Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Trieste, Poznan, Segovia e Lexington: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
22/07/2021 00:12 Nessun commento
POZNAN , Poland (CL) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
SEGOVIA , Spain (H) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LEXINGTON , KY. USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
TRIESTE , Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Trieste (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:06
Main Draw (cut off: 271 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 117. Cerundolo
- 128. Dzumhur
- 156. Hoang
- 158. Molcan
- 161. Baez
- 163. Giannessi
- 173. Petrovic
- 180. Horansky
- 183. Fabbiano
- 192. Etcheverry
- 200. Marterer
- 205. Trungelliti
- 206. Collarini
- 216. Kavcic
- 218. Moroni
- 221. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 228. Giustino
- 243. Pellegrino
- 246. Kuzmanov
- 253. Draper
- 268. Krstin
- 270. Lenz
- 271. Borges
-
Alternates
- 1. Arnaboldi (277)
- 2. Bonadio (279)
- 3. Ajdukovic (281)
- 4. Vrbensky (288)
- 5. Aragone (291)
- 6. Stricker (293)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Trieste Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:07
Main Draw (cut off: 328 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 214. Haase
- 224. Copil
- 290. Benchetrit
- 299. Ugo Carabelli
- 308. Baldi
- 313. Zeppieri
- 318. Luz
- 319. Sakamoto
- 325. Skatov
- 328. Brancaccio
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Tirante (329)
- 2. Fatic (340)
- 3. Pecotic (352)
- 4. Ocleppo (355)
- 5. Sanchez Izqui (356)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Poznan (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:08
Main Draw (cut off: 264 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 125. Zapata Miralles
- 137. Laaksonen
- 139. Van de Zandschulp
- 150. Nagal
- 162. Gaston
- 164. Couacaud
- 187. Popko
- 191. Coppejans
- 194. Marcora
- 199. Muller
- 203. Andreozzi
- 208. Vukic
- 212. Moraing
- 223. Kolar
- 232. Janvier
- 235. Kamke
- 240. Elias
- 250. Lamasine
- 255. Kuhn
- 258. Mena
- 259. Guinard
- 262. De Jong
- 264. Kopriva
-
Alternates
- 1. Lehecka (267)
- 2. Cachin (276)
- 3. Arnaboldi (277)
- 4. Bonadio (279)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Poznan Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:09
Main Draw (cut off: 317 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 244. Domingues
- 267. Lehecka
- 276. Cachin
- 288. Vrbensky
- 297. Oliveira
- 298. Furness
- 309. Jarry
- 311. Molleker
- 314. Forejtek
- 317. Vatutin
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Bellucci (320)
- 2. Blancaneaux (331)
- 3. Jacquet (337)
- 4. Sanchez Izqui (356)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Segovia (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:09
Main Draw (cut off: 285 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 89. Lopez
- 119. Bonzi
- 131. Barrere
- 144. Machac
- 155. Huesler
- 157. Safiullin
- 168. Zuk
- 176. Ferreira Silva
- 193. Olivo
- 197. Halys
- 198. Bourgue
- 201. Ilkel
- 238. Gojo
- 242. Stakhovsky
- 247. Celikbilek
- 256. Grenier
- 257. Bachinger
- 260. Viola
- 261. Gabashvili
- 265. Moriya
- 273. Kotov
- 275. Basic
- 285. Jaziri
-
Alternates
- 1. Aragone (291)
- 2. Stricker (293)
- 3. Menendez-Mace (296)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Segovia Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:09
Main Draw (cut off: 353 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 266. Gimeno Valero
- 296. Menendez-Maceiras
- 304. Sijsling
- 306. Ortega-Olmedo
- 324. Jianu
- 336. Napolitano
- 339. Andreev
- 343. Catarina
- 350. Geerts
- 353. Chappell
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Gomez-Herrera (362)
- 2. Peniston (366)
- 3. Bega (372)
- 4. Durasovic (373)
- 5. Orlov (374)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Lexington (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:10
Main Draw (cut off: 249 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 136. Stebe
- 143. Broady
- 147. Brooksby
- 148. Gunneswaran
- 149. Bolt
- 152. Cressy
- 169. Gomez
- 172. Tabilo
- 178. Mmoh
- 181. Kokkinakis
- 182. Escobedo
- 195. Krueger
- 207. Eubanks
- 211. Ramanathan
- 215. Torpegaard
- 225. Kwiatkowski
- 227. Ito
- 229. Sock
- 230. Clarke
- 231. Ficovich
- 233. Schnur
- 237. Purcell
- 249. Blanch
-
Alternates
- 1. Polansky (251)
- 2. Cid Subervi (252)
- 3. Wu (269)
- 4. Kubler (272)
- 5. Quiroz (278)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Lexington Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/07/2021 00:10
Main Draw (cut off: 345 - Data entry list: 22/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 269. Wu
- 278. Quiroz
- 292. Harrison
- 294. Mejia
- 312. Ritschard
- 321. Mukund
- 323. King
- 338. Sekiguchi
- 342. Young
- 345. Uchida
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Kozlov (347)
- 2. Ward (349)
- 3. Chrysochos (354)
- 4. Redlicki (361)
- 5. Villanueva (399)
- 6. Rybakov (404)
TAG: Challenger Trieste, Challenger Trieste 2021
