Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 6 (LIVE)

Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Wimbledon – 3° Turno
Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm
K. Juvan vs C. Gauff
Slam Wimbledon
K. Juvan
0
3
3
C. Gauff [20]•
0
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Juvan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
C. Gauff
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
K. Juvan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
C. Gauff
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
C. Gauff
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Gauff
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
K. Juvan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
C. Gauff
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
0-4 → 1-4
C. Gauff
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
K. Juvan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
R. Federer vs C. Norrie
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Barty vs K. Siniakova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
S. Cirstea vs E. Raducanu
Slam Wimbledon
S. Cirstea•
40
3
5
E. Raducanu
A
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Cirstea
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
E. Raducanu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
E. Raducanu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Cirstea
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
E. Raducanu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 3-4
S. Cirstea
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 3-3
E. Raducanu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-3 → 2-3
S. Cirstea
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Raducanu
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
S. Cirstea
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
S. Cirstea
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
E. Raducanu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
S. Cirstea
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Cirstea
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
F. Auger-Aliassime vs N. Kyrgios
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Cilic vs D. Medvedev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
A. Kerber vs A. Sasnovich
Slam Wimbledon
A. Kerber [25]
2
6
6
A. Sasnovich
6
0
1
Vincitore: A. Kerber
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
4-1 → 5-1
A. Kerber
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
A. Kerber
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
A. Sasnovich
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
A. Kerber
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 2-6
A. Sasnovich
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 1-5
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-3 → 0-4
A. Kerber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Sasnovich
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
A. Kerber
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
T. Fritz vs A. Zverev
Slam Wimbledon
T. Fritz [31]•
15
3
A. Zverev [4]
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Fritz
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
T. Fritz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
M. Berrettini vs A. Bedene
Slam Wimbledon
M. Berrettini [7]
6
6
6
A. Bedene
4
4
4
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Bedene
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Berrettini
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Bedene
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Bedene
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Bedene
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
A. Bedene
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bedene
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
A. Sevastova vs B. Krejcikova
Slam Wimbledon
A. Sevastova
0
0
B. Krejcikova [14]•
0
0
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
H. Hurkacz vs A. Bublik
Slam Wimbledon
H. Hurkacz [14]
6
6
6
A. Bublik
3
4
2
Vincitore: H. Hurkacz
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
4-2 → 5-2
H. Hurkacz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bublik
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bublik
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
H. Hurkacz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Bublik
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Hurkacz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-2 → 5-3
H. Hurkacz
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Bublik
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
H. Hurkacz
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
J. Murray / B. Soares vs A. Golubev / R. Haase
Slam Wimbledon
J. Murray / B. Soares [7]
0
2
A. Golubev / R. Haase•
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Murray / B. Soares
1-1 → 2-1
A. Golubev / R. Haase
1-0 → 1-1
J. Murray / B. Soares
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
0-0 → 1-0
K. Skupski / J. Pegula vs A. Fery / T. Moore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
K. Muchova vs A. Pavlyuchenkova
Slam Wimbledon
K. Muchova [19]
7
6
A. Pavlyuchenkova [16]
5
3
Vincitore: K. Muchova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Pavlyuchenkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
K. Muchova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
A. Pavlyuchenkova
3-3 → 4-3
K. Muchova
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
K. Muchova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Muchova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
A. Pavlyuchenkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
K. Muchova
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
K. Muchova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Pavlyuchenkova
2-4 → 3-4
K. Muchova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Pavlyuchenkova
2-2 → 2-3
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
K. Muchova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Pavlyuchenkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
L. Bambridge / D. Inglot vs M. Purcell / L. Saville
Slam Wimbledon
L. Bambridge / D. Inglot
0
0
M. Purcell / L. Saville [16]•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Bambridge / D. Inglot
15-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
S. Aoyama / E. Shibahara vs T. Martincova / M. Vondrousova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Gauff / C. McNally vs P. Badosa / S. Sorribes Tormo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Lechemia / I. Neel vs H. Chan / L. Chan
Slam Wimbledon
E. Lechemia / I. Neel
4
1
H. Chan / L. Chan [7]
6
6
Vincitore: H. Chan L. Chan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Lechemia / I. Neel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
H. Chan / L. Chan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
E. Lechemia / I. Neel
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
H. Chan / L. Chan
0-3 → 0-4
E. Lechemia / I. Neel
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
H. Chan / L. Chan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
E. Lechemia / I. Neel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Chan / L. Chan
4-5 → 4-6
E. Lechemia / I. Neel
3-5 → 4-5
H. Chan / L. Chan
3-4 → 3-5
E. Lechemia / I. Neel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
H. Chan / L. Chan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Lechemia / I. Neel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
H. Chan / L. Chan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
E. Lechemia / I. Neel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
H. Chan / L. Chan
1-0 → 1-1
E. Lechemia / I. Neel
0-0 → 1-0
O. Marach / A. Qureshi vs L. Harris / A. Popyrin
Slam Wimbledon
O. Marach / A. Qureshi
0
5
L. Harris / A. Popyrin•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Marach / A. Qureshi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
L. Harris / A. Popyrin
4-3 → 4-4
O. Marach / A. Qureshi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Harris / A. Popyrin
3-2 → 3-3
O. Marach / A. Qureshi
2-2 → 3-2
L. Harris / A. Popyrin
2-1 → 2-2
O. Marach / A. Qureshi
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Harris / A. Popyrin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
O. Marach / A. Qureshi
0-0 → 1-0
S. Gille / H. Carter vs M. Demoliner / L. Stefani
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Qureshi / N. Kichenok vs A. Bublik / A. Pavlyuchenkova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Mitu / M. Niculescu vs C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
Slam Wimbledon
A. Mitu / M. Niculescu
2
3
C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
6
6
Vincitore: C. Dolehide S. Sanders
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
3-5 → 3-6
A. Mitu / M. Niculescu
3-4 → 3-5
C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
3-3 → 3-4
A. Mitu / M. Niculescu
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
A. Mitu / M. Niculescu
1-2 → 2-2
C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
A. Mitu / M. Niculescu
0-1 → 1-1
C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Mitu / M. Niculescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
2-4 → 2-5
A. Mitu / M. Niculescu
1-4 → 2-4
C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
1-3 → 1-4
A. Mitu / M. Niculescu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
A. Mitu / M. Niculescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
C. Dolehide / S. Sanders
0-15
df
15-15
ace
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
M. Fucsovics / S. Travaglia vs R. Ram / J. Salisbury
Slam Wimbledon
M. Fucsovics / S. Travaglia•
0
3
1
R. Ram / J. Salisbury [6]
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Fucsovics / S. Travaglia
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Fucsovics / S. Travaglia
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
3-5 → 3-6
M. Fucsovics / S. Travaglia
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-5 → 3-5
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
2-4 → 2-5
M. Fucsovics / S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
1-3 → 1-4
M. Fucsovics / S. Travaglia
1-2 → 1-3
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
1-1 → 1-2
M. Fucsovics / S. Travaglia
0-1 → 1-1
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
0-0 → 0-1
M. Doi / V. Golubic vs S-W. Hsieh / E. Mertens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic vs M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
Slam Wimbledon
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
7
6
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
5
3
Vincitore: A. Krunic N. Stojanovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
5-3 → 6-3
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
5-2 → 5-3
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
4-2 → 5-2
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
4-1 → 4-2
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
1-0 → 1-1
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
1-4 → 2-4
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
0-4 → 1-4
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
M. Barthel / J. Wachaczyk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
A. Krunic / N. Stojanovic
0-0 → 0-1
V. Kudermetova / E. Vesnina vs B. Mattek-Sands / S. Mirza
Slam Wimbledon
V. Kudermetova / E. Vesnina
40
2
B. Mattek-Sands / S. Mirza•
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Mattek-Sands / S. Mirza
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
V. Kudermetova / E. Vesnina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
B. Mattek-Sands / S. Mirza
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Kudermetova / E. Vesnina
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
B. Mattek-Sands / S. Mirza
0-0 → 0-1
S. Bolelli / M. Gonzalez vs H. Kontinen / E. Roger-Vasselin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Ram / B. Mattek-Sands vs N. Monroe / R. Voracova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Brkic / N. Cacic vs M. Daniell / P. Oswald
Slam Wimbledon
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
6
1
7
M. Daniell / P. Oswald [15]
3
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
6-5 → 6-6
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
4-4 → 5-4
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
4-3 → 4-4
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
3-3 → 4-3
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
3-2 → 3-3
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
2-2 → 3-2
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
1-3 → 1-4
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
0-3 → 1-3
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
5-2 → 5-3
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 4-2
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
15-0
ace
30-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Daniell / P. Oswald
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Brkic / N. Cacic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
A. Muhammad / J. Pegula vs L. Kichenok / M. Ninomiya
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Bouzkova / L. Hradecka vs A. Blinkova / A. Friedsam
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Bambridge / A. Muhammad vs N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
I. Ivashka vs J. Thompson
Slam Wimbledon
I. Ivashka
30
6
6
4
J. Thompson•
15
4
4
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-3 → 3-4
I. Ivashka
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
I. Ivashka
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
I. Ivashka
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
J. Thompson
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
I. Ivashka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
J. Thompson
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
J. Thompson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
L. Glasspool / H. Heliovaara vs A. Gray / A. McHugh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
P. Martic / S. Rogers vs H. Dart / H. Watson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. McHugh / E. Webley-Smith vs R. Bopanna / S. Mirza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Ostapenko vs A. Tomljanovic
Slam Wimbledon
J. Ostapenko
6
4
2
A. Tomljanovic
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Ostapenko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-4 → 1-4
J. Ostapenko
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Ostapenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Ostapenko
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Ostapenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Ostapenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-0 → 2-1
J. Ostapenko
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
J. Ostapenko
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 4-3
J. Ostapenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
J. Ostapenko
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-1 → 3-1
J. Ostapenko
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
M. Ebden / J-P. Smith vs A. Behar / G. Escobar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Kostyuk / J. Ostapenko vs S. Fichman / G. Olmos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Ebden / S. Stosur vs M. Pavic / G. Dabrowski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Linette vs P. Badosa
Slam Wimbledon
M. Linette
15
7
2
3
P. Badosa [30]•
15
5
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Linette
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
P. Badosa
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Linette
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
P. Badosa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
df
1-0 → 2-0
M. Linette
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Badosa
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-5 → 2-6
M. Linette
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
df
A-40
ace
1-5 → 2-5
P. Badosa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-4 → 1-5
M. Linette
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
M. Linette
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
M. Linette
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Linette
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
M. Linette
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Linette
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
P. Badosa
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
P. Badosa
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Linette
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
R. Klaasen / B. McLachlan vs R. Berankis / D. Koepfer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Christian / N. Hibino vs L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Sharan / S. Murray Sharan vs R. Klaasen / D. Jurak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Sonego vs J. Duckworth
Slam Wimbledon
L. Sonego [23]
6
6
6
J. Duckworth
3
4
4
Vincitore: L. Sonego
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 6-4
J. Duckworth
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Sonego
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-3 → 3-3
L. Sonego
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Sonego
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Sonego
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
ace
ace
2-3 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Chardy / F. Martin vs P. Herbert / N. Mahut
Slam Wimbledon
J. Chardy / F. Martin
0
0
P. Herbert / N. Mahut [2]•
0
0
Riscaldamento
J. Cabal / R. Farah vs R. Matos / T. Monteiro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
To be arranged 1 – Ore:
J. Chardy vs N. Broady
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Krejcikova / K. Siniakova vs A. Kalinskaya / Y. Putintseva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
I. Dodig / F. Polasek vs J. Munar / C. Norrie
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Escobar / V. Zvonareva vs J. Rojer / A. Klepac
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Benissimo!!!! A casa l’odiosissima Ostapenko!!!
La Ostapenko è la tennista più odiosa del circuito!.. non credo di essere l’unico a pensarla in questo modo. Oggi ne sta dando seria dimostrazione, quanto gradirei fosse eliminata….
Mi sembra di aver letto da qualche parte che la Gauff grandissimi numeri sulla BBC… e poi ovviamente tira molto negli USA. Anche io penso che oggi dovevano mettere 2 incontri maschili sul centrale.
Sky Italia pensa che freghi a qualcuno oltre a Cirstea contro britannica sconosciuta. in compenso dopo aver iniziato con Kerber-Sasnovich e Muchova-Pavliuchenkova le hanno tolte dopo la pausa per mettere due incontri maschili, passi per Bublik-Hurcakz ma Ivashka-Thompson?! Evidentemente decidono a Londra. Soldi buttati con Sky Nowtv.
Qualcuno mi spiega la scelta di mettere sul centrale di sabato la partita Juvan-Gauff??
Ocio alla “Bambolotta” che dato l’attuale livello femminile può tornare agli antichi fasti!La “Berrettina” mi contraddice e si porta 4-0 nel 3°!MTO per Jelena!
Il tennis ha un certo costo e poi non ha di certo tanto DRIP quanto il basket,footbal o il calcio. Ma state tranquilli che quando il tennis sarà più accessibile lo invaderemo e conquisteremo pure quello, godetevelo finché potete! 😉
Ho comunque fiducia in Felix, regolando qualche suo problemino qualche slam può regalarcelo.
Da una parte ci spero, così che Nole gli dia una grandissima legnata, dall’altra vederlo giocare e ciondolare per il campo, nemmeno fosse il messia delle racchette,mi fa venire l’orticaria e il nervoso.
@ l Occhio di Sauron (#2860941)
Dipende dal tipo di colore, due di colore bianco non è raro, due gialli un pò di più insieme ai neri, poi esistono altri colori?
Ho sentito dire anche nell’atletica pesante.
Ma no, i giocatori asiatici stanno arrivando
Nishikori, Nishioka, Daniel, Uchiyama, Chung, Kwon, Lu, Sakamoto, Nakashima e non dimentichiamoci del capostipite Michelino Chang. Ok i cinesi nel maschile arrancano ma sono sicuro che arriveranno prima o poi anche ai vertici del resto nel femminile sono una realtà consolidata dopo la Li.
Il discorso che facevo col mio amico era inteso a capire se ci sono ancora delle barriere sociali ed economiche nei paesi multietnici o piuttosto che ci siano delle questioni antropologiche che li favoriscano in questo sport come in altri dove per inverso ci sono sport che per caratteristiche fisiche sono avvantaggiati
@ tonino zugarelli (#2861101)
Ovvio che nella corsa hanno vantaggi genetici confermati dai fatti: i migliori maratoneti della storia sono tutti etiopi o kenioti.
Nel nuoto i neri pare proprio che abbiano uno svantaggio fisico (per il galleggiamento, questioni di mass grassa, età..), mentre nella corsa hanno un vantaggio, quanto meno nella velocità. Nel tennis credo invece che siano ragioni sociali che impedicano l’emergere di neri, anche negli Stati Uniti.
Nick non ha la condizione fisica per arrivare alla finale, le sue stesse dichiarazioni hanno messo in luce la sua mancanza fisica.
Ma sarei curioso di vederlo contro Nole
🙂
@ l Occhio di Sauron (#2860941)
Fammi capire ma la trovi una necessità, per questo c’è l’atletica lì ti puoi sbizzarrire come vuoi ce n’è a iosa in tutte le nazioni e anche per l’Italia
non è singolare che nel 2021 ci si preoccupi ancora del colore della pelle? anzi, un colore preciso, visto che nel maschile i match tra giocatori asiatici sono ancora più rari ma la cosa non viene mai evidenziata.
Piove, ma quanto farà schifo da 1 a 10 il meteo inglese?
L’amico Fritz ha veramente fatto un miracolo ad arrivare al terzo turno, quando ricordiamo tutti che durante il Roland Garros lui postava foto dall’ospedale dove lo avevano da poco operato al ginocchio!
Adesso per un miracolo completo dovrebbe anche battere Sascha eheh
Scusate ne parlavo stamattina con un mio amico al tennis..
Non è singolare che nel 2021 sia ancora così raro che ci sia una partita di tennis in cui si affrontano 2 giocatori di colore?
Nel femminile di giocatrici americane ce ne sono un sacco ma nel maschile sembra che ancora non si raggiunga una diffusione.
La paura che l’australiano arrivi in finale è tanta, vero Michi.
Soni curioso di vedere chi la spunta tra Hurk a Bublik, buoni giocatori sull’erba
COME ON FELIX!!!!!
Lorenzo di più di 50-50
Dai forza Matteo (70-30) e forza Lorenzo (51-49)