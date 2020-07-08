Thiem’s Seven: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo Matteo Berrettini
Questi i risultati con il live dettaglio della seconda giornata del Thiem’s Seven che inizierà nella giornata di oggi a partire dalle ore 13.
ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: Thiem’s Seven (Austria), terra battuta
13:00 Berrettini M. – Bautista R.
14:30 Khachanov K. – Novak D.
16:00 Struff J-L. – Ruud C.
20:15 Thiem D. – Rublev A.
Gruppo A
Dominic Thiem 1V. 0S. (2-0)
Andrey Rublev 1V. 0S. (2-1)
Jan Lennard Struff 0V. 1S. (1-2)
Casper Ruud 0V. 1S. (0-2)
Gruppo B
Matteo Berrettini 1V. 0S. (2-0)
Roberto Bautista Agut 1V. OS. (2-0)
Karen Khachanov 0V. 1S. (0-2)
Dennis Novak 0V. 1S. (0-2)
