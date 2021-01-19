Challenger Istanbul: I risultati completi del Day 2. Avanza Federico Gaio (Video)

Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05
2° Turno
(Q)Joao Lucas Magalhaes Hueb De Menezes (BRA) vs (WC)Ergi Kirkin (TUR)
Carlos Taberner (ESP) vs (7)Jozef Kovalik (SVK) [1-1]
(6)Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) [2-0]
Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) vs (3)Antonie Hoang (FRA) [1-0]
(8)Go Soeda (JPN) vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED)
Mohamed Safwat (EGY) vs Federico Gaio (ITA)
Challenger Istanbul 125 | Cemento | e132.280 – 1° Turno
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Daniel Elahi Galan vs [Q] Joao Menezes
CH CH Istanbul
Galan D.
6
3
Menezes J.
7
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Menezes J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Galan D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Menezes J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Galan D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-15
0-30
0-40
Galan D.
1-0
1-1
2-1
3-1
3-2
3-3
3-4
3-5
3-6
4-6
5-6
6-6 → 6-7
Menezes J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
Galan D.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Menezes J.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Galan D.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Galan D.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Galan D.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Blaz Rola vs Benjamin Bonzi
CH CH Istanbul
Rola B.
0
4
1
Bonzi B.•
0
6
2
Vincitore: Bonzi per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Rola B.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Rola B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bonzi B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Bonzi B.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Rola B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
Bonzi B.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Bonzi B.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Rola B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [Q] Arthur Rinderknech vs [5] Prajnesh Gunneswaran
CH CH Istanbul
Rinderknech A.•
0
6
3
Gunneswaran P.
0
4
2
Vincitore: Rinderknech per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Gunneswaran P.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Rinderknech A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
4. Brandon Nakashima vs [WC] Cem Ilkel
CH CH Istanbul
Nakashima B.
3
6
6
Ilkel C.
6
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Ilkel C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Nakashima B.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Ilkel C.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Nakashima B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Ilkel C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Nakashima B.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Ilkel C.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
Nakashima B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
Nakashima B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
Ilkel C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Ilkel C.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Ilkel C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Nakashima B.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Nakashima B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [WC] Sarp Agabigun / Ergi Kirkin vs Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson
CH CH Istanbul
Agabigun S. / Kirkin E.
0
3
7
10
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
0
6
6
11
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. Luis David Martinez / David Vega Hernandez vs Zdenek Kolar / Szymon Walkow
CH CH Istanbul
Martinez L. / Vega Hernandez D.
30
1
Kolar Z. / Walkow S.•
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kolar Z. / Walkow S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
Martinez L. / Vega Hernandez D.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Kolar Z. / Walkow S.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [3] Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Emilio Gomez vs [3] Antoine Hoang
CH CH Istanbul
Gomez E.
7
2
4
Hoang A.
6
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Gomez E.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Hoang A.
15-0
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 3-5
Hoang A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
Hoang A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Gomez E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Hoang A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Gomez E.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Gomez E.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Hoang A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Gomez E.
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Gomez E.
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-15
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
Gomez E.
1-1
2-1
2-2
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-3
6-3
6-6 → 7-6
Gomez E.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Hoang A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Gomez E.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Gomez E.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
Hoang A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Gomez E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Gomez E.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Hoang A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
2. [Q] Lukas Rosol vs Tallon Griekspoor
CH CH Istanbul
Rosol L.
0
4
6
Griekspoor T.•
0
6
7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Griekspoor T.
0-1
0-2
1-2
2-2
2-3
3-3
4-3
5-3
6-3
6-6 → 6-7
Griekspoor T.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Griekspoor T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Griekspoor T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
Rosol L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
Griekspoor T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
Rosol L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
Griekspoor T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Rosol L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Griekspoor T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Rosol L.
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
3. [Q] Jay Clarke vs Federico Gaio
CH CH Istanbul
Clarke J.
3
5
Gaio F.
6
7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Clarke J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
Gaio F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Gaio F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
Clarke J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Gaio F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Clarke J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Gaio F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Clarke J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Gaio F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Gaio F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
8 commenti
Possibile, ma, secondo me, improbabile.
Difficile battere i francesi su questi campi coperti, benché non sembrino campi ultra rapidi.
Redazione : ma il ranking live?
E bravo Gaio.
Grande Federico! Hai reso Gaio anche me!
…ANCORA MOLTO LONTANO….
Bonzi già potrebbe essere un problema anche se per caratteristiche sono simili
Poi Hoang e lo stesso Giustino potrebbero essere un altro grande problema
si intravede a distanza un Musetti-Griekspoor, rivincita ultimo turno quali AO 2020?
Forza Gaio andiamo a fare il colpaccio!
Ieri le mezzalune alla Kirkin mi sono rimaste sulle stomaco: per fortuna due dita, anzi due dolci set dell’ amaro Musetti mi hanno aiutato a digerire la sconfitta del nostro Paolino. Oggi si conclude il primo turno degli azzurri, con il possente Gaio contro l’ inglese Jay Clarke. Li accomuna la recente uscita prematura alle quali per gli AO e stanno cercando pronto riscatto qui in Turchia. I due si conoscono, Gaio ha battuto sul rosso di Pula il giovane inglese nel 2017 che all’ epoca portava i calzoni corti anche fuori dal campo. Non sarà una passeggiata di salute sul Bosforo per il nostro tennista dal fisico bestiale, anzi direi proprio l’opposto: l’inglese ha passato le quali lottando e vincendo due match molto tirati e probabilmente avrà un approccio alla partita migliore di Federico. Però si tratta sempre di Jay Clarke, mica di Clark Kent, alter ego di Superman: oggi Gaio deve entrare in campo, sfoderare i suoi colpi alla criptonite , non si sa mai, e raggiungere così al secondo turno gli altri azzurri vittoriosi.