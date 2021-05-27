Roland Garros Slam Qualificazioni | terra | livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List
ATP 250 Stoccarda: Il primo torneo del circuito maggiore che si disputa nella seconda settimana Slam. Entry list Md e Qualificazioni
27/05/2021 11:51 Nessun commento
Settimana – 07 -13 Giugno 2021
ATP 250 STUTTGART (erba) (7-13 June)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Stuttgart (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:18
Main Draw (cut off: 42 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 6. Zverev
- 15. Shapovalov
- 16. Raonic
- 17. Sinner
- 18. Hurkacz
- 19. Auger-Aliassime
- 22. de Minaur
- 23. Garin
- 24. Wawrinka
- 25. Karatsev
- 28. Sonego
- 31. Basilashvili
- 32. Fritz
- 33. Humbert
- 35. Opelka
- 36. Paire
- 37. Mannarino
- 38. Bublik
- 42. Struff
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Millman (43)
- 2. Fucsovics (44)
- 3. Cilic (46)
- 4. Kecmanovic (47)
- 5. Norrie (49)
- 6. Harris (51)
- 7. Gasquet (52)
- 8. Kyrgios (56)
- 9. Chardy (57)
- 10. Pella (58)
- 11. Koepfer (59)
- 12. Lopez (61)
- 13. Popyrin (62)
- 14. Thompson (63)
- 15. Pospisil (64)
- 16. Korda (65)
- 17. Querrey (66)
- 18. Sandgren (67)
- 19. Simon (68)
- 20. Moutet (70)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Stuttgart Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:50
Main Draw (cut off: 77 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 58. Pella
- 59. Koepfer
- 61. Lopez
- 62. Popyrin
- 63. Thompson
- 64. Pospisil
- 66. Querrey
- 71. Vesely
- 74. Ruusuvuori
- 76. Travaglia
- 77. Gerasimov
-
Alternates
- 1. Monteiro (78)
- 2. Albot (79)
- 3. Giron (82)
- 4. Herbert (84)
- 5. Pouille (85)
- 6. Musetti (88)
- 7. Berankis (90)
- 8. Ivashka (91)
- 9. Hanfmann (92)
- 10. Duckworth (98)
-
-
TAG: ATP Stoccarda, ATP Stoccarda 2021
