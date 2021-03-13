Challenger Santiago: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Nessuna presenza italiana

Challenger SANTIAGO, Chile (CL) /80 ($) – Tabellone Principale

(1) Carballes Baena, Roberto vs Bellucci, Thomaz

(WC) Lama, Gonzalo vs Etcheverry, Tomas Martin

Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas vs Lindell, Christian

Luz, Orlando vs (7) Coppejans, Kimmer

(3) Sousa, Pedro vs Qualifier

Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Felipe vs Qualifier

Benchetrit, Elliot vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey

Qualifier vs (5) Kovalik, Jozef

(6) Altmaier, Daniel vs Andreozzi, Guido

(Alt) Ugo Carabelli, Camilo vs Qualifier

(WC) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov vs Baez, Sebastian

Collarini, Andrea vs (4) Bagnis, Facundo

(8) Tabilo, Alejandro vs (WC) Jarry, Nicolas

Alvarez, Nicolas vs Sakamoto, Pedro

Varillas, Juan Pablo vs Olivo, Renzo

Oliveira, Goncalo vs (2) Martin, Andrej

(1/Alt) Menezes, Joaovs Bye(Alt) Martinez, Luis Davidvs (7) Matos, Rafael

(2) Mena, Facundo vs (Alt) Kicker, Nicolas

(Alt) Galdos, Sergio vs (8) Vernier, Michel

(3) Gomez-Herrera, Carlos vs Nunez, Victor

(WC) Nunez, Daniel Antonio vs (5) Villanueva, Gonzalo

(4) Tirante, Thiago Agustin vs (WC) Carvajal, Hanamichi

(WC) Torres, Bejnamin vs (6) Cuevas, Martin