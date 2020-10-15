La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Anversa e Colonia: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

15/10/2020 07:49 3 commenti
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12
Antwerp (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 15/10/2020 07:54

Main Draw (cut off: 44 - Data entry list: 15/10/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 8. Berrettini
  • 12. Goffin
  • 14. Rublev
  • 15. Fognini
  • 16. Khachanov
  • 18. Carreno Busta
  • 19. Dimitrov
  • 20. Raonic
  • 22. Garin
  • 24. Lajovic
  • 27. de Minaur
  • 29. Fritz
  • 30. Ruud
  • 33. Basilashvili
  • 34. Evans
  • 35. Nishikori
  • 36. Opelka
  • 41. Humbert
  • 44. Ramos-Vinolas
Alternates

  • 1. Gasquet (49)
  • 2. Andujar (50)
  • 3. Bedene (55)
  • 4. Bublik (56)
  • 5. Lopez (57)
  • 6. Verdasco (58)
  • 7. Paul (59)
  • 8. Fucsovics (61)
  • 9. Johnson (62)
  • 10. Chardy (64)
  • 11. Berankis (65)
  • 12. Koepfer (66)
  • 13. Tiafoe (67)
  • 14. Londero (68)
  • 15. Davidovich Fo (69)
  • 16. Moutet (70)
  • 17. Norrie (71)
  • 18. Djere (72)
  • 19. Travaglia (73)
  • 20. Sinner (74)
Antwerp Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 18/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 15/10/2020 07:54

Main Draw (cut off: 95 - Data entry list: 15/10/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 58. Paul
  • 67. Tiafoe
  • 69. Londero
  • 71. Moutet
  • 72. Norrie
  • 74. Travaglia
  • 77. Sousa
  • 78. Herbert
  • 85. Caruso
  • 89. Mager
  • 90. Harris
  • 93. Ruusuvuori
  • 94. Sugita
  • 95. Uchiyama
Alternates

  • 1. Giron (96)
  • 2. Seppi (98)
  • 3. Coria (99)
  • 4. Majchrzak (100)
  • 5. Gombos (106)
  • 6. Popyrin (108)
  • 7. Cecchinato (110)
  • 8. Dzumhur (114)
  • 9. Karatsev (116)
  • 10. Anderson (118)
  • 11. Wolf (120)
  • 12. Polmans (122)
  • 13. Kovalik (124)
  • 14. Nagal (127)
  • 15. Gojowczyk (128)
  • 16. Bagnis (129)
  • 17. Lorenzi (130)
  • 18. Otte (137)
  • 19. Griekspoor (139)
  • 20. Milojevic (144)
Cologne (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 15/10/2020 07:53

Main Draw (cut off: 47 - Data entry list: 07/10/20 - Special Exempts: /)

  • 7. Zverev
  • 9. Monfils
  • 10. Shapovalov
  • 11. Bautista Agut
  • 13. Schwartzman
  • 17. Wawrinka
  • 21. Auger-Aliassime
  • 25. Paire
  • 28. Krajinovic
  • 31. Hurkacz
  • 32. Struff
  • 37. Pella
  • 38. Mannarino
  • 39. Cilic
  • 40. Kecmanovic
  • 43. Millman
  • 45. Edmund
  • 46. Sonego
  • 47. Querrey
Alternates

  • 1. Sandgren (48)
  • 2. Nishioka (51)
  • 3. Simon (53)
  • 4. Thompson (54)
  • 5. Bedene (55)
  • 6. Bublik (56)
  • 7. Verdasco (58)
  • 8. Paul (59)
  • 9. Fucsovics (61)
  • 10. Johnson (62)
  • 11. Chardy (64)
  • 12. Berankis (65)
  • 13. Koepfer (66)
  • 14. Tiafoe (67)
  • 15. Londero (68)
  • 16. Davidovich Fo (69)
  • 17. Moutet (70)
  • 18. Norrie (71)
  • 19. Djere (72)
  • 20. Travaglia (73)
Cologne Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 17/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 15/10/2020 07:53

Main Draw (cut off: 84 - Data entry list: 15/10/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 52. Nishioka
  • 54. Simon
  • 55. Thompson
  • 59. Verdasco
  • 61. Koepfer
  • 63. Fucsovics
  • 64. Johnson
  • 66. Berankis
  • 70. Davidovich Fokina
  • 75. Sinner
  • 76. Pospisil
  • 79. Albot
  • 83. Gerasimov
  • 84. Monteiro
Alternates

  • 1. Kukushkin (88)
  • 2. Duckworth (91)
  • 3. Novak (92)
  • 4. Giron (96)
  • 5. Seppi (98)
  • 6. Coria (99)
  • 7. Majchrzak (100)
  • 8. Dellien (104)
  • 9. Gombos (106)
  • 10. Popyrin (108)
  • 11. Cecchinato (110)
  • 12. Dzumhur (114)
  • 13. Karatsev (116)
  • 14. Anderson (118)
  • 15. Wolf (120)
  • 16. Polmans (122)
  • 17. Kovalik (124)
  • 18. Nagal (127)
  • 19. Gojowczyk (128)
  • 20. Bagnis (129)
3 commenti

Vivinaso (Guest) 15-10-2020 08:27

Secondo tradizione !!!!WC. …wc…pimpumpellampellampi….A chi toccherà? ? Indoviniamo! !!!!difficile? Vivinaso

Dizzo (Guest) 15-10-2020 08:19

Ma Querrey? Visto che è fuggito dalla Russia e non si hanno sue notizie, sarà interessante capire che farà

marco65 15-10-2020 08:03

Perché Sinner si è cancellato dalle qualificazioni a Colonia? Si presuppone che riceva una wild card in Germania o anche in Belgio (l’anno scorso gliel’avevano data ad Anversa, ma dovrebbe andare almeno in finale per prendere punti)?

