Challenger Nur Sultan 2, Gran Canaria 2 e St Petersburg 1: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

Paolo Lorenzi ITA, 1981.12.15
Settimana – 01-07 Marzo 2021
NUR SULTAN 2 KAZ, Kazakhstan (IH) /125 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
GRAN CANARIA 2 ESP, Spain (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ST PETERSBURG 1 RUS, Russia (IH) /50 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Nur-Sultan (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:05

Main Draw (cut off: 170 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 86. Ruusuvuori
  • 88. Korda
  • 90. Kukushkin
  • 97. Kwon
  • 104. Sugita
  • 105. Duckworth
  • 106. Uchiyama
  • 110. Ivashka
  • 114. Karatsev
  • 118. Daniel
  • 121. O
  • 123. Donskoy
  • 126. Polmans
  • 129. Stebe
  • 131. Gunneswaran
  • 136. Jung
  • 139. Laaksonen
  • 147. Otte
  • 152. Rodionov
  • 158. Klizan
  • 159. Rola
  • 163. Ofner
  • 170. Popko
Alternates

  • 1. Istomin (184)
  • 2. Ferreira Silv (185)
  • 3. Lacko (186)
  • 4. Ramanathan (190)
  • 5. McDonald (192)
  • 6. Ito (194)
  • 7. Machac (199)
Nur-Sultan Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 28/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:05

Main Draw (cut off: 209 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 174. Fabbiano
  • 184. Istomin
  • 185. Ferreira Silva
  • 186. Lacko
  • 190. Ramanathan
  • 192. McDonald
  • 194. Ito
  • 196. Vukic
  • 199. Machac
  • 202. Troicki
  • 203. Marterer
  • 205. Ymer
  • 209. Schnur
Alternates

  • 1. Muller (210)
  • 2. Kwiatkowski (217)
  • 3. Polansky (220)
  • 4. Gojo (229)
  • 5. Grenier (243)
  • 6. Wu (250)
  • 7. Lenz (251)
  • 8. Blanch (252)
  • 9. Nedovyesov (333)
  • 10. Durasovic (341)
Gran Canaria (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:05

Main Draw (cut off: 242 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 94. Balazs
  • 122. Musetti
  • 128. Taberner
  • 140. Gaio
  • 145. Milojevic
  • 153. Petrovic
  • 154. Lorenzi
  • 157. Giustino
  • 160. Giannessi
  • 164. Horansky
  • 178. Coppejans
  • 180. Diez
  • 191. Broady
  • 193. Clarke
  • 211. Couacaud
  • 215. Robredo
  • 221. Lestienne
  • 227. Benchetrit
  • 228. Garcia-Lopez
  • 231. Kolar
  • 234. Moroni
  • 241. Kuhn
  • 242. Moriya
Alternates

  • 1. Trungelliti (248)
  • 2. Kavcic (257)
  • 3. Arnaboldi (273)
  • 4. Menendez-Mace (275)
  • 5. Napolitano (280)
  • 6. Pellegrino (281)

Gran Canaria Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 28/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:05

Main Draw (cut off: 306 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 248. Trungelliti
  • 255. Jaziri
  • 257. Kavcic
  • 275. Menendez-Maceiras
  • 281. Pellegrino
  • 284. Bellucci
  • 287. Oliveira
  • 290. Bonadio
  • 293. Ortega-Olmedo
  • 298. Ritschard
  • 303. Vrbensky
  • 304. Molcan
  • 306. Guinard
Alternates

  • 1. Barranco Cosa (318)
  • 2. Roca Batalla (327)
  • 3. Zeppieri (328)
  • 4. Sanchez Izqui (356)
  • 5. Hamou (358)
  • 6. Gomez-Herrera (359)
  • 7. Crepatte (360)
St. Petersburg (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:06

Main Draw (cut off: 313 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 182. Marcora
  • 183. Safiullin
  • 207. Halys
  • 213. Bourgue
  • 214. Ilkel
  • 219. Molleker
  • 239. Eubanks
  • 249. Vatutin
  • 253. Quiroz
  • 263. Kotov
  • 265. Karlovskiy
  • 271. Krstin
  • 279. Gabashvili
  • 282. Lee
  • 283. Tseng
  • 288. Sijsling
  • 289. Sekiguchi
  • 294. Serdarusic
  • 296. Kopriva
  • 299. Celikbilek
  • 302. Ajdukovic
  • 307. De Jong
  • 313. Ebden
Alternates

  • 1. Bourchier (319)
  • 2. Basic (329)
  • 3. Sultanov (330)
  • 4. Ignatik (331)
  • 5. Sels (337)
St. Petersburg Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 28/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:06

Main Draw (cut off: 352 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 261. Sock
  • 274. Nam
  • 319. Bourchier
  • 329. Basic
  • 330. Sultanov
  • 331. Ignatik
  • 337. Sels
  • 339. Pecotic
  • 343. Nedelko
  • 347. Van Rijthoven
  • 349. Ugo Carabelli
  • 350. Bega
  • 352. Choinski
Alternates

  • 1. Kravchuk (353)
  • 2. Lehecka (355)
  • 3. Mansouri (357)
  • 4. Crepatte (360)
  • 5. Forejtek (367)
  • 6. Hassan (370)
  • 7. Fatic (371)
  • 8. Leshem (375)
