Challenger Spalato 1 e Oeiras 2: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

31/03/2021 13:09 Nessun commento
Riccardo Bonadio ITA, 1993.07.13
Settimana 05-11 Aprile 2021
SPLIT I HRV, Croatia (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
OEIRAS 2 POR, Portugal (CL) /50 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Split (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 31/03/2021 13:10

Main Draw (cut off: 188 - Data entry list: 31/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 100. Balazs
  • 110. Sousa
  • 122. Oconnell
  • 126. Bonzi
  • 127. Rinderknech
  • 137. Polmans
  • 138. Machac
  • 142. Altmaier
  • 152. Ofner
  • 158. Safwat
  • 159. Petrovic
  • 163. Brown
  • 165. Rola
  • 168. Coppejans
  • 173. Horansky
  • 174. Ferreira Silva
  • 180. Popko
  • 183. Rosol
  • 184. Haase
  • 186. Maden
  • 187. Bolt
  • 187. Kokkinakis*pr
  • 188. Domingues
Alternates

  • 1. Gulbis (189)
  • 2. Muller (197)
  • 3. Lacko (198)
  • 4. Clarke (203)
  • 5. Vukic (207)
Split Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 04/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 31/03/2021 13:06

Main Draw (cut off: 229 - Data entry list: 31/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 197. Muller
  • 203. Clarke
  • 207. Vukic
  • 208. Ymer
  • 209. Marterer
  • 210. Ilkel
  • 211. Tomic
  • 214. Collarini
  • 216. Zuk
  • 229. Harris
Alternates

  • 1. Kavcic (238)
  • 2. Kolar (239)
  • 3. Wu (242)
  • 4. Viola (243)
  • 5. Gabashvili (252)
  • 6. Santillan (255)

Oeiras (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 31/03/2021 13:06

Main Draw (cut off: 291 - Data entry list: 31/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 153. Otte
  • 185. Couacaud
  • 194. Ramanathan
  • 202. Istomin
  • 205. Escobedo
  • 233. Moroni
  • 234. Benchetrit
  • 240. Trungelliti
  • 246. Kuhn
  • 251. Lamasine
  • 253. Baez
  • 257. Grenier
  • 265. Kotov
  • 270. Moraing
  • 272. Kuzmanov
  • 273. Watanuki
  • 277. Arnaboldi
  • 278. Molcan
  • 279. Zverev
  • 285. Tseng
  • 289. Bonadio
  • 290. Miedler
  • 291. Lee
Alternates

  • 1. Gimeno Valero (292)
  • 2. Oliveira (295)
  • 3. Galovic (297)

Oeiras Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 04/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 31/03/2021 13:08

Main Draw (cut off: 321 - Data entry list: 31/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 259. Vatutin
  • 292. Gimeno Valero
  • 295. Oliveira
  • 297. Galovic
  • 300. Blancaneaux
  • 303. Bellucci
  • 316. Draper
  • 317. Rune
  • 319. Guinard
  • 321. Harrison
Alternates

  • 1. Bourchier (326)
  • 2. Furness (338)
  • 3. Uchida (339)
  • 4. Roca Batalla (345)
  • 5. Chappell (351)
  • 6. Ignatik (352)
  • 7. Ugo Carabelli (353)
  • 8. Elias (355)
  • 9. Cachin (359)
  • 10. Brancaccio (361)
