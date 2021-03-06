Challenger Gran Canaria 2, San Pietroburgo 1 e Nur Sultan 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. In campo Ale Giannessi (LIVE)

Challenger Gran Canaria 2 – 80 – terra – Semifinali

CH CH Las Palmas 2 Coppejans K. • Coppejans K. 30 1 Esteve Lobato E. Esteve Lobato E. 15 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Coppejans K. 15-0 15-15 30-15 1-2 Esteve Lobato E. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Coppejans K. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Esteve Lobato E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

1. [8] Kimmer Coppejansvs [Q] Eduard Esteve Lobato

2. Blaz Kavcic vs [6] Alessandro Giannessi OR [WC] Carlos Gimeno Valero (non prima ore: 13:00)

3. Enzo Couacaud / Manuel Guinard vs [3] Sergio Martos Gornes / David Vega Hernandez OR Javier Barranco Cosano / Eduard Esteve Lobato (non prima ore: 15:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Grand Stand – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [6] Alessandro Giannessi vs [WC] Carlos Gimeno Valero QF



CH CH Las Palmas 2 Giannessi A. Giannessi A. 2 6 Gimeno Valero C. Gimeno Valero C. 6 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Gimeno Valero C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 Giannessi A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 Gimeno Valero C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 Giannessi A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 Gimeno Valero C. 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 Giannessi A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 Gimeno Valero C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 Giannessi A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 Gimeno Valero C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Giannessi A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 Gimeno Valero C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 Giannessi A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 Gimeno Valero C. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 Giannessi A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-4 → 1-4 Gimeno Valero C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 0-4 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 Gimeno Valero C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 Giannessi A. 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. [3] Sergio Martos Gornes / David Vega Hernandez vs Javier Barranco Cosano / Eduard Esteve Lobato (non prima ore: 13:00)



CH CH Las Palmas 2 Martos Gornes S. / Vega Hernandez D. • Martos Gornes S. / Vega Hernandez D. 0 0 Barranco Cosano J. / Esteve Lobato E. Barranco Cosano J. / Esteve Lobato E. 0 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Martos Gornes S. / Vega Hernandez D. 0-1 Barranco Cosano J. / Esteve Lobato E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

CH CH St Petersburgh 1 Celikbilek A. Celikbilek A. 5 6 6 Dubrivnyy A. Dubrivnyy A. 7 2 3 Vincitore: Celikbilek A. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 Celikbilek A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 Dubrivnyy A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 Celikbilek A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 Dubrivnyy A. 15-0 15-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 Celikbilek A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 Dubrivnyy A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 Celikbilek A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 Dubrivnyy A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 Celikbilek A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 Dubrivnyy A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 Celikbilek A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 Dubrivnyy A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 Celikbilek A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 Dubrivnyy A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Celikbilek A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Dubrivnyy A. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Celikbilek A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 Dubrivnyy A. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 Celikbilek A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 Dubrivnyy A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 Celikbilek A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 Dubrivnyy A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 Celikbilek A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 Dubrivnyy A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 Celikbilek A. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 Dubrivnyy A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 Celikbilek A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Dubrivnyy A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Celikbilek A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

1. Altug Celikbilekvs [Q] Artem Dubrivnyy

2. [Q] Zizou Bergs vs Vit Kopriva



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Jesper De Jong / Sem Verbeek vs [2] Christopher Eubanks / Roberto Quiroz (non prima ore: 13:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

CH CH Nur-Sultan 2 Lammons N. / Withrow J. Lammons N. / Withrow J. 6 6 Pasha N. / Schnur M. Pasha N. / Schnur M. 4 2 Vincitore: Lammons N. / Withrow J. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 5-2 → 6-2 Pasha N. / Schnur M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 4-2 → 5-2 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 Pasha N. / Schnur M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-1 → 3-2 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 Pasha N. / Schnur M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 0-1 → 1-1 Pasha N. / Schnur M. 15-0 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 Pasha N. / Schnur M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 Pasha N. / Schnur M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 Pasha N. / Schnur M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-2 → 2-3 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 1-2 → 2-2 Pasha N. / Schnur M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Pasha N. / Schnur M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

1. [1] Nathaniel Lammons/ Jackson Withrowvs [2] Nathan Pasha/ Max Schnur

2. Tomas Machac vs [8] Prajnesh Gunneswaran



CH CH Nur-Sultan 2 Machac T. Machac T. 6 1 6 Gunneswaran P. Gunneswaran P. 3 6 2 Vincitore: Machac T. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 Gunneswaran P. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 Machac T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 Gunneswaran P. 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 Machac T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 Gunneswaran P. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Machac T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Gunneswaran P. 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Machac T. 15-30 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 Gunneswaran P. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 Machac T. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 Gunneswaran P. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-4 → 1-4 Machac T. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 Gunneswaran P. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 Machac T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 Gunneswaran P. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 Machac T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 Gunneswaran P. 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 Machac T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 Gunneswaran P. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 Machac T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 Gunneswaran P. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 Machac T. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 Gunneswaran P. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 Machac T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

3. Sebastian Ofner vs [5] Taro Daniel

