Challenger Marbella e Oeiras: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
24/03/2021 10:10 1 commento
Settimana 29 Marzo-04 Aprile 2021
MARBELLA, Spain (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
OEIRAS 1, Portugal (CL) /50 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Marbella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 29/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/03/2021 09:46
Main Draw (cut off: 152 - Data entry list: 24/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 57. Andujar
- 91. Martinez
- 95. Gombos
- 97. Carballes Baena
- 98. Novak
- 101. Mager
- 102. Munar
- 103. Duckworth
- 104. Martin
- 110. Sousa
- 117. Daniel
- 125. Dzumhur
- 128. Donskoy
- 129. Kovalik
- 130. Kuznetsov
- 132. Alcaraz
- 134. Laaksonen
- 135. Polmans
- 136. Taberner
- 143. Altmaier
- 147. Milojevic
- 150. Zapata Miralles
- 152. Ofner
Alternates
- 1. Cressy (155)*pr
- 2. Klizan (158)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Marbella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 28/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/03/2021 10:07
Main Draw (cut off: 224 - Data entry list: 24/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 174. Diez
- 188. Domingues
- 189. Gulbis
- 191. Marcora
- 194. Istomin
- 198. Vilella Martinez
- 206. Ymer
- 208. Vukic
- 217. Janvier
- 224. Copil
Alternates
- 1. Molleker (226)
- 2. Kamke (229)
- 3. Meligeni Rodr (238)
- 4. Menendez-Mace (264)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Oeiras (ATP) Inizio torneo: 29/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/03/2021 10:08
Main Draw (cut off: 282 - Data entry list: 24/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 153. Otte
- 172. Horansky
- 187. Couacaud
- 201. Ramanathan
- 207. Escobedo
- 211. Tomic
- 213. Collarini
- 225. Gojo
- 228. Harris
- 230. Moroni
- 235. Benchetrit
- 239. Kolar
- 240. Trungelliti
- 241. Kokkinakis
- 247. Kuhn
- 250. Gabashvili
- 252. Brooksby
- 254. Grenier
- 257. Baez
- 261. Vatutin
- 268. Moraing
- 269. Kuzmanov
- 282. Arnaboldi
Alternates
- 1. Tseng (285)
- 2. Molcan (286)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Oeiras Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 28/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/03/2021 10:08
Main Draw (cut off: 300 - Data entry list: 24/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 265. Kotov
- 267. Celikbilek
- 290. Lee
- 291. Bonadio
- 292. Miedler
- 294. Blancaneaux
- 295. Gimeno Valero
- 296. Galovic
- 298. Oliveira
- 300. Sijsling
Alternates
- 1. Ortega-Olmedo (303)
- 2. Serdarusic (304)
- 3. Guinard (316)
- 4. Uchida (321)
- 5. Bourchier (325)
- 6. Bergs (328)
1 commento
Scusate ma di Nardi si sa qualcosa? Possibile WC nelle quali a Cagliari?