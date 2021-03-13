Challenger Santiago: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Nessuna presenza italiana
Challenger SANTIAGO, Chile (CL) /80 ($) – Tabellone Principale
(1) Carballes Baena, Roberto vs Bellucci, Thomaz
(WC) Lama, Gonzalo vs Etcheverry, Tomas Martin
Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas vs Lindell, Christian
Luz, Orlando vs (7) Coppejans, Kimmer
(3) Sousa, Pedro vs Qualifier
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Felipe vs Qualifier
Benchetrit, Elliot vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey
Qualifier vs (5) Kovalik, Jozef
(6) Altmaier, Daniel vs Andreozzi, Guido
(Alt) Ugo Carabelli, Camilo vs Qualifier
(WC) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov vs Baez, Sebastian
Collarini, Andrea vs (4) Bagnis, Facundo
(8) Tabilo, Alejandro vs (WC) Jarry, Nicolas
Alvarez, Nicolas vs Sakamoto, Pedro
Varillas, Juan Pablo vs Olivo, Renzo
Oliveira, Goncalo vs (2) Martin, Andrej
Challenger SANTIAGO, Chile (CL) /80 ($) – Tabellone Qualificazione
(1/Alt) Menezes, Joao vs Bye
(Alt) Martinez, Luis David vs (7) Matos, Rafael
(2) Mena, Facundo vs (Alt) Kicker, Nicolas
(Alt) Galdos, Sergio vs (8) Vernier, Michel
(3) Gomez-Herrera, Carlos vs Nunez, Victor
(WC) Nunez, Daniel Antonio vs (5) Villanueva, Gonzalo
(4) Tirante, Thiago Agustin vs (WC) Carvajal, Hanamichi
(WC) Torres, Bejnamin vs (6) Cuevas, Martin
