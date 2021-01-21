Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021

21/01/2021 08:52 Nessun commento
Daniele Capecchi nella foto
EGY M15 Cairo 15000 – 2nd Round
Adam El mihdawy USA vs Franco Agamenone ITA ore 11:00

ITF Cairo
A. El Mihdawy
15
2
4
F. Agamenone
0
6
5
[6] Miljan Zekic SRB vs Daniele Capecchi ITA 2 incontro dalle 11:00

ITF Cairo
M. Zekic [6]
0
D. Capecchi
0
TUR M15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
Davide Galoppini ITA vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ ore 11:30

ITF Antalya
D. Galoppini
15
6
4
1
D. Yevseyev
15
2
6
3
[4] Michael Vrbensky CZE vs Raul Brancaccio ITA Non prima delle 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felix Corwin USA vs Giovanni Fonio ITA 2 incontro dalle 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: