Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Forlì: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo diversi azzurri (LIVEVIDEO)

21/09/2020 07:35 2 commenti
Andrea Vavassori - Foto Marta Magni
Andrea Vavassori - Foto Marta Magni

ITA Challenger Forli CH. | Terra | e88.520 – 1° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Andrea Pellegrino ITA vs Viktor Galovic CRO

CH Forli
Andrea Pellegrino
0
6
1
Viktor Galovic
0
4
2
2. [Q] Christian Harrison USA vs [2] Cameron Norrie GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Pedro Sakamoto BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1/WC] Frances Tiafoe USA vs Tsung-Hua Yang TPE (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grandstand – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Federico Coria ARG vs Chun-hsin Tseng TPE

CH Forli
Federico Coria [8]
0
7
1
Chun-hsin Tseng
15
5
1
2. [5] Yuichi Sugita JPN vs [Q] Thiago Monteiro BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Andrea Arnaboldi ITA vs [6] Lloyd Harris RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Guilherme Clezar BRA vs Matthias Bachinger GER

CH Forli
Guilherme Clezar
3*
6
Matthias Bachinger
3
6
2. Thomaz Bellucci BRA vs Elliot Benchetrit FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

2 commenti

CippyXVII 21-09-2020 09:04

Forza Azzurri!

 2
Paolo Melintenda (Guest) 21-09-2020 07:52

Spero che Salvo Cariso vinca questo Challenger

 1
