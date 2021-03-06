Challenger Gran Canaria 2, San Pietroburgo 1 e Nur Sultan 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. In campo Ale Giannessi (LIVE)

Alessandro Giannessi ITA, 1990.05.30
Challenger Gran Canaria 2 – 80 – terra – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Kimmer Coppejans
vs [Q] Eduard Esteve Lobato
CH CH Las Palmas 2
Coppejans K.•
30
1
Esteve Lobato E.
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Esteve Lobato E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Coppejans K.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Esteve Lobato E.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Blaz Kavcic vs [6] Alessandro Giannessi OR [WC] Carlos Gimeno Valero (non prima ore: 13:00)
3. Enzo Couacaud / Manuel Guinard vs [3] Sergio Martos Gornes / David Vega Hernandez OR Javier Barranco Cosano / Eduard Esteve Lobato (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grand Stand – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Alessandro Giannessi vs [WC] Carlos Gimeno Valero QF
CH CH Las Palmas 2
Giannessi A.
2
6
Gimeno Valero C.
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Gimeno Valero C.
5-4 → 6-4
Giannessi A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
Gimeno Valero C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Giannessi A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Gimeno Valero C.
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
Giannessi A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Gimeno Valero C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Giannessi A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Gimeno Valero C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Gimeno Valero C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
Giannessi A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
Gimeno Valero C.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
Gimeno Valero C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
Giannessi A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Gimeno Valero C.
0-1 → 0-2
2. [3] Sergio Martos Gornes / David Vega Hernandez vs Javier Barranco Cosano / Eduard Esteve Lobato (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH CH Las Palmas 2
Martos Gornes S. / Vega Hernandez D.•
0
0
Barranco Cosano J. / Esteve Lobato E.
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Martos Gornes S. / Vega Hernandez D.
Barranco Cosano J. / Esteve Lobato E.
0-0 → 0-1
Challenger San Pietroburgo 1 – 50 – Indoor Hard – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. Altug Celikbilek
vs [Q] Artem Dubrivnyy
CH CH St Petersburgh 1
Celikbilek A.
5
6
6
Dubrivnyy A.
7
2
3
Vincitore: Celikbilek A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Celikbilek A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Celikbilek A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Dubrivnyy A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Dubrivnyy A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Dubrivnyy A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
Dubrivnyy A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
Dubrivnyy A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Celikbilek A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Dubrivnyy A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Celikbilek A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Dubrivnyy A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
Celikbilek A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
Celikbilek A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
Celikbilek A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Dubrivnyy A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Celikbilek A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Dubrivnyy A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Celikbilek A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Zizou Bergs vs Vit Kopriva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Jesper De Jong / Sem Verbeek vs [2] Christopher Eubanks / Roberto Quiroz (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Nur Sultan 2 – 125 – Indoor Hard – Semifinali
Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [1] Nathaniel Lammons
/ Jackson Withrow
vs [2] Nathan Pasha
/ Max Schnur
CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
6
6
Pasha N. / Schnur M.
4
2
Vincitore: Lammons N. / Withrow J.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
5-2 → 6-2
Pasha N. / Schnur M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
3-2 → 4-2
Pasha N. / Schnur M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
2-1 → 3-1
Pasha N. / Schnur M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Pasha N. / Schnur M.
15-0
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Pasha N. / Schnur M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
3-4 → 4-4
Pasha N. / Schnur M.
3-3 → 3-4
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
2-3 → 3-3
Pasha N. / Schnur M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
1-2 → 2-2
Pasha N. / Schnur M.
1-1 → 1-2
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
0-1 → 1-1
Pasha N. / Schnur M.
0-0 → 0-1
2. Tomas Machac vs [8] Prajnesh Gunneswaran
CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Machac T.
6
1
6
Gunneswaran P.
3
6
2
Vincitore: Machac T.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
Gunneswaran P.
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Machac T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Machac T.
15-30
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Machac T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
Gunneswaran P.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-4 → 1-4
Machac T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
Machac T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Gunneswaran P.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Gunneswaran P.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Machac T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
3. Sebastian Ofner vs [5] Taro Daniel
CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Ofner S.
6
6
Daniel T.
3
4
Vincitore: Ofner S.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Daniel T.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Daniel T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
Daniel T.
0-15
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
Ofner S.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Daniel T.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Ofner S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Daniel T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
Ofner S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Daniel T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Ofner S.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Ofner S.
15-0
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Daniel T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Ofner S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2 commenti
Penso che la interruzione abbia favorito lo spagnolo, lo vedevo in difficoltà ieri sera…. Vedremo…
Incrociamo le dita… Dai Ale!!! Speriamo la partita giri…