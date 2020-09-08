US Open 2020 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: Il programma di Martedì 08 Settembre

08/09/2020 01:30 1 commento
Borna Coric CRO, 1996.11.14

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
J. Brady USA vs Y. Putintseva KAZ
B. Coric CRO vs A. Zverev GER

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
N. Osaka JPN vs S. Rogers USA
P. Carreno Busta ESP vs D. Shapovalov CAN

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
A. Blinkova RUS / V. Kudermetova RUS vs L. Siegemund GER / V. Zvonareva RUS
R. Ram USA / J. Salisbury GBR vs W. Koolhof NED / N. Mektic CRO
J. Rojer NED / H. Tecau ROU vs M. Pavic CRO / B. Soares BRA

