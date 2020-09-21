Challenger Forlì: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo diversi azzurri (LIVEVIDEO)

Andrea Vavassori - Foto Marta Magni
Challenger Forli CH. | Terra | e88.520 – 1° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Andrea Pellegrino vs Viktor Galovic
CH Forli
Andrea Pellegrino•
0
6
1
Viktor Galovic
0
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Galovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Pellegrino
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Pellegrino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. Pellegrino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
A. Pellegrino
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Christian Harrison vs [2] Cameron Norrie
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Andrea Vavassori vs Pedro Sakamoto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1/WC] Frances Tiafoe vs Tsung-Hua Yang (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Federico Coria vs Chun-hsin Tseng
CH Forli
Federico Coria [8]
0
7
1
Chun-hsin Tseng•
15
5
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Coria
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Coria
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
F. Coria
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
C. Tseng
0-15
df
15-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
F. Coria
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
F. Coria
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
C. Tseng
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Coria
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [5] Yuichi Sugita vs [Q] Thiago Monteiro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Andrea Arnaboldi vs [6] Lloyd Harris
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Guilherme Clezar vs Matthias Bachinger
CH Forli
Guilherme Clezar
3*
6
Matthias Bachinger
3
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
M. Bachinger
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
G. Clezar
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
G. Clezar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Clezar
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Clezar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. Thomaz Bellucci vs Elliot Benchetrit
Il match deve ancora iniziare
