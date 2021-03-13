Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Santiago: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Nessuna presenza italiana

13/03/2021 22:38 Nessun commento
Roberto Carballes Baena nella foto
Challenger SANTIAGO, CHL Chile (CL) /80 ($) – Tabellone Principale
(1) Carballes Baena, Roberto ESP vs Bellucci, Thomaz BRA
(WC) Lama, Gonzalo CHI vs Etcheverry, Tomas Martin ARG
Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas CHI vs Lindell, Christian SWE
Luz, Orlando BRA vs (7) Coppejans, Kimmer BEL

(3) Sousa, Pedro POR vs Qualifier
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Felipe BRA vs Qualifier
Benchetrit, Elliot MAR vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey FRA
Qualifier vs (5) Kovalik, Jozef SVK

(6) Altmaier, Daniel GER vs Andreozzi, Guido ARG
(Alt) Ugo Carabelli, Camilo ARG vs Qualifier
(WC) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov DEN vs Baez, Sebastian ARG
Collarini, Andrea ARG vs (4) Bagnis, Facundo ARG

(8) Tabilo, Alejandro CHI vs (WC) Jarry, Nicolas CHI
Alvarez, Nicolas PER vs Sakamoto, Pedro BRA
Varillas, Juan Pablo PER vs Olivo, Renzo ARG
Oliveira, Goncalo POR vs (2) Martin, Andrej SVK

Challenger SANTIAGO, CHL Chile (CL) /80 ($) – Tabellone Qualificazione
(1/Alt) Menezes, Joao BRA vs Bye
(Alt) Martinez, Luis David VEN vs (7) Matos, Rafael BRA

(2) Mena, Facundo ARG vs (Alt) Kicker, Nicolas ARG
(Alt) Galdos, Sergio PER vs (8) Vernier, Michel CHI

(3) Gomez-Herrera, Carlos ESP vs Nunez, Victor CHI
(WC) Nunez, Daniel Antonio CHI vs (5) Villanueva, Gonzalo ARG

(4) Tirante, Thiago Agustin ARG vs (WC) Carvajal, Hanamichi CHI
(WC) Torres, Bejnamin CHI vs (6) Cuevas, Martin URU