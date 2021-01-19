Challenger Istanbul: I risultati completi del Day 2. Avanza Federico Gaio (Video)

2° Turno

(Q)Joao Lucas Magalhaes Hueb De Menezes (BRA) vs (WC)Ergi Kirkin (TUR)

Carlos Taberner (ESP) vs (7)Jozef Kovalik (SVK) [1-1]

(6)Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) [2-0]

Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) vs (3)Antonie Hoang (FRA) [1-0]

(8)Go Soeda (JPN) vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Mohamed Safwat (EGY) vs Federico Gaio (ITA)

Challenger Istanbul 125 | Cemento | e132.280 – 1° Turno

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [1] Daniel Elahi Galan vs [Q] Joao Menezes



CH CH Istanbul Galan D. Galan D. 6 3 Menezes J. Menezes J. 7 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Menezes J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 Menezes J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 Menezes J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Galan D. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 Menezes J. 1-1 → 1-2 Galan D. 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Menezes J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Galan D. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-15 0-30 0-40 6-7 Galan D. 1-0 1-1 2-1 3-1 3-2 3-3 3-4 3-5 3-6 4-6 5-6 6-6 → 6-7 Menezes J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 Menezes J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 Menezes J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 Galan D. 15-0 15-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 Menezes J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 Galan D. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 Menezes J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 2-1 → 2-2 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Menezes J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. Blaz Rola vs Benjamin Bonzi



CH CH Istanbul Rola B. Rola B. 0 4 1 Bonzi B. • Bonzi B. 0 6 2 Vincitore: Bonzi per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Bonzi B. 1-2 Rola B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 Bonzi B. 15-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Rola B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Bonzi B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 Rola B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 Bonzi B. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 Rola B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 Bonzi B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 Rola B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Bonzi B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Rola B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Bonzi B. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Rola B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

3. [Q] Arthur Rinderknech vs [5] Prajnesh Gunneswaran



CH CH Istanbul Rinderknech A. • Rinderknech A. 0 6 3 Gunneswaran P. Gunneswaran P. 0 4 2 Vincitore: Rinderknech per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Rinderknech A. 3-2 Gunneswaran P. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 Rinderknech A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 Gunneswaran P. 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 1-2 Rinderknech A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Gunneswaran P. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 Rinderknech A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 Gunneswaran P. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 Rinderknech A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 Gunneswaran P. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 Rinderknech A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 Gunneswaran P. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 Rinderknech A. 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 Gunneswaran P. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 Rinderknech A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 Gunneswaran P. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

4. Brandon Nakashima vs [WC] Cem Ilkel



CH CH Istanbul Nakashima B. Nakashima B. 3 6 6 Ilkel C. Ilkel C. 6 4 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 Nakashima B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 Nakashima B. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 Ilkel C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 Nakashima B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 Ilkel C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 Nakashima B. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 Ilkel C. 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 Nakashima B. 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Ilkel C. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 Nakashima B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 Nakashima B. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 Ilkel C. 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 Nakashima B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 2-2 → 3-2 Ilkel C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Nakashima B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Nakashima B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Ilkel C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 Nakashima B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 Ilkel C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 Nakashima B. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 Nakashima B. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 Ilkel C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Nakashima B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Ilkel C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)

1. [WC] Sarp Agabigun / Ergi Kirkin vs Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson



CH CH Istanbul Agabigun S. / Kirkin E. Agabigun S. / Kirkin E. 0 3 7 10 Galloway R. / Lawson A. Galloway R. / Lawson A. 0 6 6 11 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Tiebreak 10-11 Tiebreak 10-10 → 10-11 Tiebreak 9-10 → 10-10 Tiebreak 9-9 → 9-10 Tiebreak 8-8 Tiebreak 7-8 → 8-8 Tiebreak 7-6 Tiebreak 6-6 → 7-6 Tiebreak 6-5 → 6-6 Tiebreak 4-4 Tiebreak 4-3 → 4-4 Tiebreak 3-3 → 4-3 Tiebreak 2-3 → 3-3 Tiebreak 2-2 → 2-3 Tiebreak 2-1 → 2-2 Tiebreak 1-0 Tiebreak 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Tiebreak 7-6 Tiebreak 6-6 → 7-6 Tiebreak 6-5 → 6-6 Tiebreak 5-5 → 6-5 Tiebreak 5-4 → 5-5 Tiebreak 4-4 → 5-4 Tiebreak 4-3 → 4-4 Tiebreak 3-3 → 4-3 Tiebreak 3-2 → 3-3 Tiebreak 2-2 → 3-2 Tiebreak 1-2 → 2-2 Tiebreak 0-2 → 1-2 Tiebreak 0-1 → 0-2 Tiebreak 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Tiebreak 3-5 → 3-6 Tiebreak 3-4 → 3-5 Tiebreak 2-4 → 3-4 Tiebreak 1-4 → 2-4 Tiebreak 1-3 → 1-4 Tiebreak 0-3 → 1-3 Tiebreak 0-2 → 0-3 Tiebreak 0-0

2. Luis David Martinez / David Vega Hernandez vs Zdenek Kolar / Szymon Walkow



CH CH Istanbul Martinez L. / Vega Hernandez D. Martinez L. / Vega Hernandez D. 30 1 Kolar Z. / Walkow S. • Kolar Z. / Walkow S. 40 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Kolar Z. / Walkow S. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 Martinez L. / Vega Hernandez D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-1 → 1-1 Kolar Z. / Walkow S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

3. [3] Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Emilio Gomez vs [3] Antoine Hoang



CH CH Istanbul Gomez E. Gomez E. 7 2 4 Hoang A. Hoang A. 6 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 Hoang A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 Gomez E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 Hoang A. 15-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 3-5 Gomez E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 2-5 Hoang A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 Gomez E. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 Hoang A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 Gomez E. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 Hoang A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Gomez E. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Hoang A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 Gomez E. 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 Hoang A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 Gomez E. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 Hoang A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 Gomez E. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 Hoang A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Gomez E. 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Gomez E. 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-15 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 7-6 Gomez E. 1-1 2-1 2-2 3-2 4-2 5-2 5-3 6-3 6-6 → 7-6 Gomez E. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 Hoang A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 Gomez E. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 Hoang A. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-5 → 4-5 Gomez E. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 Hoang A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 Gomez E. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 Hoang A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 Gomez E. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 Hoang A. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Gomez E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Hoang A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

2. [Q] Lukas Rosol vs Tallon Griekspoor



CH CH Istanbul Rosol L. Rosol L. 0 4 6 Griekspoor T. • Griekspoor T. 0 6 7 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Griekspoor T. 6-7 Griekspoor T. 0-1 0-2 1-2 2-2 2-3 3-3 4-3 5-3 6-3 6-6 → 6-7 Griekspoor T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 Rosol L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 Griekspoor T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 Rosol L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 Griekspoor T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 Rosol L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 Griekspoor T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Rosol L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Griekspoor T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Rosol L. 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Griekspoor T. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Rosol L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Griekspoor T. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 Rosol L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 Griekspoor T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 Rosol L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 Griekspoor T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 Rosol L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Griekspoor T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Rosol L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Griekspoor T. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 Rosol L. 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

3. [Q] Jay Clarke vs Federico Gaio

