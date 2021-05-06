Masters 1000 Madrid 1000 | terra | e 3.226.325 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
La situazione aggiornata Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Heilbronn e Zagabria: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
06/05/2021 00:24 1 commento
Settimana – 10-16 Maggio 2021
HEILBRONN , Germany (CL) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ZAGREB , Croatia (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Heilbronn (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 06/05/2021 00:23
Main Draw (cut off: 145 - Data entry list: 06/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 71. Tsonga
- 73. Vesely
- 89. Berankis
- 95. Ymer
- 107. Anderson
- 110. Novak
- 111. Ivashka
- 113. Kohlschreiber
- 114. Galan
- 117. Kudla
- 120. McDonald
- 126. Daniel
- 130. Gojowczyk
- 130. Kuznetsov
- 132. Hoang
- 133. Stebe
- 135. Nagal
- 136. Nakashima
- 139. Laaksonen
- 140. Machac
- 142. Taberner
- 144. Griekspoor
- 145. Altmaier
Alternates
- 1. Zapata Mirall (147)
- 2. Polmans (148)
- 3. Gunneswaran (149)
- 4. Otte (153)
- 5. Ofner (154)
- 6. Cressy (156)
- 7. GIANN(ALT5) (165)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Heilbronn Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 09/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 06/05/2021 00:18
Main Draw (cut off: 201 - Data entry list: 06/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 148. Polmans
- 149. Gunneswaran
- 153. Otte
- 185. Rosol
- 191. Torpegaard
- 197. Domingues
- 198. Halys
- 199. Vukic
- 200. Muller
- 201. Menezes
Alternates
- 1. Ymer (203)
- 2. Masur (213)
- 3. Marterer (214)
- 4. Janvier (223)
- 5. Etcheverry (232)
- 6. Meligeni Rodr (237)
- 7. Kamke (238)
- 8. Kuzmanov (239)
- 9. Bachinger (240)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Zagreb (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 06/05/2021 00:22
Main Draw (cut off: 164 - Data entry list: 06/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 90. Coria
- 100. Martinez
- 103. Balazs
- 104. Martin
- 105. Sousa
- 108. Uchiyama
- 109. Sugita
- 112. Sousa
- 116. Dzumhur
- 124. Seyboth Wild
- 127. Bonzi
- 128. O
- 131. Donskoy
- 134. Milojevic
- 141. Rodionov
- 143. Rola
- 150. Jung
- 151. Soeda
- 152. Van de Zandschulp
- 155. Mayer
- 160. Varillas
- 162. Tabilo
- 164. Safwat
Alternates
- 1. Klizan (167)
- 2. GIUST(Alt10) (179)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Zagreb Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 09/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 06/05/2021 00:21
Main Draw (cut off: 215 - Data entry list: 06/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 173. Mmoh
- 175. Cerundolo
- 177. Diez
- 181. Popko
- 183. Zhang
- 184. Gomez
- 208. Ramanathan
- 209. Ilkel
- 212. Ito
- 215. Kokkinakis
Alternates
- 1. Kavcic (217)
- 2. Baez (219)
- 3. Schnur (222)
- 4. Olivo (231)
- 5. Etcheverry (232)
- 6. Gojo (236)
- 7. Kuzmanov (239)
- 8. Viola(alt6) (251)
