Us Open: Il programma di Martedì 08 Settembre
08/09/2020 01:30 1 commento
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
J. Brady vs Y. Putintseva
B. Coric vs A. Zverev
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
N. Osaka vs S. Rogers
P. Carreno Busta vs D. Shapovalov
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
A. Blinkova / V. Kudermetova vs L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
R. Ram / J. Salisbury vs W. Koolhof / N. Mektic
J. Rojer / H. Tecau vs M. Pavic / B. Soares
Coric vincente finale da 5 set vs Thiem. a quanto lo danno?