ATP Montpeller e Cordoba: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

27/02/2021 09:24 Nessun commento
Roberto Bautista Agut ESP, 1988.04.14

FRA ATP 250 Montpellier – €323,970 – indoor hard – Semifinali

COURT PATRICE DOMINGUEZ – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Egor Gerasimov BLR vs [2] David Goffin BEL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs [Q] Peter Gojowczyk GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ARG ATP 250 Cordoba – $393,935 – terra rossa – Semifinali

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 20:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. Romain Arneodo MON / Benoit Paire FRA vs Guillermo Duran ARG / Andres Molteni ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs Federico Coria ARG (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs [Q] Facundo Bagnis ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare