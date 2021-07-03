Wimbledon 2021 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 6 (LIVE)

03/07/2021
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
GBR Wimbledon – 3° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm
K. Juvan SLO vs C. Gauff USA

Slam Wimbledon
K. Juvan
0
3
3
C. Gauff [20]
0
6
4
R. Federer SUI vs C. Norrie GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Barty AUS vs K. Siniakova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
S. Cirstea ROU vs E. Raducanu GBR

Slam Wimbledon
S. Cirstea
40
3
5
E. Raducanu
A
6
6
F. Auger-Aliassime CAN vs N. Kyrgios AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Cilic CRO vs D. Medvedev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
A. Kerber GER vs A. Sasnovich BLR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Kerber [25]
2
6
6
A. Sasnovich
6
0
1
Vincitore: A. Kerber
T. Fritz USA vs A. Zverev GER

Slam Wimbledon
T. Fritz [31]
15
3
A. Zverev [4]
0
3
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
M. Berrettini ITA vs A. Bedene SLO

Slam Wimbledon
M. Berrettini [7]
6
6
6
A. Bedene
4
4
4
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
A. Sevastova LAT vs B. Krejcikova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
A. Sevastova
0
0
B. Krejcikova [14]
0
0
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
H. Hurkacz POL vs A. Bublik KAZ

Slam Wimbledon
H. Hurkacz [14]
6
6
6
A. Bublik
3
4
2
Vincitore: H. Hurkacz
J. Murray GBR / B. Soares BRA vs A. Golubev KAZ / R. Haase NED

Slam Wimbledon
J. Murray / B. Soares [7]
0
2
A. Golubev / R. Haase
40
1
K. Skupski GBR / J. Pegula USA vs A. Fery GBR / T. Moore GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
K. Muchova CZE vs A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS

Slam Wimbledon
K. Muchova [19]
7
6
A. Pavlyuchenkova [16]
5
3
Vincitore: K. Muchova
L. Bambridge GBR / D. Inglot GBR vs M. Purcell AUS / L. Saville AUS

Slam Wimbledon
L. Bambridge / D. Inglot
0
0
M. Purcell / L. Saville [16]
0
1
S. Aoyama JPN / E. Shibahara JPN vs T. Martincova CZE / M. Vondrousova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Gauff USA / C. McNally USA vs P. Badosa ESP / S. Sorribes Tormo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Lechemia FRA / I. Neel USA vs H. Chan TPE / L. Chan TPE

Slam Wimbledon
E. Lechemia / I. Neel
4
1
H. Chan / L. Chan [7]
6
6
Vincitore: H. Chan L. Chan
O. Marach AUT / A. Qureshi PAK vs L. Harris RSA / A. Popyrin AUS

Slam Wimbledon
O. Marach / A. Qureshi
0
5
L. Harris / A. Popyrin
0
4
S. Gille BEL / H. Carter USA vs M. Demoliner BRA / L. Stefani BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Qureshi PAK / N. Kichenok UKR vs A. Bublik KAZ / A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Mitu ROU / M. Niculescu ROU vs C. Dolehide USA / S. Sanders AUS

Slam Wimbledon
A. Mitu / M. Niculescu
2
3
C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
6
6
Vincitore: C. Dolehide S. Sanders
M. Fucsovics HUN / S. Travaglia ITA vs R. Ram USA / J. Salisbury GBR

Slam Wimbledon
M. Fucsovics / S. Travaglia
0
3
1
R. Ram / J. Salisbury [6]
0
6
1
M. Doi JPN / V. Golubic SUI vs S-W. Hsieh TPE / E. Mertens BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Krunic SRB / N. Stojanovic SRB vs M. Barthel GER / J. Wachaczyk GER

Slam Wimbledon
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
7
6
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
5
3
Vincitore: A. Krunic N. Stojanovic
V. Kudermetova RUS / E. Vesnina RUS vs B. Mattek-Sands USA / S. Mirza IND

Slam Wimbledon
V. Kudermetova / E. Vesnina
40
2
B. Mattek-Sands / S. Mirza
40
2
S. Bolelli ITA / M. Gonzalez ARG vs H. Kontinen FIN / E. Roger-Vasselin FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Ram USA / B. Mattek-Sands USA vs N. Monroe USA / R. Voracova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Brkic BIH / N. Cacic SRB vs M. Daniell NZL / P. Oswald AUT

Slam Wimbledon
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
6
1
7
M. Daniell / P. Oswald [15]
3
6
6
A. Muhammad USA / J. Pegula USA vs L. Kichenok UKR / M. Ninomiya JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Bouzkova CZE / L. Hradecka CZE vs A. Blinkova RUS / A. Friedsam GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Bambridge GBR / A. Muhammad USA vs N. Skupski GBR / D. Krawczyk USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
I. Ivashka BLR vs J. Thompson AUS

Slam Wimbledon
I. Ivashka
30
6
6
4
J. Thompson
15
4
4
4
L. Glasspool GBR / H. Heliovaara FIN vs A. Gray GBR / A. McHugh GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Martic CRO / S. Rogers USA vs H. Dart GBR / H. Watson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. McHugh GBR / E. Webley-Smith GBR vs R. Bopanna IND / S. Mirza IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Ostapenko LAT vs A. Tomljanovic AUS

Slam Wimbledon
J. Ostapenko
6
4
2
A. Tomljanovic
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic
M. Ebden AUS / J-P. Smith AUS vs A. Behar URU / G. Escobar ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Kostyuk UKR / J. Ostapenko LAT vs S. Fichman CAN / G. Olmos MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Ebden AUS / S. Stosur AUS vs M. Pavic CRO / G. Dabrowski CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Linette POL vs P. Badosa ESP

Slam Wimbledon
M. Linette
15
7
2
3
P. Badosa [30]
15
5
6
2
R. Klaasen RSA / B. McLachlan JPN vs R. Berankis LTU / D. Koepfer GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Christian USA / N. Hibino JPN vs L. Siegemund GER / V. Zvonareva RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Sharan IND / S. Murray Sharan GBR vs R. Klaasen RSA / D. Jurak CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Sonego ITA vs J. Duckworth AUS

Slam Wimbledon
L. Sonego [23]
6
6
6
J. Duckworth
3
4
4
Vincitore: L. Sonego
J. Chardy FRA / F. Martin FRA vs P. Herbert FRA / N. Mahut FRA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Chardy / F. Martin
0
0
P. Herbert / N. Mahut [2]
0
0
Riscaldamento
J. Cabal COL / R. Farah COL vs R. Matos BRA / T. Monteiro BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


To be arranged 1 – Ore:
J. Chardy FRA vs N. Broady GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Krejcikova CZE / K. Siniakova CZE vs A. Kalinskaya RUS / Y. Putintseva KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

I. Dodig CRO / F. Polasek SVK vs J. Munar ESP / C. Norrie GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Escobar ECU / V. Zvonareva RUS vs J. Rojer NED / A. Klepac SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

26 commenti.

Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 03-07-2021 15:41

Benissimo!!!! A casa l'odiosissima Ostapenko!!!

 26
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 03-07-2021 15:17

La Ostapenko è la tennista più odiosa del circuito!.. non credo di essere l'unico a pensarla in questo modo. Oggi ne sta dando seria dimostrazione, quanto gradirei fosse eliminata….

 25
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Enrico (Guest) 03-07-2021 14:52

Scritto da marvar
Qualcuno mi spiega la scelta di mettere sul centrale di sabato la partita Juvan-Gauff??

Mi sembra di aver letto da qualche parte che la Gauff grandissimi numeri sulla BBC… e poi ovviamente tira molto negli USA. Anche io penso che oggi dovevano mettere 2 incontri maschili sul centrale.

 24
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Silio 03-07-2021 14:50

Scritto da marvar
Qualcuno mi spiega la scelta di mettere sul centrale di sabato la partita Juvan-Gauff??

Sky Italia pensa che freghi a qualcuno oltre a Cirstea contro britannica sconosciuta. in compenso dopo aver iniziato con Kerber-Sasnovich e Muchova-Pavliuchenkova le hanno tolte dopo la pausa per mettere due incontri maschili, passi per Bublik-Hurcakz ma Ivashka-Thompson?! Evidentemente decidono a Londra. Soldi buttati con Sky Nowtv.

 23
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
marvar (Guest) 03-07-2021 14:36

Qualcuno mi spiega la scelta di mettere sul centrale di sabato la partita Juvan-Gauff??

 22
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Silio
Giuli 03-07-2021 14:28

Ocio alla "Bambolotta" che dato l'attuale livello femminile può tornare agli antichi fasti!La "Berrettina" mi contraddice e si porta 4-0 nel 3°!MTO per Jelena!

 21
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
demlouguy 03-07-2021 14:11

Scritto da l Occhio di Sauron

Scritto da Michibe71
COME ON FELIX!!!!!

Scusate ne parlavo stamattina con un mio amico al tennis..
Non è singolare che nel 2021 sia ancora così raro che ci sia una partita di tennis in cui si affrontano 2 giocatori di colore?
Nel femminile di giocatrici americane ce ne sono un sacco ma nel maschile sembra che ancora non si raggiunga una diffusione.

Il tennis ha un certo costo e poi non ha di certo tanto DRIP quanto il basket,footbal o il calcio. Ma state tranquilli che quando il tennis sarà più accessibile lo invaderemo e conquisteremo pure quello, godetevelo finché potete! 😉
Ho comunque fiducia in Felix, regolando qualche suo problemino qualche slam può regalarcelo.

 20
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Michibe71 03-07-2021 13:56

Scritto da il capitano

Scritto da Michibe71
COME ON FELIX!!!!!

La paura che l'australiano arrivi in finale è tanta, vero Michi.

Da una parte ci spero, così che Nole gli dia una grandissima legnata, dall'altra vederlo giocare e ciondolare per il campo, nemmeno fosse il messia delle racchette,mi fa venire l'orticaria e il nervoso.

 19
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mefistofele aka odio la censura della redazione fascia (Guest) 03-07-2021 13:36

Scritto da tonino zugarelli

Scritto da NM

Scritto da l Occhio di Sauron

Scritto da Michibe71
COME ON FELIX!!!!!

Scusate ne parlavo stamattina con un mio amico al tennis..
Non è singolare che nel 2021 sia ancora così raro che ci sia una partita di tennis in cui si affrontano 2 giocatori di colore?
Nel femminile di giocatrici americane ce ne sono un sacco ma nel maschile sembra che ancora non si raggiunga una diffusione.

non è singolare che nel 2021 ci si preoccupi ancora del colore della pelle? anzi, un colore preciso, visto che nel maschile i match tra giocatori asiatici sono ancora più rari ma la cosa non viene mai evidenziata.

Nel nuoto i neri pare proprio che abbiano uno svantaggio fisico (per il galleggiamento, questioni di mass grassa, età..), mentre nella corsa hanno un vantaggio, quanto meno nella velocità. Nel tennis credo invece che siano ragioni sociali che impedicano l'emergere di neri, anche negli Stati Uniti.

18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
frafra (Guest) 03-07-2021 13:33

@ l Occhio di Sauron (#2860941)

Dipende dal tipo di colore, due di colore bianco non è raro, due gialli un pò di più insieme ai neri, poi esistono altri colori?

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
l Occhio di Sauron 03-07-2021 13:32

Scritto da tonino zugarelli

Scritto da NM

Scritto da l Occhio di Sauron

Scritto da Michibe71
COME ON FELIX!!!!!

Scusate ne parlavo stamattina con un mio amico al tennis..
Non è singolare che nel 2021 sia ancora così raro che ci sia una partita di tennis in cui si affrontano 2 giocatori di colore?
Nel femminile di giocatrici americane ce ne sono un sacco ma nel maschile sembra che ancora non si raggiunga una diffusione.

non è singolare che nel 2021 ci si preoccupi ancora del colore della pelle? anzi, un colore preciso, visto che nel maschile i match tra giocatori asiatici sono ancora più rari ma la cosa non viene mai evidenziata.

Nel nuoto i neri pare proprio che abbiano uno svantaggio fisico (per il galleggiamento, questioni di mass grassa, età..), mentre nella corsa hanno un vantaggio, quanto meno nella velocità. Nel tennis credo invece che siano ragioni sociali che impedicano l'emergere di neri, anche negli Stati Uniti.

Ho sentito dire anche nell'atletica pesante.

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
l Occhio di Sauron 03-07-2021 13:30

Scritto da NM

Scritto da l Occhio di Sauron

Scritto da Michibe71
COME ON FELIX!!!!!

Scusate ne parlavo stamattina con un mio amico al tennis..
Non è singolare che nel 2021 sia ancora così raro che ci sia una partita di tennis in cui si affrontano 2 giocatori di colore?
Nel femminile di giocatrici americane ce ne sono un sacco ma nel maschile sembra che ancora non si raggiunga una diffusione.

non è singolare che nel 2021 ci si preoccupi ancora del colore della pelle? anzi, un colore preciso, visto che nel maschile i match tra giocatori asiatici sono ancora più rari ma la cosa non viene mai evidenziata.

Ma no, i giocatori asiatici stanno arrivando
Nishikori, Nishioka, Daniel, Uchiyama, Chung, Kwon, Lu, Sakamoto, Nakashima e non dimentichiamoci del capostipite Michelino Chang. Ok i cinesi nel maschile arrancano ma sono sicuro che arriveranno prima o poi anche ai vertici del resto nel femminile sono una realtà consolidata dopo la Li.

Il discorso che facevo col mio amico era inteso a capire se ci sono ancora delle barriere sociali ed economiche nei paesi multietnici o piuttosto che ci siano delle questioni antropologiche che li favoriscano in questo sport come in altri dove per inverso ci sono sport che per caratteristiche fisiche sono avvantaggiati

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
fernando (Guest) 03-07-2021 13:26

@ tonino zugarelli (#2861101)

Ovvio che nella corsa hanno vantaggi genetici confermati dai fatti: i migliori maratoneti della storia sono tutti etiopi o kenioti.

 14
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
tonino zugarelli (Guest) 03-07-2021 13:22

Scritto da NM

Scritto da l Occhio di Sauron

Scritto da Michibe71
COME ON FELIX!!!!!

Scusate ne parlavo stamattina con un mio amico al tennis..
Non è singolare che nel 2021 sia ancora così raro che ci sia una partita di tennis in cui si affrontano 2 giocatori di colore?
Nel femminile di giocatrici americane ce ne sono un sacco ma nel maschile sembra che ancora non si raggiunga una diffusione.

non è singolare che nel 2021 ci si preoccupi ancora del colore della pelle? anzi, un colore preciso, visto che nel maschile i match tra giocatori asiatici sono ancora più rari ma la cosa non viene mai evidenziata.

Nel nuoto i neri pare proprio che abbiano uno svantaggio fisico (per il galleggiamento, questioni di mass grassa, età..), mentre nella corsa hanno un vantaggio, quanto meno nella velocità. Nel tennis credo invece che siano ragioni sociali che impedicano l

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Causal (Guest) 03-07-2021 13:18

Scritto da il capitano

Scritto da Michibe71
COME ON FELIX!!!!!

La paura che l’australiano arrivi in finale è tanta, vero Michi.

Nick non ha la condizione fisica per arrivare alla finale, le sue stesse dichiarazioni hanno messo in luce la sua mancanza fisica.
Ma sarei curioso di vederlo contro Nole

 12
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
Luca Martin (Guest) 03-07-2021 13:08

Scritto da il capitano

Scritto da Michibe71
COME ON FELIX!!!!!

La paura che l’australiano arrivi in finale è tanta, vero Michi.

🙂

 11
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
Hair49 (Guest) 03-07-2021 13:03

@ l Occhio di Sauron (#2860941)

Fammi capire ma la trovi una necessità, per questo c’è l’atletica lì ti puoi sbizzarrire come vuoi ce n’è a iosa in tutte le nazioni e anche per l’Italia

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
NM (Guest) 03-07-2021 13:01

Scritto da l Occhio di Sauron

Scritto da Michibe71
COME ON FELIX!!!!!

Scusate ne parlavo stamattina con un mio amico al tennis..
Non è singolare che nel 2021 sia ancora così raro che ci sia una partita di tennis in cui si affrontano 2 giocatori di colore?
Nel femminile di giocatrici americane ce ne sono un sacco ma nel maschile sembra che ancora non si raggiunga una diffusione.

non è singolare che nel 2021 ci si preoccupi ancora del colore della pelle? anzi, un colore preciso, visto che nel maschile i match tra giocatori asiatici sono ancora più rari ma la cosa non viene mai evidenziata.

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
AndreTNS (Guest) 03-07-2021 12:51

Piove, ma quanto farà schifo da 1 a 10 il meteo inglese?

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dr Ivo (Guest) 03-07-2021 12:22

L’amico Fritz ha veramente fatto un miracolo ad arrivare al terzo turno, quando ricordiamo tutti che durante il Roland Garros lui postava foto dall’ospedale dove lo avevano da poco operato al ginocchio!
Adesso per un miracolo completo dovrebbe anche battere Sascha eheh

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
l Occhio di Sauron 03-07-2021 12:10

Scritto da Michibe71
COME ON FELIX!!!!!

Scusate ne parlavo stamattina con un mio amico al tennis..
Non è singolare che nel 2021 sia ancora così raro che ci sia una partita di tennis in cui si affrontano 2 giocatori di colore?

Nel femminile di giocatrici americane ce ne sono un sacco ma nel maschile sembra che ancora non si raggiunga una diffusione.

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
il capitano 03-07-2021 11:40

Scritto da Michibe71
COME ON FELIX!!!!!

La paura che l’australiano arrivi in finale è tanta, vero Michi. :mrgreen:

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Carreno (Guest) 03-07-2021 11:30

Soni curioso di vedere chi la spunta tra Hurk a Bublik, buoni giocatori sull’erba

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Michibe71 03-07-2021 10:25

COME ON FELIX!!!!!

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
l Occhio di Sauron 03-07-2021 10:23

Scritto da Napol ti amo
Dai forza Matteo (70-30) e forza Lorenzo (51-49)

Lorenzo di più di 50-50

 2
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: babbo
Napol ti amo 03-07-2021 10:00

Dai forza Matteo (70-30) e forza Lorenzo (51-49)

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: l Occhio di Sauron
-1: babbo