Thiem’s Seven: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12

Questi i risultati con il live dettaglio della seconda giornata del Thiem’s Seven che inizierà nella giornata di oggi a partire dalle ore 13.

AUT ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: Thiem’s Seven (Austria), terra battuta
13:00 Berrettini M. ITA – Bautista R. ESP

14:30 Khachanov K. RUS – Novak D. AUT

16:00 Struff J-L. DEU – Ruud C. NOR

20:15 Thiem D. AUT – Rublev A. RUS

Gruppo A
Dominic Thiem AUT 1V. 0S. (2-0)
Andrey Rublev RUS 1V. 0S. (2-1)
Jan Lennard Struff DEU 0V. 1S. (1-2)
Casper Ruud NOR 0V. 1S. (0-2)

Gruppo B
Matteo Berrettini ITA 1V. 0S. (2-0)
Roberto Bautista Agut ESP 1V. OS. (2-0)
Karen Khachanov RUS 0V. 1S. (0-2)
Dennis Novak AUT 0V. 1S. (0-2)

