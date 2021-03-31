Masters 1000 Miami 1000 | hard | $4.299.205 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
La situazione aggiornata Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Spalato 1 e Oeiras 2: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
31/03/2021 13:09 Nessun commento
Settimana 05-11 Aprile 2021
SPLIT I , Croatia (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
OEIRAS 2 , Portugal (CL) /50 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Split (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 31/03/2021 13:10
Main Draw (cut off: 188 - Data entry list: 31/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 100. Balazs
- 110. Sousa
- 122. Oconnell
- 126. Bonzi
- 127. Rinderknech
- 137. Polmans
- 138. Machac
- 142. Altmaier
- 152. Ofner
- 158. Safwat
- 159. Petrovic
- 163. Brown
- 165. Rola
- 168. Coppejans
- 173. Horansky
- 174. Ferreira Silva
- 180. Popko
- 183. Rosol
- 184. Haase
- 186. Maden
- 187. Bolt
- 187. Kokkinakis*pr
- 188. Domingues
Alternates
- 1. Gulbis (189)
- 2. Muller (197)
- 3. Lacko (198)
- 4. Clarke (203)
- 5. Vukic (207)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Split Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 04/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 31/03/2021 13:06
Main Draw (cut off: 229 - Data entry list: 31/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 197. Muller
- 203. Clarke
- 207. Vukic
- 208. Ymer
- 209. Marterer
- 210. Ilkel
- 211. Tomic
- 214. Collarini
- 216. Zuk
- 229. Harris
Alternates
- 1. Kavcic (238)
- 2. Kolar (239)
- 3. Wu (242)
- 4. Viola (243)
- 5. Gabashvili (252)
- 6. Santillan (255)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Oeiras (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 31/03/2021 13:06
Main Draw (cut off: 291 - Data entry list: 31/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 153. Otte
- 185. Couacaud
- 194. Ramanathan
- 202. Istomin
- 205. Escobedo
- 233. Moroni
- 234. Benchetrit
- 240. Trungelliti
- 246. Kuhn
- 251. Lamasine
- 253. Baez
- 257. Grenier
- 265. Kotov
- 270. Moraing
- 272. Kuzmanov
- 273. Watanuki
- 277. Arnaboldi
- 278. Molcan
- 279. Zverev
- 285. Tseng
- 289. Bonadio
- 290. Miedler
- 291. Lee
Alternates
- 1. Gimeno Valero (292)
- 2. Oliveira (295)
- 3. Galovic (297)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Oeiras Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 04/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 31/03/2021 13:08
Main Draw (cut off: 321 - Data entry list: 31/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 259. Vatutin
- 292. Gimeno Valero
- 295. Oliveira
- 297. Galovic
- 300. Blancaneaux
- 303. Bellucci
- 316. Draper
- 317. Rune
- 319. Guinard
- 321. Harrison
Alternates
- 1. Bourchier (326)
- 2. Furness (338)
- 3. Uchida (339)
- 4. Roca Batalla (345)
- 5. Chappell (351)
- 6. Ignatik (352)
- 7. Ugo Carabelli (353)
- 8. Elias (355)
- 9. Cachin (359)
- 10. Brancaccio (361)
