic
  • 212. Moraing
  • 223. Kolar
  • 232. Janvier
  • 235. Kamke
  • 240. Elias
  • 250. Lamasine
  • 255. Kuhn
  • 258. Mena
  • 259. Guinard
  • 262. De Jong
  • 264. Kopriva
Alternates

  • 1. Lehecka (267)
  • 2. Cachin (276)
  • 3. Arnaboldi (277)
  • 4. Bonadio (279)
Poznan Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:09

Main Draw (cut off: 317 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 244. Domingues
  • 267. Lehecka
  • 276. Cachin
  • 288. Vrbensky
  • 297. Oliveira
  • 298. Furness
  • 309. Jarry
  • 311. Molleker
  • 314. Forejtek
  • 317. Vatutin
Alternates

  • 1. Bellucci (320)
  • 2. Blancaneaux (331)
  • 3. Jacquet (337)
  • 4. Sanchez Izqui (356)
Segovia (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:09

Main Draw (cut off: 285 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 89. Lopez
  • 119. Bonzi
  • 131. Barrere
  • 144. Machac
  • 155. Huesler
  • 157. Safiullin
  • 168. Zuk
  • 176. Ferreira Silva
  • 193. Olivo
  • 197. Halys
  • 198. Bourgue
  • 201. Ilkel
  • 238. Gojo
  • 242. Stakhovsky
  • 247. Celikbilek
  • 256. Grenier
  • 257. Bachinger
  • 260. Viola
  • 261. Gabashvili
  • 265. Moriya
  • 273. Kotov
  • 275. Basic
  • 285. Jaziri
Alternates

  • 1. Aragone (291)
  • 2. Stricker (293)
  • 3. Menendez-Mace (296)

Segovia Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:09

Main Draw (cut off: 353 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 266. Gimeno Valero
  • 296. Menendez-Maceiras
  • 304. Sijsling
  • 306. Ortega-Olmedo
  • 324. Jianu
  • 336. Napolitano
  • 339. Andreev
  • 343. Catarina
  • 350. Geerts
  • 353. Chappell
Alternates

  • 1. Gomez-Herrera (362)
  • 2. Peniston (366)
  • 3. Bega (372)
  • 4. Durasovic (373)
  • 5. Orlov (374)
Lexington (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:10

Main Draw (cut off: 249 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 136. Stebe
  • 143. Broady
  • 147. Brooksby
  • 148. Gunneswaran
  • 149. Bolt
  • 152. Cressy
  • 169. Gomez
  • 172. Tabilo
  • 178. Mmoh
  • 181. Kokkinakis
  • 182. Escobedo
  • 195. Krueger
  • 207. Eubanks
  • 211. Ramanathan
  • 215. Torpegaard
  • 225. Kwiatkowski
  • 227. Ito
  • 229. Sock
  • 230. Clarke
  • 231. Ficovich
  • 233. Schnur
  • 237. Purcell
  • 249. Blanch
Alternates

  • 1. Polansky (251)
  • 2. Cid Subervi (252)
  • 3. Wu (269)
  • 4. Kubler (272)
  • 5. Quiroz (278)
Lexington Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:10

Main Draw (cut off: 345 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 269. Wu
  • 278. Quiroz
  • 292. Harrison
  • 294. Mejia
  • 312. Ritschard
  • 321. Mukund
  • 323. King
  • 338. Sekiguchi
  • 342. Young
  • 345. Uchida
Alternates

  • 1. Kozlov (347)
  • 2. Ward (349)
  • 3. Chrysochos (354)
  • 4. Redlicki (361)
  • 5. Villanueva (399)
  • 6. Rybakov (404)

