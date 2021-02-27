ATP 250 Singapore 250 | indoor hard | $336.800 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Montpeller e Cordoba: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)
27/02/2021 09:24 Nessun commento
ATP 250 Montpellier – €323,970 – indoor hard – Semifinali
COURT PATRICE DOMINGUEZ – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Egor Gerasimov vs [2] David Goffin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Roberto Bautista Agut vs [Q] Peter Gojowczyk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Cordoba – $393,935 – terra rossa – Semifinali
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 20:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. Romain Arneodo / Benoit Paire vs Guillermo Duran / Andres Molteni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Federico Coria (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs [Q] Facundo Bagnis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
