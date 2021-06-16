ATP Queens 500 | erba | e 1.427.455 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List
ATP 250 Maiorca e Eastbourne: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
16/06/2021 08:12 1 commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Mallorca (ATP) Inizio torneo: 20/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/06/2021 23:32
Main Draw (cut off: 69 - Data entry list: 15/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 12. Carreno Busta
- 16. Ruud
- 25. Khachanov
- 32. Humbert
- 36. Mannarino
- 39. Lajovic
- 42. Struff
- 48. Kecmanovic
- 50. Harris
- 52. Delbonis
- 56. Kyrgios
- 58. Chardy
- 59. Pella
- 61. Lopez
- 64. Thompson
- 66. Sandgren
- 67. Querrey
- 68. Andujar
- 69. Simon
Alternates
- 1. Vesely (71)
- 2. Lu (71)*pr
- 3. Moutet (72)
- 4. Musetti (76)
- 5. Travaglia (77)
- 6. Gerasimov (78)
- 7. Monteiro (79)
- 8. Munar (80)
- 9. Caruso (81)
- 10. Giron (82)
- 11. Herbert (83)
- 12. Pouille (84)
- 13. Mager (85)
- 14. Johnson (86)
- 15. Albot (88)
- 16. Ivashka (89)
- 17. Kwon (90)
- 18. Cuevas (91)
- 19. Hanfmann (93)
- 20. Alcaraz (94)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Mallorca Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/06/2021 23:33
Main Draw (cut off: 96 - Data entry list: 15/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 71. Vesely
- 72. Munar
- 76. Musetti
- 82. Caruso
- 84. Giron
- 87. Mager
- 89. Albot
- 92. Cuevas
- 93. Berankis
- 95. Carballes Baena
- 96. Hanfmann
Alternates
- 1. Duckworth (101)
- 2. Martinez (103)
- 3. Bagnis (104)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Eastbourne (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/06/2021 23:34
Main Draw (cut off: 53 - Data entry list: 15/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 15. Monfils
- 22. de Minaur
- 24. Wawrinka
- 26. Karatsev
- 28. Sonego
- 31. Basilashvili
- 33. Fritz
- 35. Opelka
- 37. Bublik
- 38. Ramos-Vinolas
- 40. Paire
- 41. Krajinovic
- 43. Millman
- 44. Fucsovics
- 45. Norrie
- 46. Davidovich Fokina
- 47. Cilic
- 51. Gasquet
- 53. Djere
Alternates
- 1. Bedene (54)
- 2. Paul (55)
- 3. Koepfer (57)
- 4. Nishioka (60)
- 5. Popyrin (62)
- 6. Korda (63)
- 7. Pospisil (65)
- 8. Tsonga (68)
- 9. Vesely (71)
- 10. Lu (71)
- 11. Moutet (72)
- 12. Tiafoe (73)
- 13. Ruusuvuori (74)
- 14. Tsonga (75)
- 15. Musetti (76)
- 16. Travaglia (77)
- 17. Gerasimov (78)
- 18. Monteiro (79)
- 19. Caruso (81)
- 20. Giron (82)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Eastbourne Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/06/2021 23:34
Main Draw (cut off: 86 - Data entry list: 15/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 52. Paul
- 57. Nishioka
- 63. Popyrin
- 65. Pospisil
- 73. Moutet
- 74. Tiafoe
- 75. Ruusuvuori
- 79. Gerasimov
- 81. Gombos
- 85. Herbert
- 86. Pouille
Alternates
- 1. Johnson (88)
- 2. Ivashka (90)
- 3. Kwon (91)
- 4. Seppi (98)
- 5. Anderson (100)
- 6. Duckworth (101)
1 commento
Potrebbe chiedere wc Sinner?