Challenger Istanbul 125 | Cemento | e132.280 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021
21/01/2021 08:52 Nessun commento
M15 Cairo 15000 – 2nd Round
Adam El mihdawy vs Franco Agamenone ore 11:00
ITF Cairo
A. El Mihdawy
15
2
4
F. Agamenone•
0
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Agamenone
0-15
4-5
A. El Mihdawy
0-15
0-30
0-40
4-4 → 4-5
F. Agamenone
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-3 → 4-4
A. El Mihdawy
0-15
0-30
0-40
4-2 → 4-3
F. Agamenone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. El Mihdawy
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Agamenone
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-1 → 2-2
A. El Mihdawy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
F. Agamenone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. El Mihdawy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
2-6
F. Agamenone
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-5 → 2-6
A. El Mihdawy
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
F. Agamenone
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
A. El Mihdawy
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
F. Agamenone
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. El Mihdawy
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
F. Agamenone
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. El Mihdawy
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
[6] Miljan Zekic vs Daniele Capecchi 2 incontro dalle 11:00
ITF Cairo
M. Zekic [6]
0
D. Capecchi
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
0-0
M15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
Davide Galoppini vs Denis Yevseyev ore 11:30
ITF Antalya
D. Galoppini
15
6
4
1
D. Yevseyev•
15
2
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
1-3
D. Galoppini
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-2 → 0-3
D. Galoppini
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
4-6
D. Galoppini
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
4-5 → 4-6
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
D. Galoppini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Galoppini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
D. Galoppini
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-2 → 2-2
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 1-2
D. Galoppini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-2
D. Galoppini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
D. Galoppini
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-1 → 4-1
D. Galoppini
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
D. Yevseyev
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
[4] Michael Vrbensky vs Raul Brancaccio Non prima delle 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Felix Corwin vs Giovanni Fonio 2 incontro dalle 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Italiani nei Future
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit