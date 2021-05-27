Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP 250 Stoccarda: Il primo torneo del circuito maggiore che si disputa nella seconda settimana Slam. Entry list Md e Qualificazioni

27/05/2021 11:51 Nessun commento
Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16
Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

Settimana – 07 -13 Giugno 2021
ATP 250 STUTTGART DEU (erba) (7-13 June)

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Stuttgart (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:18

Main Draw (cut off: 42 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 6. Zverev
  • 15. Shapovalov
  • 16. Raonic
  • 17. Sinner
  • 18. Hurkacz
  • 19. Auger-Aliassime
  • 22. de Minaur
  • 23. Garin
  • 24. Wawrinka
  • 25. Karatsev
  • 28. Sonego
  • 31. Basilashvili
  • 32. Fritz
  • 33. Humbert
  • 35. Opelka
  • 36. Paire
  • 37. Mannarino
  • 38. Bublik
  • 42. Struff
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Millman (43)
  • 2. Fucsovics (44)
  • 3. Cilic (46)
  • 4. Kecmanovic (47)
  • 5. Norrie (49)
  • 6. Harris (51)
  • 7. Gasquet (52)
  • 8. Kyrgios (56)
  • 9. Chardy (57)
  • 10. Pella (58)
  • 11. Koepfer (59)
  • 12. Lopez (61)
  • 13. Popyrin (62)
  • 14. Thompson (63)
  • 15. Pospisil (64)
  • 16. Korda (65)
  • 17. Querrey (66)
  • 18. Sandgren (67)
  • 19. Simon (68)
  • 20. Moutet (70)
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Stuttgart Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:50

Main Draw (cut off: 77 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 58. Pella
  • 59. Koepfer
  • 61. Lopez
  • 62. Popyrin
  • 63. Thompson
  • 64. Pospisil
  • 66. Querrey
  • 71. Vesely
  • 74. Ruusuvuori
  • 76. Travaglia
  • 77. Gerasimov
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Monteiro (78)
  • 2. Albot (79)
  • 3. Giron (82)
  • 4. Herbert (84)
  • 5. Pouille (85)
  • 6. Musetti (88)
  • 7. Berankis (90)
  • 8. Ivashka (91)
  • 9. Hanfmann (92)
  • 10. Duckworth (98)
  •  
  •  

TAG: ,