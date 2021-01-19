Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Istanbul: I risultati completi del Day 2. Avanza Federico Gaio (Video)

19/01/2021 14:21 8 commenti
Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05
2° Turno
(Q)Joao Lucas Magalhaes Hueb De Menezes (BRA) vs (WC)Ergi Kirkin (TUR)
Carlos Taberner (ESP) vs (7)Jozef Kovalik (SVK) [1-1]
(6)Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) [2-0]
Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) vs (3)Antonie Hoang (FRA) [1-0]
(8)Go Soeda (JPN) vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED)
Mohamed Safwat (EGY) vs Federico Gaio (ITA)

TUR Challenger Istanbul 125 | Cemento | e132.280 – 1° Turno

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs [Q] Joao Menezes BRA

CH CH Istanbul
Galan D.
6
3
Menezes J.
7
6
2. Blaz Rola SLO vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA

CH CH Istanbul
Rola B.
0
4
1
Bonzi B.
0
6
2
Vincitore: Bonzi per ritiro
3. [Q] Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs [5] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND

CH CH Istanbul
Rinderknech A.
0
6
3
Gunneswaran P.
0
4
2
Vincitore: Rinderknech per ritiro
4. Brandon Nakashima USA vs [WC] Cem Ilkel TUR

CH CH Istanbul
Nakashima B.
3
6
6
Ilkel C.
6
4
3
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [WC] Sarp Agabigun TUR / Ergi Kirkin TUR vs Robert Galloway USA / Alex Lawson USA

CH CH Istanbul
Agabigun S. / Kirkin E.
0
3
7
10
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
0
6
6
11
2. Luis David Martinez VEN / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Zdenek Kolar CZE / Szymon Walkow POL

CH CH Istanbul
Martinez L. / Vega Hernandez D.
30
1
Kolar Z. / Walkow S.
40
1
3. [3] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Harri Heliovaara FIN

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Emilio Gomez ECU vs [3] Antoine Hoang FRA

CH CH Istanbul
Gomez E.
7
2
4
Hoang A.
6
6
6
2. [Q] Lukas Rosol CZE vs Tallon Griekspoor NED

CH CH Istanbul
Rosol L.
0
4
6
Griekspoor T.
0
6
7
3. [Q] Jay Clarke GBR vs Federico Gaio ITA

CH CH Istanbul
Clarke J.
3
5
Gaio F.
6
7
8 commenti

Bar 19-01-2021 15:30

jokopoko
si intravede a distanza un Musetti-Griekspoor, rivincita ultimo turno quali AO 2020?

Possibile, ma, secondo me, improbabile.
Difficile battere i francesi su questi campi coperti, benché non sembrino campi ultra rapidi.

 8
Serge (Guest) 19-01-2021 14:10

Redazione : ma il ranking live?

 7
07Ancy 19-01-2021 14:03

E bravo Gaio.

 6
ItalyFirst (Guest) 19-01-2021 13:52

Grande Federico! Hai reso Gaio anche me!

 5
+1: Vasco90
Lillo72 19-01-2021 13:05

jokopoko
si intravede a distanza un Musetti-Griekspoor, rivincita ultimo turno quali AO 2020?

jokopoko
si intravede a distanza un Musetti-Griekspoor, rivincita ultimo turno quali AO 2020?

…ANCORA MOLTO LONTANO….
Bonzi già potrebbe essere un problema anche se per caratteristiche sono simili
Poi Hoang e lo stesso Giustino potrebbero essere un altro grande problema

 4
+1: Vasco90
jokopoko (Guest) 19-01-2021 12:30

si intravede a distanza un Musetti-Griekspoor, rivincita ultimo turno quali AO 2020?

 3
+1: Vasco90
Bec_style (Guest) 19-01-2021 10:43

Forza Gaio andiamo a fare il colpaccio!

 2
+1: Vasco90
ItalyFirst (Guest) 19-01-2021 07:12

Ieri le mezzalune alla Kirkin mi sono rimaste sulle stomaco: per fortuna due dita, anzi due dolci set dell’ amaro Musetti mi hanno aiutato a digerire la sconfitta del nostro Paolino. Oggi si conclude il primo turno degli azzurri, con il possente Gaio contro l’ inglese Jay Clarke. Li accomuna la recente uscita prematura alle quali per gli AO e stanno cercando pronto riscatto qui in Turchia. I due si conoscono, Gaio ha battuto sul rosso di Pula il giovane inglese nel 2017 che all’ epoca portava i calzoni corti anche fuori dal campo. Non sarà una passeggiata di salute sul Bosforo per il nostro tennista dal fisico bestiale, anzi direi proprio l’opposto: l’inglese ha passato le quali lottando e vincendo due match molto tirati e probabilmente avrà un approccio alla partita migliore di Federico. Però si tratta sempre di Jay Clarke, mica di Clark Kent, alter ego di Superman: oggi Gaio deve entrare in campo, sfoderare i suoi colpi alla criptonite , non si sa mai, e raggiungere così al secondo turno gli altri azzurri vittoriosi.

 1
+1: j, Domy1970, andre84, il capitano