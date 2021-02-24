ATP 250 Singapore 250 | indoor hard | $336.800 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Nur Sultan 2, Gran Canaria 2 e St Petersburg 1: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
24/02/2021 09:06 Nessun commento
Settimana – 01-07 Marzo 2021
NUR SULTAN 2 , Kazakhstan (IH) /125 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
GRAN CANARIA 2 , Spain (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ST PETERSBURG 1 , Russia (IH) /50 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Nur-Sultan (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:05
Main Draw (cut off: 170 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 86. Ruusuvuori
- 88. Korda
- 90. Kukushkin
- 97. Kwon
- 104. Sugita
- 105. Duckworth
- 106. Uchiyama
- 110. Ivashka
- 114. Karatsev
- 118. Daniel
- 121. O
- 123. Donskoy
- 126. Polmans
- 129. Stebe
- 131. Gunneswaran
- 136. Jung
- 139. Laaksonen
- 147. Otte
- 152. Rodionov
- 158. Klizan
- 159. Rola
- 163. Ofner
- 170. Popko
Alternates
- 1. Istomin (184)
- 2. Ferreira Silv (185)
- 3. Lacko (186)
- 4. Ramanathan (190)
- 5. McDonald (192)
- 6. Ito (194)
- 7. Machac (199)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Nur-Sultan Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 28/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:05
Main Draw (cut off: 209 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 174. Fabbiano
- 184. Istomin
- 185. Ferreira Silva
- 186. Lacko
- 190. Ramanathan
- 192. McDonald
- 194. Ito
- 196. Vukic
- 199. Machac
- 202. Troicki
- 203. Marterer
- 205. Ymer
- 209. Schnur
Alternates
- 1. Muller (210)
- 2. Kwiatkowski (217)
- 3. Polansky (220)
- 4. Gojo (229)
- 5. Grenier (243)
- 6. Wu (250)
- 7. Lenz (251)
- 8. Blanch (252)
- 9. Nedovyesov (333)
- 10. Durasovic (341)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Gran Canaria (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:05
Main Draw (cut off: 242 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 94. Balazs
- 122. Musetti
- 128. Taberner
- 140. Gaio
- 145. Milojevic
- 153. Petrovic
- 154. Lorenzi
- 157. Giustino
- 160. Giannessi
- 164. Horansky
- 178. Coppejans
- 180. Diez
- 191. Broady
- 193. Clarke
- 211. Couacaud
- 215. Robredo
- 221. Lestienne
- 227. Benchetrit
- 228. Garcia-Lopez
- 231. Kolar
- 234. Moroni
- 241. Kuhn
- 242. Moriya
Alternates
- 1. Trungelliti (248)
- 2. Kavcic (257)
- 3. Arnaboldi (273)
- 4. Menendez-Mace (275)
- 5. Napolitano (280)
- 6. Pellegrino (281)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Gran Canaria Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 28/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:05
Main Draw (cut off: 306 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 248. Trungelliti
- 255. Jaziri
- 257. Kavcic
- 275. Menendez-Maceiras
- 281. Pellegrino
- 284. Bellucci
- 287. Oliveira
- 290. Bonadio
- 293. Ortega-Olmedo
- 298. Ritschard
- 303. Vrbensky
- 304. Molcan
- 306. Guinard
Alternates
- 1. Barranco Cosa (318)
- 2. Roca Batalla (327)
- 3. Zeppieri (328)
- 4. Sanchez Izqui (356)
- 5. Hamou (358)
- 6. Gomez-Herrera (359)
- 7. Crepatte (360)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)St. Petersburg (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:06
Main Draw (cut off: 313 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 182. Marcora
- 183. Safiullin
- 207. Halys
- 213. Bourgue
- 214. Ilkel
- 219. Molleker
- 239. Eubanks
- 249. Vatutin
- 253. Quiroz
- 263. Kotov
- 265. Karlovskiy
- 271. Krstin
- 279. Gabashvili
- 282. Lee
- 283. Tseng
- 288. Sijsling
- 289. Sekiguchi
- 294. Serdarusic
- 296. Kopriva
- 299. Celikbilek
- 302. Ajdukovic
- 307. De Jong
- 313. Ebden
Alternates
- 1. Bourchier (319)
- 2. Basic (329)
- 3. Sultanov (330)
- 4. Ignatik (331)
- 5. Sels (337)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)St. Petersburg Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 28/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 24/02/2021 09:06
Main Draw (cut off: 352 - Data entry list: 24/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 261. Sock
- 274. Nam
- 319. Bourchier
- 329. Basic
- 330. Sultanov
- 331. Ignatik
- 337. Sels
- 339. Pecotic
- 343. Nedelko
- 347. Van Rijthoven
- 349. Ugo Carabelli
- 350. Bega
- 352. Choinski
Alternates
- 1. Kravchuk (353)
- 2. Lehecka (355)
- 3. Mansouri (357)
- 4. Crepatte (360)
- 5. Forejtek (367)
- 6. Hassan (370)
- 7. Fatic (371)
- 8. Leshem (375)
