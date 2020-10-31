ATP Nur-Sultan 250 | Indoor | $273.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Amburgo e Marbella: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali
31/10/2020 09:01 Nessun commento
Challenger Hamburg CH | Indoor | e44.820 – Semifinale
Center Court – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. [1] Kamil Majchrzak vs Sebastian Ofner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Marc-Andrea Huesler / Kamil Majchrzak vs [4] Lloyd Glasspool / Alex Lawson (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Marbella CH | Terra | e44.820 – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Alt] Alexandre Muller vs [6] Jaume Munar
CH Marbella
Alexandre Muller•
40
0
Jaume Munar [6]
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0
2. Carlos Taberner vs [2] Pedro Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Gerard Granollers / Pedro Martinez vs [3] Luis David Martinez / Fernando Romboli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Challenger Amburgo, Challenger Amburgo 2020, Challenger Marbella, Challenger Marbella 2020
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit