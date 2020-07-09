Thiem's Seven Copertina, Generica

Thiem’s Seven: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Sconfitta indolore per Matteo Berrettini

09/07/2020 22:43 6 commenti
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Copyright : Ultimate Tennis Showdown - https://watch.utslive.tv
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Copyright : Ultimate Tennis Showdown - https://watch.utslive.tv

Questi i risultati con il live dettaglio della terza giornata del Thiem’s Seven che inizierà nella giornata di oggi a partire dalle ore 13.

AUT ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: Thiem’s Seven (Austria), terra battuta
13:00 Bautista R. ESP – Novak D. AUT

Thiems 7
Bautista Agut R.
6
6
Novak D.
0
1
Mostra dettagli

14:30 Rublev A. RUS – Ruud C. NOR

Thiems 7
Rublev A.
6
3
10
Ruud C.
2
6
4
Mostra dettagli

16:00 Thiem D. AUT – Struff J-L. DEU

Thiems 7
Thiem D.
0
6
7
Struff J.
0
4
6
Mostra dettagli

20:15 Berrettini M. ITA – Khachanov K. RUS

Thiems 7
Berrettini M.
6
4
Khachanov K.
7
6
Mostra dettagli


Gruppo A
1. Dominic Thiem AUT 3V. 0S. (6-0)
2. Andrey Rublev RUS 2V. 1S. (4-4)
Jan Lennard Struff DEU 1V. 2S. (3-4)
Casper Ruud NOR 0V. 3S. (1-6)

Gruppo B
1) Matteo Berrettini ITA 2V. 1S. (4-2)
2) Roberto Bautista Agut ESP 2V. 1S. (4-2)
Karen Khachanov RUS 0V. 2S. (0-4)
Dennis Novak AUT 1V. 2S. (2-4)

TAG: ,

6 commenti

goldrust 09-07-2020 22:08

Che brutta partita

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
goldrust 09-07-2020 21:32

Santopadre sconsolato sulle tribune per un Berrettini che non riesce ad incidere e fatica tanto

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
LunaDiamante 09-07-2020 17:35

Scritto da Serp
Già qualificati Berrettini e Bautista qualunque sia l’esito della partita di stasera

Adesso anche Thiem e Rublev.

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Serp 09-07-2020 15:02

Già qualificati Berrettini e Bautista qualunque sia l’esito della partita di stasera

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Me-cir te no (Guest) 09-07-2020 13:35

Novak 8 punti nel primo set… manco ai vantaggi è arrivato

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tiger Woods (Guest) 09-07-2020 11:30

Dopo Dubai ed Acapulco ci sono state esibizioni (rilevanti) con punteggi normali, terzo set incluso?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!