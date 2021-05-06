La situazione aggiornata Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Heilbronn e Zagabria: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

06/05/2021 00:24 1 commento
Alessandro Giannessi ITA, 1990.05.30
Alessandro Giannessi ITA, 1990.05.30

Settimana – 10-16 Maggio 2021
HEILBRONN DEU , Germany (CL) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ZAGREB HRV , Croatia (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Heilbronn (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 06/05/2021 00:23

Main Draw (cut off: 145 - Data entry list: 06/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 71. Tsonga
  • 73. Vesely
  • 89. Berankis
  • 95. Ymer
  • 107. Anderson
  • 110. Novak
  • 111. Ivashka
  • 113. Kohlschreiber
  • 114. Galan
  • 117. Kudla
  • 120. McDonald
  • 126. Daniel
  • 130. Gojowczyk
  • 130. Kuznetsov
  • 132. Hoang
  • 133. Stebe
  • 135. Nagal
  • 136. Nakashima
  • 139. Laaksonen
  • 140. Machac
  • 142. Taberner
  • 144. Griekspoor
  • 145. Altmaier
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Zapata Mirall (147)
  • 2. Polmans (148)
  • 3. Gunneswaran (149)
  • 4. Otte (153)
  • 5. Ofner (154)
  • 6. Cressy (156)
  • 7. GIANN(ALT5) (165)
  •  
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Heilbronn Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 09/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 06/05/2021 00:18

Main Draw (cut off: 201 - Data entry list: 06/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 148. Polmans
  • 149. Gunneswaran
  • 153. Otte
  • 185. Rosol
  • 191. Torpegaard
  • 197. Domingues
  • 198. Halys
  • 199. Vukic
  • 200. Muller
  • 201. Menezes
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Ymer (203)
  • 2. Masur (213)
  • 3. Marterer (214)
  • 4. Janvier (223)
  • 5. Etcheverry (232)
  • 6. Meligeni Rodr (237)
  • 7. Kamke (238)
  • 8. Kuzmanov (239)
  • 9. Bachinger (240)

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Zagreb (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 06/05/2021 00:22

Main Draw (cut off: 164 - Data entry list: 06/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 90. Coria
  • 100. Martinez
  • 103. Balazs
  • 104. Martin
  • 105. Sousa
  • 108. Uchiyama
  • 109. Sugita
  • 112. Sousa
  • 116. Dzumhur
  • 124. Seyboth Wild
  • 127. Bonzi
  • 128. O
  • 131. Donskoy
  • 134. Milojevic
  • 141. Rodionov
  • 143. Rola
  • 150. Jung
  • 151. Soeda
  • 152. Van de Zandschulp
  • 155. Mayer
  • 160. Varillas
  • 162. Tabilo
  • 164. Safwat
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Klizan (167)
  • 2. GIUST(Alt10) (179)
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Zagreb Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 09/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 06/05/2021 00:21

Main Draw (cut off: 215 - Data entry list: 06/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 173. Mmoh
  • 175. Cerundolo
  • 177. Diez
  • 181. Popko
  • 183. Zhang
  • 184. Gomez
  • 208. Ramanathan
  • 209. Ilkel
  • 212. Ito
  • 215. Kokkinakis
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Kavcic (217)
  • 2. Baez (219)
  • 3. Schnur (222)
  • 4. Olivo (231)
  • 5. Etcheverry (232)
  • 6. Gojo (236)
  • 7. Kuzmanov (239)
  • 8. Viola(alt6) (251)
  •  

1 commento

Campa (Guest) 06-05-2021 01:20

Forse non entra nemmeno un azzurro

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!