Circuito Challenger Altro, Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Marbella e Oeiras: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

24/03/2021 10:10 1 commento
Gian Marco Moroni ITA, 1998.02.13 - Foto Marta Magni
Gian Marco Moroni ITA, 1998.02.13 - Foto Marta Magni

Settimana 29 Marzo-04 Aprile 2021
ESP MARBELLA, Spain (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
POR OEIRAS 1, Portugal (CL) /50 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Marbella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 29/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/03/2021 09:46

Main Draw (cut off: 152 - Data entry list: 24/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 57. Andujar
  • 91. Martinez
  • 95. Gombos
  • 97. Carballes Baena
  • 98. Novak
  • 101. Mager
  • 102. Munar
  • 103. Duckworth
  • 104. Martin
  • 110. Sousa
  • 117. Daniel
  • 125. Dzumhur
  • 128. Donskoy
  • 129. Kovalik
  • 130. Kuznetsov
  • 132. Alcaraz
  • 134. Laaksonen
  • 135. Polmans
  • 136. Taberner
  • 143. Altmaier
  • 147. Milojevic
  • 150. Zapata Miralles
  • 152. Ofner
Alternates

  • 1. Cressy (155)*pr
  • 2. Klizan (158)
Marbella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 28/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/03/2021 10:07

Main Draw (cut off: 224 - Data entry list: 24/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 174. Diez
  • 188. Domingues
  • 189. Gulbis
  • 191. Marcora
  • 194. Istomin
  • 198. Vilella Martinez
  • 206. Ymer
  • 208. Vukic
  • 217. Janvier
  • 224. Copil
Alternates

  • 1. Molleker (226)
  • 2. Kamke (229)
  • 3. Meligeni Rodr (238)
  • 4. Menendez-Mace (264)
Oeiras (ATP) Inizio torneo: 29/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/03/2021 10:08

Main Draw (cut off: 282 - Data entry list: 24/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 153. Otte
  • 172. Horansky
  • 187. Couacaud
  • 201. Ramanathan
  • 207. Escobedo
  • 211. Tomic
  • 213. Collarini
  • 225. Gojo
  • 228. Harris
  • 230. Moroni
  • 235. Benchetrit
  • 239. Kolar
  • 240. Trungelliti
  • 241. Kokkinakis
  • 247. Kuhn
  • 250. Gabashvili
  • 252. Brooksby
  • 254. Grenier
  • 257. Baez
  • 261. Vatutin
  • 268. Moraing
  • 269. Kuzmanov
  • 282. Arnaboldi
Alternates

  • 1. Tseng (285)
  • 2. Molcan (286)
Oeiras Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 28/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/03/2021 10:08

Main Draw (cut off: 300 - Data entry list: 24/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 265. Kotov
  • 267. Celikbilek
  • 290. Lee
  • 291. Bonadio
  • 292. Miedler
  • 294. Blancaneaux
  • 295. Gimeno Valero
  • 296. Galovic
  • 298. Oliveira
  • 300. Sijsling
Alternates

  • 1. Ortega-Olmedo (303)
  • 2. Serdarusic (304)
  • 3. Guinard (316)
  • 4. Uchida (321)
  • 5. Bourchier (325)
  • 6. Bergs (328)

1 commento

Nic (Guest) 24-03-2021 10:47

Scusate ma di Nardi si sa qualcosa? Possibile WC nelle quali a Cagliari?

