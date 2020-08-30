E’ ufficiale: è stata creata una nuova associazione di giocatori e ha già una foto di famiglia. C’è anche Matteo Berrettini

È un momento storico per il tennis mondiale. Per la prima volta dal 1972, un gruppo di giocatori si è riunito per creare un’associazione di tennis. La PTPA – Professional Tennis Players Association – è nata questo sabato 29 agosto 2020, e conta quasi un centinaio di nomi in questo primo gruppo di firmatari, di cui 65 compaiono nella prima fotografia di famiglia.

Novak Djokovic e Vasek Pospisil sono i leader, ma il gruppo ha volti noti come Diego Schwartzman, Matteo Berrettini, Oliver Marach, Ryan Harrison, Christian Harrison, Ivo Karlovic, Nikola Mektic, Andrej Martin, Franko Skugor, Aisam Qhreshi, Mate Pavic, Ivan Dodig, Hugo Dellien, Guido Pella, (entrambi assenti), Rohan Boppana, Aljaz Bedene, Filip Krajinovic, Damir Dzumhur, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurzkacz, Cristian Garín, Sumit Nagal, Jozef Kovalik, Leonardo Mayer, Taro Daniel Marton Fucsovics, Corentin Moutet o Tommy Paul.

Il messaggio è stato inizialmente condiviso da Novak Djokovic e Vasek Pospisil sui social network, seguito da una serie di condivisioni con molti dei tennisti che hanno scelto di firmare questa prima lettera di principi. “La Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) non è nata per combattere, disturbare o causare problemi all’interno o all’esterno del tour. Esiste semplicemente per unificare i giocatori, far sentire la nostra voce e avere un impatto sulle decisioni che vengono prese e che influenzano le nostre vite e i nostri mezzi di sussistenza”.

Ricordiamo che Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson e Bruno Soares erano contrari a questa decisione.