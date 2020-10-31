Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Amburgo e Marbella: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali

31/10/2020 09:01 Nessun commento
Carlos Taberner nella foto
Carlos Taberner nella foto

GER Challenger Hamburg CH | Indoor | e44.820 – Semifinale

Center Court – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. [1] Kamil Majchrzak POL vs Sebastian Ofner AUT
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI / Kamil Majchrzak POL vs [4] Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Alex Lawson USA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ESP Challenger Marbella CH | Terra | e44.820 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Alt] Alexandre Muller FRA vs [6] Jaume Munar ESP
CH Marbella
Alexandre Muller
40
0
Jaume Munar [6]
40
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Carlos Taberner ESP vs [2] Pedro Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Gerard Granollers ESP / Pedro Martinez ESP vs [3] Luis David Martinez VEN / Fernando Romboli BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

