Challenger Gran Canaria 2, San Pietroburgo 1 e Nur Sultan 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. In campo Ale Giannessi (LIVE)

06/03/2021 09:46 2 commenti
Alessandro Giannessi ITA, 1990.05.30
Alessandro Giannessi ITA, 1990.05.30

ESP Challenger Gran Canaria 2 – 80 – terra – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs [Q] Eduard Esteve Lobato ESP
CH CH Las Palmas 2
Coppejans K.
30
1
Esteve Lobato E.
15
2
2. Blaz Kavcic SLO vs [6] Alessandro Giannessi ITA OR [WC] Carlos Gimeno Valero ESP (non prima ore: 13:00)

3. Enzo Couacaud FRA / Manuel Guinard FRA vs [3] Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / David Vega Hernandez ESP OR Javier Barranco Cosano ESP / Eduard Esteve Lobato ESP (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grand Stand – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs [WC] Carlos Gimeno Valero ESP QF

CH CH Las Palmas 2
Giannessi A.
2
6
Gimeno Valero C.
6
4
2. [3] Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Javier Barranco Cosano ESP / Eduard Esteve Lobato ESP (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH CH Las Palmas 2
Martos Gornes S. / Vega Hernandez D.
0
0
Barranco Cosano J. / Esteve Lobato E.
0
1
RUS Challenger San Pietroburgo 1 – 50 – Indoor Hard – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. Altug Celikbilek TUR vs [Q] Artem Dubrivnyy RUS
CH CH St Petersburgh 1
Celikbilek A.
5
6
6
Dubrivnyy A.
7
2
3
Vincitore: Celikbilek A.
2. [Q] Zizou Bergs BEL vs Vit Kopriva CZE

3. [1] Jesper De Jong NED / Sem Verbeek NED vs [2] Christopher Eubanks USA / Roberto Quiroz ECU (non prima ore: 13:00)

KAZ Challenger Nur Sultan 2 – 125 – Indoor Hard – Semifinali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [1] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs [2] Nathan Pasha USA / Max Schnur USA
CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
6
6
Pasha N. / Schnur M.
4
2
Vincitore: Lammons N. / Withrow J.
2. Tomas Machac CZE vs [8] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND

CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Machac T.
6
1
6
Gunneswaran P.
3
6
2
Vincitore: Machac T.
3. Sebastian Ofner AUT vs [5] Taro Daniel JPN

CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Ofner S.
6
6
Daniel T.
3
4
Vincitore: Ofner S.
2 commenti

Giuliano da viareggio (Guest) 06-03-2021 10:37

Penso che la interruzione abbia favorito lo spagnolo, lo vedevo in difficoltà ieri sera…. Vedremo…

 2
+1: sabatom
MaxLaSpezia (Guest) 06-03-2021 10:23

Incrociamo le dita… Dai Ale!!! Speriamo la partita giri…

 1
