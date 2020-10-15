ATP Anversa e Colonia: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

ATP St. Petersburg 500 | Indoor | $1.243.790 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
15/10/2020 07:49 3 commenti
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Antwerp (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 15/10/2020 07:54
Main Draw (cut off: 44 - Data entry list: 15/10/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 8. Berrettini
- 12. Goffin
- 14. Rublev
- 15. Fognini
- 16. Khachanov
- 18. Carreno Busta
- 19. Dimitrov
- 20. Raonic
- 22. Garin
- 24. Lajovic
- 27. de Minaur
- 29. Fritz
- 30. Ruud
- 33. Basilashvili
- 34. Evans
- 35. Nishikori
- 36. Opelka
- 41. Humbert
- 44. Ramos-Vinolas
Alternates
- 1. Gasquet (49)
- 2. Andujar (50)
- 3. Bedene (55)
- 4. Bublik (56)
- 5. Lopez (57)
- 6. Verdasco (58)
- 7. Paul (59)
- 8. Fucsovics (61)
- 9. Johnson (62)
- 10. Chardy (64)
- 11. Berankis (65)
- 12. Koepfer (66)
- 13. Tiafoe (67)
- 14. Londero (68)
- 15. Davidovich Fo (69)
- 16. Moutet (70)
- 17. Norrie (71)
- 18. Djere (72)
- 19. Travaglia (73)
- 20. Sinner (74)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Antwerp Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 18/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 15/10/2020 07:54
Main Draw (cut off: 95 - Data entry list: 15/10/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 58. Paul
- 67. Tiafoe
- 69. Londero
- 71. Moutet
- 72. Norrie
- 74. Travaglia
- 77. Sousa
- 78. Herbert
- 85. Caruso
- 89. Mager
- 90. Harris
- 93. Ruusuvuori
- 94. Sugita
- 95. Uchiyama
Alternates
- 1. Giron (96)
- 2. Seppi (98)
- 3. Coria (99)
- 4. Majchrzak (100)
- 5. Gombos (106)
- 6. Popyrin (108)
- 7. Cecchinato (110)
- 8. Dzumhur (114)
- 9. Karatsev (116)
- 10. Anderson (118)
- 11. Wolf (120)
- 12. Polmans (122)
- 13. Kovalik (124)
- 14. Nagal (127)
- 15. Gojowczyk (128)
- 16. Bagnis (129)
- 17. Lorenzi (130)
- 18. Otte (137)
- 19. Griekspoor (139)
- 20. Milojevic (144)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cologne (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 15/10/2020 07:53
Main Draw (cut off: 47 - Data entry list: 07/10/20 - Special Exempts: /)
- 7. Zverev
- 9. Monfils
- 10. Shapovalov
- 11. Bautista Agut
- 13. Schwartzman
- 17. Wawrinka
- 21. Auger-Aliassime
- 25. Paire
- 28. Krajinovic
- 31. Hurkacz
- 32. Struff
- 37. Pella
- 38. Mannarino
- 39. Cilic
- 40. Kecmanovic
- 43. Millman
- 45. Edmund
- 46. Sonego
- 47. Querrey
Alternates
- 1. Sandgren (48)
- 2. Nishioka (51)
- 3. Simon (53)
- 4. Thompson (54)
- 5. Bedene (55)
- 6. Bublik (56)
- 7. Verdasco (58)
- 8. Paul (59)
- 9. Fucsovics (61)
- 10. Johnson (62)
- 11. Chardy (64)
- 12. Berankis (65)
- 13. Koepfer (66)
- 14. Tiafoe (67)
- 15. Londero (68)
- 16. Davidovich Fo (69)
- 17. Moutet (70)
- 18. Norrie (71)
- 19. Djere (72)
- 20. Travaglia (73)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cologne Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 17/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 15/10/2020 07:53
Main Draw (cut off: 84 - Data entry list: 15/10/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 52. Nishioka
- 54. Simon
- 55. Thompson
- 59. Verdasco
- 61. Koepfer
- 63. Fucsovics
- 64. Johnson
- 66. Berankis
- 70. Davidovich Fokina
- 75. Sinner
- 76. Pospisil
- 79. Albot
- 83. Gerasimov
- 84. Monteiro
Alternates
- 1. Kukushkin (88)
- 2. Duckworth (91)
- 3. Novak (92)
- 4. Giron (96)
- 5. Seppi (98)
- 6. Coria (99)
- 7. Majchrzak (100)
- 8. Dellien (104)
- 9. Gombos (106)
- 10. Popyrin (108)
- 11. Cecchinato (110)
- 12. Dzumhur (114)
- 13. Karatsev (116)
- 14. Anderson (118)
- 15. Wolf (120)
- 16. Polmans (122)
- 17. Kovalik (124)
- 18. Nagal (127)
- 19. Gojowczyk (128)
- 20. Bagnis (129)
