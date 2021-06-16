Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP 250 Maiorca e Eastbourne: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

16/06/2021 08:12 1 commento
Lorenzo Sonego ITA, 1995.05.11
Mallorca (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/06/2021 23:32

Main Draw (cut off: 69 - Data entry list: 15/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 12. Carreno Busta
  • 16. Ruud
  • 25. Khachanov
  • 32. Humbert
  • 36. Mannarino
  • 39. Lajovic
  • 42. Struff
  • 48. Kecmanovic
  • 50. Harris
  • 52. Delbonis
  • 56. Kyrgios
  • 58. Chardy
  • 59. Pella
  • 61. Lopez
  • 64. Thompson
  • 66. Sandgren
  • 67. Querrey
  • 68. Andujar
  • 69. Simon
Alternates

  • 1. Vesely (71)
  • 2. Lu (71)*pr
  • 3. Moutet (72)
  • 4. Musetti (76)
  • 5. Travaglia (77)
  • 6. Gerasimov (78)
  • 7. Monteiro (79)
  • 8. Munar (80)
  • 9. Caruso (81)
  • 10. Giron (82)
  • 11. Herbert (83)
  • 12. Pouille (84)
  • 13. Mager (85)
  • 14. Johnson (86)
  • 15. Albot (88)
  • 16. Ivashka (89)
  • 17. Kwon (90)
  • 18. Cuevas (91)
  • 19. Hanfmann (93)
  • 20. Alcaraz (94)
Mallorca Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/06/2021 23:33

Main Draw (cut off: 96 - Data entry list: 15/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 71. Vesely
  • 72. Munar
  • 76. Musetti
  • 82. Caruso
  • 84. Giron
  • 87. Mager
  • 89. Albot
  • 92. Cuevas
  • 93. Berankis
  • 95. Carballes Baena
  • 96. Hanfmann
Alternates

  • 1. Duckworth (101)
  • 2. Martinez (103)
  • 3. Bagnis (104)

Eastbourne (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/06/2021 23:34

Main Draw (cut off: 53 - Data entry list: 15/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 15. Monfils
  • 22. de Minaur
  • 24. Wawrinka
  • 26. Karatsev
  • 28. Sonego
  • 31. Basilashvili
  • 33. Fritz
  • 35. Opelka
  • 37. Bublik
  • 38. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 40. Paire
  • 41. Krajinovic
  • 43. Millman
  • 44. Fucsovics
  • 45. Norrie
  • 46. Davidovich Fokina
  • 47. Cilic
  • 51. Gasquet
  • 53. Djere
Alternates

  • 1. Bedene (54)
  • 2. Paul (55)
  • 3. Koepfer (57)
  • 4. Nishioka (60)
  • 5. Popyrin (62)
  • 6. Korda (63)
  • 7. Pospisil (65)
  • 8. Tsonga (68)
  • 9. Vesely (71)
  • 10. Lu (71)
  • 11. Moutet (72)
  • 12. Tiafoe (73)
  • 13. Ruusuvuori (74)
  • 14. Tsonga (75)
  • 15. Musetti (76)
  • 16. Travaglia (77)
  • 17. Gerasimov (78)
  • 18. Monteiro (79)
  • 19. Caruso (81)
  • 20. Giron (82)
Eastbourne Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/06/2021 23:34

Main Draw (cut off: 86 - Data entry list: 15/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 52. Paul
  • 57. Nishioka
  • 63. Popyrin
  • 65. Pospisil
  • 73. Moutet
  • 74. Tiafoe
  • 75. Ruusuvuori
  • 79. Gerasimov
  • 81. Gombos
  • 85. Herbert
  • 86. Pouille
Alternates

  • 1. Johnson (88)
  • 2. Ivashka (90)
  • 3. Kwon (91)
  • 4. Seppi (98)
  • 5. Anderson (100)
  • 6. Duckworth (101)

