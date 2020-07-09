Thiem’s Seven: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Sconfitta indolore per Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Copyright : Ultimate Tennis Showdown - https://watch.utslive.tv
Questi i risultati con il live dettaglio della terza giornata del Thiem’s Seven che inizierà nella giornata di oggi a partire dalle ore 13.
ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: Thiem’s Seven (Austria), terra battuta
13:00 Bautista R. – Novak D.
Thiems 7
Bautista Agut R.
6
6
Novak D.
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Bautista Agut R.
5-1 → 6-1
Bautista Agut R.
3-1 → 4-1
Bautista Agut R.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Novak D.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Bautista Agut R.
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bautista Agut R.
4-0 → 5-0
Novak D.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
Bautista Agut R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Bautista Agut R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
14:30 Rublev A. – Ruud C.
Thiems 7
Rublev A.
6
3
10
Ruud C.
2
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Ruud C.
0-1
1-1
2-1
2-2
2-3
2-4
3-4
3-5
3-6
3-7
3-8
3-9
4-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Rublev A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
Ruud C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Rublev A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
Ruud C.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Rublev A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Rublev A.
15-0
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Ruud C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
Rublev A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Rublev A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
16:00 Thiem D. – Struff J-L.
Thiems 7
Thiem D.
0
6
7
Struff J.•
0
4
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Struff J.
0-1
1-1
1-2
1-3
1-4
2-4
3-4
3-5
3-6
6-6 → 7-6
Struff J.
15-0
15-15
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
Thiem D.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
Struff J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Struff J.
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Struff J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Struff J.
0-15
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Struff J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
Struff J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Struff J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Struff J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
20:15 Berrettini M. – Khachanov K.
Thiems 7
Berrettini M.
6
4
Khachanov K.
7
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Berrettini M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
Berrettini M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Khachanov K.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Khachanov K.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Khachanov K.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Berrettini M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Khachanov K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Khachanov K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
Khachanov K.
0-1
0-2
0-3
1-3
2-3
3-3
4-3
4-4
5-4
6-4
6-5
6-6
7-6
6-6 → 6-7
Khachanov K.
15-0
30-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Berrettini M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Berrettini M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Khachanov K.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Khachanov K.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Berrettini M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Berrettini M.
0-15
15-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Gruppo A
1. Dominic Thiem 3V. 0S. (6-0)
2. Andrey Rublev 2V. 1S. (4-4)
Jan Lennard Struff 1V. 2S. (3-4)
Casper Ruud 0V. 3S. (1-6)
Gruppo B
1) Matteo Berrettini 2V. 1S. (4-2)
2) Roberto Bautista Agut 2V. 1S. (4-2)
Karen Khachanov 0V. 2S. (0-4)
Dennis Novak 1V. 2S. (2-4)
6 commenti
Che brutta partita
Santopadre sconsolato sulle tribune per un Berrettini che non riesce ad incidere e fatica tanto
Adesso anche Thiem e Rublev.
Già qualificati Berrettini e Bautista qualunque sia l’esito della partita di stasera
Novak 8 punti nel primo set… manco ai vantaggi è arrivato
Dopo Dubai ed Acapulco ci sono state esibizioni (rilevanti) con punteggi normali, terzo set incluso?